Sunday Talks: Chris Christie -vs- Jake Tapper and George Stephanopoulos…

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie discusses reports from CNN that charges have been filed within special counsel’s Robert Mueller’s investigation with Jake Tapper.

.

Governor Christie also appeared on This Week with George Stephanopoulos and fielded many of the same questions (below).  However, in the ABC interview Governor Christie discusses the aspects of the grand jury story from his own experience as a federal prosecutor. Stephanopoulos always backs down from his talking points when he recognizes he’s over his head with a SME (subject matter expert):

.

9 Responses to Sunday Talks: Chris Christie -vs- Jake Tapper and George Stephanopoulos…

  1. ECM says:
    October 29, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Given Steph’s stature, pretty much everything is over his head…zing?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • GW says:
      October 29, 2017 at 2:45 pm

      And on that note, Governor Christie is analogous to “in immovable object;” one that is best “to go around !” Waaaaay around in his case !

      Like

      Reply
  2. boogywstew says:
    October 29, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    George Stepanfetchitous ….

    Like

    Reply
  3. Michael says:
    October 29, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Knowing possesion of stolen property

    Like

    Reply
  4. Jimmy Tets (Questioning) says:
    October 29, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    Hmmmmm, wonder why Christie made the rounds this weekend.

    Replacement for Sessions?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • straightstreet says:
      October 29, 2017 at 2:51 pm

      Was my line of thinking also. I guess we will see.

      Like

      Reply
    • jackphatz says:
      October 29, 2017 at 2:54 pm

      I was just going to ask this. Could be that Sessions is “busy” today.

      Like

      Reply
    • Lack is not all says:
      October 29, 2017 at 2:54 pm

      I wish you were right, Jimmy. I so much want to have an aggresive AG. Christie would do it. Sessions doesnt have what it takes , according to the times we are living in. I can understand why Trump gave Sessions the position: out of a sense of loyalty but what I dont understand is why Sessions took it, he would be so much better as a Senator for his own good.

      Like

      Reply
  5. Sentient says:
    October 29, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Congress need to start investigating Mueller over Unranium One. Concentrate the mind.

    Like

    Reply

