Report: Fusion GPS Official Met With Russian Operative Before and After Don Jr. Meeting…

The role of Fusion GPS as an active participant in the 2016 election is growing in scope amid another report showing increased involvement. Previously the DNC and Clinton Campaign teams were forced to admit they hired Fusion GPS to engage in political activity and research against presidential candidate Trump. The outcome of their efforts centered around the Russian Dossier by Christopher Steele.
However, today a report shows the founder of Fusion GPS actually met with Russian operative Natalia Veselnitskaya immediately prior to her visit to Trump Tower and immediately after.
There is a concern that Fusion GPS might have been conducting a political operation against Trump using Veselnitskaya.
(Via Fox News) […] The June 2016 Trump Tower meeting involving Donald Trump Jr. and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya occurred during a critical period. At that time, Fox News has learned that bank records show Fusion GPS was paid by a law firm for work on behalf of a Kremlin-linked oligarch while paying a former British spy Christopher Steele to dig up dirt on Trump through his Russian contacts.
But hours before the Trump Tower meeting on June 9, 2016, Fusion co-founder and ex-Wall Street Journal reporter Glenn Simpson was with Veselnitskaya in a Manhattan federal courtroom, a confidential source told Fox News. Court records reviewed by Fox News, email correspondence and published reports corroborate the pair’s presence together. The source told Fox News they also were together after the Trump Tower meeting. (read more)
OMG, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure this one out.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Entrapment? Orchestrated by whom? DNC? Clinton? (same difference) FBI? CIA? Obama? (all same thing)
LikeLiked by 16 people
Fusion = Clinton.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Funny… The DNC/CNN uses wikileaks to attack Donna Brazile for providing questions to Clinton during debates, but before that, they were calling it fake? Can’t have your cake and eat it too!
LikeLiked by 3 people
If this was a setup, how many more lawyers will mueller have to hire to cover it up?
LikeLiked by 9 people
However many it takes and we pay for it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Those SOBs were planning the Russian collusion narrative. They launched it so quickly after the DNC Leaks because it was ready to go. What a terrible group of people.
LikeLiked by 7 people
And now we are down to liar, liar, pants on fire….hopefully literally, soon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The entire purpose of the narrative was never meant to be used during our President’s Presidency. The purpose of all of this was for HRC’s DOJ to go after our President and his entire family if she had won. They, the Uniparty, was going to send a clear message to the next Donald Trump that if you think about running for President, we will destroy you.
They wanted the Trump name and brand completely destroyed. They wanted our President to be thrown in prison. They wanted his sons and daughters to live a life of misery because of their father.
That is why I sleep well at night knowing that God our Father intervened in the election. I also sleep well because this is personal to our President. He will destroy each and every last one BIGLY!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Veselnitskaya MAY also be the “un-named Russian female” refereed to in Papadopoulos Guilty plea and FBI Affidavit
The implication being that Papadopoulos… touted as a minor player on Trump side by the Mueller witch hunt…. may in fact be involved in the Clinton-Steele-Russia scheme/ Peegate dossier.
I have been following this series of YT vids… Part 3 due out soon 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nothing here guys…move along. DWS
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anyone for some Russian Collusion?
LikeLike
With all of this nonsense I am getting a Russian Contusion !
LikeLiked by 4 people
Russian Collusion Delusion.
~KAC
LikeLiked by 2 people
No kidding– is seems that the CLinton’s think this is 1990- the Internet has changed everything !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Set-ups, Lies, Cover-ups, Deleting Emails, Bleaching Hard Drives, Massive Corruption, Criminal Activity, Stealing Elections, Fake News, etc.
Ladies & Gentlemen, your new Democrat Party, same as the old Democrat Party
(Democrat voters are despicable scumbags who don’t give a damn about the country)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even CNN has to acknowledge Democrat Party is at its lowest poll numbers in 25 years….maybe longer.’Only 37% of Americans have a favorable opinion of Democrats, down from 44% in March of this year.”
http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/07/politics/cnn-poll-republicans-democrats-taxes/index.html
LikeLiked by 4 people
dear alliwantissometruth : This “despicable scumbags” swamp includes some RINO’s.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed Nonlocality, but there is a bit of a difference
Idiot Republican voters who continually vote for RINO’s are just plain stupid & usually uninformed about the covert dealings the RINO’s do behind closed doors
Ignorance & brains the size of a small pea are usually to blame
On the other hand, some truths about Hillary & many other democrats have been all over the news because the scope of the corruption & criminality were too big for the media to hide, yet half the country still voted for them
That’s ideology at any cost, even if it means electing a corrupt criminal & destroying their own country
That’s despicable “scumbagism”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank God President Trump won…these psychos wanted to destroy this family! Obama, Crooked, Comey, etal… deserve everything that is coming their way…People ask why didn’t President Trump fire Comey on day 1 but forget that up until Inauguration there was a real question whether we would have a peaceful handover of power in our country! We were on the edge of insanity…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bingo!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is more than research. It’s creating scandals and then making sure the media and the feds know. Completely evil.
Evil everywhere these days.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And the Obama Administration allowed this attorney to stay in America with a bogus Visa.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Allowed”, more likely recruited.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Excellent point.
LikeLike
I didn’t know that… Wow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep , the FIX was in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“There is a concern that Fusion GPS might have been conducting a political operation against Trump using Veselnitskaya.”
DUH, Ya’ think??!!!!
The usual hot-blooded Patriotic American coulda’ told ya’ that at least a year ago, without all the “investigations” WINK WINK. This is all set up very nicely by the Kenyan Impostor, his CROOKED admin and the CROOKED & CORRUPT Clinton Cronies. How else would they know who met who, where and when? It’s all one BIGLY ILLEGAL political spy operation. An inside hit job.
#LockEmUp
#AndTakeTheirCoats
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Set-ups, Lies, Cover-ups, Deleting Emails, Bleaching Hard Drives, Massive Corruption, Criminal Activity, Stealing Elections, Fake News, etc.”
None of it conducted by the Trump Campaign.
Brazile stating there was a ” cancerous” massive monetary election fraud– Hillary sends her screaming monkeys out to the Alphabets to say Brazile is a nut or crazy. Typical Clinton MO.
Wrap it up Mueller. Now.
I have a feeling the crap is going to hit the fan when President Trump returns. Bring it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just like the Chicago political machine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exact fingerprint !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sure his my husband worked under the Chicago political machine for 40 years as a conservative.
LikeLike
I think it will happen while he’s gone – I was Sure some big hammer would drop on the election anniversary, so hoping for big news overnight?
I can see why no action would be taken prior to the election to avoid appearance of influence/tampering, but once that’s out of the way – bring it on! 😉
LikeLike
We shall see how this all pans out…. heard that ” 17 indictments” are coming we shall see if that is true.
LikeLike
“Wrap it up, Mueller…? He needs to demonstrate his ” bipartisan impartiality” (funny/not funny) and indict a few real criminals. Otherwise, we need another Special Counsel.
LikeLike
That is what I meant Indict these SOB’s ( WRAP IT UP ) and lets move on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree Sayit2016 , But, (see my last post) I am worried about evil powers which far surpass our human understanding. The enemies of our Divinely inspired Republic have been attacking us since 1776. Actually, since Adam and Eve.
LikeLike
#Grifters
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whats troubling is they manage to get out ahead of the info. Yesterday the lawyer now claims Don Jr did collude. So my question is who is feeding info to Fusion to get ahead of the message. Remember also Manafort was in that meeting. Who knows if he will change his story. (Lie).
I really wish Don Jr had a tape of that meeting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama and Rice have a tape of that meeting locked up in a lock box at Obama’s Library.
LikeLike
Pretty sure NSA has a copy, too? It was reported that Manafort’s phone was bugged during that meeting, so it would be official govt. record
LikeLike
So how much did Don Jr. pay the Russians?
LikeLike
Wow! We must remember trillions are at stake.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed…
At the Least… 12 zeroes… has “Trillions”
or stated differently…
At least
“Two” Trillion…
“Each” consisting of…. I think….
Deep breath…
Nine hundred ninety nine Billion, Nine hundred ninety nine Million, Nine hundred ninety nine Thousand, Nine hundred and ninety nine… +1 Dollars.
Or…
Million vs. Billion vs. Trillion
BY BECKY MCCRAY
http://smallbizsurvival.com/2006/03/million-vs-billion-vs-trillion.html
What really is a million, or a billion? My friend Pat Singleton put this into perspective for me in terms I could really grasp.
1 million seconds equal 11 and 1/2 days.
1 billion seconds equal 31 and 3/4 years.
1 trillion seconds equal 31,710 years.
——
“Trillions” at stake…
Wonder how big of a Bucket I’d have to have…
to hold a “Trillion” grains of sand?!?🤔🤔🤔🤔
LikeLike
We have a toothless AG and a transparently complicit congress, so what can we do? The MM will NEVER shine light on this. The size and scope of these manipulations have left me speechless.
We need real help. We need a champion who will draw a line in the sand on this nonsense.
LikeLike
We have that champion! He is our President!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Affirmative!! 🇺🇸
LikeLike
Napolitano on Fox says Session and Cory are implicated in the Russian mess also because I believe Carter Page told them he was going to Russia.
http://insider.foxnews.com/2017/11/07/judge-napolitano-carter-page-and-russia-probe-more-meets-eye-robert-mueller
LikeLike
LikeLike
The Progs have always been and will continue to be Master Projectionists.
When they are pointing the finger at someone over any given issue, always assume they are doing exactly what they are rabidly accusing someone else of doing.
Colluding with Russia? Check.
Sexually harassing women (to the point where their useful idiots had a PinkHatWearing protest aimed at the President)? Check. The most revered of the Prog movement are currently being outed as the biggest women haters in the country. Jesse Jackson. Lmao
Etc.
I got the popcorn…who has my bong?
LikeLike
The Progs have always been and will continue to be Master Projectionists.
When they are pointing the finger at someone over any given issue, always assume they are doing exactly what they are rabidly accusing someone else of doing.
Colluding with Russia? Check.
Sexually harassing women (to the point where their useful idiots had a PinkHatWearing protest aimed at the President)? Check. The most revered of the Prog movement are currently being outed as the biggest women haters in the country. Jesse Jackson. Lmao
Etc.
I got the popcorn…who has my bong?
LikeLike
I mean c’mon, during POTUS address to Congress the Russian ambassador sat WITH THE DEMOCRATS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
At the Fox link, great comment:
So essentially Fusion GPS was colluding with Russians, to get Trump Jr. to collude with the Russians so that the Democrats who were colluding with the Russians, could blame Trump for colluding with the Russians.
~bmacdade
LikeLiked by 2 people
I see the fabulist’s (Ben Rhodes) fingerprints all over this. In May of 2016 the New York Times wrote a story about Rhodes and its title was “The Aspiring Novelist Who Became Obama’s Foreign-Policy Guru.” I think he wrote a scenario and everyone fell into line, doing their part, to embellish the story. And…for good reason because if Pres Trump’s DoJ and FBI were doing their job all involved in the private server event, Uranium One, the meeting on the tarmac in AZ…etc. would be in jail or publicly humiliated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is stopping PDJT DOJ, FBI, and Congress from revealing the facts? Or, at least, why is there not another Special Counsel?
How powerful can a USA kabuki theater be?
The answer may scare us all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It Is odd that Former FBI head Muller is investigating collusion between the Trump Campaign and Russia. The players that we currently know colluded with Russia seem to be Hillary and her campaign the DNC, Fushion GPS, Glen Simpson and his partners, Christopher Steele and his firm Orbis GPS, the Podesta group, former U.S. Attorney Preet B., Russian Lawyer Veselnitskaya, her translater, Perkins Coie law firm, the British spy agency MI6, some members of Hillary’s fan club Presstitutes, never Trumper John McCain, and his McCain Institute courier, and former intelligence officers on the Moscow Desk. I am certain I have missed some people who may have worked in the Obama Administration perhaps CIA, FBI, Justice Department, the UN, etc. But time will tell.
LikeLike
It was all choreographed by either Clinton, Obama and/or DNC operatives (or all three) to set stage for Obama’s allegations of Russian meddling and his peremptory call for sanctions. It was a set-up from the start. First, accuse Russia, then try to implicate Trump. Thus they dragged in Don Jr. before Congress, all meant to create a swirl of guilt by association. They thought they were being clever by using third-party GP Fusion. These people are evil,which we knew, and nothing they won’t do. They felt (feel) invulnerable based on bought and paid for media (which now takes on literal meaning).
LikeLike