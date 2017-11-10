Responding to Trump APEC Speech: USTR Lighthizer Statement of Intent for US-Indo-Pacific Trade…

Just love this guy. Remember to teach your kids, grand-kids, family etc. about the unknown wolverine, the third musketeer, United States Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer.
Da Nang, Vietnam – United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer today released the following statement in response to President Trump’s speech on trade between the United States and the Indo-Pacific region, at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit (emphasis mine):
“The President spoke loud and clear: the era of trade compromised by massive state intervention, subsidies, closed markets and mercantilism is ending. Free, fair and reciprocal trade that leads to market outcomes and greater prosperity is on the horizon.
“President Trump understands that too many nations talk about free trade abroad, only to shield their economies behind tariff and non-tariff barriers at home. The United States will no longer allow these actions to continue, and we are willing to use our economic leverage to pursue truly fair and balanced trade.
“I look forward to doing as the President instructed me and to pursue policies that will improve the lives of our workers, farmers and ranchers.” (link)
we have FINALLY A REAL PRESIDENT AND HIS ASSOCIATES WHO REALLY MEAN MAKE AMERICA GREAT ONCE AGAIN, IN TRADE.
there have been WAY TOO MANY CLUELESS JUST PLAIN POLITICIANS WHO HAVE GIVEN AWAY THE STORE TO OTHER COUNTRIES BECAUSE THEY DON’T KNOW WHAT THE HELL THEIR DOING.
THANK GOD FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP AND HIS PEOPLE.
they have known all along just exactly what they were doing… obeying the instructions of their globalist/corporate pay masters. As always… follow the money
Or precisely because they DID know what the hell they were doing.
Indeed-and have a great Veterans’ Day and SEMPER FI to you!
Give anything to be there. We’ll meet at the old bridge at midnight. Let’s go America.
We ride at midnight!!!!!!!!
We’re going to need a wall on the northern border too!
Pay attention libertarians.”Too many nations talk about free trade abroad, only to shield their economies behind tariff and non-tariff barriers at home.” Free trade only exists in the minds of the eggheads at the Cato Institute. They and the folks at Reason should actually be thanking our President for highlighting the hypocrisy of countries that are taking advantage of us and working to rectify that, to introduce real free trade that benefits Americans.
I used to be a Libertarian. They suck except for Ron Paul.
Ron Paul had to put his money where his mouth was. He’s more pragmatic than most libertarians. It’s why he tried running as a Republican in 2012 when the GOP blocked him.
We’re starting to see why it took so long to get Lighthizer confirmed by the Senate.
The globalist-paid lackeys didn’t want this ‘killer’ on Pres Trump’s team.
I hope they’re getting heartburn now.
Exactly. HE speaks POTUS’ language and they hate that sort of thing. 😉
I think all of us should send this article including the fabulous pictures below to the WH web page. Who knows, maybe it just might hit our President’s desk. I know he’d get a great laugh out of it.
Thank you Sundance and all of your coverage during this trip. Heck, you’ve done a great job on all of his travels. So many of us would still be in the dark without you. We learn far more here than anywhere else. I will be forever greatfull for that. Plus, you even make me look smart once in awhile, and that is something.
Be well,
Ma’iingankwe
Aren’t those just the most precious babies???
Not tired of winning!
I was waiting for pushback and right on schedule it arrives in caps!
(I posted this earlier after reading Chairman Xi’s APEC speech)
There could be no greater contrast than that between President Trump’s Speech and Chairman and General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party*, Xi.
Read the full text of his speech. I call it,
“The New World Order with Chinese Characteristics”
https://www.ecns.cn/2017/11-11/280532.shtml
* That is Xi’s formal title and they use “President” for western consumption so as to not scare the peeps.
Yeah…”Chairman Xi” just doesn’t have the same friendly quality to it that ‘President Xi’ does.
Heheh.
Presidents are elected, Chairmen are anointed.
And communists are masters at deception and propaganda.
We could start are own thread 😀
BF just got my Cultural Revolution book out of the garage, thanks again for reminding me.
OH HAPPY DAYS!
(FYI: Not Mahalia Jackson – This is the original version by Edwin Hawkins/Dorothy Morrison-Combs)
LOVE tthat song and the Edwin Hawking Singers!
Mr. Lighthizer just told the world 🌎 that the days of us getting screwed so that multinational corporations can get rich and countries other that the USA 🇺🇸 building their wealth is over!
We are the gatekeepers and we are about to take away the keys! America First always and forever!
Great Leaders promote Great Men ..The key to being successful.
In addition to everything else he’s quite attractive.
Robert “M777” Lighthizer
