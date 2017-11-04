Robby Mook Inadvertently Showcases Fear Within Clinton Camp and Connection to Fusion GPS Funding…

Interestingly an earlier report from the Daily Caller today outlines the attorneys for Fusion GPS fighting Congressman Devin Nunes to hide their payments to journalists and media.

That legal battle is interesting when conspicuously contrast as the backdrop for this CNN interview between Anderson Cooper and former Clinton Campaign Manager Robby Mook. In the interview Mook admits to paying for the research conducted by Fusion GPS that ultimately became a contract with Christoper Steele for the infamous “Russian Dossier”. However, Mook is visibly concerned about the downstream connection to Steele.

If you don’t think the Clinton campaign is worried about their connection to the Fusion GPS story, well, just watch this interview. More specifically notice at the 02:00 point of the interview when Mook removes his (non media) earpiece. Mook is getting instructions and cues on this interview from an earpiece that IS NOT CNN equipment. WATCH:

Media do not use wireless ear inserts, and Mook is not hearing Anderson Cooper’s audio through that earpiece. He is being coached through the interview and is having a tough time listening to the questions and simultaneously listening to his handlers instructions.

