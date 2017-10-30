Jay Sekulow Discusses Manafort DOJ Indictment…

Jay Sekulow, an attorney for President Donald Trump, appears on CNN outlining no relation between the indictment of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Richard Gates to the administration; and no connection between George Papadopolous and President Trump.
Well what do you know…some Real News on the Fake News channel. 🙂
Treeper- Poor Wolf. He tried to tie Trump into this no matter what the indictment read. He does this in an opposite vein when a dim is indicted. Phony all the way. I always look at MSM folks and dims in general as 3-5 year olds. It explains a lot about them.
I can’t figure out the correct thread for this, but Schiff may have stepped in it?
I’m not sure the Russians had to technically hack anything. The HRC server was left wide open, accessible, with very little effective security. I’m sure there are many of our enemies who have our highly sensitive information.
Really, the Clinton Foundation received millions from “Russia”, Bill Clinton received 500,000.00 from “Russia”. Ya think it was for lollipops? Lmao
Pay to play or they had the dirt and were going to blackmail her and her cronies. More likely the former. I have no proof or links, just my humble opinion.
Doesn’t that statement shoot down their “Trump asked Russia to hack Hillary’s emails!” claim? Seems like that happened closer to July (what a crazy 18 months it’s been)
They purposely mischaracterized Candidate Trump’s comment that IF Russia had more e-mails, would they please get them out. Typical leftist misdirection.
—And he was JOKING when he said it——but the lefties have no sense of humor. The folks at his rally all laughed !
Which April is Schiff talking abut? 2017? 2016? 2015? I am thinking 2016 and like the Russians told PT? A Schiff is getting caught with his pants down again…it’s why his face is always red and his eyes bug out.
Abedin put them on yahoo. Every yahoo account was stolen.
Pres. Obama wasn’t worried about her server or national security, so why should anybody else have been?
Obama says Hillary Clinton’s private server did not endanger national security
By Ben Wolfgang – The Washington Times
Sunday, April 10, 2016
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/apr/10/obama-says-hillary-clinton-emails-did-not-endanger/
-snip-
President Obama said Sunday that Hillary Clinton showed “carelessness” by using a private email server, but he also strongly defended his former secretary of state, saying she did not endanger national security, while also vowing that an ongoing FBI investigation into the matter will not be tainted by politics.
-snip-
Obama and Hillary and the Left apparently aren’t worried about the safety of women and children from sexual predators either.
The website howtobeyourowndetective.com this evening explains President Trump’s release of the JFK murder documents (it’s to protect him and us) and explains how the ACLU and like groups are attacking sex offender registries and have gotten a federal judge to demand Colorado take down their sex offender registry.
They also commented on Hollywood and the Me Too push by feminists to finally come out against sex offenders. The author couldn’t resist poking one senator as follows:
“Many of them may be telling the truth. Except for Elizabeth Warren, who claims she was sexually victimized. Besides lying about having American Indian blood so she could possibly get teaching gigs where applicants got extra points for minority heritage, the forensic evidence appears to be against Lieawatha Warren. She not only speaks with forked tongue, but photographic evidence shows her puss is so emetic only someone certifiably repugnant like Janet Reno would kiss it.”
God bless the Treepers and the Treehouse!
And my response to that dope Schiff….And, so… WHAT? Assuming – assuming – the Trump campaign was in fact aware of ‘Russia in possession of 1,000s of Hillary e-mail messages’ – they had no legal obligation to do anything about it !!! If I know my neighbor is in possession of a stolen vehicle, I have no legal duty to contact law enforcement. None. The opposing campaign isn’t a ‘mandated reporter’ ! So stuff it, Schiff.
From John Crudele of the New York Post (September 4, 2017):
“Clinton’s emails, which were stolen by the Russians, have never been found. But as I’ve mentioned numerous times, the messages are still in the possession of the National Security Agency (NSA), which offered to give them to the FBI.”
Link:
http://nypost.com/2017/09/04/proof-that-investigating-trump-is-starting-to-backfire-for-democrats/
So the “stolen” ones must refer to the emails that weren’t “cleared for release”?
Hillary Clinton’s email archive made searchable by WikiLeaks
By Andrew Blake – The Washington Times
Wednesday, March 16, 2016
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/mar/16/hillary-clintons-email-archive-made-searchable-wik/
-snip-
The State Department began releasing the contents of Mrs. Clinton’s email server last May after it was revealed that she had used a personal, nongovernmental account for official business. The government published the last of the emails cleared for release in late February.
-snip-
The more I watch these liberals attempt to desperately spin this nothing-burger the more convinced I am that Mueller is at worst an aimless nuisance and at best on our side, carefully piecing together a case against the prior administration.
Exactly!
Mueller is telling the D.C. Swamp that the days of business as usual are over. Under our current President, America First means exactly that. You will be arrested and have your life destroyed if you think you can do business that is NOT in the best interest of our country.
One piece of Sarah ‘s press conference stood out to me. The fact on a few occasions she stated that the Mueller investigation is going to end soon. Even our President’s Lawyer, Ty Cobb, has said that the investigation would not continue past 2017. He has been saying that for months.
I actually believe them. The final piece of the Mueller investigation to fall is Tony Podesta. He knows it. That is why he is getting his business in order. That will probably occur while our President is in Asia.
Soon thereafter Mueller will conclude that Russia has been trying to disrupt our elections dating back 50+ years. He will clear our President of any wrong doing. This will also clear Jeff Sessions to appoint another SC to go after the Clinton Foundation and U1.
Mueller will be able to defend himself by stating that AG Holder and AG Lynch continually interfered in his investigation into U1. It is the reason he left the FBI.
Bernie’s people hate HRC as much if not more than we do! You will have 75% of the country against her. There is nothing that the MSM can do because our President has made them such a non factor. The Democrats will have no leverage because our President no longer has a cloud over him. Plus Bernie’s side of the Democrat Party will want their revenge for everything she did to him during the primary.
It is personal between our President and HRC plus the Obama administration. They wanted to destroy him and his family. Whether it meant when he went back to his normal life if he had lost or as our current President.
I maybe living off of popcorn 🍿 in the months and years to come as the Sledge Hammer of Truth is dropped on these POS!
Don’t forget that the DNC recently removed all the Bernie supporters from any/all high level positions. They’re not too happy about that either.
LikeLike
Hey I never knew you have a blog. Great reading, so positive and encouraging and with tidbits that I haven’t seen other places. You’re added to my favorites!
bulwarker, I wish Mueller were just a nuisance. I doubt very seriously that he is on our side. Both historically and presently, his behaviors have not indicated as such and I find it hard to believe that he had a sudden epiphany of righteousness.
I think I might have entered The Twilight Zone….
I now hear talk along the lines of..
“Well, maybe there was no actual “collusion”… but there was “Attempted Collusion”… that never actually happened (was never Consummated)”.
Collusion >>> Attempted Collusion >>> SUBLIMINAL COLLUSION
REMEMBER
“Collusion” is NOT A CRIME in itself. What people are stretching for is CONSPIRING (with Russia)… presumably they mean colluding to facilitate some crime. Yet THERE IS NO CRIME defined. There is still the ridiculous FALSE notion (with no evidence) that Russia “hacked” DNC and John Podesta emails…. but even if that were fact and not FICTION.. then there is still no involvement of the Trump campaign. Nobody has suggested that Trump people planned for those emails to be copied… nor had anything to do with their public release.
Did you want to slap Wolf’s scowling face during this interview? I did.
YES! OMG! He was trying soooooo hard to trap Sekulow!!!! I have to admire Sedulow’s patience during that interview.
His face was so red and getting redder I think he was self-slapping.
😂😂😂
More like “Collision”, as in DNC meets Criminally Stupid…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Did they “think about” collusion.? Thought crimes = collusion.
Not to mention, if it was never consummated, Trump could get a collusion annulment. 🙂
Ball of Collusion that’s what the world is today
Let me hear you, let me hear you, let me hear you
Ball Of Collusion that’s what the world is today
Ball of Confusion Temptations
Papadoupolos sounds like a plant to get close to Trump during the campaign. Half our nation does not care. They treat this whole thing like a game and don’t give a hoot if the referee throws an errant flag as long as their team wins. This is what makes me lose faith/patience in the people of this country facts be damned. Ferguson, Baltimore, and DC….screw it let’s get it on now.
That is what I am thinking.
Yes there is a story out there that he has been wearing a wire to aid Mueller in trying to catch someone in the Trump administration… Hope it’s not true
Nearly everyone involved other than this guy is pretty senior…the moment a Special Prosecutor was appointed, they all called their attorney and I can assure you every attorney told them to KEEP THEIR MOUTHS SHUT or risk going to jail.
I heard on Fox he was a volunteer. Wonder if they sent him in to try and get dirt. Dirty business but luckily Trump understood that from the start having to deal with liberal scum to make things happen in his line of work.
Nigella, to catch someone in the Trump administration doing what, exactly? I don’t care if he’s been wired up since birth, Trump did nothing wrong, he broke no laws. Please stop with the concern about “getting caught” unless you can tell us what they did.
That guy gonna end up being a Fusion GPS guy or the people who approached him from Russia are all gonna end up being Fusion GPS employees like that lawyer in the Don Jr thing
I’ve been trying to find the tweet/story, but apparently the White House aided in bringing down Pap. I’m sure it will stay buried for a few more days – but it will show up eventually
Virtual Collusion! Yeah that’s it. I remember during the Bozo years some agencies wanted to save money (DOD) by having virtual meetings. I didn’t have the virtual time or place so I never attended.
Wolf takes concern trolling to a whole new level.
And it’s a very low level.
Clenched teeth Blitzer is so disappointed. Ha! Keep reaching, fool.
LikeLiked by 1 person
According to Wolf (looking so dapper in his purple tie) “today was a Historic Day”. I will mark down on my calendar that today is “Happy Wolf Day”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahaha…I noticed that also and Hannity does the same thing.
Lone Wolf day?
The DNC convention was his happiest day.
mark my words: Jay Sekulow is a SNAKE – i have NEVER trusted this guy
as well, he strikes me as incompetent…
who knows
Look up the ACLJ. Jay is neither a snake, nor is he incompetent…
Are your words perhaps those of the SPLC?
i looked it up before i posted –
the splc? LOL i won’t take that personally even if you intended it as an insult ‘o’
i posted my opinion of sekulow
based on the eye test and intuition
i’ve simply not had a good feeling about him
Trump has had many around him who have turned out to be traitorous, WEAPONIZED swamp obstructionists, IMPLANTED by the deep state into his campaign
sessions, flynn, and mannafort come to mind immediately – scaramucci likely had bad intentions going in as well
i knew jeff sessions was part of the “resistance” when he recused 5 minutes in when cryin’ chuck and his swamp buddies TOLD HIM TO, w/out TELLING The President, doing serious damage to Donald Trump and the MAGA agenda
yet so many, even here, up until very recently, have passionately defended sessions as the “southern gentleman” blah blah
“conservative” ideologues have been EASILY fooled by these traitorous clowns, so…
Yeah. I kept dreaming of how trump wouldn’t answer “Wolf, I know you’re a drama queen and like to scoop up BS from your back office closet , but none of what you say is true. It’s like you sit there wolf and just because you say it you think it’s actually true. It isn’t.”
Why can’t someone besides trump say what needs to be said? That was the slimiest of interviews “don’t you think trump is dirty? Don’t you think everyone around him is deleting their Facebook cause they are scum , like dirty trump?”
Goat rodeo.
“Goat rodeo”
LOL! i might have to use that ‘O”
yeah – Sekulow just rolled over for dopey “wolf’s” (what a poor choice of a name for this braindead globalist psychopath wannabe TWERP) LEADING and Trump bashing questions – Donald Trump should not allow someone on his legal team to babble incoherently to the thug puppet attack dog media IMO
MAGA!
Huh? I’ve been watching Jay Sekulow for years, he is absolutely NOT a snake. He has always been on the side of Christians being able to practice their faith without the federal Govt trampling on our first admendment rights. He’s been on the front lines of this matter ever since the Clinton years.
hi Fe – i’ve always enjoyed and respected your posts and presence here, so…
he may be strong on Christian issues which are clearly important to you, but as a surrogate and advocate for Donald Trump, i get a bad feeling about him…
he’s a PUNDIT as well, and i’m not a fan of those types generally…
and It concerns me when the members of The President’s LEGA counsel expose themselves so freely
*typo
and It concerns me when members of The President’s LEGAL counsel expose themselves so freely
What ? Are you serious? He’s about the only one I trust surrounding Trump.
yes serious – for how long did you trust Jeff Sessions? maybe you still do
TBH i liked Sekulow when i first became aware of him sometime after the election…i liked Jeff Sessions too, until he recused himself and exposed himself as an enemy of Donald Trump and MAGA – and now i think he’s a traitorous clown…my world view is dynamic and evolving
i’m a critical thinker and NO ideologue
let me throw a name out there – Greg Jarrett…also a lawyer, also a pundit, also a radical supporter of Donald Trump – but i just trust the guy’s integrity – Sekulow, not so much
intuitively that is ;O
HUH????
When is the Witch going to be indicted and plead GUILTY???
when will the obstructionist AG/DOJ/FBI bring charges against ROD HAM, Bill, Barry, Lynch, Rice, Holder etc…?
when will hell freeze over?
CNN is living in their own delusional reality that this rabbit trail will lead to POTUS’ impeachment. You can’t fix stupid.
It’s absolutely disgusting to watch Wolf Blitzer repeatedly trying to find an angle in the arrest of Papadopolous that could be construed as something against President Trump.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
IMO, he did an outstanding job just holding onto his patience. And he pretty much refused to answer the hypothetical questions, as far as I can see.
exactly – he should have dismissed them out of hand and given wolf a little smackdown – like, say Stephen Miller, Tom Bossert or Mick Mulvaney would have.
like you said – he never should have dignified those leading, attack dog questions…being a LAWYER and all
Pssst. No, Wolf, WE ARE NOT CONCERNED, you idiot!
Talk about jumping through hoops to try and implicate someone. Jay Sekulow handled the situation incredibly well in that interview. Dare I say “hostile environment?
fight what??
Old Wolf has very likely told a lot more lies regarding the so called Russian collusion than Manafort ever did. He too should be indicted. What a 100% dirtbag that man is.
Oy givalt! Wolf is hard to take!
Jay Sekulow is some kind of saint to not only tolerate Wolf, but to maintain calm and give clear, polite, and effective replies
I just wanted to slap wolf!😠😠😡
WOLF.. always looks like he is CONSTIPATED.. and suffering by it!!
I’d like to see Wolf commentating a half hour after a dose of Syrup of Figs…..Provided it was a head and shoulders shot only.
When is “our” side going to answer questions just like the smartest woman on earth, Ms. Hillary, “I DON’T RECALL.” It’s short and how can anyone refute your recollection? Can’t get into trouble with it.
I dare say this historic day? Milking it.
Everyone was trying to get Hillary’s emails. The truth is that if Russia had them, there is no chance they would give them up. If Hillary ever became president, then they would own her. That’s why we’ve never seen a single one of those deleted emails.
