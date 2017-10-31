Political Correctness Running Amok? – Did CBS News Intentionally Lighten Skin Color of NYC Terrorist?…

Normally this might be one of those things to pass off as just accidental or part of rushing a story to the headlines. However, in this instance CBS immediately reported an exclusive picture of New York Terrorist Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov. TWEET and WEBSITE

On the left is the actual picture of 29-year-old Saipov; on the right is the version of the picture that CBS broadcast, used in newscasts and also put on their website. Notice any difference?

(CBS TWEET LINK)

JUST IN: Photo of Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, 29, of Tampa, Florida, suspect in deadly NYC terror attack https://t.co/zof4fpEths pic.twitter.com/Oq0Trli4UG — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 31, 2017

(CBS Website and BROADCAST Link)

(Side by Side Comparison)

Additionally, it was reported by eye-witnesses, and confirmed by law enforcement, that during the attack Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov yelled “allahu akbar“.

“Allahu akbar” is a familiar phrase shouted by Jihadists during all terrorist attacks. Everyone knows what it means when proclaimed. However, CNN refused to note what was shouted during the terrorist attack, instead look at what they broadcast (chyron):

But wait, it gets better, or worse really… The next example of political correctness is even more gobsmacking. The CNN reporter in New York refused to even describe the suspect.

WATCH:

Advertisements