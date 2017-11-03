Report: Attorney General Jeff Sessions Recuses Himself From Uranium One Investigation….

If this stunning report is true it confirms many opinions in how AG Jeff Sessions is entirely incapable of carrying out the duty of a U.S. Attorney General. The report comes from Breitbart Media conveying information received from congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

According to the information from representative Gaetz, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced to members of the House Judiciary Committee he was recusing himself from anything to do with the 2016 election, Russia, or any participant or ancillary member attached to the 2016 election, including Hillary Clinton, which also includes any prior activity from any person or interest -regardless of time of occurrence- that intersects with any person, entity or individual in the sphere of the 2016 election.

Breitbart […] Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told Breitbart News on Wednesday that he and other House Judiciary Committee Republicans had met with Sessions at the Justice Department on September 28 in advance of an upcoming committee hearing with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein later this month. Gaetz said that when he asked Sessions to appoint a special counsel to investigate the 2010 Uranium One deal and Fusion GPS, the attorney general stood up, said he could not discuss the matter because he had recused himself, and walked out of the room, leaving them with a group of Rosenstein staffers “who showed no interest.”

“He said that anything that had to do with 2016 election, or Russia, or the candidates in the 2016 election, fell under the scope of his recusal, and he left the room,” Gaetz said. “It was Sessions’ position that his recusal on the Russia matter divorced him from any oversight on Uranium One and Fusion GPS. That’s troubling. Sessions’ recusal is a function of his involvement in the Trump campaign. In no world does that impact his judgment as it relates to Fusion GPS and Uranium One. But he views the recusal more broadly. That’s troubling because that puts Rosenstein in charge,” he said. Gaetz said Rosenstein’s staffers provided “no answers” and “no timeline for answers.” (read more)

The challenges within the outlined position of AG Sessions is that virtually everyone in Washington DC is connected, in some way, to the election of 2016 and the outcome therein. After all, DC is a political capital and all of the participants within DC are connected to politics and elections.

If AG Jeff Sessions is recusing himself from any professional & legal role within the DOJ as it pertains to anything political he’s essentially useless in the face of any political scandal or unlawful activity by any member or participant therein.

If this is indeed the position of Attorney General Jeff Sesssions he should resign from his appointment and allow someone who can fill the role to take his place. This is absurd.

