Thursday November 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“Reverend Wonderful”
https://imgur.com/a/JLNdi
Found these pics of young Donald and his family on Thomas Wictor’s Twitter feed
http://www.therxforum.com/showthread.php?t=1069259
BREAKING: THIS VIDEO SHOWS A SECRET ABOUT MANHATTAN TERRORIST… WATCH BEFORE DELETED!!!
The Next News Network
lol.
if that Muslim had of dared ME TO TOUCH HIM I’D A SENT HIM TO HIS 72 DEVILS AWAITING HIM.
CAN’T STAND ANY OF THE SCUMBAG TRASH.
Congratulations to the World Champion Houston Astros!!! First time ever, way to go ‘Stros!! Fireworks going off all over Houston and surrounding area. Totally awesome for the city and Harvey survivors!!
HAPPY CURSDAY!
Well, so it felt like Friday…LOL! Gotta remember to put correct captions on saved photos.
🙂
Hahahaha!
Works for me 😁
I was thinking of all the puppies (I like to to think that all dogs, regardless of their age, are puppies) that are lucky enough to have homes. All of our animals, both cats and dogs, have been foundlings who made their way to us. It’s often said that rescued dogs and cats seem to appreciate having a home more than anything. I don’t know if that’s true or not, but those that came to live with us were and are wonderful companions. I think what counts is that they know they’re loved.
One of my favorite YT channels is Hope For Paws, a Los Angeles rescue organization. This is their latest vid….
Senior dog abandoned by his family and lived on the streets alone for a year!
Hope For Paws – Official Rescue Channel
Well just received my health insurance renewal letter, 33% increase for next year. Affordable Care Act my ass! Michigan rates suck, now up to 1700 per month for 4 of us, and that is with a 13 thousand deductible! Please get rid of Obamacare!!
I just received the expected letter from my health insurance company advising they are shutting down in 2018.
No coverage after 12/31.
Telling me to log into NY Healthcare Exchange to learn my options.
First learned about this mess in September from the local leftist media rag they call a newspaper.
Here we go, again 😐
They called it the affordable care act…but never did tell us just who could afford it.
So who wants to discuss some politics? This open thread does not get much traffic; general political discussion gets drowned out on the Trump daily thread.
This is not a political thread.
Its an open thread. Anything can be discussed.
Read the comment guidelines. Oh wait, if you did that, you would not spam the actual political discussion thread with tweets, therefore, allowing us all to have the political discussion I would like to engage in.
Why are you baiting?
If you wish to comment on politics, do so.
Whether you receive a response to such post is a different matter.
Minnie, I’m pretty sure Thom is a troll.
No, I’m not a troll. I have been reading on this site since December 2015
How is that baiting? Especially on an open thread when I can post anything. Is an question not allowed?
When i say discuss politics, I mean theory. I don’t mean current events, which would fall under the Presidential daily thread.
If I just wanted to invoke a response, that would be easy; some of the commentators on this site are very reactionary.
Thom: Yes, this is a thread for what interests us. Along with that we hope to maintain a spirit of camaraderie. So if something specifically political interests you, by all means present it according to the guidelines; but if it’s “Presidential” or Sundance has another subject thread such as those mentioned in point 2, put it on that thread.
Guidelines For Comments
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/guidelines-for-comments/
2.) STAY ON TOPIC – please do not post something unrelated to the specific matter and content of the thread subject. There is ALWAYS a daily open thread available for any subject you feel should get attention. However, if we are currently investing time in a current case discussion (ex. Zimmerman/Martin, Wilson/Mike Brown, Chambers) DO NOT, post those topics on the Daily Open Thread.
I want to discuss political theory. Not everything is about Sundance or Trump.
LikeLike
Here’s how to get started….https://wordpress.com/?ref=footer_blog
That New York TIMES building is looking a bit thin, frail . . . and phony.
Wednesday NYT newspaper headline states:
“MILE-LONG MANHATTAN TRUCK ATTACK KILLS 8”
60’s Protestors were pretty different from these “protestors” of today.
The Art of Protesting has been lost.
The virtue signaling hasn’t changed, though.
Great performance by Otis Redding back in ’67:
Pray unceasingly 🙏🇺🇸🙏
One of the interesting things to me about current American politics is how confused, if not outright ignorant, black “commentators” can be when it comes to discussions of history and race. I heard General Kelly’s comments about respecting historic monuments and thought they were very appropriate. Historical methodology teaches that it is wrong to impose contemporary values, political or otherwise, on historical events because you lose the essential historical contexts that made the events and the monuments they represent important—people who do that know nothing and care nothing about the historical event and only seek to use it for political purposes. When you have that, you don’t have history, you have politics. Yet, that is exactly what one Black spokesperson after another was doing.
Immediately after Gen. Kelly’s remarks, Black “authorities” began showing up claiming that he “didn’t know anything about history”. I thought they were stupid in the extreme, revealing a level of ignorance about both the Civil War and, most importantly, it’s aftermath that is poignantly represented by those monuments and statues. They don’t represent the racism that the black talking heads claimed. They represent, instead, the efforts of a wounded nation to heal itself. Calling Robert E. Lee a “traitor” or a racist is a perfect example of this ignorance. As I listened to those inflated egos blather on about things they know so little about, I realized how poorly educated they were about the very history they were attempting to discuss. That’s what General Kelly was so eloquently saying. But what he was also saying, and what is far more important, is that just being a Black person doesn’t mean that you own that history or control it’s discussion. Nobody can or should “own” history.
Exactly Garrison. And conversely, just being White doesn’t mean that you own the history of white men. Of course, subversive groups like the New Black Panthers or Occupy or BLM, will tell you different.
GH, As you might already know, no one in our military reaches senior command status without several tours in War Colleges and DOD forums. One war that’s extensively studied across the military is the U.S. Civil War since its many battles fought on diverse tactical, strategic and geographic fields are inextricably linked to influential economic and social conditions posing opportunity for a diversity of analyses and ranking of influences. Gen. Kelley’s ” critics” have en’t even a fraction of his knowledge, let alone possessing a minuscule percentage of his hours of scholarship in just this one arena of the many he’s studied.
OTOH, I would far more inclined to invest time in these self-styled “experts” if they didn’t combine an abysmal ignorance of their own racial history with an utter lack of scholarship on the entire history of slavery; including its present-day existence. Blacks were “johnny -come – lately” to slavery in the Americas as the practice existed long before the first Europeans set foot on the Americas .
Absolutely spot on comment, GH
Those who trust in the Lord are like Mount Zion,
which cannot be shaken but endures forever.
As the mountains surround Jerusalem,
so the Lord surrounds his people
both now and forevermore.
Ps 125:1-2
Amen 🙏
congrats houston
Not a sports fan, but after all Texas has gone through recently, its really sweet for the Astros to win this big Contest.
Congrats, Houston.
“A Wonderful Place” by Torben Thoger
Heard something on National Public Radio (NPR) today that caused me to do a little double-take. The narrator said something about how Baltimore has been one of the cities investigated over alleged police brutality, racism, etc. They then said that because of that, some people believed it was making police too cautious when it comes to fighting crime. Then they played a short clip of a guy (pretty obviously black, based on his voice) saying something like, “I couldn’t care less about police misconduct or profiling or anything like that… what really matters is that it’s pretty bad that whenever we walk outside our houses there’s a good chance we’ll get shot in a drive-by.” (paraphrasing, can’t remember the exact words)
I was more than a little surprised to hear such TRUTH for a change, particularly coming from NPR.
Indeed.
Hello to all my friends in the tree tops. 🙂
After this, the word of the Lord came to Abram in a vision:
“Do not be afraid, Abram.
I am your shield,
your very great reward.”
(Gen. 15:1)
I think it looks like this…
Step 1. Be open to friendship with the Lord
Step 2. Take courage
Step 3. Know Whom watches over you
Step 4. Blessed to be a blessing
Peace ❤️
So true. and a Amen!
Fine interview with Laura…
Clarence Thomas: Court is very different without Scalia
Fox News
speaking of which…
100 years ago today…The Balfour Declaration, November 2, 1917..
Balfour Declaration : May Hosts Israeli PM For Centenary
http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-41819451
Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit comes on the 100th anniversary of The Balfour Declaration of British support for a Jewish national home.
going back, the controversy (Sykes-Picot Agreement)…
GOD Bless Israel ❤
( posted out of sync…was a reply to Grandma Covfeve ,above, Ps 125 reference.)
🙂
Need a Laugh? Watch Award-winning Short Film About Forcing a Cat to Go to the Vet
Does anyone know why Simon’s Cat is no longer seen on Caturdays?
Is it a copyright thing?
More leaked stuff from Antifa’s promise for a Civil War.
Hope the Military’s keeping tabs on this: https://twitter.com/FoxDieRox2/status/925960667223478273
FELONIES afoot….screaming & howling at the sky…throwing pebbles at the moon.
arrest the bastids
they don’t know what they’re up against..
cross the line
your {bleep} is mine
How To Take AMAZING Pictures of your Dog Every Time
Rocky Kanaka
Really?!
looks like s/he needs more arugula & turnips..
..and less botox & fake eyelashes.
her clothing continues to be WRONG & ridiculous.
F for FAIL
I can’t stand looking at Michael,
oops, Michelle. Much rather see Melania & family
Happy Cursday… I love this doggie – what a face! 😆
