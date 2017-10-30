A Trick or Treat Halloween At The White House – Video…

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet trick-or-treaters at the White House during the annual Halloween event:

  1. anotherworriedmom says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Too cute. I am continually amazed that FLOTUS can wear those beautiful shoes for such long periods. I think my feet would fall off if I tried to wear heels like that for even 10 minutes.

    • susaninseattle says:
      October 30, 2017 at 8:27 pm

      No kidding! It helps that Melania is an exceedingly graceful creature, doesn’t it? I remember her effortlessly walk up those extremely steep stairs to the Lincoln Monument, in very high heels.

      Some women say they can only wear high heels, their feet are permanently extended in that extreme posture. Melania also wears flats with ease. She does it all, and so well!

  2. whatfreshnell says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    So happy not to see our President and First Lady wearing creepy costumes. I get a good feeling of calm normalcy and American tradition via responsible grown-ups. The children are totally adorable!

  3. bessie2003 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    This is such a nice contrast to the types of blow-outs the previous Administration used the White House for. Rebuilding respect for the People’s House. Nice! Happy Halloween!

  4. tazz2293 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    I thank God everyday that we have normal people, normal everyday Americans back in the White House and running this country.

    I believe many of us forget that we are in the trenches everyday living and dying with the latest Breaking News story. Most Americans who love and support this country and who support President Trump are every day working Joe’s who just want to provide for their families, pay their bills, save for retirement and take care of their kids. Most don’t have the time for the 24/7/365 day to day grind of politics, they’re too busy trying to survive. Many are woke and know the truth, this is why President Trump’s supporters never waver. Even if they don’t have time for the grind of everyday politics they are aware.

    Seeing our great President and the First lady being normal everyday people, which they are, goes a long way to provide a level of calm and comfort to all Americans who do understand what is at stake and why President Trump was elected.

  5. daughnworks247 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Hey, check out the pumpkins, carved for every President.
    Very cool. Deocorations are spectacular. Melania is a natural at this kind of event. President Trump looks like he is having a terrific time.

  6. WVPatriot says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Donald J. Trump — Our President of the United States of America, Melania Trump — Our First Lady of the United States of America — and their brilliant family make me proud to be an American.

  7. Lost in Vegas says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Absolutely love the spiders. Is this President great or what!!

  8. drdeb says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    I LOVE LOVE LOVE our President and our First Lady!

  9. Pam says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Yes, our president was truly enjoying this in every way. It was cute watching some of the kids asking him to sign autographs. Melania is very loving and gentle with children in general and she’s no different here. It was very fun to watch.

  10. Jan Denny says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    I love President Trump and his beautiful wife. They are so genuine and in tune with regular, ordinary people. There is no pretense about them. So glad that God blessed us with them.

  11. Minnie says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Thank you, President and First Lady Trump, putting fun back into Halloween.

    Looks like a happy time!

    Well done 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸

  12. sundance says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:00 pm

  13. thehouseonmstreet says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Did we ever see a Halloween festivity celebrated in an Obama White House or was it just considered Halloween all year long:?

    Liked by 4 people

  14. Gov Jay says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Another traditional, family-oriented event hosted by President Trump and the First Lady… but you can just hear the Marxist media with their… “too many white kids” talking point…

    Liked by 3 people

  15. sundance says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:02 pm

  16. John Doe says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    I seriously need to get a life. I watched this entire video with an ear to ear grin and absolutely loved every nanosecond of it. I love our President and First Lady.

  17. moe2004 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    I don’t worry about assholes in the White House, best feeling evah…

    • thehouseonmstreet says:
      October 30, 2017 at 8:15 pm

      No worries at all Moe2004, the assholes are in the Dept. of State, DOJ, FBI, CIA, Congress. Trump was handing out candy for non swamp dwellers. Just love these optics and the joy the President and First Lady bring to the office.

  18. Tonawanda says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    It is impossible to love and respect this man more, and our beautiful First Lady, so gracious and loving.

    This is not a bogus PR opportunity.

    This is Trump yet again calling on his boundless energy to reaffirm America and our happy traditions.

    I realize many Christians object to Halloween, and their perspective is understandable.

    Many Americans though have innocent fun with Halloween, a little bit of pre-Christmas for the children, a little bit of Mardi Gras for the younger adults.

    The Halloween yard ornaments are soon replaced with Christmas lights in neighborhoods all across America.

    Trump understands and affirms what we all share. Such a kind and gentle man.

  19. linda4298 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    They should have brought the grandchildren through the line.

  20. CaliVet says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Was anyone dressed as DJT? I didn’t watch the whole vid.

    Like

  21. Dawna says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Really cute. Well done!
    And I am happy to see the several Secret Service men very close by and alert.

    Liked by 1 person

  22. LandoftheFreeHomeoftheBrave says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    So fun to watch! Thank you!

    Like

  23. LafnH2O says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    I LOVE OUR President and First Lady!!
    &
    ‘Merica 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
    😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁

  24. RyderLee says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Sundance and Crew , Thank you for sharing this fun video of
    President Trump and Melania and the Trick or Treaters !
    MAGA Awesome 💖

  25. CaptainNonno says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Awesome. Hope they don’t skip over Thanksgiving.

    Like

  26. All American Snowflake says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Isn’t it wonderful that President Trump doesn’t spend all his time playing golf…..

