CNN’s Sketchy Dossier “Reporting”…

October 28, 2017

Notice how the New York Times and Washington Post are staying away from the CNN story about the upcoming Robert Mueller indictments.  There’s a good reason for that…

….Things That Make Other Things Make Sense:

Back on January 10th, 2017, when CNN first began emphasizing the Russian Dossier and how it related to the ‘vast Russian conspiracy’ CTH knew from the way it was being pitched that something was sketchy about CNN’s reporting.   It wasn’t just the story they were selling; it was a very specific cast of characters selling it.   We immediately NOTED IT HERE.

Jake Tapper, Jim Sciutto, Evan Perez and Carl Bernstein was the CNN crew assembled to talk about the Clinton/DNC funded -and Fusion GPS contracted- Christopher Steele ‘dossier’.  Evan Perez had some rather sketchy stories in the weeks prior to their January 10th narrative roll out.  Again the back story is important –SEE HERE

Well, fast forward to now – and today The Daily Caller is reporting that Evan Perez is actually close friends with the people behind Fusion GPS.  VERY close friends. Like, ‘go on vacation together’ type friends:  VERY IMPORTANT READ

DAILY CALLER – CNN’s reporting on the Trump-Russia dossier has left out at least one crucial fact: the close ties between the network and the opposition research firm at the center of the dossier controversy.

CNN’s reporting on the dossier, led by justice correspondent Evan Perez, has been favorable to the firm, Fusion GPS, and hyped the dossier’s credibility. Left out of Perez’s reporting, which has relied largely on unnamed sources, is his personal closeness to Fusion GPS’ operatives. (continue reading)

The Plot Thickens:

Read Gateway Pundit Story HERE

192 Responses to CNN’s Sketchy Dossier “Reporting”…

  2. Pam says:
    October 28, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Reply
  3. wtd says:
    October 28, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    This dated chart needs updating:

    Reply
  4. Howie says:
    October 28, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    CNNIA

    Reply
  6. Pam says:
    October 28, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    How true this is. LOL

    Reply
  7. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    October 28, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    I’m having beef stroganoff for dinner tomorrow. I think I’ll have Russian dressing on my salad. All this Russian stuff is a problem. 😉

    Reply
  8. Pam says:
    October 28, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Reply
    • NJF says:
      October 28, 2017 at 4:11 pm

      Score!!!

      Reply
      • Thecleaner says:
        October 28, 2017 at 4:49 pm

        Reached a deal?
        So back to my theory.
        The indictment is against Fusion GPS which was leaked by Fusion honcho Simpson to his buddy Evan Perez at CNN. This will be for a low level election interference charge.
        The plea deal has been struck with Mueller to provide limited financial records to Mueller and the Congress. Fusion will likely pay a fine and get some limited sanction put on them. The records will be sealed from public disclosure.
        Working on the never let a crisis go to waste, Perez breaks the story on Friday night, allowing the MSM to have a feeding frenzy for 3 days trashing Trump and his associates.
        The indictment will be unsealed and the Uranium One story will retake the headlines on Monday, and no apologies will be made to Trump or others.

        Reply
        • Chewbarkah says:
          October 28, 2017 at 4:54 pm

          I’m eager to see if this plays out per your predictions. Perhaps Mueller will indict a few others at the same time to provide cover.

          Reply
          • Thecleaner says:
            October 28, 2017 at 5:08 pm

            We shall see….If it comes publicly confirmed that the FBI funded all or part of this, the ramifications could be massive, and could serve to overturn convictions of criminals prosecuted by those involved….the Clinton cabal also needs to hang their end on some low lying fruit who they will pay to claim they commisioned the dosier without the knowledge of the overlords…public disclosure will not allow that….I hope I am wrong, but this is gonna happen, whether its now or later, and that should disturb everybody.

            Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      October 28, 2017 at 4:38 pm

      “settlement”…?

      Why would they have to reach a ‘settlement’?
      Just force them to turn over the records…that’s what they would do if it were just a regular citizen or company.

      Reply
    • wyntre says:
      October 28, 2017 at 5:13 pm

      But contents won’t be made public.

      Reply
  10. Pam says:
    October 28, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Reply
  11. Regina says:
    October 28, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Reply
  12. Always Faithful says:
    October 28, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    My biggest worry is after we drain the swamp, where are we going to put all the toxic waste?
    Is there a facility big enough?
    Launch it into deep space?

    Reply
  13. Howie says:
    October 28, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Time to get mean.

    Reply
  14. Harry Lime says:
    October 28, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    oo-ples nad boo-noo-noos

    Reply
  15. lyfsatrip4us says:
    October 28, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    OK, the ads on this page are totally messing up my computer to actually READ your stories. Ad keeps repeating over and over and flips my screen. PLEASE Sundance…FIX this!

    Reply
  16. James Higginbotham says:
    October 28, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    the TIMING of this so called indictment is SUSPICIOUS. MUELLER IS JUST TRYING I FEEL TO GIVE HIMSELF AND THOSE OTHER CO-CONSPIRATORS TIME BEFORE THE FBI INFORMANT TESTIFIES BEFORE CONGRESS.

    Reply
  17. Pam says:
    October 28, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Reply
  18. cocomama says:
    October 28, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Did PDJT trade release of JFK records for Hillary’s emails or other Clinton crime info?

    Reply
  19. NJF says:
    October 28, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    I read earlier that Bernstein is on ☪️NN asserting “Trump associates” could be facing 30, 40, 50 years in prison.

    SMH

    Reply
  20. TwoLaine says:
    October 28, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Gonna’ need a MUCH bigger jar.

    The sad thing is that this surprises NONE of us.

    Reply
  21. georgiafl says:
    October 28, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Another series:

    Reply
  22. Pam says:
    October 28, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Reply
  24. fleporeblog says:
    October 28, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    They have awaken the LION who will tear the living sh….t out of all of them. no wonder Bill Clinton threw that damn book in the garbage and hasn’t spoken to HRC since. He realized that President Trump would not pursue them had the wife just taken her beating like a woman rather than continue to mess with the President. Going after his name sake, they have awoken the man that will ultimately destroy each and everyone of them!

    Our Lion is going to war and with the backing of his loyal followers, he will DESTROY them all! This is personal now!

    Reply
    • Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
      October 28, 2017 at 4:37 pm

      yep! which why my reply yesterday to the question would PDJT purposefully allow such a report on a friday (re: indictment announcement) and I said absolutely!
      his family knows the truth and will have a popcorn pool party with the kids and enjoy the thoughts of Hillary drowning in a vat of chardonnay nervously awaiting monday.
      – she made his life hell and it’s personal!

      Reply
  25. fleporeblog says:
    October 28, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    They have awaken the LION who will tear the living sh….t out of all of them. no wonder Bill Clinton threw that damn book in the garbage and hasn’t spoken to HRC since. He realized that President Trump would not pursue them had the wife just taken her beating like a woman rather than continue to mess with the President. Going after his name sake, they have awoken the man that will ultimately destroy each and everyone of them!

    Our Lion is going to war and with the backing of his loyal followers, he will DESTROY them all! This is personal now!

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      October 28, 2017 at 4:57 pm

      LOL. No mincing words in that 1st sentence , Fle.

      And yeah, these idiots should have taken their loss honorably instead of killing themselves with this Mass Psychosis, as Assange calls it.

      Of course, if they had been honorable losers, the Dem Party would’ve survived for another 100 years…….so it’s all for the best.

      Reply
    • rds says:
      October 28, 2017 at 5:14 pm

      Trump = Male Lion
      HRC = Matriarch Hyena
      “This is not a competition for food.”

      Reply
    • JC says:
      October 28, 2017 at 5:31 pm

      A delicious post, Fle, and good response, sunnydaze. “Mass Psychosis” perfect.

      The mass psychotics should quake in their boots at the thought of unleashing The Lion’s rage. The sheer arrogance and lunacy of tugging on The Lion’s whiskers and going after his cubs defies all sense and logic… but I’ll gladly take a ringside seat for it. Loins girded, popcorn at the ready, eyes focused.

      Reply
  26. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    October 28, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    #RIP CNN Lied themselves to death

    No program on @CNN exceeded 1 million

    Reply
  27. Binkser1 says:
    October 28, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Sorry if this has been posted already but I thought this would be of interest to everyone. It’s from a few days ago, so it probably has.
    https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/mueller-now-investigating-democratic-lobbyist-tony-podesta-n812776

    Reply
  28. Pam says:
    October 28, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Reply
  29. alliwantissometruth says:
    October 28, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    The scumbag democrat operatives posing as journalists & the democrat party controlled organizations posing as news outlets shouldn’t be allowed to call themselves journalists & news organizations

    If you’re going to use the peoples airwaves to spew propaganda, fiction, & outright lies, & if you use the airwaves to subvert the political landscape & the peoples right to know the facts, then you should be forced to state the true nature of your show

    “NOTICE: This show is a fiction based reenactment of an actual news organization. All scripts have been written to favor one political party & to hurt the other. The scripts read by the actors on this show are not to be taken as fact based. May not be suitable for children based on the lies, bias & mental instability of the actors”

    Reply
  30. IMO says:
    October 28, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    House Intel Committee Reaches “Deal” Securing Fusion GPS Bank Records — Will Remain Confidential
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/house-intel-committee-reaches-deal-securing-fusion-gps-bank-records-will-remain-confidential/

    what the hell is going on

    Reply
  31. Travis McGee says:
    October 28, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    The Mueller Grand Jury timing is so obviously over-the-top political and islimy that one would think the republicans would be screaming to the rafters to appoint a special council for the Uranium One true scandal. But then I remember they’ve probably all gone home for he weekend and don’t even feel at all like we do. Has anyone heard a peep from any? Just a part of the “game” I guess.

    Reply
  32. Donna in Oregon says:
    October 28, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    I wonder how many Clinton, Podesta, Obama scams are involved in this scam?

    DHS Kills Company Run By Hillary’s Brother Right After Clinton Associate Resigns

    IAN SMITH
    Immigration Reform Law Institute
    12:24 PM 10/13/2016

    http://dailycaller.com/2016/10/13/dhs-kills-company-run-by-hillarys-brother-right-after-dhs-clinton-associate-resigns/

    This is really dirty, but the juicy part is this:

    According to a DHS Inspector General’s investigation, Mayorkas had been fast-tracking ‘EB-5 investor’-visa applications for a business run by Tony as well as Virginia Governor and former Clinton-fundraiser, Terry McAuliffe. That visa program, currently up for renewal by Congress, allows wealthy foreigners to skip the line and quickly obtain green cards if they invest $500,000 in a US-based business. Rodham and McAuliffe had started an electric car company in 2010 largely financed by the visa program. Although USCIS has yet to comment on their decision to terminate its relationship with Tony Rodham, the company hasn’t sold a single car since its inception and has been under an SEC investigation for securities fraud.

    Reply
  33. nwtex says:
    October 28, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    (Cover yer eyes….there’s rough language here) 😎

    Trump allies lash out at media, Mueller after news of charges in Russia probe
    Oct 28th 2017

    […]

    Trump allies Roger Stone, Sebastian Gorka and Sean Hannity all let loose on Twitter Friday and early Saturday, blasting Mueller, the media and Hillary Clinton in the wake of CNN’s bombshell report.

    Stone, a former adviser to the Trump campaign, was perhaps the most unhinged, unleashing a profane string of insults at CNN’s Don Lemon, whom he called a “covksucker” and a “dull witted arrogant partyboi.”

    Stone also attacked New York Times columnist Charles Blow — in a tweet aimed at the wrong account — calling him a “piece of shit.” Blow appeared on CNN with Lemon Friday night.

    He also took aim at anti-Trump conservative Bill Kristol, referring to him as “porky,” and at CNN’s Jake Tapper and Ana Navarro — “human excrement” and a “dumbf**k,” respectively.

    […]

    https://www.aol.com/article/news/2017/10/28/trump-allies-lash-out-at-media-mueller-after-news-of-charges-in-russia-probe/23259343/

    Reply
  34. Binkser1 says:
    October 28, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Boy that group in the picture above (Perez, Tapper, etc.) is the Mount Rushmore of Ugly.

    Reply
  35. NJF says:
    October 28, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    She’s so on to them.

    Reply
    • Donna in Oregon says:
      October 28, 2017 at 5:43 pm

      Political operatives, like John Podesta?

      I found this about Organ Harvesting and the Clinton Foundation/Hillary Clinton campaign contributors. What I’m looking for is the human slavery connections. But I guess I will have to settle for Human Organ Harvesting for now………

      Exposed: Clinton Foundation’s Ties To Suspected Human Organ Trafficker
      http://dailycaller.com/2016/10/18/exposed-clinton-foundations-ties-to-suspected-human-organ-trafficker/

      Thaci and his government have another Clinton connection. In 2012, the Republic of Kosovo signed a $50,000-a-month lobbying contract with The Podesta Group, a lobbying firm co-founded by brothers John and Tony Podesta.

      John is Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman. Tony runs the lobbying shop and has bundled more than $250,000 in campaign contributions for Clinton. His signature appears on agreements with the Republic of Kosovo disclosed under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

      The agreement states that the Podesta Group would “research and analyze issues of concern to the principal; counsel the principal on U.S. policies of concern, activities in Congress and the Executive branch and developments on the U.S. political scene generally; and maintain contact, as necessary, with Members of Congress and their staff, Executive branch officials, members of the press, and nongovernmental organizations.”

      Reply
  36. Publius2016 says:
    October 28, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Mueller’s problem; he’s not the only one with tapes!

    Reply
  37. Publius2016 says:
    October 28, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Bernstein and Woodward made a career with DEEP THROAT…now we know it was DEEP STATE!

    Reply
  38. mo says:
    October 28, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    david rodham gergen

    Reply
  39. tgmccoy says:
    October 28, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Actually there is problem here with the CNN report of an “Indictment.”
    1. this is a SECRET , Federal Grand Jury. Who leaked it?
    This will not be good thing when it comes to trial.
    2. My own “Suspicious Cat” radar is going off. Too neat too coincidental .
    Smoke from the CNN monkey house to throw off the scent er, stench from the Uranium one dumpster fire..

    Reply
  40. litlbit2 says:
    October 28, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    I would think that there are some very smart attorneys that could put together all the evidence, easily attainable, to bring numerous charges against all msm, affiliates, personnel, CEO’s etc. a Class action lawsuit(s)for the hardships, loss in revenue, depression and loss of livelihood etc over the past eighteen months, of knowingly spewing false and character assignation lies to cover their corruption, agenda or agenda of the handlers. Evil people all.

    IMHO, the dnc, GOPe, Soros, msm’s, news media executives etc should be in court everyday from now to eternity. Their crimes are nuclear compared to the known Hollywood sex for play that nobody knew about! Pinocchio!

    Yet some will be forced to call these creatures, mom or dad! Sick.

    Reply
  41. andi lee says:
    October 28, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Here’s an 20 yr. experienced federal court journalist’s (now editor) 1 of, *take* on the CNN report:

    Reply
  43. andi lee says:
    October 28, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    (My bad!)

    Correction: 30 years experience covering federal courts!

    Reply
  44. Chickficshun says:
    October 28, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Hey Sundance. Regarding the now confidential Fusion bank records. How many journolists will now jump on the “its not important who paid for the dossier” bandwagon. Now that they know their organizations wont be outed as slime partners with Fusion.

    Reply
  45. sunnydaze says:
    October 28, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    What a hoot it would be if the indictment is against someone from CNN.

    They could be the first to announce!

    Reply

