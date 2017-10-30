President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet trick-or-treaters at the White House during the annual Halloween event:
Too cute. I am continually amazed that FLOTUS can wear those beautiful shoes for such long periods. I think my feet would fall off if I tried to wear heels like that for even 10 minutes.
No kidding! It helps that Melania is an exceedingly graceful creature, doesn’t it? I remember her effortlessly walk up those extremely steep stairs to the Lincoln Monument, in very high heels.
Some women say they can only wear high heels, their feet are permanently extended in that extreme posture. Melania also wears flats with ease. She does it all, and so well!
So happy not to see our President and First Lady wearing creepy costumes. I get a good feeling of calm normalcy and American tradition via responsible grown-ups. The children are totally adorable!
I second your observations, whatfreshnell.
Thought popped into my head… with his (and her) schedule, they may not have had time for that. It doesn’t matter, they look wonderful..
I just mentioned to Mrs. RedLeg how nice, normal and everyday this was. If you haven’t seen it, just take a look for a while. PDJT truly loves children and you can truly see the empathy in FLOTUS’s eyes, especially with the very young girls.
All American … #MAGA!!
Love my first family. So genuine, so refreshing compared to most other politician’s attempts to ‘connect with the common folk’.
The Trumps do everything with class.
That’s because Mr. President shows the dignity and respect deserving of the greatest nation in the world.
And he’s all ours!!
#MAGA
I know right! Moochelle never took hers off for eight years😂
Agree, however Melania would look gorgeous in pretty much anything.
This is such a nice contrast to the types of blow-outs the previous Administration used the White House for. Rebuilding respect for the People’s House. Nice! Happy Halloween!
Indeed (two thumbs up)!
I thank God everyday that we have normal people, normal everyday Americans back in the White House and running this country.
I believe many of us forget that we are in the trenches everyday living and dying with the latest Breaking News story. Most Americans who love and support this country and who support President Trump are every day working Joe’s who just want to provide for their families, pay their bills, save for retirement and take care of their kids. Most don’t have the time for the 24/7/365 day to day grind of politics, they’re too busy trying to survive. Many are woke and know the truth, this is why President Trump’s supporters never waver. Even if they don’t have time for the grind of everyday politics they are aware.
Seeing our great President and the First lady being normal everyday people, which they are, goes a long way to provide a level of calm and comfort to all Americans who do understand what is at stake and why President Trump was elected.
Beautifully Stated!! Americana🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A
💖💖💖💖💖
God bless America 🙏
God bless Mr. President 🇺🇸
God bless us, everyone ❤️
🇺🇸Respect🦁Gratitude🇺🇸
I agree – and a true Godsend to our nation.
Tazz2293, I didn’t expect this but I am crying & my hands are shaky as I type this in response to your observation.How I love my America & its everyday working people who are good & decent.
Well said, Tazz, and good to see you, my friend.
Hey, check out the pumpkins, carved for every President.
Very cool. Deocorations are spectacular. Melania is a natural at this kind of event. President Trump looks like he is having a terrific time.
HGTV has a show every year during the holidays about the Christmas (yes, Christmas) decorations and events at the White House. There is usually an appearance by the First Lady. The amount of labor and love that go into the preparations is amazing. The non-political White House staff include many highly skilled artisans and craftsmen.
One of our local florists was drafted, from West Point, MS, to do the Christmas decorations. We are honored.
⭐️
Do you really think that will happen this year.
Too bad there’s not one for each First Lady, there’d be a Jackie-O-Lantern.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald J. Trump — Our President of the United States of America, Melania Trump — Our First Lady of the United States of America — and their brilliant family make me proud to be an American.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Amen! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Me too me too, amen!!
Absolutely love the spiders. Is this President great or what!!
I LOVE LOVE LOVE our President and our First Lady!
Yes, our president was truly enjoying this in every way. It was cute watching some of the kids asking him to sign autographs. Melania is very loving and gentle with children in general and she’s no different here. It was very fun to watch.
I love President Trump and his beautiful wife. They are so genuine and in tune with regular, ordinary people. There is no pretense about them. So glad that God blessed us with them.
Thank you, President and First Lady Trump, putting fun back into Halloween.
Looks like a happy time!
Well done 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 13 people
Cute and exceedingly clever, young lady! The First Family must have truly enjoyed you.
Awesome!!!!!!!!! 🙂
SD–Notice the FLOTUS has her dresses cut just below the knee. She doesn’t have to show a lot of leg like so many do. This is beauty and class. I really appreciate this in our FLPTUS.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry- FLOTUS
I noticed that too — how cute! She looked like a perfect mini-Melania!
Did we ever see a Halloween festivity celebrated in an Obama White House or was it just considered Halloween all year long:?
Another traditional, family-oriented event hosted by President Trump and the First Lady… but you can just hear the Marxist media with their… “too many white kids” talking point…
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
So lovely and amusing!
Best FLOTUS pic!!!!
lol why the first lady look shock?
I love it!!!!
I seriously need to get a life. I watched this entire video with an ear to ear grin and absolutely loved every nanosecond of it. I love our President and First Lady.
Naw, just enjoy it more and more, we 63 or so million basket of Deplorables deserve it. God bless our magnificent President and fabulous First Lady.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Confession…me too.
🤗
Me too. I was thinking this was a pleasant way to spend the evening….good feelings….and smiles.
JD, Naw, I am up in Canada, and have been on this site of and on since 0300 earlier today. This is around my sixth visit.
Your POTUS and FLOTUS are truly a marvel.
Do they look worried? /Sarc
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t worry about assholes in the White House, best feeling evah…
LikeLiked by 1 person
No worries at all Moe2004, the assholes are in the Dept. of State, DOJ, FBI, CIA, Congress. Trump was handing out candy for non swamp dwellers. Just love these optics and the joy the President and First Lady bring to the office.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is impossible to love and respect this man more, and our beautiful First Lady, so gracious and loving.
This is not a bogus PR opportunity.
This is Trump yet again calling on his boundless energy to reaffirm America and our happy traditions.
I realize many Christians object to Halloween, and their perspective is understandable.
Many Americans though have innocent fun with Halloween, a little bit of pre-Christmas for the children, a little bit of Mardi Gras for the younger adults.
The Halloween yard ornaments are soon replaced with Christmas lights in neighborhoods all across America.
Trump understands and affirms what we all share. Such a kind and gentle man.
They should have brought the grandchildren through the line.
Would have been sweet, but they have school and who knows whar else
Was anyone dressed as DJT? I didn’t watch the whole vid.
Really cute. Well done!
And I am happy to see the several Secret Service men very close by and alert.
So fun to watch! Thank you!
I LOVE OUR President and First Lady!!
&
‘Merica 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁
Sundance and Crew , Thank you for sharing this fun video of
President Trump and Melania and the Trick or Treaters !
MAGA Awesome 💖
Awesome. Hope they don’t skip over Thanksgiving.
Isn’t it wonderful that President Trump doesn’t spend all his time playing golf…..
