Robby Mook Inadvertently Showcases Fear Within Clinton Camp and Connection to Fusion GPS Funding…

Posted on November 4, 2017 by

Interestingly an earlier report from the Daily Caller today outlines the attorneys for Fusion GPS fighting Congressman Devin Nunes to hide their payments to journalists and media.

That legal battle is interesting when conspicuously contrast as the backdrop for this CNN interview between Anderson Cooper and former Clinton Campaign Manager Robby Mook.  In the interview Mook admits to paying for the research conducted by Fusion GPS that ultimately became a contract with Christoper Steele for the infamous “Russian Dossier”. However, Mook is visibly concerned about the downstream connection to Steele.

If you don’t think the Clinton campaign is worried about their connection to the Fusion GPS story, well, just watch this interview.  More specifically notice at the 02:00 point of the interview when Mook removes his (non media) earpiece.   Mook is getting instructions and cues on this interview from an earpiece that IS NOT CNN equipment.  WATCH:

Media do not use wireless ear inserts, and Mook is not hearing Anderson Cooper’s audio through that earpiece. He is being coached through the interview and is having a tough time listening to the questions and simultaneously listening to his handlers instructions.

Reeeeee….

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Election 2016, media bias, Notorious Liars, Occupy Type Moonbats, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

76 Responses to Robby Mook Inadvertently Showcases Fear Within Clinton Camp and Connection to Fusion GPS Funding…

  1. Stuart Cvrk says:
    November 4, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    The big question for me as a result of this revelation is this: how many other Democrat hacks associated with the Clintons get instructions during interviews? This is astounding!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. Gil says:
    November 4, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    What is the range for the earpiece? In building, production room? Who was with him?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. indiamaria2020 says:
    November 4, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    Indeed.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. patrickhenrycensored says:
    November 4, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Didn’t look like mook convinced andycoop.
    And coop’s on his side.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. Chuck says:
    November 4, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    I wonder if they know that we know ?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. Howie says:
    November 4, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    Pee Pee Papers

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Mike diamond says:
    November 4, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    I don’t know I don’t know ! Yes I don’t know ! Wow, Robby mook knows !!!!!! That’s why he says he doesn’t know!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Driver1 says:
    November 4, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    It’s the same one Hillary used in the debates. Sharesies! Hopefully he disinfected it first. Probably not the water buffalo on the other end.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. BobBoxBody says:
    November 4, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    I’ve gotta say, it’s taken less than a year to accomplish all of this. No way in HELL anybody in this country is going to go back to the way things were before after Trump has his 8 years. Not tired of winning yet.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  10. MIKE says:
    November 4, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    Now that there was a good catch.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. nimrodman says:
    November 4, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    No, wait – that’s not Robby, it’s that other dweeb …

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  12. webgirlpdx says:
    November 4, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Indeed they must be nervous. Mook stumbled around this interview like a complete fool. Loved how he said they were out of their ‘league’ when trying to look at Pres. Trump’s massive business dealings. Ya think? The guy is a successful billionaire businessman — just the kind I’ve always wanted running our country. Unlike the evil Hag who thought she was entitled.

    Mook is very nervous. Very.

    By the way, isn’t Steele’s first name Christopher? Why do they keep calling him Jonathan?

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  13. Patriot1783 says:
    November 4, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    Also has the ever faithful go to Dims prop to “look” smart:
    Glasses

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • TexasRanchQueen says:
      November 5, 2017 at 12:01 am

      I was wondering when Mooky started wearing glasses. Usually even if they can’t see they don’t wear glasses on tv unless they need to read something.

      Like

      Reply
  14. Dixie says:
    November 4, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    I noticed Mook kept turning his head more and more to his left which we humans have a tendency to do when we’re trying to listen with a specific ear. He was paying more attention to the possible screeching coming from the ear piece than he was Anderson Cooper.

    You better get it right, Robbie Mook, or the Clintons will make you walk Howie’s plank.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • suejeanne1 says:
      November 4, 2017 at 11:42 pm

      I am not familiar with Howie’s plank . . . but with a rudimentary understanding of Planck’s Law, if Hillary Clinton is B,and she sucks up all the energy in the space . . . when she reaches a certain point, she then becomes wobbly because there are no more sources of energy, electromagnetic or otherwise . . . it was good you took out that earpiece, Mooky!

      Like

      Reply
    • starfcker says:
      November 4, 2017 at 11:59 pm

      But think about probably what he was hearing through that screeching earpiece. Hillary screaming, “YOU’D BETTER F###ING FIX THIS RIGHT NOW, YOU DUMB F###ING FA###T!!! WE ARE ALL GOING TO HANG BECAUSE OF DUMB F###S LIKE YOU, YOU STUPID GAY BUFFALO!!!

      Like

      Reply
  15. fleporeblog says:
    November 4, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    I absolutely am enjoying the destruction of the Clinton cabal right in front of our eyes 👀! This has been a week from hell for HRC. From the Buffalo to Pocahontas to Democrats, it is open season on the Clintons. HRC can’t come out anytime soon to speak. She has been banished back to the woods. It is just a matter of time! Seeing what occurred today in Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 gives me hope!

    Our Lion 🦁 told them to “Drive Them Out”. They are doing exactly that. I think our Lion 🦁 will do the same here in our country!

    The anticipation of death 💀 is far worse than death 💀 itself!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  16. pmdea says:
    November 4, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    I think I remembering somewhere that it was Mook and Podesta that came up with the Russian angle in the first place…..liar, liar pants on fire!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Niagara Frontier says:
    November 4, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    They are all lawyered up to the max and I’m surprised at this point anybody is doing any public interviews. It’s too risky.

    Do you think Soros will help with the attorney fees for these folks? Maybe take some money from the Antifa accounts and move them over here? Maybe there will be a star-studded “Live (Legal) Aid Concert 2018?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Turranos says:
      November 4, 2017 at 11:45 pm

      My first thoughts about Mook were “do you really think that going on television is a smart move?” There are many clues that can be picked up on besides what was said and those things speak volumes!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  18. MIKE says:
    November 4, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    Kook instructs his lawyers to investigate massive trees of LLCs and shell co.s and the best money can buy comes up with the golden showers dossier? Seems disconnected.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    November 4, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    Bigger fear I would suspect is Mook knows “Anything I say can and will be held against me in a court of law”… sooner or later he’s got to figure out he’s being set up by hillary crooked clinton to be the fall guy in all this.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. David says:
    November 4, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    I am Israeli and don’t have a clue who that guy is, but I do know with certainty that he is lying. He knew and they all knew and were involved.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  21. i'm just sayin'.. says:
    November 4, 2017 at 11:53 pm

    PT hijacked his earpiece – “Robbie, Robbie, can you hear me? It’s me Donald Trump. I’m in your head. Robbie? Say hello to Anderson for me. Robbie?”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Kaiser Roll says:
    November 5, 2017 at 12:00 am

    GHWB voted for Clinton, ungrateful even though Trump campaigned for him in 1988.

    The Bush family can GTFO and move to Mexico, whom they love far more than the GOP base that made them.

    Like

    Reply
  23. REAPER says:
    November 5, 2017 at 12:00 am

    There will be blood.

    Like

    Reply
  24. MIKE says:
    November 5, 2017 at 12:00 am

    I’d guess his handlers were telling him to lay it at the feet of the republicans, essentially that double naught spy McCain. He tried at the end with time running out.

    Like

    Reply
  25. indiamaria2020 says:
    November 5, 2017 at 12:01 am

    Gee — what’s Mook so nervous about? Mueller? Naah, the really smart “treepers” say he ought to be fired, he is “swamp”. Grassley? Nunes? Uh, Trey Gowdy? Hmm. They blow hot air, and never empty colon, so to speak…….Is {{{{{ Judge Pirro }}}} making Mook fidget? Who, oh who can possibly be frightening the Mook so….? …… Sleepy……..POS…….”swampy”…….traitorous……..Sess…?…. ‘ahem’, er, uh, IMPOSSIBLE. Moderator, DELETE that thought……………’wink’

    Like

    Reply
  26. Brant says:
    November 5, 2017 at 12:02 am

    Since it’s cnn, I bet his handlers were in the green room and not outside in a tinted window van.

    Like

    Reply
  27. OmegaManBlue says:
    November 5, 2017 at 12:04 am

    It appears he isn’t in the same room as Anderson. How does he hear Anderson Cooper if he is only wearing one earpiece? Does he have 2 in?

    Like

    Reply
  28. rumpole2 says:
    November 5, 2017 at 12:08 am

    I am appalled that STILL Dims and liberal media CONTINUE to state as a fact that “Russians hacked the DNC” and “Russians Hacked Podesta”.

    It is NOT proven in either instance and almost certainly NOT TRUE!! If there was ANY evidence of that it would have BEEN LEAKED!!! Shouted from the rooftops!

    It is a Foundation of the entire False Narrative as still told by Dims and liberal media. Even Right leaning media “go along with it”… and never push back.

    The FBI “Russian collusion” false narrative INVESTIGATION was founded on the Peegate document apparently…. not based on any evidence of “Russian hacking”. In fact Comey stated that FBI started investigation into “Muh Russians” in late July… as the DNC emails were published… but before anybody had a clue how the emails were obtained (copied)
    Podesta emails were published by Wikileaks in October and November 2016…. 3 months AFTER FBI used the peegate document as an excuse to investigate Trump-Russia.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s