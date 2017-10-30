Jay Sekulow Discusses Manafort DOJ Indictment…

Posted on October 30, 2017

Jay Sekulow, an attorney for President Donald Trump, appears on CNN outlining no relation between the indictment of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Richard Gates to the administration; and no connection between George Papadopolous and President Trump.

82 Responses to Jay Sekulow Discusses Manafort DOJ Indictment…

  1. treepertrappedinoregon says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Well what do you know…some Real News on the Fake News channel. 🙂

    • NvMtnOldMan says:
      October 30, 2017 at 8:47 pm

      Treeper- Poor Wolf. He tried to tie Trump into this no matter what the indictment read. He does this in an opposite vein when a dim is indicted. Phony all the way. I always look at MSM folks and dims in general as 3-5 year olds. It explains a lot about them.

  2. Regina says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    I can’t figure out the correct thread for this, but Schiff may have stepped in it?

    • MNGal says:
      October 30, 2017 at 7:21 pm

      I’m not sure the Russians had to technically hack anything. The HRC server was left wide open, accessible, with very little effective security. I’m sure there are many of our enemies who have our highly sensitive information.

    • Regina says:
      October 30, 2017 at 7:32 pm

      Doesn’t that statement shoot down their “Trump asked Russia to hack Hillary’s emails!” claim? Seems like that happened closer to July (what a crazy 18 months it’s been)

      • NebraskaFilly says:
        October 30, 2017 at 7:44 pm

        They purposely mischaracterized Candidate Trump’s comment that IF Russia had more e-mails, would they please get them out. Typical leftist misdirection.

      • benifranlkin says:
        October 30, 2017 at 8:27 pm

        Which April is Schiff talking abut? 2017? 2016? 2015? I am thinking 2016 and like the Russians told PT? A Schiff is getting caught with his pants down again…it’s why his face is always red and his eyes bug out.

    • ray76 says:
      October 30, 2017 at 7:47 pm

      Abedin put them on yahoo. Every yahoo account was stolen.

    • recoverydotgod says:
      October 30, 2017 at 7:49 pm

      Pres. Obama wasn’t worried about her server or national security, so why should anybody else have been?

      Obama says Hillary Clinton’s private server did not endanger national security
      By Ben Wolfgang – The Washington Times
      Sunday, April 10, 2016

      http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/apr/10/obama-says-hillary-clinton-emails-did-not-endanger/

      -snip-
      President Obama said Sunday that Hillary Clinton showed “carelessness” by using a private email server, but he also strongly defended his former secretary of state, saying she did not endanger national security, while also vowing that an ongoing FBI investigation into the matter will not be tainted by politics.
      -snip-

      • frankie says:
        October 30, 2017 at 8:37 pm

        Obama and Hillary and the Left apparently aren’t worried about the safety of women and children from sexual predators either.

        The website howtobeyourowndetective.com this evening explains President Trump’s release of the JFK murder documents (it’s to protect him and us) and explains how the ACLU and like groups are attacking sex offender registries and have gotten a federal judge to demand Colorado take down their sex offender registry.

        They also commented on Hollywood and the Me Too push by feminists to finally come out against sex offenders. The author couldn’t resist poking one senator as follows:

        “Many of them may be telling the truth. Except for Elizabeth Warren, who claims she was sexually victimized. Besides lying about having American Indian blood so she could possibly get teaching gigs where applicants got extra points for minority heritage, the forensic evidence appears to be against Lieawatha Warren. She not only speaks with forked tongue, but photographic evidence shows her puss is so emetic only someone certifiably repugnant like Janet Reno would kiss it.”

        God bless the Treepers and the Treehouse!

    • Covfefe-USA says:
      October 30, 2017 at 8:03 pm

      And my response to that dope Schiff….And, so… WHAT? Assuming – assuming – the Trump campaign was in fact aware of ‘Russia in possession of 1,000s of Hillary e-mail messages’ – they had no legal obligation to do anything about it !!! If I know my neighbor is in possession of a stolen vehicle, I have no legal duty to contact law enforcement. None. The opposing campaign isn’t a ‘mandated reporter’ ! So stuff it, Schiff.

    • nor'easter says:
      October 30, 2017 at 8:23 pm

      From John Crudele of the New York Post (September 4, 2017):

      “Clinton’s emails, which were stolen by the Russians, have never been found. But as I’ve mentioned numerous times, the messages are still in the possession of the National Security Agency (NSA), which offered to give them to the FBI.”

      Link:

      http://nypost.com/2017/09/04/proof-that-investigating-trump-is-starting-to-backfire-for-democrats/

  3. bulwarker says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    The more I watch these liberals attempt to desperately spin this nothing-burger the more convinced I am that Mueller is at worst an aimless nuisance and at best on our side, carefully piecing together a case against the prior administration.

    • fleporeblog says:
      October 30, 2017 at 7:59 pm

      Exactly!

      Mueller is telling the D.C. Swamp that the days of business as usual are over. Under our current President, America First means exactly that. You will be arrested and have your life destroyed if you think you can do business that is NOT in the best interest of our country.

      One piece of Sarah ‘s press conference stood out to me. The fact on a few occasions she stated that the Mueller investigation is going to end soon. Even our President’s Lawyer, Ty Cobb, has said that the investigation would not continue past 2017. He has been saying that for months.

      I actually believe them. The final piece of the Mueller investigation to fall is Tony Podesta. He knows it. That is why he is getting his business in order. That will probably occur while our President is in Asia.

      Soon thereafter Mueller will conclude that Russia has been trying to disrupt our elections dating back 50+ years. He will clear our President of any wrong doing. This will also clear Jeff Sessions to appoint another SC to go after the Clinton Foundation and U1.

      Mueller will be able to defend himself by stating that AG Holder and AG Lynch continually interfered in his investigation into U1. It is the reason he left the FBI.

      Bernie’s people hate HRC as much if not more than we do! You will have 75% of the country against her. There is nothing that the MSM can do because our President has made them such a non factor. The Democrats will have no leverage because our President no longer has a cloud over him. Plus Bernie’s side of the Democrat Party will want their revenge for everything she did to him during the primary.

      It is personal between our President and HRC plus the Obama administration. They wanted to destroy him and his family. Whether it meant when he went back to his normal life if he had lost or as our current President.

      I maybe living off of popcorn 🍿 in the months and years to come as the Sledge Hammer of Truth is dropped on these POS!

    • positron1352 says:
      October 30, 2017 at 8:34 pm

      bulwarker, I wish Mueller were just a nuisance. I doubt very seriously that he is on our side. Both historically and presently, his behaviors have not indicated as such and I find it hard to believe that he had a sudden epiphany of righteousness.

  4. rumpole2 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    I think I might have entered The Twilight Zone….

    I now hear talk along the lines of..
    “Well, maybe there was no actual “collusion”… but there was “Attempted Collusion”… that never actually happened (was never Consummated)”.

    Collusion >>> Attempted Collusion >>> SUBLIMINAL COLLUSION

    REMEMBER
    “Collusion” is NOT A CRIME in itself. What people are stretching for is CONSPIRING (with Russia)… presumably they mean colluding to facilitate some crime. Yet THERE IS NO CRIME defined. There is still the ridiculous FALSE notion (with no evidence) that Russia “hacked” DNC and John Podesta emails…. but even if that were fact and not FICTION.. then there is still no involvement of the Trump campaign. Nobody has suggested that Trump people planned for those emails to be copied… nor had anything to do with their public release.

  5. luke says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Papadoupolos sounds like a plant to get close to Trump during the campaign. Half our nation does not care. They treat this whole thing like a game and don’t give a hoot if the referee throws an errant flag as long as their team wins. This is what makes me lose faith/patience in the people of this country facts be damned. Ferguson, Baltimore, and DC….screw it let’s get it on now.

    • auscitizenmom says:
      October 30, 2017 at 7:28 pm

      That is what I am thinking.

    • Nigella says:
      October 30, 2017 at 7:29 pm

      Yes there is a story out there that he has been wearing a wire to aid Mueller in trying to catch someone in the Trump administration… Hope it’s not true

      • SoCalPatriot says:
        October 30, 2017 at 7:40 pm

        Nearly everyone involved other than this guy is pretty senior…the moment a Special Prosecutor was appointed, they all called their attorney and I can assure you every attorney told them to KEEP THEIR MOUTHS SHUT or risk going to jail.

      • luke says:
        October 30, 2017 at 7:43 pm

        I heard on Fox he was a volunteer. Wonder if they sent him in to try and get dirt. Dirty business but luckily Trump understood that from the start having to deal with liberal scum to make things happen in his line of work.

      • Joeknuckles says:
        October 30, 2017 at 8:47 pm

        Nigella, to catch someone in the Trump administration doing what, exactly? I don’t care if he’s been wired up since birth, Trump did nothing wrong, he broke no laws. Please stop with the concern about “getting caught” unless you can tell us what they did.

    • Dan says:
      October 30, 2017 at 8:09 pm

      That guy gonna end up being a Fusion GPS guy or the people who approached him from Russia are all gonna end up being Fusion GPS employees like that lawyer in the Don Jr thing

    • Regina says:
      October 30, 2017 at 8:36 pm

      I’ve been trying to find the tweet/story, but apparently the White House aided in bringing down Pap. I’m sure it will stay buried for a few more days – but it will show up eventually

  6. Ditch Mitch says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Virtual Collusion! Yeah that’s it. I remember during the Bozo years some agencies wanted to save money (DOD) by having virtual meetings. I didn’t have the virtual time or place so I never attended.

  7. TrumpSoldier @DaveNYviii says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Wolf takes concern trolling to a whole new level.

  8. ray76 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Clenched teeth Blitzer is so disappointed. Ha! Keep reaching, fool.

  9. fedback says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Invented a new technique to watch CNN. Hit the mute button when Wolf did his spin and unmute when Sekulow was talking

  10. TexasRanchQueen says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    According to Wolf (looking so dapper in his purple tie) “today was a Historic Day”. I will mark down on my calendar that today is “Happy Wolf Day”.

  11. lovetruthfirst says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    mark my words: Jay Sekulow is a SNAKE – i have NEVER trusted this guy

    as well, he strikes me as incompetent…

    who knows

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      October 30, 2017 at 7:49 pm

      Look up the ACLJ. Jay is neither a snake, nor is he incompetent…

      Are your words perhaps those of the SPLC?

      • lovetruthfirst says:
        October 30, 2017 at 8:17 pm

        i looked it up before i posted –

        the splc? LOL i won’t take that personally even if you intended it as an insult ‘o’

        i posted my opinion of sekulow
        based on the eye test and intuition

        i’ve simply not had a good feeling about him

        Trump has had many around him who have turned out to be traitorous, WEAPONIZED swamp obstructionists, IMPLANTED by the deep state into his campaign

        sessions, flynn, and mannafort come to mind immediately – scaramucci likely had bad intentions going in as well

        i knew jeff sessions was part of the “resistance” when he recused 5 minutes in when cryin’ chuck and his swamp buddies TOLD HIM TO, w/out TELLING The President, doing serious damage to Donald Trump and the MAGA agenda

        yet so many, even here, up until very recently, have passionately defended sessions as the “southern gentleman” blah blah

        “conservative” ideologues have been EASILY fooled by these traitorous clowns, so…

    • Peter says:
      October 30, 2017 at 7:59 pm

      Yeah. I kept dreaming of how trump wouldn’t answer “Wolf, I know you’re a drama queen and like to scoop up BS from your back office closet , but none of what you say is true. It’s like you sit there wolf and just because you say it you think it’s actually true. It isn’t.”

      Why can’t someone besides trump say what needs to be said? That was the slimiest of interviews “don’t you think trump is dirty? Don’t you think everyone around him is deleting their Facebook cause they are scum , like dirty trump?”

      Goat rodeo.

      • lovetruthfirst says:
        October 30, 2017 at 8:21 pm

        “Goat rodeo”

        LOL! i might have to use that ‘O”

        yeah – Sekulow just rolled over for dopey “wolf’s” (what a poor choice of a name for this braindead globalist psychopath wannabe TWERP) LEADING and Trump bashing questions – Donald Trump should not allow someone on his legal team to babble incoherently to the thug puppet attack dog media IMO

        MAGA!

    • Fe says:
      October 30, 2017 at 8:18 pm

      Huh? I’ve been watching Jay Sekulow for years, he is absolutely NOT a snake. He has always been on the side of Christians being able to practice their faith without the federal Govt trampling on our first admendment rights. He’s been on the front lines of this matter ever since the Clinton years.

      • lovetruthfirst says:
        October 30, 2017 at 8:31 pm

        hi Fe – i’ve always enjoyed and respected your posts and presence here, so…

        he may be strong on Christian issues which are clearly important to you, but as a surrogate and advocate for Donald Trump, i get a bad feeling about him…
        he’s a PUNDIT as well, and i’m not a fan of those types generally…

        and It concerns me when the members of The President’s LEGA counsel expose themselves so freely

      • lovetruthfirst says:
        October 30, 2017 at 8:34 pm

        *typo

        and It concerns me when members of The President’s LEGAL counsel expose themselves so freely

    • elleb77 says:
      October 30, 2017 at 8:38 pm

      What ? Are you serious? He’s about the only one I trust surrounding Trump.

      • lovetruthfirst says:
        October 30, 2017 at 9:01 pm

        yes serious – for how long did you trust Jeff Sessions? maybe you still do

        TBH i liked Sekulow when i first became aware of him sometime after the election…i liked Jeff Sessions too, until he recused himself and exposed himself as an enemy of Donald Trump and MAGA – and now i think he’s a traitorous clown…my world view is dynamic and evolving

        i’m a critical thinker and NO ideologue

        let me throw a name out there – Greg Jarrett…also a lawyer, also a pundit, also a radical supporter of Donald Trump – but i just trust the guy’s integrity – Sekulow, not so much

        intuitively that is ;O

  12. David Rowley says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    When is the Witch going to be indicted and plead GUILTY???

  13. Pam says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    CNN is living in their own delusional reality that this rabbit trail will lead to POTUS’ impeachment. You can’t fix stupid.

  14. b0yzero says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    It’s absolutely disgusting to watch Wolf Blitzer repeatedly trying to find an angle in the arrest of Papadopolous that could be construed as something against President Trump.

  15. auscitizenmom says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    I don’t like it that Jay Sekulow answered those hypothetical questions at all.

    • NebraskaFilly says:
      October 30, 2017 at 7:48 pm

      IMO, he did an outstanding job just holding onto his patience. And he pretty much refused to answer the hypothetical questions, as far as I can see.

    • lovetruthfirst says:
      October 30, 2017 at 8:47 pm

      exactly – he should have dismissed them out of hand and given wolf a little smackdown – like, say Stephen Miller, Tom Bossert or Mick Mulvaney would have.

      like you said – he never should have dignified those leading, attack dog questions…being a LAWYER and all

  16. Phil aka Felipe says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Pssst. No, Wolf, WE ARE NOT CONCERNED, you idiot!

  17. kltk1 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Talk about jumping through hoops to try and implicate someone. Jay Sekulow handled the situation incredibly well in that interview. Dare I say “hostile environment?

  18. Regina says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    fight what??

  19. The Devilbat says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Old Wolf has very likely told a lot more lies regarding the so called Russian collusion than Manafort ever did. He too should be indicted. What a 100% dirtbag that man is.

  20. Regina says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:23 pm

  21. ezpz2 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Oy givalt! Wolf is hard to take!
    Jay Sekulow is some kind of saint to not only tolerate Wolf, but to maintain calm and give clear, polite, and effective replies

  22. Sharon says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    I just wanted to slap wolf!😠😠😡

  23. rumpole2 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    WOLF.. always looks like he is CONSTIPATED.. and suffering by it!!

    I’d like to see Wolf commentating a half hour after a dose of Syrup of Figs…..Provided it was a head and shoulders shot only.

  24. elleb77 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    When is “our” side going to answer questions just like the smartest woman on earth, Ms. Hillary, “I DON’T RECALL.” It’s short and how can anyone refute your recollection? Can’t get into trouble with it.

  25. tvollrath66 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    I dare say this historic day? Milking it.

  26. meadowlandsview says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    Everyone was trying to get Hillary’s emails. The truth is that if Russia had them, there is no chance they would give them up. If Hillary ever became president, then they would own her. That’s why we’ve never seen a single one of those deleted emails.

