President Trump Delivers Remarks on NYC Terrorist Attack During Cabinet Meeting (Video)…

During a previously scheduled meeting with the cabinet, President Donald Trump delivers remarks about the terrorist attack yesterday in New York City and the diversity lottery immigration program, and subsequent chain migration policy, that was used by the terrorist to enter the United States and bring 23 additional people with him.
Tucker opening segment is “America is not a game show”.
Time to go long bollards:
So Andrew Cuomo ended with some generic boilerplate about how they’ll never change us:
“We go forward together. And we go forward stronger than ever. We’re not going to let them win…We’ll go about our business. Be New Yorkers. Live your life. Don’t let them change us.”
But they are changing us. I’ve written before about what I’ve called the Bollardization of the Western World: the open, public areas of free cities are being fenced in by bollards, as, for example, German downtowns were after the Berlin Christmas attack, and London Bridge and Westminster Bridge were after two recent outbreaks of vehicular jihad. This is a huge windfall for bollard manufacturers – Big Bollard – and doubtless it’s a huge boost for the economy, if your town’s nimble enough to approve the new bollard plant on the edge of town, or if your broker is savvy enough to divest your tech stocks and go big on the bollard sector. As I write, Geraldo is on Fox demanding to know why this bike path wasn’t blocked off with concrete barriers.
Why? Why does every public place have to get uglified up just because Geraldo doesn’t want to address the insanity of western immigration policies that day by day advance the interests of an ideology explicitly hostile to our civilization? Instead Geraldo wants to tighten up vehicle rental. Why? Why should you have to lose an extra 15 minutes at an already sclerotic check-in counter because Hertz and Avis and UHaul have to run your name through the No-Rent list? Why should open, free societies become closed, monitored, ugly, cramped and cowering?
https://www.steynonline.com/8229/jihad-on-the-bike-path
