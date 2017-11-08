President Trump and President Xi Jinping Joint Press Statement, Beijing China – 11:30pm (Livestream)…

President Trump and President Xi Jinping will be holding a joint press announcement from the Grand Hall in Beijing China tonight at approximately 11:30pm (U.S. Eastern time zone). There will be two statements delivered, one from President Trump and one from President Xi.
Because all Chinese broadcasts are controlled by the communist regime, the White House will not host a live stream. However, the joint statement as delivered should be carried on cable TV and possibly included in the Live Stream Options Below:
UPDATE: Video Added
New China TV Livestream – Live Stream #1 – Live Stream #2 – US Livestream FEED
Advertisements
Thank you!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trump just made America 253bn dollars richer in trade deals and complimented the Chinese on being so successful in ripping the previous three administrations off.
The balls on this man.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Which is precisely why we voted for him!
LikeLiked by 7 people
That got a good laugh out of the audience. (!)
LikeLiked by 2 people
He is a stone cold business mercenary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And I am sure he is greatly respected for standing up for his country – for a change!
LikeLike
There ya’ go, President Xi said it, “250 billion” in two way investments.
Can I trust that Wilburine and Lightizer reviewed the docs?
LikeLiked by 2 people
They better have brought some d*mn good translators along with them from the States. That’s all I’ll say there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here’s a live link, I think?
Sound comes and goes, tho. At times it’s excellent, at other times, sucks:
LikeLiked by 2 people
In this vid, Trump was just giving a speech at another location. I didn’t see the whole thing, but in the part I did see, he mentioned speaking with Prez Xi about the Phentanol (sp?) drug problem.
LikeLike
Is it normal to have such formal Signing Ceremonies as what we’re seeing here in the vid??
LikeLike
Similar theatrics occured in Saudi Arabia… but with much more pageantry than this ceremony.
LikeLike
So it happens for State Visits…..
LikeLike
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-trump-asia-china-commerce/china-u-s-create-miracle-with-253-4-billion-in-dealmaking-zhong-idUSKBN1D90EQ?il=0
From the article linked above:
BEIJING (Reuters) – China and the United States have created a “miracle” as companies from the world’s two largest economies signed deals worth some $253.4 billion over the past two days, China’s Commerce Minister Zhong Shan said at a briefing on Thursday.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Felice, do you know the percentage of the $253B trade deal which benefits our debt?
Thank you.
LikeLike
Minnie difficult to say because it really depends on when the items are delivered to China 🇨🇳. The LNG deal is big because it will be a continuation over the years. Some of the other deals are a one time occurrence. Ultimately, a big chunk of the trade imbalance will be dealt with through LNG.
By 2019, we will go from one LNG refinery in TX to approximately 6 refineries located in the Gulf Coast. At that point, we will be truly at a point where we will dominate the world in turns of LNG.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Could this deal be over a five or ten year period? Or only a MOU subject to further negotiation?
LikeLiked by 1 person
See my comments above to Minnie.
LikeLike
I love the way POTUS pronounces China when he is happy- Its just China and not Chyyna when he is not happy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trade deficit with China as high as 500 Billion a year.
Thanks Clinton, Bush, Obama and all you a$$es.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump brings up Copyright violations.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He brought up the theft issues too. My mind went blank and I can’t think of the appropriate term. Lol
LikeLike
253b in deals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Audience is really “getting” Trump’s humor here. Delightful.
LikeLiked by 5 people
#BibbetyBobbidyBooBxtchez #MagicWand
LikeLiked by 3 people
“The North Korean menace”…”this very serious menace”
He went there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes he went there but not much indication of a committment. Of course that is not unusual given where he is. In all likelihood, we will have to wait until POTUS returns home to get some details on trade and NK. Prayers for peace and safe return.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I would be pleased if Trump can get Xi to stop this.
http://www.scmp.com/news/china/society/article/2058847/why-birth-tourism-china-persists-despite-us-crackdown
LikeLike
We need congress to stop this altogether!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s not for China to deal with. People from all over the world participate in the “born on US soil” thang.
It’s the US that has to stop it by changing our laws.
Seriously, I personally know people from Lebanon, Taiwan and other places who have done this. it’s ridiculous…and NOT illegal.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No questions allowed from the press.
We’re done…ya’ll go away now.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Chinese are looking smarter all the time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So that was also broadcast on Chinese TV I guess?
LikeLike
No, it was not. I was on WeChat with my Chinese partners. It was not on TV in Shanghai
LikeLike
Thx. Cuz that was the same news org that broadcast the Welcome Ceremony yesterday. And a Xinhua News agency lady came on at the very end.
LikeLike
Drudge has nothing on this deal or on the China trip at the moment.
LikeLike
Xi came to Iowa as a student or visiting scholar in the 1980s. For a young Chinese just coming out from living in China’s dark age, Xi could very likely be much impressed by the peaceful and decent people of Iowa. It could well be on the one hand Xi has to fight ruthlessly and protect his power in China, and on the other hand he knows deep down who he can be friends with. Let’s hope he is different from any other communist leader in China.
LikeLike
I think the best thing President Trump ever did in regards to China, was to pause their dinner and make the call to bomb Syria with the MOAB’s.
At that point, he gained the respect of not only XI, but the rest of the world leaders who had seen the fumbling of Obama, the duplicity of the Bushes, and the hypocrisy and double dealings/criminal behavior of the Clinton’s.
This is the first time in many decades that we have had a President that was truly worthy of respect and the world knows it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Straight talk:
Thank you… etc
To both the American delegation and to the Chinese business representatives here, your discussions greatly strengthen our partnership and provides a critical bridge between our business community and yours. Thank you for that.
During my time in Beijing, President Xi, and I, have had several conversations about our common goals and interests. Beyond that we talk often. It’s a very good chemistry between the two of us, believe me. My administration is committed to improving our trade and business relationships with China. And this relationship is something which we are working very hard to make a fair and a reciprical one.
Trade between China and the United States has not been, over the last many many years, a very thorough one… for us. As we all know America has a huge annual trade deficit with China. A number beyond anything that anyone would understand. This number is shockingly hundreds of billions of dollars each year. Estimates are as high as five hundred billion dollars a year. We must immediately address the unfair trade practices that drive this deficit along with barriers to market success. We really have to look at access, forced technology transfer, and the theft of intellectual property, which just by and of itself is costing the United States and its companies at least 300 billion dollars a year.
Both the United States and China will have a more prosperous future if we can achieve a level economic playing field. Right now, unfortunately, it is a very one side and unfair one. But! But! I don’t blame China! (laughter, applause) After all, who can blame a country for being able to take advantage of another country for the benefit of its citizens. I give China great credit. (applause) But, in actuality, I do blame past administrations for allowing this out of control trade deficit to take place and to grow. We have to fix this because it just doesn’t work for our great American companies and it doesn’t work for our great American workers. It is just not sustainable. I look forward to working toward that goal and to pursuing a fair and lasting engagement.
At home my administration is supporting American workers and American businesses by eliminating burdensome regulations and lifting restrictions on American energy and all other businesses. Restrictions are being seriously lifted. Our work is already taking hold. The stock market, in the United States, is at an all time high. Adding already five point five trillion dollars in new wealth since the very very well known and now very important November 8th election. Unemployment is at a seventeen year low. And so many other great things are happening to the United States, economically and otherwise, frankly too many to mention.
Abroad we’re committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific basin respect for the rule of law, private enterprise, and trade reciprocity. In order to achieve prosperity we must also have security. Security cooperation is critical to addressing a range of emerging threats throughout the Indo-Pacific region, and around the word. And I have been very encouraged by my conversations both over the last number of weeks and in particular last night and this morning with President Xi. We are very very much on the same plane when it comes to security. We both want it for our countries. And we both want it for the world.
Chief among these threats is the North Korean nuclear menace. As I stated in my address to the National Assembly in Seoul yesterday, the United States is committed to the complete and permanent de-nuclearization of North Korea. It’s so important. China can fix this problem easily. And quickly. And I am calling on China, and your great president, to hopefully work on it very hard. I know one thing about your president, if he works on it hard, it will happen. There’s no doubt about it. (laughter) We call on all nations to implement UN Security Council sanctions and resolutions and to cease doing business with the North Korean regime. All nations must come together to ensure that this rogue regime can not threaten the world with it’s nuclear weapons.
I thank President Xi for his recent efforts to restrict trade with North Korea and to cut off all banking ties. Mr. President, thank you. And thank you to all of the Chinese business leaders here today for standing with the United States and our coalition of responsible nations. But time is quickly running out. We must act fast. And hopefully China will act faster and more effectively on this problem than anyone. I’m also calling on Russia to help rein in this potentially very tragic situation.
The contributions of the business community represented here today are vital to our efforts to ensure peace and prosperity for our two nations. Together we can unlock a future of opportunity, wealth and dignity far beyond anybody’s wildest dreams. In your discussions today I hope you will learn from each other and identify new ways to advance our economic cooperation. I am depending on all of you to work together to find opportunities of mutual agreement and shared prosperity. The hard working people of America and the hard working people of China deserve the very best solutions to achieve prosperity, happiness and peace.
Thank you very much. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Somebody told me there’d be days like this….I doubted…..they kept reminding me there’d be days like this….the dedicated daily posts….the backlash from the past 2 years. It never ceases to amaze me, SD……you done nailed it!
GOD BLESS AMERICA.
God bless President Trump.
LikeLike