President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Arrive in Hawaii…

November 3, 2017

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Arrive in Hawaii on the first stop of their East-bound 10 day trip to Asia.   Upon arrival President Trump will attend an extensive briefing at Pacific Command HQ and then a visit to Pearl Harbor.

The President and First Lady were greeted with leis by Hawaii Gov. David Ige and his wife, Dawn Ige along with US Navy Admiral Harry Harris, commander of the US Pacific Command, his wife, Bruni Bradley; and Mikayla Webb, the daughter of Adm. Harriss aid.

President Trump was given a brightly colored orange and yellow lei decorated with Maile & Ilima flowers, a combination traditionally presented to royalty on the island. The first couple spent about 15 minutes shaking hands with a group of greeters, a mix of troops and civilians at the airport:

♦ 1:10pm local / 7:10pm Eastern THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive in Hickam, HI – Hickam Air Force Base
♦ 1:45pm local / 7:45pm Eastern THE PRESIDENT participates in a United States Pacific Command briefing, Aiea, HI
♦ 5:25PM local / 11:25pm Eastern THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a tour of the USS Arizona Memorial, Aiea, HI

THE PRESIDENT participates in a United States Pacific Command briefing, Aiea, HI

74 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Arrive in Hawaii…

  1. Elvis Newton says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    6 hour time shift. He has some amazing strength to do this for us. He’ll be up till 3 am DC time.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • jmuniz1 says:
      November 3, 2017 at 9:00 pm

      The hardest working President I have ever seen he does not sleep. I have the Trump app and I look at his tweets and he starts tweeting at 7 am in the morning est. Wow, he will be the best President ever. Wait until we elect some more real conservatives he needs about three more in the senate and he will do much more and I predict he will get us out of NAFTA

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  2. Pam says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    It was awesome seeing that reception that POTUS and FLOTUS received upon their arrival. I had one of the feeds up and was in another room and could hear the cheering crowds. Our men and women who are currently serving know that they have a first family that supports them for the first time in a long time!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. trumpfan1 says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    for a old man like trump, I really have to bow to him on the energy and strength.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Pam says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. patrickhenrycensored says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Look Boss , the…………………………………..Shoes

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. Sunshine says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Looking at Secret Service after exiting the plane, thinking Get The Damn In The Car!
    You only see the top of Melania and DJT’s heads.
    Honors go to Secret Service, a really difficult job.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. jmuniz1 says:
    November 3, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Pam says:
    November 3, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  9. Pam says:
    November 3, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. mot2grls says:
    November 3, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    I wonder if First Lady Melania’s dress is designed by the designer of the inaugural gown. I love her style.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. A2 says:
    November 3, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Love Hawaii. Use to be my jumping off point every year when doing my transPacific run. Many fond memories.

    When Admiral Harris was named commander of the US Pacific Command, the Chinese were very unhappy and made snide remarks in their press that he was ‘Japanese’.

    The Indo-Pacific is where the Chinese want total control.

    Go USN!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Minnie says:
    November 3, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    God be with you, sir.

    President and First Lady Trump are in our prayers 🙏❤️🙏

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. Pam says:
    November 3, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Kent says:
    November 3, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Prayers for the safety of our President and First Lady.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Buck says:
    November 3, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    This anybody else secretly wish that Donald Trump will go to the county recorders office and asked to see Brock Obama’s original birth certificate? That would be a great move

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. RJ says:
    November 3, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Prayers and best wishes for a safe and successful trip Mr. President and FLOTUS.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Annie says:
    November 3, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    May God keep them safe.

    Like

    Reply
  18. citizen817 says:
    November 3, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Like

    Reply

