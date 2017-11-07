Meet Stephen Willeford – The Hero Who Engaged Texas Church Shooter (Riveting Testimonial)…

Posted on November 7, 2017 by

Stephen Willeford is the man who shot and chased the Texas gunman who killed 26 people in a Texas Baptist church on Sunday.   Mr. Willeford shares the story of what took place during an interview with 40/29 News in Texas.

Mr. Willeford tells what happened in one of the most riveting accounts ever.  I have tried to set up the interview video in a sequence that outlines the story in his words.  These are MUST WATCH videos of the first hand account:

Segment #1:

Segment #2:

.

Segment #3:

Recap Media Report with a scene walk-through by Mr. Stephen Willeford:

69 Responses to Meet Stephen Willeford – The Hero Who Engaged Texas Church Shooter (Riveting Testimonial)…

  1. Trumpmendous says:
    November 7, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    You might not be a hero in your mind, but you are a hero in our minds.

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
  2. Bitcoin & Stock Market Timing says:
    November 7, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    PRAISE THE LORD JESUS CHRIST FOR THE HEROs!!!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  3. Peter G says:
    November 7, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    The Crowder interview brought me to tears this morning.
    SW, what a great American HERO!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  4. fleporeblog says:
    November 7, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Sir YOU ARE A HERO! I know that our President will honor Stephen and Johnnie at the White House. Both men deserve the highest medal one can give to a civilian!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. mazziflol says:
    November 7, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    So many on social media mocking those that pray, and the fate of those in the house of God who were likely praying at the time of their deaths….and I’m just like “Yes…people prayed and God responded immediately with Meet Stephen Willeford.”

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. Jlwary says:
    November 7, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    I feel so terrible for this man. What terrible loss he has experienced. God, please comfort him. 😦

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. palafox says:
    November 7, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    FBI must be asleep at the wheel to carelessly allow this kind of media access to someone involved in a shooting tragedy.

    Like

    Reply
  8. POP says:
    November 7, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    It’s sobering, the number of times an armed murderous perp runs away when confronted by a citizen with a firearm is significant.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  9. magatrump says:
    November 7, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    God bless him. God bless America.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Bob Thoms says:
    November 7, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Willford had an AR 15; he is an excellent marksman….he apparently was aiming for gaps in the shooter’s body armor.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. WVPatriot says:
    November 7, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    Amazing that Mr. Willeford had presence of mind to shoot the murderer in the weakest spot in his body armor and the accuracy to HIT the spot!!! GOD bless this American Patriot.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  13. Niagara Frontier says:
    November 7, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Psalm 91:11-12 reminds us always that the angels are nearer than we think.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. trumpedinillinois says:
    November 7, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    But only law enforcement needs guns… muh they can protect us…

    Seriously, thank God for people like this man who selflessly act to protect others… and thank you sir.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. palafox says:
    November 7, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Wait, didn’t this guy get the memo from London?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. FofBW says:
    November 7, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    The shooter obviously had every intention of getting away to do whatever his litlte warped mind was planning.

    God sent Mr. Willeford to stop him from continuing his evil mission. IMO

    God bless those who are with him because of this evil.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. Abbott Rock Monastery says:
    November 7, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Pushing through his fear and tears, his humility and courage, and not thinking he’s a hero, is precisely why he *is* a hero.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Have Gun Will Travel says:
    November 7, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    May God bless the victims, and Mr. Stephen Willeford – and all good citizens like him.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. albrevin says:
    November 7, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Just saw a Press Conference on this today. Texas law enforcement is in charge. Local sheriff’s department. Totally different optics and feel from the Las Vegas situation, especially once Feds got involved.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. georgiafl says:
    November 7, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Devastated community and families.

    How does one family cope with the loss of EIGHT members?

    This is unfathomable grief.

    The evil bastard shot a pregnant woman, children and infants.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. Nonlocality says:
    November 7, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    just heard a horrendous report from a woman on Laura Ingraham’s radio show, regarding one young mother shielding her four children. Laura asked the woman calling in – a family friend and now spokesperson – to come on her TV show tonight.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. thevaccinemachine says:
    November 7, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Real hero, Stephen Willeford, doesn’t want to be called a hero, fake hero John McCain (and his vile daughter) loses his mind if he’s not called a hero. See the difference

    Like

    Reply
    • Steven says:
      November 7, 2017 at 2:50 pm

      Just like retired Army Capt. Gary M. Rose. He won’t acknowledged being a hero, only that he did his duty to save the men in his company. He remains in service of his country to this day, such as volunteering in soup kitchen and fixing elderly’s appliances, merely because it is the right thing to do.

      Like

      Reply
  23. AmericaFirst says:
    November 7, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    It is hard to believe that there are those who are snarky when President Trump refers to this as evil; what could possibly be more evil than putting a gun to a child’s head and pulling the trigger?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. ray76 says:
    November 7, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    gunman escaped from mental health facility in 2012 after he was caught sneaking guns onto an Air Force base and “attempting to carry out death threats” against military superiors

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-nation/wp/2017/11/07/as-texas-town-mourns-details-emerge-on-gunmans-methodical-tactics-in-church-massacre/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Kerry Gimbel says:
    November 7, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    I bet it really bothers the left was an NRA instructor

    Like

    Reply
  27. Lauren says:
    November 7, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Mr. Willeford’s interview left me in tears.

    Like

    Reply
  28. holly100 says:
    November 7, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    I’d like to give this man a big hug.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Nonlocality says:
    November 7, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    There will be more LEO’s and NRA CWP-people in churches now. GOOD!!!

    We have to do something about schools!

    Like

    Reply

