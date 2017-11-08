President Trump and President Xi Jinping Joint Press Statement, Beijing China – 11:30pm (Livestream)…

President Trump and President Xi Jinping will be holding a joint press announcement from the Grand Hall in Beijing China tonight at approximately 11:30pm (U.S. Eastern time zone). There will be two statements delivered, one from President Trump and one from President Xi.

Because all Chinese broadcasts are controlled by the communist regime, the White House will not host a live stream. However, the joint statement as delivered should be carried on cable TV and possibly included in the Live Stream Options Below:

UPDATE: Video Added

New China TV Livestream – Live Stream #1 – Live Stream #2 – US Livestream FEED

Advertisements