Robby Mook Inadvertently Showcases Fear Within Clinton Camp and Connection to Fusion GPS Funding…

Interestingly an earlier report from the Daily Caller today outlines the attorneys for Fusion GPS fighting Congressman Devin Nunes to hide their payments to journalists and media.
That legal battle is interesting when conspicuously contrast as the backdrop for this CNN interview between Anderson Cooper and former Clinton Campaign Manager Robby Mook. In the interview Mook admits to paying for the research conducted by Fusion GPS that ultimately became a contract with Christoper Steele for the infamous “Russian Dossier”. However, Mook is visibly concerned about the downstream connection to Steele.
If you don’t think the Clinton campaign is worried about their connection to the Fusion GPS story, well, just watch this interview. More specifically notice at the 02:00 point of the interview when Mook removes his (non media) earpiece. Mook is getting instructions and cues on this interview from an earpiece that IS NOT CNN equipment. WATCH:
Media do not use wireless ear inserts, and Mook is not hearing Anderson Cooper’s audio through that earpiece. He is being coached through the interview and is having a tough time listening to the questions and simultaneously listening to his handlers instructions.
The big question for me as a result of this revelation is this: how many other Democrat hacks associated with the Clintons get instructions during interviews? This is astounding!
All of them, if they want to stear clear of a shark fin to the back while swimming in their pool.
By this article, are we to believe this isn’t normal SOP? I have a hard time believing that.
Hillary used one in every debate.
Who is at the other side of the earpiece?
What is the range for the earpiece? In building, production room? Who was with him?
His high-paid criminal defense lawyer, most likely.
Perkins Coie?
Would be kind of fun to have a white noise generator and watch the flailing 🙂
Or insert other comments in the “command” feed…
Indeed.
Didn’t look like mook convinced andycoop.
And coop’s on his side.
Coop had to slap him around when he tried to say the took over from Republican backers. Coop had to remind him that Steele didn’t start working on the Dossier until his folks took over.
You mean “that Steele company” which Mook read about in the papers?
Same old tired democrat lies. Mook will be a terrible witness when the time comes.
I noticed coop didn’t ask mook if he let hilly know any of this.
I was quite surprised by coop actually acting like a journalist,
It Was different.
Cooper the “Pooper” could not even get CHRISTOPHER Steele’s name correct until he was corrected about it after the THIRD time….LOL
I wonder if they know that we know ?
Pee Pee Papers
Oh what a tangled web we weave . . .
I don’t know I don’t know ! Yes I don’t know ! Wow, Robby mook knows !!!!!! That’s why he says he doesn’t know!!!
But he does know what he heard through the media. Obama much? (1:38)
It’s the same one Hillary used in the debates. Sharesies! Hopefully he disinfected it first. Probably not the water buffalo on the other end.
I’ve gotta say, it’s taken less than a year to accomplish all of this. No way in HELL anybody in this country is going to go back to the way things were before after Trump has his 8 years. Not tired of winning yet.
Now that there was a good catch.
No, wait – that’s not Robby, it’s that other dweeb …
Tommy.
What a dope. Who did he call “dude” too again? Tucker?
Tommy “Dude” Vietor to Brett Baier:
Unforgettable. Also, first time I noticed he said Michael Morrellas testified about what he changed. Hahaha!
Jinx! I owe SD a soda or vodka or rum or whiskey 😄
Hah it was Brett Baier, he really got annoyed when Tommy said that phrase 😂😂😂
you mean that “Dude, that was like two years ago” dude?
one and the same
Vietor
… or to quote Sheriff Ed Tom Bell in No Country for Old Men:
“That’d be the fella”
Yep…that is the brain trust that used to drive the campaign van..Tommy V or something
Pool player who thought he was Paul Newman in “The Hustler”
🙄
Indeed they must be nervous. Mook stumbled around this interview like a complete fool. Loved how he said they were out of their ‘league’ when trying to look at Pres. Trump’s massive business dealings. Ya think? The guy is a successful billionaire businessman — just the kind I’ve always wanted running our country. Unlike the evil Hag who thought she was entitled.
Mook is very nervous. Very.
By the way, isn’t Steele’s first name Christopher? Why do they keep calling him Jonathan?
Reminds me of “what’s the frequency, Kenneth”?
Things that make you go, hmmmmmmm.
It took guts to pull the earpiece. He will be dead in a week.
They thought the Brit was Remington Steele.
🙂 🙂
Also has the ever faithful go to Dims prop to “look” smart:
Glasses
I was wondering when Mooky started wearing glasses. Usually even if they can’t see they don’t wear glasses on tv unless they need to read something.
I noticed Mook kept turning his head more and more to his left which we humans have a tendency to do when we’re trying to listen with a specific ear. He was paying more attention to the possible screeching coming from the ear piece than he was Anderson Cooper.
You better get it right, Robbie Mook, or the Clintons will make you walk Howie’s plank.
I am not familiar with Howie’s plank . . . but with a rudimentary understanding of Planck’s Law, if Hillary Clinton is B,and she sucks up all the energy in the space . . . when she reaches a certain point, she then becomes wobbly because there are no more sources of energy, electromagnetic or otherwise . . . it was good you took out that earpiece, Mooky!
But think about probably what he was hearing through that screeching earpiece. Hillary screaming, “YOU’D BETTER F###ING FIX THIS RIGHT NOW, YOU DUMB F###ING FA###T!!! WE ARE ALL GOING TO HANG BECAUSE OF DUMB F###S LIKE YOU, YOU STUPID GAY BUFFALO!!!
Yikes!
ROTFL deserves 100 “likes”!
I absolutely am enjoying the destruction of the Clinton cabal right in front of our eyes 👀! This has been a week from hell for HRC. From the Buffalo to Pocahontas to Democrats, it is open season on the Clintons. HRC can’t come out anytime soon to speak. She has been banished back to the woods. It is just a matter of time! Seeing what occurred today in Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 gives me hope!
Our Lion 🦁 told them to “Drive Them Out”. They are doing exactly that. I think our Lion 🦁 will do the same here in our country!
The anticipation of death 💀 is far worse than death 💀 itself!
⭐️⭐️⭐️
This tweet says it all! The Buffalo was scared for her own life!
Lou was commenting on the following tweet:
Seems Ole Sally is shi…..ting her pants as well!
Sally is angry because her dumb ass got fired for cause. Sally, this must stop.
Tee hee, sorry sally, live by the sword, die by the sword.
A good friend once told me. Be careful who you upset on the way up, Cos you might just meet them on the way back down!
Flep- Reminds me of the punchline to a great joke upon hearing of the horrors of chi chi. “Do you choose death or chi chi?”
Death
“Ok. But, first, chi chi!”
I think I remembering somewhere that it was Mook and Podesta that came up with the Russian angle in the first place…..liar, liar pants on fire!!!
They are all lawyered up to the max and I’m surprised at this point anybody is doing any public interviews. It’s too risky.
Do you think Soros will help with the attorney fees for these folks? Maybe take some money from the Antifa accounts and move them over here? Maybe there will be a star-studded “Live (Legal) Aid Concert 2018?
My first thoughts about Mook were “do you really think that going on television is a smart move?” There are many clues that can be picked up on besides what was said and those things speak volumes!
Kook instructs his lawyers to investigate massive trees of LLCs and shell co.s and the best money can buy comes up with the golden showers dossier? Seems disconnected.
Bigger fear I would suspect is Mook knows “Anything I say can and will be held against me in a court of law”… sooner or later he’s got to figure out he’s being set up by hillary crooked clinton to be the fall guy in all this.
Yes, Deb. Because since DWS or Hillary didn’t authorize payment somebody else must have. You know they won’t hang Podesta so why not the little underling. /s
I think one of those four sealed cases in the DC Fed court docket has DWS’s name all over it. She ain’t looking well these days.
I am Israeli and don’t have a clue who that guy is, but I do know with certainty that he is lying. He knew and they all knew and were involved.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He’ll be destroyed on Twitter by the time he leaves Cooper’s set….
PT hijacked his earpiece – “Robbie, Robbie, can you hear me? It’s me Donald Trump. I’m in your head. Robbie? Say hello to Anderson for me. Robbie?”
Mook takes the earpiece out
“Robbie, it’s me, President Trump, Robbie I’m still here. Say hello to Anderson for me. Robbie?……”
“We’re gonna Make America Great again, Robbie. C’mon, get on the train …”
GHWB voted for Clinton, ungrateful even though Trump campaigned for him in 1988.
The Bush family can GTFO and move to Mexico, whom they love far more than the GOP base that made them.
There will be blood.
I’d guess his handlers were telling him to lay it at the feet of the republicans, essentially that double naught spy McCain. He tried at the end with time running out.
Gee — what’s Mook so nervous about? Mueller? Naah, the really smart “treepers” say he ought to be fired, he is “swamp”. Grassley? Nunes? Uh, Trey Gowdy? Hmm. They blow hot air, and never empty colon, so to speak…….Is {{{{{ Judge Pirro }}}} making Mook fidget? Who, oh who can possibly be frightening the Mook so….? …… Sleepy……..POS…….”swampy”…….traitorous……..Sess…?…. ‘ahem’, er, uh, IMPOSSIBLE. Moderator, DELETE that thought……………’wink’
Since it’s cnn, I bet his handlers were in the green room and not outside in a tinted window van.
It appears he isn’t in the same room as Anderson. How does he hear Anderson Cooper if he is only wearing one earpiece? Does he have 2 in?
I am appalled that STILL Dims and liberal media CONTINUE to state as a fact that “Russians hacked the DNC” and “Russians Hacked Podesta”.
It is NOT proven in either instance and almost certainly NOT TRUE!! If there was ANY evidence of that it would have BEEN LEAKED!!! Shouted from the rooftops!
It is a Foundation of the entire False Narrative as still told by Dims and liberal media. Even Right leaning media “go along with it”… and never push back.
The FBI “Russian collusion” false narrative INVESTIGATION was founded on the Peegate document apparently…. not based on any evidence of “Russian hacking”. In fact Comey stated that FBI started investigation into “Muh Russians” in late July… as the DNC emails were published… but before anybody had a clue how the emails were obtained (copied)
Podesta emails were published by Wikileaks in October and November 2016…. 3 months AFTER FBI used the peegate document as an excuse to investigate Trump-Russia.
