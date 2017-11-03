Report: Attorney General Jeff Sessions Recuses Himself From Uranium One Investigation….

If this stunning report is true it confirms many opinions in how AG Jeff Sessions is entirely incapable of carrying out the duty of a U.S. Attorney General. The report comes from Breitbart Media conveying information received from congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL).
According to the information from representative Gaetz, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced to members of the House Judiciary Committee he was recusing himself from anything to do with the 2016 election, Russia, or any participant or ancillary member attached to the 2016 election, including Hillary Clinton, which also includes any prior activity from any person or interest -regardless of time of occurrence- that intersects with any person, entity or individual in the sphere of the 2016 election.
Breitbart […] Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told Breitbart News on Wednesday that he and other House Judiciary Committee Republicans had met with Sessions at the Justice Department on September 28 in advance of an upcoming committee hearing with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein later this month.
Gaetz said that when he asked Sessions to appoint a special counsel to investigate the 2010 Uranium One deal and Fusion GPS, the attorney general stood up, said he could not discuss the matter because he had recused himself, and walked out of the room, leaving them with a group of Rosenstein staffers “who showed no interest.”
“He said that anything that had to do with 2016 election, or Russia, or the candidates in the 2016 election, fell under the scope of his recusal, and he left the room,” Gaetz said.
“It was Sessions’ position that his recusal on the Russia matter divorced him from any oversight on Uranium One and Fusion GPS. That’s troubling. Sessions’ recusal is a function of his involvement in the Trump campaign. In no world does that impact his judgment as it relates to Fusion GPS and Uranium One. But he views the recusal more broadly. That’s troubling because that puts Rosenstein in charge,” he said.
Gaetz said Rosenstein’s staffers provided “no answers” and “no timeline for answers.” (read more)
The challenges within the outlined position of AG Sessions is that virtually everyone in Washington DC is connected, in some way, to the election of 2016 and the outcome therein. After all, DC is a political capital and all of the participants within DC are connected to politics and elections.
If AG Jeff Sessions is recusing himself from any professional & legal role within the DOJ as it pertains to anything political he’s essentially useless in the face of any political scandal or unlawful activity by any member or participant therein.
If this is indeed the position of Attorney General Jeff Sesssions he should resign from his appointment and allow someone who can fill the role to take his place. This is absurd.
Q: Where is Jeff Sessions?
A: He’s busy preparing the paperwork for his next recusal.
Scott Pruitt is currently the EPA and is doing a great job there.
He was Attorney General of Oklahoma, and sued the EPA fourteen times.
As AG for Oklahoma, he fought against ObamaCare and same-sex marriage…and fought for the rights of the Unborn.
Pruitt has already been confirmed by the Senate, albeit not for the office of US Atty General.
But…from what I understand, the President can move his cabinet members laterally, from dept to dept without the requirement of any additional Senate confirmation.
Once someone has gone through Senate confirmation…they can be moved from one post to another, without having to go through it again.
If I am wrong about this, I hope that someone will correct me.
Scott Pruitt did not work on the Trump Campaign in any way.
He was busy with his duties as AG of OK during that whole time.
So there would be no need whatsoever for him to recuse himself from prosecuting Hillary or any other Dems.
Scott Pruitt is an ‘outsider’ to Washington, DC…and could go after any of the Swamp Creatures.
So perhaps a solution to this mess with Jeff Sessions, is to simply replace him with Scott Pruitt.
Jeff Sessions could be reassigned to some other job…maybe as head of the Homeland Security?
I have forwarded this idea before.
But maybe now it is time to give it more serious consideration.
Ack…*is currently the head of the EPA
The funny thing is that the Sessions lovers are also the Bannon haters…,how soon they forget that Bannon was working with Sessions trying to convince him to run for president…,selective memory syndrome on steroids today
Jeff Sessions is playing 28-D chess. One level higher than Trump. And he planned this all out as far back as 1982.
That’s honestly what I’ve been seeing all over Twitter today.
Hillary Clinton’s attorney general Rod Rosenstein is in control of Trump’s justice department.
I am all for honor and ethics but not the kind that enables rampant lawlessness and corruption in our government to flourish without consequence.
It’s like the very structure of our country has been infested and eaten away by termites. Time to do something or it all crumbles.
Well Trump is actively whipping his base into a frenzy over this whole thing with the DOJ…,why do you suppose he would encourage his base to attack Sessions for no reason?
