Sunday Talks: Chris Christie -vs- Jake Tapper and George Stephanopoulos…

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie discusses reports from CNN that charges have been filed within special counsel’s Robert Mueller’s investigation with Jake Tapper.
Governor Christie also appeared on This Week with George Stephanopoulos and fielded many of the same questions (below). However, in the ABC interview Governor Christie discusses the aspects of the grand jury story from his own experience as a federal prosecutor. Stephanopoulos always backs down from his talking points when he recognizes he’s over his head with a SME (subject matter expert):
Given Steph’s stature, pretty much everything is over his head…zing?
And on that note, Governor Christie is analogous to “in immovable object;” one that is best “to go around !” Waaaaay around in his case !
George Stepanfetchitous ….
Knowing possesion of stolen property
Hmmmmm, wonder why Christie made the rounds this weekend.
Replacement for Sessions?
Was my line of thinking also. I guess we will see.
I was just going to ask this. Could be that Sessions is “busy” today.
I wish you were right, Jimmy. I so much want to have an aggresive AG. Christie would do it. Sessions doesnt have what it takes , according to the times we are living in. I can understand why Trump gave Sessions the position: out of a sense of loyalty but what I dont understand is why Sessions took it, he would be so much better as a Senator for his own good.
Congress need to start investigating Mueller over Unranium One. Concentrate the mind.
