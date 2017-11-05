President Trump Remarks From Japan on Texas Church Shooting (Video and Transcript)…

Earlier tonight President Trump delivered remarks during a meeting of key business leaders in Tokyo Japan. President Trump began his speech with recognition of the horrific church shooting earlier in Sutherland Springs, Texas:
[Transcript] “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families of todays murderous attack in Sutherland Springs, Texas. This horrible act of evil occurred as the victims and their families were in their place of sacred worship. We cannot put into words the pain and grief we all feel, and we cannot begin to imagine the suffering of those who lost the ones they loved. Our hearts are broken.”
“But in dark times such as these, Americans do what we do best: we pull together. We join hands. We lock arms. And through the tears and the sadness, we stand strong.”
“My Administration is providing its full support to the state and local authorities investigating this horrible crime. I have spoken with Governor Abbott, and we offer our thanks to the first responders who ultimately stopped the suspect and rendered immediate and lifesaving aid to the victims of this shooting. I will continue to follow developments closely.”
“All of America is praying to God to help the wounded and the families we will never leave their side.” (link)
Forget the trade deals they are killing us at church.
I know. Generally I am in awe of our President. A few things we disagree on here and there, but nothing big.
But tonight, I am frustrated.
Please Mr. President: Clean up the FBI. Give the public the information. The Devil cannot stand the light.
I know you know trade deals but this cannot continue. No more flowers, no more “we stand strong” and wait for the next leftist nutball to hit a baseball game, a concert, a church.
I did not grow up like this. I do not want my children to live in this world where we can only expect platitudes and deliberate removal of evidence by those entrusted with justice as murderers roam.
My sentiment too. Get your butt back here and attack.
Very bad idea. It would give Jihadis and Antifa extra incentive to do this, and more and more, if it would enable them to yank the President of the USA around like a puppet on a string even to the point of him canceling almost 2 weeks of very important business for America to rush back because of them. It would almost make them the President of the USA..
Oh, like when we are told to keep calm and go about our normal routines because if we stop, the terrorists will think they have won. Sorry, don’t buy that silly argument. Bush peddled that one in 2001.
If POTUS came home, conducted raids on every known ANTIFA warehouse, shut down their money networks and threw their organizers in jail, there would be no doubt in anyone’s mind as to who is POTUS.
I do not want President Trump impeached, or even rendered a lame duck, and if he followed your advice, as tempting as it might be, he would be.
Enforcing laws is an impeachable offense?
AMEN!
Feel exactly the same.
I live in the sticks and am now ‘uncomfortable’ when I go to the nearby small town events. I do not likee. I don’t like the way Trump is acting about all this stuff. I want action on the home front against our domestic enemy…not Mr. Nice Guy and Tweets.
Howie ( and others expressing similar sentiments ) : Its not our President’s job to protect y’all, ( and your families ) individually. Nor is it the job of the nation’s LEO’s. That job is yours ! We’re experiencing unsettled and trying times and to be blundering about in “Condition White” – regardless of what public setting you’re in – is foolish and dangerous ! Instead give thanks that a couple of fellow Texans responded to force with force resulting in the perp being captured. Because if you, “get what you want ” , the 99.5% of Americans that might come to your aid in time of extreme duress are gong to be disarmed on the off chance it might prevent some small fraction of the remaining .5% from wreaking havoc with a firearm.
So much truth in what you are saying. I pray that changes start happening. This could have happened anywhere and the thought that we may never be told the truth about it is sickening.
You think President’s trip is only trade deals, and has nothing to do with NK?
I hope PDJT and team make best decision if necessary to come home now.
Arm yourself. Protect yourself and your Family at Church & everywhere. Do your part, the President is doing his.
C’mon. Please tell me how arming oneself would have kept a concert goer in Vegas alive. I am all for carry, but let’s not pretend that there would not be casualties, maybe less, but that isn’t good enough.
Howie, et al, take a deep breath, relax. The secularists (communists) preach we should turn to the government for solutions to what troubles us and that which ails society. Do you really think POTUS (as much as I love the guy) is so all-powerful as to able to quash this level of travesty at the local level? The man’s in Asia to rid us of the North Korean scourge and leverage our economic strength to improve trade deals that will benefit every US citizen. C’mon, our country was founded to rely on self reliance, not government reliance; and, if all else fails (/s), Trust in the Lord with all your heart, lean not on your own understanding. He’s got this, not the government. If nothing else, take heart there was a local with a gun who was ready, willing and able to bring the creep down. If only it were a perfect world…
Sorry wretched, do not agree with your premise. This is not about looking to government for the answers, this is about looking to government to uphold the law and their oath to protect us from all enemies foreign and domestic. It has NOTHING to do with lack of self reliance. Give us the watch lists, we’ll get the job done.
Good point. The shooter was taken down by a private citizen not the cops or President Trump.
There are money men and organizers behind Antifa and the media has owners directing the anti American propaganda. The root of the ugly tree is where Trump, his COS, the DOJ, FBI, and intelligence services can address the problem. The useless losers, the village idiots, the cowards are just dumb tools, barely smarter than the gun this guy used.
Trump knows this. Where did Trump go for ISIS and Islamist ideology? Saudi Arabia and the conference assembled there. Trump knows how to deal with this problem. Choke off the money, go after the tap root.
Then the village idiots will go back to drooling, beating their dog, and poor family like vile bullies that are just cowards. Or living in their parent’s damp basement.
Go after the tap root. Trump knows this. He will get it done.
if it’s PROVEN,?
this SOB WAS A ANTIFA SOB, AS SOME ARE SAYING.
THEN ALL OF THEM NEED ROUNDED UP AND SENT TO GITMO AWAITING A MILITARY TRIBUNAL AND DEALT WITH AS TERRORIST.
and let’s NOT forget all their SUPPORTERS IN CONGRESS AND MSM.
and someone NEEDS TO END GEORGE SOROS, HE IS THEIR MONEY DADDY.
It’s clear the establishment is desperate to cover for Antifa. They’ll even throw ISIS under the bus before admitting the US know has the equivalent of armed Nazis running around a killing white Christians in mass murder after mass murder.
I want information so I can know how to act. God have mercy on the souls who work for the Father of Lies.
Antifa are communist most of whom are likely also illegal aliens from Europe who WORK for Soros.
Help clarify this subject:::
The murderous communist cult that goes by the name of ‘antifa’ when pronounced by the punditocracy is antiFa but the character of these murderers is
ANTI-fa, meant to mean anti facists, but that means anti American, anti White, anti civilization, anti capitalists, the petulant rants by over educated sexually confused children playing at being big panties adults,
and always, ANTI, never fa, ANTI American, worthy of the purest condemnation–cancers at best, diseases at worst.
Unite as ANTI antifa forever!!
Don’t forget Clinton’s AG, Janet Reno, who shot up a group of souls in Waco, killing women and children there too.
Ugh it was a massacre, 80+ killed, burned to the ground by the mishandling of the FBI–24 children. Very sad that Democrats were eager to destroy this cult but actively fund and support ISIS, Antifa, Muslim Brotherhood etc.
I really don’t want to go down memory lane. We are here, now, 2017, Trump is CIC, DO SOMETHING!!!!
He’s looking for Antifa Centauri! Planet Hollywood orbits it!
He is disgusting.
I still like him, but if he swamps out too much longer, I’ll join you.
I await the results of my kabuki detector. When that little machine times out, my verdict will be known to all.
I want Trump to get back here and take action against our domestic enemies. I am sick of 5D Chess.
I hear you Howie. Cold anger feels quite hot at this horror. But I think potus is doing work on noko he can only do in person.
Dang. Guess we gotta just cover our butts til he gets back. What a mess we are in.
Probably right Gina, and I understand that, but then Pence or someone has to show some real response here and don’t mean speechifying.
Jim go to wikileaks and do a search for “Soros” in the Hillary Clinton email file. It will make your blood boil. Soros controlled her, if he had a get together, she was expected to be at that get together. He even had control of what was taught in schools. There is one email that talks about the McConnel/Soros paper, I just haven’t figured out what that “paper” is yet.
https://wikileaks.org/clinton-emails/emailid/24714 (McConnell/Soros paper)
https://wikileaks.org/clinton-emails/emailid/22224 (public schools)
Take Soros and ship him to Putin in Russia. Great present for Putin .
God we ask you to comfort those who mourn, and to forever be with your faithful.
Please hasten to touch the hearts of all mankind to draw near You and erase the hate in their heart, and replace it with respect and love of all people. Amen
Amen
Communist often target churches. Always have. Better start carrying to church.
NO DOUBT
When you get the whole story, Mr President; hope you give a nod to a couple of other good men.
Body Count rising fast on home front.
Howie,
With all due respect – please take a chill pill. We will get through this
Just waiting for the anti-gun comments on facebook, twitter and in the MSM. If I read correctly, the shooter had a dishonorable discharge from the Air Force. If so, how did he get his gun? Something simply isn’t right here.
Lots of ways, including buying one when he was eligible to do so.
oh no, he would be required to get rid of it after the duck dinner.
That is if he wasn’t a criminal
‘Required’ being the key word…………………………….
It is indicative of how my trust has declined to even think this … is it *just* gun control they are after? Or is this their desperate plan to bring POTUS down since nothing else is working? Keep the series of gun massacres going with an eventual threat to President Trump to resign or they will continue.
It doesn’t matter who is behind this – once you see behind the curtain, they are all colored with evil.
There was some 200 mass shootings during the Obama years… j/s
This won’t be taking PDJT down in the slightest.
My heart goes out to our President and FLOTUS! They are literally halfway around the world having to deal with an animal that wants to blow us up with a nuclear weapon. He has to do everything that he can to get China 🇨🇳 to do even more. He has to negotiate trade deals with four countries that have a $474 Billion dollar 💵 surplus with us. And now he has to deal with this tragedy in Texas! God please continue to protect and give strength to our beloved President!
Turn AF1 around and get back here and FIGHT! Dammit! We are under attack! Right here right now. LOOKIT The Body Count is rising.
Howie you need to take a breadth! Or are you truly a troll doing the work for antifa? Sounds like it to me.
The Pres will come back when he has finished his work as planned. To do less would mean evil wins. Even if this had not happened, with all that is going on, you will be seeing fireworks from capitol hill when the Pres returns.
As Americans we need to be vigilant, support our President, and keep pushing back. We the people let it go this far, one man is not going to fix it, and the fix will not come without sacrifice and loss.
This may or may not be an organized attack. But for sure it is at the hands of a sicko. Your response sounds like you have maybe lost it too.
Perfect statement Paul.
Each day it seems more and more Breitbart took over CTH and tonight in this thread Ann Coulter is running rampant … Oy vey!
Thank you for speaking up!
Howie and others – team Trump is taking care of this. Yesterday’s antifa protests were a big flop.
Then a crazy nutter shot up a church, then was stopped by a couple brave patriots. I’m sad for the death, injuries and destruction. However, Trump can’t just fly back here and make it all go away. Trust the local authorities. And this federal administration will work without fanfare to prevent these atrocities.
I agree 100% with everyone calling for crack-downs on antifa, local ISIS, etc. It is happening. I will not “get used to terror” and I am locked and loaded.
All we need is a “Few good men.”
And he’s doing it BY HIMSELF while the GOPe turns its back on him and our country. Spit. Thank God for all the talented, MAGA members of his cabinet and his family.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen Fle. He is functioning on extreme jet lag. My boss travels a lot globally and going across the Pacific and losing a whole day, is hell on your body and your mind is exhausted. I’m cutting him some slack. I’m sure he is exhausted with a very full schedule and then this happens. I’m praying for our dear POTUS and his precious wife, our beautiful FLOTUS. The world is blowing up and he’s practically putting out the fires all by himself. Sad!
With all due respect flep, tonight my heart goes out to the slaughtered lambs and their loved ones as they innocently knelt in prayer on the Sabbath. Lord comfort the grieving and heal the injured.
Oldschool absolutely!
It’s time for all churches to hav e armed security. A group of ccw holders could agree to do this with the pastor’s approval. If the pastor doesn’t approve, then meet as a small groups and agree among yourselves that when you attend church, you will be carrying your concealed weapon.
Even one mass shooting at a church is one too many and we have seen several over the last few years.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is already happening. My church has already adopted this stance.
Christians through time have always associated Jesus as the Lamb. He is. But how often do Christians think of our Savior as the Lion? Foretold in Genesis 49:8-10, and seen again in Revelation 5:5, 6.
In the latter verses, John is told not to weep, for the Lion of the tribe of Judah has overcome. He turns and sees a lamb as if slain.
The Lamb and the Lion are one and the same. Christ – the Head of the Church – is BOTH Lion and Lamb at the same time.
In our congregation, a few of us have decided privately that we who are Lions need to quietly step up. We already have a cold anger against these wolves seeking to rend our brothers and sisters from us.
But don’t just agree on being the armed response. Agree to get first aid/CPR trained. Be your congregation’s first responders to ANY kind of emergency until the police and EMT’s can get there.
Blessings,
This is horrific and I’m very distraught about all the tragedies. What a sad world we are living in, that we have to have armed security at our churches, not unlike the locked down schools our children go to.
This is either the deep state or how sick our society has become.
Is J. Sessions on the way with 50 FBI agents yet?
https://goo.gl/images/AyhMVJ
What I wanted most from POTUS was law and order and safety. Even before this incident, when I enter my chuch, I eye up people, sit near an exit. When I take my grandchildren to a theater or event, it is with hypervigilance and anxiety. I am sick of living like this in a country I don’t recognize anymore. The worst thing is, we are allowing it, doing nothing to stop it.
It just hit me after Las Vegas and the cover up scheme. These are leftists born of community organizing leftist ‘groups’. Now they are attacking on kamikazi missions. We have to be ready to take them down quick. They are fanatics.
Why is Coulter being such an idiot on this topic?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Shut up Ann. If it weren’t for President Trump, guns would banned immediately after something like this.
Exactly how would ‘guns be banned’? Yougottabekidding me.
I kine of agree with her myself. I want him to get his butt home and FIGHT the fight here first. Body count rising.
I don’t. I’m with him – he knows what he’s doing. Racing back here is just what the left wants. I got one am sticking by our President – he knows far more than we do.
I for one Not got one
Yes guess he has to prioritize. DANG. The Norks have nukes and the local leftists only guns. We will just have to take the local leftists out ourselves if they attack.
He has a vice president. Remember?
Color me shocked….. 🙄
Ann swings to and fro like a pendulum. When it’s time for people to coalesce in emergencies, there she is on the other side talking total shit. It’s disgusting. She’s unreliable. It’s all about Ann.
Is he suppose to drop the most important overseas trip to date for his presidency for this? Governor Abbott can handle affairs in his state.
Absolutely! Plus POTUS can still keep abreast and offer support. No one should doubt that POTUS has the energy to do all of this!
I’m sure North Korea would love it if Trump cancelled his trip and returned home.
They would learn that they could simply have their assets in the USA create a domestic emergency every time the President planned such trips in the future.
Flepore makes a good point above. It’s still very important for POTUS to be where he is right now because he has to deal with rocket man etc.
What a joke she is. A hater, just like the Bushs’ and the rest.
Hey Ann, why don’t you head down to Crawford, Texas and hang out with the Bushes. Then you can take cheap shots at Trump right along with them. Or, perhaps you would prefer to have a rendezvous with John McCain. You phony POS, are you saying POTUS should never travel abroad? Are you saying he should have already started rounding leftists up? You would have been among the first to trash him for that if he had.
I’ve said it many times – Ann Coulter is a GOPe shill
And there is a reason PDJT dumped her ass like a hot potato.
The Left has unleashed their demons in a reign of terror. BLM, Antifa, attack on GOP, VA,, Las Vegas,etc. now this…. It’s time to pre-empt the gun control narrative by identifying this killer as the product of the culture of political violence promoted by the Left.
The Republicants can’t and won’t lift a finger or do anything these days but the average Joe needs to hear loud and clear that the mounting body count is coming from the leftist, Marxist evil regime.
This situation has to make President Trump feel less in command than when he’s at home but theres another angle here worth considering. It is certainly getting the Donna Brazile democrat party story off the news. These tragedies dont seem to happen by accident anymore. Soros-Antifa anyone?
Irregardless, we need Trump to get a handle on our Justice Department including the FBI. it will be a massive job and probably not without some assassination attempts. Organized crime syndicates do not give up easily.
God, please shine the light of your love and protection on the president and his family.
Dear Lord, please give Jeff Sessions a backbone for Christmas.
Did you all really think this ***t was going to stop when Trump won? Did you think everyone was gonna just throw their hands up and be like “We concede we’ll go home now.”? It was always going to get worse BECAUSE THERE ARE TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS AT STAKE!!!!
What’s scary is that I trust our FBI and DOJ even worse now, it just shows how little Pres Trump is able to control, the country’s off the rails regardless. Or so it seems.
BBB, exactly. Those behind the amoral, soulless, spilling of the blood of innocents use village Kelleys, idiot thugs, as simple tools. Shooting up a small town church is just the evil shock drama that suits their purpose. These puppet masters are the type that financed the two Socialists Hitler and Lenin. Now there was some serious rivers of tears and blood.
Cut the tap root, go after the cash. A massive part of the cash is in the trade imbalance. But that is just the start. MAGA means money for working Americans.
I love seeing the Bushes crawl out of their holes like Saddam Hussein and whine about Trump. You know Trump is cutting into the tap root for them to do that.
Of course it is difficult to talk on this topic, as the horror this little Texas town endured today is unimaginable.
Apparently the town has a tiny population of approximately 450.
Goodness me it is getting beyond sickening. You have your Democrats calling for blood in the streets, protests, riots, and the dehumanizing of political opponents.
The MSM lie and manipulate at any and every opportunity.
Your RINOs hide and cower. Your President cannot do this himself. His fellow Republicans are plotting his demise, and cannot wait for him to fall. His real allies are overseas, not in the U.S.
Until Americans demand, and I mean demand that the Ryan’s and McConnell types stand with your President, or get the F**k out things may become irreversible.
The opposition are not going to lie down.
Your media has poisoned so many, that there may be not be enough anti venom to cure what ills.
Canada is known as a polite, pussy like nation. Up this way seemingly decent people have been so programmed by the MSM, that they literally hate your President. They loved him as just Trump, or Trump in the apprentice.
What changed, 24/7 lies and manipulation by the MSM, aided by the McCains, Corkers, Flakes etc. That are trotted out every weekend as kind and thoughtful Republicans. Fighting the evil Nazi Trump. McConnell never chastises or punishes them.
I am not exaggerating, One cannot go to a bank, gym, coffee shop or grocery store without someone gripping about your President. When challenged by me ( if appropriate) the answer is always based on negative emotion. Never facts.
Sorry to go on at such a time of tragedy. However the MSM and your spineless RINOs are not only sickening. But they are a danger to our safety.
Is it a coincidence, but whenever your President gets some good news. Then Wham. Some crisis usually follows. I don’t think so.
Your President was visibly shaken as he made that address.
Things are going to be changing fast, and soon. Two mass shootings of historic proportions within weeks. An ISIS attack in New York.
Never mind the Russian B.S.
IMO the gauntlet will be thrown down. He has had enough.
God bless PDJT and that folks in that little town in Texas.
Thank you all.
dekester, I just wonder if you might be right. They finally pushed PDJT far enough. Multiple attacks and zip zero and nada from the doj/fbi. He has had enough.
Now it’s his turn. He always punches back 10 times harder.
This going to be EPIC!
We will have to take care of ourselves until he can take em’ out.
Pray for him day and night because he’ll be drilling into the underbelly of corruption and crime.
Thank you, dekester, for your words and understanding. It’s just like Sundance’s write up about the Bushes, these RINOs are traitors to the country and they are enabling the Commie Marxist domestic enemies by contributing to the hysteria half our nation has about our President.
Deke – thank you for the Canadian perspective. I figured it was like you described.
I just got back from over 2 weeks in London, Paris, Spain, & Portugal. Only found one person there who thought Trump was doing a good job. The other 100 plus sounded just like your Canada – sad times for these socialists/commies… They definitely do not like being called out for having to pay the ‘fair share’ of NATO, UN…
Amen! Wise observations!
We are still not getting the truth. How the hell can we do anything when we aren’t being told who are enemies are and what they are planning? Our government monitors everything. They knew what they were up to in Charlotesville and sat back. They know what happened in Vegas and they know (or should) who is in this country posing threats on their watch lists, but we don’t. They walk among us posing hidden threats and we are disposable, acceptable losses. Keep your words, flowers, teddy bears and “prayers”. Tell us who our enemies are and since you can’t handle it, we will.
WTH???
He was an Antifakazi. A fanatic.
No one picked this up? We couldn’t have been given a heads up, terror threat type of warning for worship services?
Where did Devin Kelley grow up and what exactly is his connection with Sutherland Springs?
Kelley’s mother has a P.O. Box there, according to the Fox news nozzles.
Not sure what that means in the scheme of things…just a little factoid.
It sounds like we have Trolls🐉 on the site tonight. Gov Abbot and the Texas Rangers can more than handle it. As for us on the home front , we need situationally aware and be proactive.
Antifa is going after rural targets.
Yep, longer response time, fewer surveillance cameras, better chance of getting away with it.
Send all deranged leftists to Gitmo. Let them spend some quality time with the terrorists they love so much.
This is the last desperate dying gasp of the old paradigm. They are bitter and are going to try to take as many people down with them as possible. We have to be prepared to defend ourselves and steel our resolve until they are crushed utterly….
….and they WILL be crushed. Badly.
Some call anyone they disagree with a racist while some others call anyone they disagree with a troll. It’s the same show just under a different tent.
Exactly. Well stated blakeney
The culture war has turned into a one-sided shooting war. Radical leftists and ideological fanatics against innocent victims. And the MSM and swamp dwellers ignore or refuse to recognize reality for what it is.
We are seeing yet another side of the ongoing civil war. These incidents may be outliers of even worse attacks.
Behind every such shooter or terrorist act lies an ideology and belief system that justifies those actions. By the time a trigger is pulled or a device or vehicle turns into a weapon those so engaged have been brainwashed into desensitized monsters.
Those ideologies and belief systems are supported and refined on a daily basis by proactive enemies who have infiltrated all spheres of life.
There may be ‘useful idiots’ in the entertainment and sports world who are too stupid to know what they are talking about. But they influence millions of young and impressionable low information public.
However, the deeper evil comes from the globalist big money, media, political and educational systems. Those who have power to indoctrinate directly or indirectly through institutions and allocation of money and resources.
There are revolutions and there are counter revolutions. The globalists have been intent on fermenting revolution that destroys traditional Western society for decades, and even longer if we go back much further.
What they really haven’t counted on is a mammoth pushback. A counter revolution as it were. The assumption is that chaos and defeatism would make their revolution inevitable. Roughly similar to post war Europe and the emergence of their Union.
Not a great analogy but until Brexit there was no large scale pushback. That shocked the globalists, but it will be child’s play if MAGA stimulates a wider moral outrage and a full fledged counter revolution.
I believe there are deeper causes behind major historical coincidences. The tables beginning to turn in the Russian nonsense, the Uranium and other Democratic crimes, dissent in their ranks, the decadence of Hollywood and the NFL reaching a tipping point and more.Even the book by the rotten Bush clan. And the President still standing strong and effective.
Perhaps the emergence of a counter revolution is being sensed by enemies of all kinds. These isolated slaughters are possible signs of desperation. Recognition that their revolution is about to be countered and marginalized. Even if just on personal psychological levels by lone killers, though I doubt it is that simple.
Regardless, vigilance and a doubling down of support for the President will be critical. No distractions or secondary events need dilute objectives or compromise values.
Pray for the victims, bring justice to the criminals in the swamp and ratchet up the pressure on the media, entertainers, political class, and other institutions and organizations dedicated to obstruction and deceit.
History Teaches,
Thank you that was a terrific read and spot on.
As you say Brexit was never expected, Then PDJT, Hungary, Poland,
Austria.
Things are rapidly changing in the M.E., the Far East too.
Tragic really that PDJTS greatest threat is from within.
He will prevail though. So will the good folks we have been awakened.
God bless PDJT
EXACTLY. What these people want leads to a dead-end for most of society and we are rejecting it–and them. A lot of them can’t stand this and are lashing out in some cases, or on the grander scale trying to protect all their ill-gotten gains.
This is why I’m not crying about “where’s Jeff” or “Trump needs to get his priorities straight.” Trump has already accomplished a lot and it hasn’t even been a YEAR. And now at the end of the year things are happening very rapidly. A lot of dirt is coming out. And from what we’ve been hearing, overall Antifa turnout was low for their big pushback this weekend. Mostly hot-air save for this insanity. We are beating them.
I repeat: WE. ARE. BEATING. THEM.
In the meantime, I carry a gun. Everywhere. These jackasses are going to relegated to the dustbin of history, or worse, and they know it. I have no pity for what’s coming over the horizon for them.
Excellent post history teaches. Thank you
I honestly want to know:
Did Jeff Sessions ever make a speech publicly and declare Antifa a Domestic Terrorist Group?
He did for the Alt-R when staged and attacked by Antifa.
The Nov 4 Antifa uprising and broadcast, which precipitated violence across the nation on Sen Rand Paul (breaking 5 ribs, 2 dislocated) and terrible killings of innocent people in NYC and Texas, would have been mitigated had the DOJ struck the violent Antifas as Domestic Terrorists. How hard is this for an AG to do? when he has already called it once for fake “white supremacists” who weren’t even proven as a threat in the same numbers as Antifa?
This domestic terrorism has GOT TO STOP!
Keebler, Your post broke the dam of tears I have been holding back. These are my questions, but more importantly my sentiments on unnecessary lives lost and the pain it brings, “killing of innocents . . .would have been mitigated had the DOJ. . . ”
Sessions should be fired for these derelictions of duty.
It’s so heart breaking. Does he even know he’s supposed to protect Americans? The lack of action on Antifa emboldens the liberals to continue hating and pushing for violence against the President and his supporters.
DOJ …provides federal leadership in preventing and controlling crime and to ensure public safety against threats foreign and domestic. Sessions has to act!
https://www.justice.gov/about
When is the Deep State/Shadow Government going to be taken down? That will stop the killings and the indoctrination of our youth. This is how low our society has sunk, if it wasn’t part of the Deep State.
The DOJ silence on this and no combating the never-ending false narratives that have been going on about this administration or its supporters indicates either it is completely out of their control or they are part of the swamp and condone it.
Agree Kaco and in either case, it is doing damage to Trump and our nation.
Although our President is over in a foreign land…I just know that his thoughts are here with us.
POTUS looked very tired while giving that address. This trip and these terrorist attacks are taking their toll on him.
14 hour time difference has something to do with it also.
I was looking at Weasel Zippers. Saw that the thug shooter had charges brought against him for assaulting his wife and child
I did not want to post because of that horrible murders in Texas. The President’s speech at the US Japan Embassy was blocked out internationally. I do not know why, I was watching Japanese TV at the time.
He made his position clear to the small group of American and Japanese businessmen at the Embassy. Very fair, but insisting Japan needs to do more for fair and reciprocal trade. The Japanese press have been very fair, saying that the most important thing is the strong alliance. PM Abe even restated this. They also, without bias, have noted the difference in trade positions. Japan is in favour of TPP and that the US wants bi-lats.
The visit to the Emperor and Empress of Japan was very cordial. First Lady Melania was elegantly and simplicity dressed and very formal in her behavior. At the end of the meeting the Empress kissed her, European style on both cheeks, a recognition of respect and warmth.
The Honour ceremony was formal and fitting. The President and First Lady put their hands over their hearts at the National Anthem.
Several other notable points:
Japanese Defense Minister Onodara will go to Hawaii to meet Admiral Harris (Pac-Com Commander) to look at the Aegis land based defensive missile system i January.
South Korea, Pres Trump’s next stop is a State visit and they announced yesterday they are putting sanctions on any banks and businesses that have ties to NK. This is the first time they have done so, independently of the UN.They are a bit miffed he will only stay there a short 24 hours (according to the press) before he goes to China.
The first Lady will attend the state visits (Japan, SK and China) but will return to the US. The meetings in Vietnam and the Philippines are all business and security meetings.
The Guardian has topped themselves with headlines screaming over their Paradise papers investigations. Obviously as yet, focusing on the Trump Administration’s personnel. It is all sound and fury signifying nothing. If you read their ‘exposé’ it is all things known and previously documented. I suppose they needed to justify the time and effort in finding nothing new. Ignore.
Thank you for your report!
Thank you A2. The Texas tragedy is innocent blood and lives for diversion and obfuscation. It is pure evil that plots, pulls levers to spill the blood and lives of church parishioners for network TV drama, to sucker Americans by breaking their hearts. Remember 911, etc? It ain’t the first time. It is how the Devil’s agents play chess, with bodies of their families, children, wives.
This is war that must be fought with strategy using the intelligence services. Cut the money jugular. Go after the puppet masters’ cash. That is what Trump is doing right now.
If it makes anyone feel like they are doing good by knee-jerk responses to some loser coward with a gun, fine, but as stated, there is deep money behind this. This vile criminal shoot up could have been done anytime. So, put your head in the freezer long enough to ask, why now?
Could it be that Trump is doing what needs to be done for the survival of our country, economically and for its security? This problem terror operation can’t be addressed without the intelligence services, by going after the tap root. Trump has people on this.
Again, Trump is on it. That much you can bank on. In the mean time the real war is being fought right where Trump is, and he can’t do that in Texas.
Don’t be played like a hair on fire fiddler.
Well said. Thank you.
The intertwining of Antifa, Soros, Muslim Brotherhood, Clintons, Obama, BLM, and the leftist media are poisoning our country and much of the world.
i believe that the Antifa rallies on Saturday were only under attended because previous attendees at similar gatherings were met with legal consequences after Donald Trump became President. Clearly, enforcing the law works.
The problem is, the law is not yet being enforced on the elite leadership of the left..
The heads of the snake must be destroyed and we can help our president do this.
Please, inform yourselves about Islam and do not depend upon the media or corrupt elitists for information.
Look into MS 13 and their partnership with the left and their poisoning of our children with drugs.
In fact, look into all of the Soros funded groups and the Purple revolution. These (illegally imported) groups, along with ignorant and indoctrinated PC tools, comprise much of the American left, and the American left is part of a global evil.
The floodgates of our country have been opened to them to cement the power of the left and their hold on our country–on its wealth, its position of global leadership, and its nuclear arsenal.
If you are Christian, please begin–as you can–to awaken the Body of Christ to the truth of what we are up against–even what many of them have helped usher in.
There are parts of the world where it is very unhealthy to attend church.
This has been brought home to us.
💔🙏
