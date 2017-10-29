Sunday Talks: Chris Christie -vs- Jake Tapper and George Stephanopoulos…

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie discusses reports from CNN that charges have been filed within special counsel’s Robert Mueller’s investigation with Jake Tapper.

.

Governor Christie also appeared on This Week with George Stephanopoulos and fielded many of the same questions (below). However, in the ABC interview Governor Christie discusses the aspects of the grand jury story from his own experience as a federal prosecutor. Stephanopoulos always backs down from his talking points when he recognizes he’s over his head with a SME (subject matter expert):

.

