Meet Stephen Willeford – The Hero Who Engaged Texas Church Shooter (Riveting Testimonial)…

Stephen Willeford is the man who shot and chased the Texas gunman who killed 26 people in a Texas Baptist church on Sunday. Mr. Willeford shares the story of what took place during an interview with 40/29 News in Texas.
Mr. Willeford tells what happened in one of the most riveting accounts ever. I have tried to set up the interview video in a sequence that outlines the story in his words. These are MUST WATCH videos of the first hand account:
Segment #1:
Segment #2:
Segment #3:
Recap Media Report with a scene walk-through by Mr. Stephen Willeford:
You might not be a hero in your mind, but you are a hero in our minds.
That man showed such a lack of self-importance, but wow, did God ever work through him. What a lovely example of a true hero.
Stephen Willeford personifies the REAL American. This is why our country can never be defeated by the hand of man.
PRAISE THE LORD JESUS CHRIST FOR THE HEROs!!!
Thank you God
Amen
The Crowder interview brought me to tears this morning.
SW, what a great American HERO!
Sir YOU ARE A HERO! I know that our President will honor Stephen and Johnnie at the White House. Both men deserve the highest medal one can give to a civilian!
YES!!!!!
Talk about role models.
So many on social media mocking those that pray, and the fate of those in the house of God who were likely praying at the time of their deaths….and I’m just like “Yes…people prayed and God responded immediately with Meet Stephen Willeford.”
I feel so terrible for this man. What terrible loss he has experienced. God, please comfort him. 😦
Amen, Jlwary. Harrowing tale. Now he is faced with learning the identity of friends who perished, and the long road of healing for him and for his community. Yes, God, please comfort him and all who mourn, and heal them, young and old.
Amen. 🙏🏼
FBI must be asleep at the wheel to carelessly allow this kind of media access to someone involved in a shooting tragedy.
So much for the surveillance State…. a nutter legally banned from possession of firearms is on Facebook displaying a weapon and the vast surveillance network doesn’t have him arrested immediately?
Gross Negligence
I agree WVPatroit.
I want to know the name of the person or the people in the Air Force who did not file the proper paperwork that would have put the killer on the national list to be banned from purchasing firearms.
I know some say he would have gotten a hold of them anyway, but this does not excuse the USAF from Gross Negligence.
Names.
Obama’s Air Force.
Obama’s Navy was on display recently.
President Trump will have to completely overhaul the entire military, on top of everything else. God bless him.
Amen to that Q&A
“The U.S. military has reported only one misdemeanor domestic violence case to the FBI’s background check system widely used by sellers of firearms.”
Why on earth was he only charged with a misdemeanor???? THAT is insane, IMO!
http://dailycaller.com/2017/11/07/military-only-reported-one-kelley-like-crime-to-fbis-gun-background-check-system/
Only Conservatives, Caucasions, and Christians are the dangerous ones /s
WHY not…so that they could cover it up — like Las Vegas?
Quite a contrast to Mandalay Bay and how FBI handled it.
It’s sobering, the number of times an armed murderous perp runs away when confronted by a citizen with a firearm is significant.
God bless him. God bless America.
Salt of the earth.
Matthew 5:13
Willford had an AR 15; he is an excellent marksman….he apparently was aiming for gaps in the shooter’s body armor.
An NRA certified instructor.
And he rides Harley’s.
God had prepared him for just this moment.
Alas, that’s an excellent lesson. The. .223 is essentially a rabbit rifle. An standard elk hunting calibre would have put him down, whether it hit the vest or not.
yeah, a 30.06 or Win-Mag 300 would have ended the day, immediately. But the AR .223 (Did have maybe have 5.56) is very high velocity. It can penetrate some bullet resistant vests. Doesn’t have knockdown power of an AK, but it kills.
The caliber debate used in lethal confrontations fill reams of papers.
I subscribe to the notion that it is better to hit your target with a .22 than miss him/her/them with a .50 cal.
Hits count.
Yes. My USMC son (1 Iraq & 3 Afghanistans), and all our military, are more accurate with 5.56 and 7.62.
The perp drove after being hit by a .223 (the 5.56 is the same cartridge).
It’s a rabbit rifle.
The real reason the military chose the calibre was that city boys couldn’t shoot a .308 because of the fearsome (read, mild recoil), they get many better hits with the .223.
The next military standard will recognise the inadequacy of the .223 and go up in energy and calibre…6.5 mm or .300. (Hopefully with a short stroke piston not the appallingly bad gas impingement design on the AR systems)
Perhaps he did have a 5.56. Hopefully we will know later. The big thing is that he was able to aim and fire quickly and with great accuracy. I can’t shoot like that.
Yes, it was originally designed as a ‘varmint’ caliber, for critters such as coyote, ground hogs and such. It is, however, quite deadly to humans as well. Thing is a heavier caliber is deadly quicker. Even a .30-30 or .44 Magnum.
Amazing that Mr. Willeford had presence of mind to shoot the murderer in the weakest spot in his body armor and the accuracy to HIT the spot!!! GOD bless this American Patriot.
In the Crowder interview, he said the Holy Spirit was with him. Absolutely.
Psalm 91:11-12 reminds us always that the angels are nearer than we think.
I like Psalm 144 myself.
It’s a good one!
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm+144&version=NIV
Psalm 91: (ESV)
11 For he will command his angels concerning you
to guard you in all your ways.
12 On their hands they will bear you up,
lest you strike your foot against a stone.
But only law enforcement needs guns… muh they can protect us…
Seriously, thank God for people like this man who selflessly act to protect others… and thank you sir.
Wait, didn’t this guy get the memo from London?
“REURN FIRE”
‘Nuff said
I didn’t need to see that nonsense today.
The shooter obviously had every intention of getting away to do whatever his litlte warped mind was planning.
God sent Mr. Willeford to stop him from continuing his evil mission. IMO
God bless those who are with him because of this evil.
That was my thought FofBW.
Getting away and continuing his shooting rampage possibly.
Thank heavens for both of the Texas Heros.
Pushing through his fear and tears, his humility and courage, and not thinking he’s a hero, is precisely why he *is* a hero.
May God bless the victims, and Mr. Stephen Willeford – and all good citizens like him.
Just saw a Press Conference on this today. Texas law enforcement is in charge. Local sheriff’s department. Totally different optics and feel from the Las Vegas situation, especially once Feds got involved.
Texas Rangers don’t fool around. Nor do they spend a lot of time worrying about politics.
I thought it is the Texas Rangers who are in the charge.
In recent presser, there were ATF, FBI, local sheriff, and Ranger. The Rangers have got jurisdiction on this one.
Devastated community and families.
How does one family cope with the loss of EIGHT members?
This is unfathomable grief.
The evil bastard shot a pregnant woman, children and infants.
They don’t “cope”. They just keep breathing and eat when they remember to.
just heard a horrendous report from a woman on Laura Ingraham’s radio show, regarding one young mother shielding her four children. Laura asked the woman calling in – a family friend and now spokesperson – to come on her TV show tonight.
Real hero, Stephen Willeford, doesn’t want to be called a hero, fake hero John McCain (and his vile daughter) loses his mind if he’s not called a hero. See the difference
Just like retired Army Capt. Gary M. Rose. He won’t acknowledged being a hero, only that he did his duty to save the men in his company. He remains in service of his country to this day, such as volunteering in soup kitchen and fixing elderly’s appliances, merely because it is the right thing to do.
It is hard to believe that there are those who are snarky when President Trump refers to this as evil; what could possibly be more evil than putting a gun to a child’s head and pulling the trigger?
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-nation/wp/2017/11/07/as-texas-town-mourns-details-emerge-on-gunmans-methodical-tactics-in-church-massacre/
OMG! This just keeps getting worse and worse!!! Thanks, O.B.A.M.A., for utterly destroying all of our military branches!!!!
It’s incredible. He tried to kill his commanders, was put in a mental hospital, escaped, was dishonorably discharged…. Absolutely incredible.
Sutherland Springs help
http://www.hellojack.com/help-sutherland-springs/
I bet it really bothers the left was an NRA instructor
Mr. Willeford’s interview left me in tears.
I’d like to give this man a big hug.
There will be more LEO’s and NRA CWP-people in churches now. GOOD!!!
We have to do something about schools!
