Responding to Trump APEC Speech: USTR Lighthizer Statement of Intent for US-Indo-Pacific Trade…

Just love this guy. Remember to teach your kids, grand-kids, family etc. about the unknown wolverine, the third musketeer, United States Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer.

Da Nang, Vietnam – United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer today released the following statement in response to President Trump’s speech on trade between the United States and the Indo-Pacific region, at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit (emphasis mine):

“The President spoke loud and clear: the era of trade compromised by massive state intervention, subsidies, closed markets and mercantilism is ending. Free, fair and reciprocal trade that leads to market outcomes and greater prosperity is on the horizon.

“President Trump understands that too many nations talk about free trade abroad, only to shield their economies behind tariff and non-tariff barriers at home. The United States will no longer allow these actions to continue, and we are willing to use our economic leverage to pursue truly fair and balanced trade.

“I look forward to doing as the President instructed me and to pursue policies that will improve the lives of our workers, farmers and ranchers.” (link)

 

  1. WSB says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:44 pm

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! My little killers!

    MAGA!

  2. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    we have FINALLY A REAL PRESIDENT AND HIS ASSOCIATES WHO REALLY MEAN MAKE AMERICA GREAT ONCE AGAIN, IN TRADE.
    there have been WAY TOO MANY CLUELESS JUST PLAIN POLITICIANS WHO HAVE GIVEN AWAY THE STORE TO OTHER COUNTRIES BECAUSE THEY DON’T KNOW WHAT THE HELL THEIR DOING.
    THANK GOD FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP AND HIS PEOPLE.

  3. daughnworks247 says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    Give anything to be there. We’ll meet at the old bridge at midnight. Let’s go America.

  4. nor'easter says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    We’re going to need a wall on the northern border too!

  5. rsanchez1990 says:
    November 11, 2017 at 12:00 am

    Pay attention libertarians.”Too many nations talk about free trade abroad, only to shield their economies behind tariff and non-tariff barriers at home.” Free trade only exists in the minds of the eggheads at the Cato Institute. They and the folks at Reason should actually be thanking our President for highlighting the hypocrisy of countries that are taking advantage of us and working to rectify that, to introduce real free trade that benefits Americans.

  6. wheatietoo says:
    November 11, 2017 at 12:00 am

    We’re starting to see why it took so long to get Lighthizer confirmed by the Senate.

    The globalist-paid lackeys didn’t want this ‘killer’ on Pres Trump’s team.
    I hope they’re getting heartburn now.

  7. maiingankwe says:
    November 11, 2017 at 12:02 am

    I think all of us should send this article including the fabulous pictures below to the WH web page. Who knows, maybe it just might hit our President’s desk. I know he’d get a great laugh out of it.

    Thank you Sundance and all of your coverage during this trip. Heck, you’ve done a great job on all of his travels. So many of us would still be in the dark without you. We learn far more here than anywhere else. I will be forever greatfull for that. Plus, you even make me look smart once in awhile, and that is something.
    Be well,
    Ma’iingankwe

  8. realgaryseven says:
    November 11, 2017 at 12:08 am

    Not tired of winning!

  9. A2 says:
    November 11, 2017 at 12:09 am

    I was waiting for pushback and right on schedule it arrives in caps!
    (I posted this earlier after reading Chairman Xi’s APEC speech)

    There could be no greater contrast than that between President Trump’s Speech and Chairman and General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party*, Xi.

    Read the full text of his speech. I call it,

    “The New World Order with Chinese Characteristics”

    https://www.ecns.cn/2017/11-11/280532.shtml

    * That is Xi’s formal title and they use “President” for western consumption so as to not scare the peeps.

  11. fleporeblog says:
    November 11, 2017 at 12:10 am

    Mr. Lighthizer just told the world 🌎 that the days of us getting screwed so that multinational corporations can get rich and countries other that the USA 🇺🇸 building their wealth is over!

    We are the gatekeepers and we are about to take away the keys! America First always and forever!

  12. BillRiser says:
    November 11, 2017 at 12:10 am

    Great Leaders promote Great Men ..The key to being successful.

  13. Wend says:
    November 11, 2017 at 12:36 am

    In addition to everything else he’s quite attractive.

  14. Curry Worsham says:
    November 11, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Robert “M777” Lighthizer

