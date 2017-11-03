President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Arrive in Hawaii on the first stop of their East-bound 10 day trip to Asia. Upon arrival President Trump will attend an extensive briefing at Pacific Command HQ and then a visit to Pearl Harbor.
The President and First Lady were greeted with leis by Hawaii Gov. David Ige and his wife, Dawn Ige along with US Navy Admiral Harry Harris, commander of the US Pacific Command, his wife, Bruni Bradley; and Mikayla Webb, the daughter of Adm. Harriss aid.
President Trump was given a brightly colored orange and yellow lei decorated with Maile & Ilima flowers, a combination traditionally presented to royalty on the island. The first couple spent about 15 minutes shaking hands with a group of greeters, a mix of troops and civilians at the airport:
♦ 1:10pm local / 7:10pm Eastern THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive in Hickam, HI – Hickam Air Force Base
♦ 1:45pm local / 7:45pm Eastern THE PRESIDENT participates in a United States Pacific Command briefing, Aiea, HI
♦ 5:25PM local / 11:25pm Eastern THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a tour of the USS Arizona Memorial, Aiea, HI
THE PRESIDENT participates in a United States Pacific Command briefing, Aiea, HI
6 hour time shift. He has some amazing strength to do this for us. He’ll be up till 3 am DC time.
The hardest working President I have ever seen he does not sleep. I have the Trump app and I look at his tweets and he starts tweeting at 7 am in the morning est. Wow, he will be the best President ever. Wait until we elect some more real conservatives he needs about three more in the senate and he will do much more and I predict he will get us out of NAFTA
It was awesome seeing that reception that POTUS and FLOTUS received upon their arrival. I had one of the feeds up and was in another room and could hear the cheering crowds. Our men and women who are currently serving know that they have a first family that supports them for the first time in a long time!
Take a look at the picture with her back to us. I am assuming she is wearing a flak jacket? Looks like a bolero style or something similar underneath her dress.
Not to be nosey, but just noticing.
Before now, I would have never noticed things like that. I’m always interested in what she’s wearing.
See the bulky surround? You can also see it when she is greeting the Governor’s wife.
🙏🙏🙏
👍
From a woman’s point of view…I don’t think so. 🙂
What if you are not alone?
BTW, I just watched the video and that is a thick layer around the upper body.
I agree she has some protection on..DJT has been wearing a Kevlar vest for a long time, it has been said..
Good catch there WSB
I’m glad that they are taking such precautions because our great president is ruffling a lot of feathers
My thoughts as well. I have noticed this on a few occasions.
I think you might be right WSB.
I am glad to see that she is.
Glad to see the protection all around the President and First Lady.
for a old man like trump, I really have to bow to him on the energy and strength.
Look Boss , the…………………………………..Shoes
Yes, the shoes!
“My heart goes Bang-Shang-A-Lang, Bang Bang”…..
He’s wearing some serious Kevlar/bullet proof stuff.
Melania is, too.
BTW, patrickhenry, can you provide us a closeup on those?
Click on the pic to enlarge.
Looks to be one of the snakeskin prints
Ha! Yes…grey and white snakeskin.
Womans opinion of this print, If you would………………..
Looks to me like dog leashes.
What kind of dog?
Caca-poo?
Is that some sort of a Pierre Cardin or Polo Chinese knock off? And seriously, if the hair is natural or permed, did her mother ever tell her to blow it out or throw some large curlers at it?
I have never understood the high school swim team look on Deb.
😂
Pretty short dress, too. Looks like she’s going trolling at a hotel bar
Cute dress; kinda of a kinky print.
Deb looks like she needs a bath.
Woman’s PoV: dress chain gang uniform, hair is greasy used Brillo pad. Face: Liar written all over it.
I don’t know about the dog leashes patrickhenrycensored.
But that is definitely a picture of a bad hair day.
snaffle bit…horse….
++++++++++++++
TY
Yes. That’s what it is
Fugly.
Let’s just call the whole thing a ‘Glamour Don’t’.
[ Caption ]
I’m having one of those silly dreams, where I’m walking around outside while wearing my night shirt. This is so funny! It all feels real.
Not her fault that she was born with certain features, etc., but oh dear… so unkempt. Hard to look at.
I like those barkers.
Hilly’s my favorite.
❤️
Remember the fuss they all made over Mooochelle’s “toned” arms.?
Oh yeah.
They couldn’t find anything else to compliment her on;……………………and keep a straight face.
Looking at Secret Service after exiting the plane, thinking Get The Damn In The Car!
You only see the top of Melania and DJT’s heads.
Honors go to Secret Service, a really difficult job.
⭐️⭐️⭐️
The Secret Service detail has always been difficult but is now made even more so given documented reports of terrorists not only infiltrating law enforcement but militaries as well.
I was thinking the same thing Sunshine.
The one Secret Service guy looked like he was thinking, get in the car, get in the car, get in the car……………..
I just hope that our Lion has a cub in training. Or two. And I have no idea who that protege is yet.
What’s the name of the app?
LikeLiked by 16 people
Amen, Reverend Graham!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen
Absolutely, we will join you. It is our pleasure to do so! (as well as a biblical instruction to pray for those in authority).
On it, Mr. Graham; a pleasure and an honor to uphold our President and First Lady in constant prayer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just look at all that fruit salad! Some seasoned soldiers in that crowd! Bless ’em all.
As I used to tell my other half, they have made their beds almost every day!
I wonder if First Lady Melania’s dress is designed by the designer of the inaugural gown. I love her style.
Love Hawaii. Use to be my jumping off point every year when doing my transPacific run. Many fond memories.
When Admiral Harris was named commander of the US Pacific Command, the Chinese were very unhappy and made snide remarks in their press that he was ‘Japanese’.
The Indo-Pacific is where the Chinese want total control.
Go USN!
God be with you, sir.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Prayers for the safety of our President and First Lady.
This anybody else secretly wish that Donald Trump will go to the county recorders office and asked to see Brock Obama’s original birth certificate? That would be a great move
Please excue typos voice issues
No worries, Buck; understood you just fine, and I liked your suggestion. Ha.
He doesn’t have time for stuff like that. And as much as I’d like it to happen it would be perceived as petty and unpresidential.
Prayers and best wishes for a safe and successful trip Mr. President and FLOTUS.
May God keep them safe.
