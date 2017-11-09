Trump Presses China on Trade…

Guess Who’s Winning?
Qualcomm signs $12 billion in China deals amid Trump visit https://t.co/bL1bvcb0bq pic.twitter.com/bFZ0nq9K8D
— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) November 9, 2017
Boeing wins $37 billion in China orders for 300 aircraft https://t.co/SnjpF5sxQh pic.twitter.com/wklNaS0iYA
— Bloomberg (@business) November 9, 2017
#BREAKING China signs $37 billion deal to buy 300 Boeing planes
— AFP news agency (@AFP) November 9, 2017
China, U.S. create 'miracle' with $253.4 billion in dealmaking: Zhong https://t.co/pofqQYjlEL pic.twitter.com/f2XlMOrKMo
— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) November 9, 2017
#TrumpInChina pic.twitter.com/d2dugSw40Z
— TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) November 9, 2017
This was written up directly from the webcast by taking live notes. Media is busy writing it all up now with some articles trickling out. You got it first! pic.twitter.com/egzsTinksi
— TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) November 9, 2017
LOL!! For a minute there, I thought this was going to be a trick question.
Good thing it wasn’t because I would have needed more covfefe to answer it. Heck! I might STILL need more covfefe!
Theres plenty for everyone!
LOL!! I was JUST thinking about you 🙂
😘🙋♀️
One of these days I’m going to figure out HOW to put all those little signs and emojis in my comments.
What’s D-E?
European coffee. Douwe egberts.
http://www.decoffeecompany.com/
Thanks Gil
Did ya’ll expect anything less? MAGA ain’t just an idea!
That’s right. Its a reality.
I’m going to celebrate all this winning and make a donation to the Treehouse. Sundance Rocks!
LikeLiked by 11 people
I don’t want to be a party pooper, but a lot of these are non-binding, I wish they were ironclad, don’t trust the Chicoms.
linda4298, maybe not binding but you can bet it will happen because the Chinese are not willing to goof off with Trump. They respect hard deals and decisions, so hang in there and we will see.
Thank you for pointing this out. This means US Team still don’t trust the Chinese. Trump still has leverage power. The Chinese is still in their ‘inside the box’ mentality and it will take time to see if they are even capable of functioning outside their box. North Korea is still a problem. The discussion of the control over South China Sea has not happened but it will in a few days. NAFTA is still ongoing. All of this needs to be resolved before these deals can be cemented. The non-binding deals, for now, can be a good idea.
President Trump knows a good, balanced deal when he sees it. Remember, this interaction is very interesting because we are watching two men (and their teams) playing the Art of War game with each other. It is why President Trump, Lighthizer and one other person (can’t remember who) had said that China will be very very tough, difficult, etc.
Since he arrived in China, President Trump has shown he is still one step ahead, and President XI is struggling to not knowledge that and still ‘save face’.
Holy shit.
The media is going to ghost this as hard as they possibly can.
The forgotten AMERICAN “guy who sets his alarm at 5:30 a.m. to go to work.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
0420 today.
By the body language in that one photo I would say President Trump.
But just by knowing who our President is, I would also have to say President Trump.
Not bad for a start. 1/4 $ Trillion!!
The body language says it all. Hand over the top shake. Left arm providing a reassuring pat.
Xi can’t even make eye contact….
I ❤ you Sundance, and I ❤❤❤ our President, (and his little friends)😉
LikeLiked by 5 people
Maybe a flying chest bump or a man hug.
LikeLike
He is making every President for the last 30 years look incredibly inept and/or corrupt – and they knew he would. This is why the swamp hates him and they always will.
LikeLiked by 13 people
The perfect comment.
I loved how President Trump smacked down the prior administrations and not China for the bad USA trade deals. He said it twice looking at Xi and the whole World heard the smackdown of our former presidents’ administration’s screwing USA. Yep. Take that — Zero, Bush 41&43. You’ll want to criticize the President? Be prepared to take some incoming!
LikeLiked by 2 people
None of those past presidents since RR were serving the best interest of our nation. That’s pretty apparent now as Trump has shown us. A feeling of ennui set into the nation as our politicians consistently failed us and the leftist saw their every ambition fulfilled. We’re not out of the woods yet as there are powerful forces working to take down this president and the nation. Anything that interferes with the plan is an enemy to be removed.
We must be ever on guard and aware that we are in a war for the hearts and minds of our people. Those forces of opposition are everywhere and as SD pointed out, never be lulled into a false sense of security when dealing with China’s schizoid Panda/Dragon personality. Those faux islands aren’t going away anytime soon and Taiwan knows the true nature of the threat. I only hope our beloved president stays the course on all fronts.
Winning
Covfefe Rules
MAGA
Praise God
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, FLOTUS, and the MAGA Dream Team.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Grandma…that about sums it up.
Asking innocently here. Does all of the work for these different products originate in the U.S.? All manufacturing stateside?Soybeans grown here and picked by non illegals? Are only our workers involved(no mexico, canada, offshore, or hb visa workers)? Do the LNG and shale deals do the same? How soon do any of these kick in?
I do not know for a fact, but I do trust PT and MAGA.
Don’t forget the Boeing planes.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-boeing-china-plant/boeing-china-plant-to-deliver-100-737s-a-year-first-in-2018-xinhua-idUSKBN16K0BT
I guess re-set buttons are a thing of the past?
LikeLiked by 3 people
At least ones that aren’t connected to anything and don’t work are.
The “re-set button” that Clinton presented to the Russians actually translated to overcharged.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2009/03/06/clinton-goofs-russian-translation-tells-diplomat-wants-overcharge-ties.html
They’re labeled as “evidence” in upcoming indictments, tampa2.
SD, what do you make of this visit on the whole, behind all the pomp and circumstance? You’re one of the few observers of China and Chinese politics that I respect to say anything but the usual establishment claptrap of “Well, the Chinese will do whatever no matter what we say or do, and we just have to bend over and take it.”
To this, I must say “Nonsense”. Every action has an equal and opposite reaction. I’m not so naïve as to think that the U.S. and China will now be best of buds, but the United States has been taken advantage of long enough. If the Chinese Communist Party wants to economically survive the India pivot (along with Trump’s expansion of economic relationships around SE Asia), they’ll HAVE to play ball with Trump and his wolverines. I think behind the pomp was a message that China is willing to do that, as long as it doesn’t cause them to lose face.
I guess North Korea’s actions the next few weeks will tell us what Beijing really thinks about the state of affairs as they stand now.
The pomp and circumstance is deliberate in a society and government that pays attention to every detail –
The last time President Obama visited China they embarrassed him with their ‘welcome’ of him.
This time around, we have a President who knows where the kinks are in their armor (I will refrain from using the ordinary phrase “chinks in their armor”) and the Chinese are extremely vulnerable to Donald Trump. They’ve carefully planned their economy based on a set of assumptions that leverage the US-China trade deficit and that devalue the Chinese Yuan relative to the dollar to give China export power over other first-world economies. These Chinese strategies simply relied on the first-world economies to do nothing (i.e. stay the course) for the strategy to work.
Trump has vociferously declared that the status-quo is to end and America will focus on Her own interests first. This has placed China at an extreme disadvantage.
The contrast between the leadership of a lifer politician like Obama and a successful business man the DJT is Godsmaking. Trump is “the art of the deal”, Obama is the”art of the squeal”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump told China that he would only visit if China did something with Chubby. I wonder what was done.
Don’t forget the President’s granddaughter Arabella has charmed the country. Xi seemed to really enjoy her performance. I doubt anything Obama did was equal to that.
http://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy-defence/article/2119002/trumps-granddaughter-sings-xi-jinping-chinese
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember how awful Michelle and her mother were during their visit to China. Well, the news media has forgotten, but you better believe the Chinese haven’t. And now steps in our beautiful, gracious and graceful FLOTUS and sweeps them off their feet. Oh, yeah!!! Winning!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very interesting, Ivanka’s daughter has been learning Mandarin from her nanny since she was 16 months old.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s common among the Manhattan (NYC) residents who need nannies for their children while mommy works. Many, many Chinese in NYC.
Domestic help could be a ripe avenue for China’s steroidal espionage. What is the full dimension of Chinese expatriates as a source for Chinese intelligence?
Yes!! So much winning. Thank you President Trump, you will MAGA and your enemies will not, cannot stop you!
Who’s winning ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL President Xi just looks completely exhausted!
Yeah, and President Trump just seems to be getting younger.
Next?
Any suggestions for American made Trump clothing/paraphernalia? I want a covfefe shirt… lol
Wilburine smiling, the other two, not so much. What a contrast in our peeps smiling having a wonderful time & they can barely crack a smile. When they do it seems forced. Wondering if Chinese are trying to display seriousness for the photo ops or if they really are sour pusses.
Glad to see these deals. However, I hope the goal is to eventually create an environment where there are no “deals”, but rather these types of purchases are done simply because purchasing American made goods is best choice.
Meanwhile the US media can find nothing good to report about President Trump’s trip.
