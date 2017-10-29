Frank Stephens Congressional Testimony: A Rebuke of “The Final Solution”…

Speaking on behalf of a goal for continued funding for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), this opening statement by Frank Stephens might very well be the best testimonial made to a congressional committee since the incredible Catherine Engelbrecht speech.
“Happiness is worth something”… Yes, Mr. Stephens, yes it is. Please WATCH:
“Happiness is worth something..” What a simply beautiful and profound statement. A rebuke on so many levels.
The founders knew that simple things were the most profound.
Wow…I’ve known a few Down Syndromes people and this man is the most articulate I have heard. This man is impressive. Very powerful presentation. Congress critters look dumbly on,,,,he’s more articulate than them.
From a parent with a child who has Down Syndrome, I’m deeply honored by this young man! Please remember, the individual comes first before the syndrome.
I know many individuals that have Down Syndrome and many people do not know this, so please know that as a parent I take no offense when folks put the illness or syndrome before the person because some parents do become offended.
I Willa also tell you this, individuals that have Down Syndrome are the most caring, loving, brave and yes, stubborn souls out there! They tell it like it is and sugar coat nothing when it comes to telling you how they fell, like it or not, they have what most of us could only wish for, truth with no excuses!
That was an AWESOME speech Mr. Stephens……
❤️❤️❤️
OMG, Sundance, best video evaaaaaaaaa…… Believed for decades that DS persons were really GOOD angels, this proves it, GBY
Goodness Me! Frank has more understanding and common sense than Congress does. I love his respectful lecture to Congress about life. You go, Frank….job well done.
MAGA
Yes, good sir, you do make the world a happier place – God bless ❤️
My nephew is in his mid-20s with Down syndrome. He doesn’t have near the language that this man does, but he does have a terrific sense of humor and finds ways to do a play on situations or particular phrase occasionally that leaves every one in stitches because of the underlying planning he put into it. The nuance of wit.
The simple intelligence and common sense lived out by this man and so many others certainly shows that he should not have to prove his value or existence. His life is probably more productive in real terms that some of the people he’s talking to. That’s not a verbal slam or sarcasm. I suspect it is true.
My husbands younger sister has a 28 year old daughter with Down Syndrome. She is a joy to our family and brings so much happiness and contentment to our lives.
When I heard that Denmark ( I think it was Denmark) had proudly announced that there were no births of Down Syndrome Children in Denmark in the past year, I thought what a sad and dark country.
No children like our beautiful Andrea.
Decorating the house for Christmas in July, October and finally the very best of her efforts in December.
We also get treated to Christmas carols year round. And Christmas presents ( things like pencils or combs, just anything that she has picked up around the house and wrapped in Christmas paper).
What a sad and dreary place Denmark is going to be without people like Andrea and Frank Stephens.
Beautiful!!
You are very kind.
Wonderful indeed.
What a courageous individual Frank is. An inspiration for all of us.
I would like to think that even some of the dummies on the left in Congress, that this would spark some common sense, but I doubt that is even possible, most are too far gone.
God Bless Frank.
God Bless you, Frank Stephens!
“We are not Denmark or Iceland, we are America.”
Wow. Just sent this awesome testimony to my kids.
Abortion as ‘the Final Solution’–absolutely chilling.
No doubt what he meant using that phrase. No doubt at all.
Chilling is right. Wow.
God bless Mr. Stephens. Iceland is so proud they have eliminated Downs Syndrome. Of course, the only way to eradicate it at this point is to abort the babies…
LikeLiked by 8 people
“We are happy, doesn’t that count for something?”
I hope to shout it is.
Beautiful * thanks for sharing it with us, Sundance.
These are the same Kids/Young Adults,, I Help take fishing every year.. I call them “Special Friends” ..
Rewind to the beginning… (I don’t how that happened)..
Do it 2-4 times and it’ll go back to where you left off. Works for me about 95% of the time.
‘Do it’ mean ‘refresh it’. My thinking cap fell off.
Wow that was so powerful and beautiful at the same time! To hear the word “Final Solution” and realize that is exactly what Iceland 🇮🇸 and Denmark 🇩🇰 have done to folks with Down Syndrome made me so angry. This young man is a gift! I actually believe that parents that have a child with Down Syndrome are selected by God because they are capable of allowing the child to be loved and cherished.
The fact that the POSs in the House Committee seemed bored angered me. I couldn’t stop the tears from running down my face. If the young man’s testimony didn’t move you, you may need to check your pulse!
I was watching Congresswoman Lee. Her face spoke volumes. What a despicable human being. How do people justify voting for someone like that.
From our Declaration of Independence: (emphasis on “all” and “created”)
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness”
🙂 Beautiful
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
Thank you for this!
Let us not measure one another by “capacity” or “function.”
A beautiful spirit shines brightly under any circumstance.
Thank You Mr Stephens, your speech was inspirational to all who are developmentally disabled. If only our public officials had the courage to fight for what is right . A Happy Life is a Good Life, God Bless
Treepers, I know a lot dont read over in Open Thread. I posted this song this morning and it seems so appropriate here, sorry for the repost 💖💖💖
LikeLiked by 4 people
You are the best, American Georgia Grace!!! Simply “Da Best”!! CHIRP😂
💖💖💖
Break down the walls.
Push back the dark.
Heaven.
Flood the earth.
Flood the earth.
Flood the earth.
YES
Amen! 💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖
After making it through “final solution” and “happiness is worth something”, I broke down when he said “we are giving the world a chance to think about the ethics of choosing which humans get a chance at life”. During the past decade I went from fully supporting the “right” to have an abortion to being almost completely against them. Abortions for the purpose of terminating the lives of genetically imperfect babies seems nightmarish to me now. And yes I am aware of the various severe physical and mental problems that can occur with some of the chromosomal aberrations. There’s a lot to think about.
Doctors usurped the position of the Creator generations ago.
They deign to speak words of “life or death” over anyone that allows them that position.
And yet even they are humbled by miracles.
And there are lots of miracles.
Beautiful souls coming out of decades long comas
saying they heard and understood every word spoken in their presence.
Babies with “only water” instead of a brain, but somehow they are born normally.
Seniors given months to live and yet they defy the diagnosis
and recover and enjoy their grandchildren for many more years.
So much more going on than we can know.
During my wife’s fifth pregnancy, we received a blood test result, that the baby was likely to have down syndrome. I still remember my wife breaking down in tears. I still remember how callous the doctors were, and how they were ready to perform an immediate abortion. They told us that they already had a room prepped for us. I grabbed my wife by the arm and got us the hell out of there.
When we got back home I did my best to console my wife. I convinced her that no matter what happened we would be able to handle anything that came our way. I remember telling her that we did not have the right to deprive one of our own the opportunity of life. We carried her to term and gave birth to a perfectly healthy baby girl.
This man’s testimony brought a tear to my eye. I will always remember the day that the doctors tried to murder my baby. I have often wondered how many lives were needlessly extinguished based upon the advice of the self proclaimed experts. How many parents fell into their trap?
Cliff
You are an angel that walks amongst us, Cliff … God bless you 💖💖💖
Wonderful post, Cliff. Thank you.
You are a good man, Cliff.
My wife and I had a similar experience, though with the calcified cardiac echo and no immediate abortion offers (we are in Ga). We did elect to have a high-res ultrasound to determine if early pre-natal or post-birth procedures would be necessary, abortion never entered our minds. Our precautionary high risk OB told us that many Down markers are false positive and to just pray and hang in there. We had a healthy baby boy, he shot his first rifle (AR-15) this weekend at our Orthodox Christian Men’s retreat.
Trust me when I tell you, that I learned a great deal about false positive results. I scoured the internet until I fell asleep at the keyboard. I went to the library and read medical journals, case studies etc.
The recommendation from Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo, MI was abortion.
I won’t forget it, and I do not forgive them.
Cliff
Thank you for sharing, Cliff. 🙂
Sundance. 48 yo man. 19 yo autistic daughter. Tears streaming down my face. MAGA.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I was just wondering what would be the next target next if a society fully accepts abortions because of Down Syndrome. It could possibly be autism.
God bless you and your loving heart and your sweet daughter 💖💖💖
God bless you and your daughter, Skip. I’m so glad you posted.
51 yo woman. 24 year old autistic daughter. Actively seeking more and more meaning every day.
Gentle eloquence from one who stands on the precipice of our ethical decline. His wisdom is a gift from God and shines a beacon of hope for those who suffer from the heinous nightmare of Alzheimer’s. He has the maturity and courage to want to reach out to those he can help. God bless Frank Stephens. Thank you for this post, Sundance.
LikeLiked by 4 people
God Bless you, Mr. Stevens!
My first born 😇 has Downs Syndrome. I could not tell you what a blessing she has been!!!!!!!
God bless you, Mr. Stevens!!!
God bless your loving heart and your sweet first born 💖💖💖
Thank you, American Georgia Grace…TY 🙏
Blessed are all who experience life’s greatest travails – we have so much to learn from them. God’s blessings to you Mr Stephens.
One of the greatest gifts that you can give to others is to share your happiness. Frank Stephens just gave us all a really great gift. Beautiful speech. 😃👍👍👍
“”Europe’s Morality Crisis: Euthanizing the Mentally Ill””
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/europes-morality-crisis-euthanizing-the-mentally-ill/2016/10/19/c75faaca-961c-11e6-bc79-af1cd3d2984b_story.html?utm_term=.fbe443f7db0f
Many still argue, but I know, sadly, that it has begun for the elderly in America…… for patients with complicated but non-life threatening conditions. Unspoken protocols for Medicare doctors are leading to refused care coordination and appointments. They are referred to HospiceTranstions for coordination and a full battery of mental tests. Patients with dementia (or similar diagnosis) without terminal illness go home with a box full of narcotics and home health nurses with no practical constraints on gradually increased morphine doses.
No one protests. It will not stop with the elderly.
That is a very disturbing article! I never knew about that. I read some of the related articles too. Horrible. I do hope the American medical societies prohibit euthanasia for non-terminal conditions!
Frank is wise beyond his years. We can all learn something from him. God bless him.
I very much doubt any of those slitherers love anyone the way you love your mom, Mr. Stephens…
My husband and I almost didn’t get the “18-week is-there-something-wrong” ultrasound. I almost jumped down my ob/gyn’s throat when she said it was for “seeing if there were any abnormalities and deciding whether or not to terminate the pregnancy.” (That was also when I decided I really didn’t like her.) Ultimately we got it to find out gender, and because I was told some things could be corrected in the womb if there was something abnormal.
We thank God nothing wrong was found (I suspect he’ll be autistic, as I am, and it runs in my family, but with proper attention that can be overcome.) But no matter what, we would’ve kept and loved him – that was understood from conception/confirmation of pregnancy. There are few acts in this world more evil than abortion, than murdering the helpless innocent.
I was once Pro-Abortion… In My early 20’s…
Folks, I don’t know If I’ve even told “MY” story here…
My (Now EX-Wife)..
Had/was pregnant, we got to the ER/Hospital…. 24 weeks along..
She was delivering no matter what…
The *BABY* was coming at 24 WEEKS….
Rushed Her to the Hosp.
As I stood there STUPIFIED .. ALL the doctors & nurses were trying to convince Me that the “BABY” or FETUS they called it,, would be, (even if it lived), with Downs, retardation, God knows what..
We would be in Hell for the rest of our lives.. Taking care of a child not “fully” developed..
I was HOUNDED…
Lets US use the …. FETUSES parts to SAVE “Babies” they were saying…
It wouldn’t survive they said…
All kinds of problems… The “Baby” would have, (even if it survived…)
I was right there as the BABY came out of the birth Canal…
SOMETHING CAME OVER ME….
I got HIT with a blinding flash, I’ll never forget…
AND a voice that said NO!..
(Lord help Me Jesus, that’s the truth)…
That youngin came out trying to holler,, but couldn’t..
I Screamed ….
SAVE IT!
Today,, SHE is My oldest Daughter…
College educated..
With giving Me; My only grandson…
She is Now 26…
Born in 1991…
From that moment on,, I was No longer ” Pro-Abortion.. ‘
I wanted to stand up and applaud you for this wonderful post, crossthread42. Thank you.
Congratulations on a life changing decision for the good!
Thank you for sharing your story, crossthread…Beautiful💖💖💖
Bless you, crosshead42!! Thank you for sharing.
That was beautiful. God in Heaven smiles.
Was the purpose of the test for Down Syndrome always intended to be a signal for abortion? I’m so naive I thought it was to help the parents prepare.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Down syndrome screening isn’t about public health. It’s about eliminating a group of people.” https://www.washingtonpost.com/posteverything/wp/2015/06/16/down-syndrome-screening-isnt-about-public-health-its-about-eliminating-a-group-of-people/
I laughed when he said they did a study and found out that those with Down Syndrome and their families were happier. Most of the children and adults with DS that I had known or heard of are happier than others. It didn’t take a study to figure that out. I think of all the children in high school who are beloved by the whole class.
