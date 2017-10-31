Political Correctness Running Amok? – Did CBS News Intentionally Lighten Skin Color of NYC Terrorist?…

Normally this might be one of those things to pass off as just accidental or part of rushing a story to the headlines. However, in this instance CBS immediately reported an exclusive picture of New York Terrorist Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov. TWEET and WEBSITE
On the left is the actual picture of 29-year-old Saipov; on the right is the version of the picture that CBS broadcast, used in newscasts and also put on their website. Notice any difference?
(CBS Website and BROADCAST Link)
Additionally, it was reported by eye-witnesses, and confirmed by law enforcement, that during the attack Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov yelled “allahu akbar“.
“Allahu akbar” is a familiar phrase shouted by Jihadists during all terrorist attacks. Everyone knows what it means when proclaimed. However, CNN refused to note what was shouted during the terrorist attack, instead look at what they broadcast (chyron):
But wait, it gets better, or worse really… The next example of political correctness is even more gobsmacking. The CNN reporter in New York refused to even describe the suspect.
WATCH:
Jake Tapper doubled down on the “God is Great” nonsense… even after CNN (Fake News) was busted…
LikeLiked by 1 person
You sir are a liar! Please stop…this man is a radical Islamic terrorist and nothing you say will change that fact!
LikeLike
Hat tip Scott467 previous thread: Crazed Muzzee on a mission from the religion of piece(s)”.
My response:
Religion of Pieces…tweeters need to get that trending…as this is the evil ones’ goal: us blown to pieces, shot to pieces, limbs lost and bodies in pieces when rammed by vehicles… Excellent play on words to dive OUR narrative home!
LikeLike
They have become silly! Truck kills 6, knife kills 2, gun kills 58. They have become politically retarded. They have to be able to see this. No one is that disconnected from reality.
LikeLike