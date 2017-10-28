CNN’s Sketchy Dossier “Reporting”…

Notice how the New York Times and Washington Post are staying away from the CNN story about the upcoming Robert Mueller indictments. There’s a good reason for that…
….Things That Make Other Things Make Sense:
Back on January 10th, 2017, when CNN first began emphasizing the Russian Dossier and how it related to the ‘vast Russian conspiracy’ CTH knew from the way it was being pitched that something was sketchy about CNN’s reporting. It wasn’t just the story they were selling; it was a very specific cast of characters selling it. We immediately NOTED IT HERE.
Jake Tapper, Jim Sciutto, Evan Perez and Carl Bernstein was the CNN crew assembled to talk about the Clinton/DNC funded -and Fusion GPS contracted- Christopher Steele ‘dossier’. Evan Perez had some rather sketchy stories in the weeks prior to their January 10th narrative roll out. Again the back story is important –SEE HERE–
Well, fast forward to now – and today The Daily Caller is reporting that Evan Perez is actually close friends with the people behind Fusion GPS. VERY close friends. Like, ‘go on vacation together’ type friends: VERY IMPORTANT READ
DAILY CALLER – CNN’s reporting on the Trump-Russia dossier has left out at least one crucial fact: the close ties between the network and the opposition research firm at the center of the dossier controversy.
CNN’s reporting on the dossier, led by justice correspondent Evan Perez, has been favorable to the firm, Fusion GPS, and hyped the dossier’s credibility. Left out of Perez’s reporting, which has relied largely on unnamed sources, is his personal closeness to Fusion GPS’ operatives. (continue reading)
What’s cnn ?
Fake News
“VERY” fake new!
#VeryFakeNewsCNN
Banapples
LOL
America’s version of Pravda
“Pravda” means both “truth” and “justice”.
I used to listen to PRAVDA as a kid in my radio shack in the 60’s just because I could.
I was as politically ignorant as only a teenage tech nerd could be.
They never lied about what was going on in the USA – only picked out the bad and never the good. Sorta what the yellowstream media does now.
Clearly Not News.
About to have their license revoked.
^^^^^ please ^^^^^
IF…this were to happen. IF CNN was forced to admit it’s culpability here and all matters of disinformation, every sail, wind bag, gas pocket would explode, muting the Left just enough to allow an influx of a normal flow of information. Just the WH banning CNN’s clowns in the WH briefing room would start this process.
not too savvy are you?……FCC issues licenses to BROADCAST media…..CNN is CABLE media……hence NO license
Now…why would you preface your comment like that?
“Certainly Not News”
Everything about CNN, the Democrats & their political minions is filthy.
It is the real core of the dem party. The pols just follow CNN’s lead–
A. Clinton News Network
B. Corrupt News Network
C. Communist News Network
D. All of the above
Chicken Noodle Network has always been my go to response.
CNN: Four letter *C*… Word – unusable in polite company – *N*arc *N*est
Related via TheGatewayPundit: IT WAS A SETUP=> At Least 3 of 5 Officials Who Met Don Trump Jr. at Trump Tower Were Tied to Fusion GPS
Love these ladies!
This dated chart needs updating:
Except they “took Sharyl out”.
What an incestuous bunch.
CNNIA
MaggiesNotebook 2013: White House and Media: Intermarriage, Spouses, Relatives, Congress: Shushing Scandal
https://sharylattkisson.com/newsgate-2016/
what ever happened to Campaign Carl Cameron?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Retired in August…
http://insider.foxnews.com/2017/08/22/carl-cameron-retires-fox-news-channel-bret-baier-hosts-anchors-react
Thanks Q. I didn’t know that.
good ..he was a creepster ever since 2012
WhistleBlower Montgomery + Sheriff Joe Arpaio + Carl Cameron
came out just before he left fox news…. could Montgomery be the one
who’s in the news today as the one just released to testify about uranium one?
It was posted in 4chan back in March… I am listening now, so don’t know much about this all.
i listened back in march…. I asked many times on twitter about Carl Cameron and when he was going to bring it to light…. never an answer from foxnews and it all just faded away…. I didn’t make the connection to the U1 whistleblower and Montgomery/Cameron until it was asked above where carl cameron was… I didn’t know he left fox news in august ( see I really don’t watch fox!)
I think Carl Cameron is deceased?
Which is extremely odd. He was supposed to be on with Judge Jeanine to air a segment on an FBI whistleblower who had something like 32 hard drives containing a database that had information on thousands of people… even Trump and Arpaio were in there. Cameron filmed two hours of material with this guy.
The segment never aired and Cameron was never seen on Fox again. Some months later a sudden announcement of his retirement.
Very odd.
Could Mark Helperin gain favor with the deplorables if he ratted out the media Clinton Collusion?
How true this is. LOL
LikeLiked by 32 people
Lol
Would love to go to dinner with Mike Huckabee and Sarah Huckabee-Sanders. The best dinner ever! Stories would be epic! Take no prisoners!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Wouldn’t that be a felony? I don’t know if having sealed info is illegal or if the actual leaking is the crime.
Knowing possession of stolen goods?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chris Cuomo’s probably got the low-down.
He’s the one who decided which DNC Wikileaks emails we could read……the brains behind CNN.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The brains in CNN’s behind.
FIFY.
I’m having beef stroganoff for dinner tomorrow. I think I’ll have Russian dressing on my salad. All this Russian stuff is a problem. 😉
LikeLiked by 12 people
Remember those computer hacking Russian Grannies say play some Russian Grannie Hacking Music while you set your table and eat your meal “Service à la russe.”
Eat it service à la russe.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Service_%C3%A0_la_russe
I’m having a White Russian with dinner.
Uh, to be PC it needs to be a Black Russian. 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have some fish for dinner
LikeLiked by 33 people
Score!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
BOOM!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reached a deal?
So back to my theory.
The indictment is against Fusion GPS which was leaked by Fusion honcho Simpson to his buddy Evan Perez at CNN. This will be for a low level election interference charge.
The plea deal has been struck with Mueller to provide limited financial records to Mueller and the Congress. Fusion will likely pay a fine and get some limited sanction put on them. The records will be sealed from public disclosure.
Working on the never let a crisis go to waste, Perez breaks the story on Friday night, allowing the MSM to have a feeding frenzy for 3 days trashing Trump and his associates.
The indictment will be unsealed and the Uranium One story will retake the headlines on Monday, and no apologies will be made to Trump or others.
I’m eager to see if this plays out per your predictions. Perhaps Mueller will indict a few others at the same time to provide cover.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting.
“settlement”…?
Why would they have to reach a ‘settlement’?
Just force them to turn over the records…that’s what they would do if it were just a regular citizen or company.
LikeLiked by 8 people
But contents won’t be made public.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Classic
https://www.infowars.com/breaking-manafort-indicted-as-cover-for-democrat-russia-crimes/
LikeLiked by 2 people
As of last night after the BIG BREAKING NEWS of the coming indictments and all the speculation, including my own, that it has to be Manafort, Manafort’s defense attorney said they had not received any notice, any word, any paperwork of charges filed against him………
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well of course! Only ClintonNewsNetwork is in the know.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s because it’s <<>> a <<>>.
Whether or not Manafort is the target, I’ll wager CNN apples to bananas that Mueller will stage an ambush-style arrest/perp walk with full SWAT Team, and lots of cameras, rather than have an obviously non-violent suspect turn themselves in.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Of course if it is sealed until Monday would Manafort or his attorney know anything? I’m not well versed on law enforcement, so I don’t know.
so IF that is true, he worked for the Trump Campaign…isn’t this a bad thing?
this is ll so confusing…mixed up in my head.
The Left would like to think so. Manafort was lobbying for the Ukraine Government years ago when the Pedo Brothers sought to deal in Uranium. He worked for Trump’s campaign for a short time to get the delegates in line in 2016.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If it is Manafort, it will be related to is private dealings, and will have minimal impact on PDJT, although the MSM will spin it for all they can,
For decades to come.
Ha! so true!
I continue to wonder if Manafort was “suggested” to the Trump campaign as a “poison pill” to taint the campaign with Podesta’s dirt.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Didn’t Roger Stone suggest him? Also Trump once mentioned knowing Manafort for a number of years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If Roger Stone suggested him, it’s because they knew EVERY wart!!! WOW.
It seems there was a connection between Roger Stone and Manafort that was played up on InfoWars. I would want to take a hard look at who recommended Manafort for the role as it does smell.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
A criminal bunch of traitors is running loose. Get a posse an round em up.
LikeLiked by 8 people
My biggest worry is after we drain the swamp, where are we going to put all the toxic waste?
Is there a facility big enough?
Launch it into deep space?
LikeLiked by 8 people
gitmo
LikeLiked by 8 people
Send it to the ME.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Put it in a MOAB and drop on hollyweird.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Mix them in with the cement when the wall gets built.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Time to get mean.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Time to go “hildabeast”
LikeLiked by 1 person
oo-ples nad boo-noo-noos
LikeLiked by 3 people
should read…oo-ples and boo-noo-noos
Sung as only Raffi can do…..LOL
OK, the ads on this page are totally messing up my computer to actually READ your stories. Ad keeps repeating over and over and flips my screen. PLEASE Sundance…FIX this!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Have you installed an ad-blocker?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Get Adplus if you don’t have it already.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I meant Adblockplus.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Go to AdBlockPlus.org and download AdBlockPlus! Has done a great job on my older MacBook Pro.
LikeLiked by 2 people
One side note about AdBlockPlus, it no longer works with Firefox. I’ve found the combination of Ghostery and uBlock seems to do the trick.
I have firefox and adblock.. works for me
Good to know.
On iPhone, I use Purify ad blocker. You really need a blocker on mobile it’s absolutely unusable otherwise. On computers, Ghostery works well to not just block ads but all the tracking as well. I get it, advertising is required to pay for things but it’s gotten way out of control and frankly, beyond creepy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You need NoScript AND AdblockPlus.
Sometimes even good sites can be infected to inject nasty code hence the need for NoScript. It will be annoying until you get it trained to what you approve but seriously if your browser is running “naked” only badness can result.
I use AdBlockPlus too, and it works.
HOWEVER! I quit using this site for a month before I could figure that out.
Sundance must be losing a LOT of people who come here and give up because they just can’t stand it.
Yeah, it needs to get fixed in general. Did not happen at all until a few months back. And does not happen on any other sites.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Started using the Brave browser a couple months ago. Built in ad Blocker& no tracking. Have had virtually no problems.
Also a tip that might help on phone/tablet.
Scroll down to bottom of site page &.click “use desktop version of site,” it works much better IMO
My experience has been that it is only certain ads that do that. Open and close your browser until the ad changes. I only had to do it once just a few minutes ago…
Brave browser solves this on all platforms! https://brave.com
Lol. I just said the same thing. Love the logo too
Brave is so MAGA! 😉
I finally installed Brave on my android tablet and now I can actually read this site from tablet 😀 The only issue I have is not being able to see tweets properly, but I go back and look at them in the morning from laptop so no biggie.
Adblockplus was no longer blocking the ads on the tablet, although still works from Windows 10 laptop.
Yea the tweet thing is weird.
I just click on the date of tweet & it takes me to Mobile twitter to view& the just use the back button to return.
Just downloaded Brave–love the lion…
the TIMING of this so called indictment is SUSPICIOUS. MUELLER IS JUST TRYING I FEEL TO GIVE HIMSELF AND THOSE OTHER CO-CONSPIRATORS TIME BEFORE THE FBI INFORMANT TESTIFIES BEFORE CONGRESS.
LikeLiked by 7 people
July 31, 2016 WSJ: The Clinton Foundation, State and Kremlin Connections
Why did Hillary’s State Department urge U.S. investors to fund Russian research for military uses?
Gov’t Accountability Institute: From Russia with Money – Hillary Clinton, the Russian Reset, and Cronyism
https://mobile.twitter.com/PoliticalShort/status/923972777882693632/video/1
ff to 1:15 Congressional inquiry, Mr. Scott Perry:
See full pdf transcript here: http://docs.house.gov/meetings/FA/FA00/20170309/105674/HHRG-115-FA00-Transcript-20170309.pdf
Scroll to bottom of page 62 then to page 101 for Mr. Scott Perry (PA)transcript of hearing held Thursday, March 9, 2017 titled “Undermining democratic institutions and splintering NATO: Russian Disinformation Aims
YouTube Breaking: Russia to test it’s ‘Satan 2’ ballistic missile
Treason has consequences.
so does GREED.
A more accurate statement is: Treason -should- have consequences.
Did PDJT trade release of JFK records for Hillary’s emails or other Clinton crime info?
I read earlier that Bernstein is on ☪️NN asserting “Trump associates” could be facing 30, 40, 50 years in prison.
SMH
LikeLiked by 2 people
Then Clinton & Co. will be facing the firing squad.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If so, I hope they televise it. 😡
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or better yet, to show she’s clairvoyant after all: “Hey Hillary — feet meet gallows”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
as in Berstein@FusionGPS?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes. Carl Mr. All the Presidents Men Bernstein.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump can pardon them if need be.
How can they call that journalism? No knowledge of who is indicted or for what, but assume it is trump associates and know what the sentence for the unknown charges are. What a senile old fraud,
BTW like what you did with the emoji there 👍
Gonna’ need a MUCH bigger jar.
The sad thing is that this surprises NONE of us.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Another series:
LikeLiked by 8 people
AND another:
LikeLiked by 2 people
He seems to think Mueller has flipped to the White Hat side. Nice thought.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 15 people
Be well Katica and thank you for all you’ve already done
LikeLiked by 10 people
https://mobile.twitter.com/DropThe_Mic/status/924309473795112962
They have awaken the LION who will tear the living sh….t out of all of them. no wonder Bill Clinton threw that damn book in the garbage and hasn’t spoken to HRC since. He realized that President Trump would not pursue them had the wife just taken her beating like a woman rather than continue to mess with the President. Going after his name sake, they have awoken the man that will ultimately destroy each and everyone of them!
Our Lion is going to war and with the backing of his loyal followers, he will DESTROY them all! This is personal now!
LikeLiked by 7 people
yep! which why my reply yesterday to the question would PDJT purposefully allow such a report on a friday (re: indictment announcement) and I said absolutely!
his family knows the truth and will have a popcorn pool party with the kids and enjoy the thoughts of Hillary drowning in a vat of chardonnay nervously awaiting monday.
– she made his life hell and it’s personal!
LikeLiked by 4 people
They have awaken the LION who will tear the living sh….t out of all of them. no wonder Bill Clinton threw that damn book in the garbage and hasn’t spoken to HRC since. He realized that President Trump would not pursue them had the wife just taken her beating like a woman rather than continue to mess with the President. Going after his name sake, they have awoken the man that will ultimately destroy each and everyone of them!
Our Lion is going to war and with the backing of his loyal followers, he will DESTROY them all! This is personal now!
LOL. No mincing words in that 1st sentence , Fle.
And yeah, these idiots should have taken their loss honorably instead of killing themselves with this Mass Psychosis, as Assange calls it.
Of course, if they had been honorable losers, the Dem Party would’ve survived for another 100 years…….so it’s all for the best.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump = Male Lion
HRC = Matriarch Hyena
“This is not a competition for food.”
This was SO good, rds. Thanks for posting it.
LikeLike
A delicious post, Fle, and good response, sunnydaze. “Mass Psychosis” perfect.
The mass psychotics should quake in their boots at the thought of unleashing The Lion’s rage. The sheer arrogance and lunacy of tugging on The Lion’s whiskers and going after his cubs defies all sense and logic… but I’ll gladly take a ringside seat for it. Loins girded, popcorn at the ready, eyes focused.
#RIP CNN Lied themselves to death
No program on @CNN exceeded 1 million
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, I can verify that we have 988,000 completely brainwashed ignoramuses in this country.
LikeLiked by 5 people
2,416,000 – madcow watchers
LikeLiked by 3 people
And how sad is that? That many brainwashed lemmings.
Unless they are counting all the lobby tv monitors tuned to CNN that no one pays attention too…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Victims of Identity Bereft
LikeLiked by 3 people
I say this group is even worse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
indeed.. the rabid left
She gets a lot of clicks from Repubs who go there for a laugh. It’s been mentioned here many times.
perhaps, i never venture into la la land
Naw…just a captive audience awaiting flights at the airports, and even then, no one is paying attention – they’re all using their electronic devices.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or many brave souls who watch so we don’t have to.
How many of those viewers are tvs in airports, etc. pretty much unwatched, but on 24/7?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not necessarily. Remember, some “regular” ppl do tune in just to see what rubbish the left is spewing.
Does that count include each tv monitor in each airport?
MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
? good question
What a blowout for FOX.
There’s a strong message being sent there.
Thanks to Trump for waking up many of the sheep in the democrat party they are no longer CNN braindead
Only person I know who watches CNN is a 91 YO aunt from a Blue State. She’s a dear tho and gets a total pass from me AFATG.
Sorry if this has been posted already but I thought this would be of interest to everyone. It’s from a few days ago, so it probably has.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/mueller-now-investigating-democratic-lobbyist-tony-podesta-n812776
LikeLiked by 2 people
That would be nice.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Huckabee is becoming a master troller. I love this man!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
The scumbag democrat operatives posing as journalists & the democrat party controlled organizations posing as news outlets shouldn’t be allowed to call themselves journalists & news organizations
If you’re going to use the peoples airwaves to spew propaganda, fiction, & outright lies, & if you use the airwaves to subvert the political landscape & the peoples right to know the facts, then you should be forced to state the true nature of your show
“NOTICE: This show is a fiction based reenactment of an actual news organization. All scripts have been written to favor one political party & to hurt the other. The scripts read by the actors on this show are not to be taken as fact based. May not be suitable for children based on the lies, bias & mental instability of the actors”
LikeLiked by 3 people
House Intel Committee Reaches “Deal” Securing Fusion GPS Bank Records — Will Remain Confidential
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/house-intel-committee-reaches-deal-securing-fusion-gps-bank-records-will-remain-confidential/
what the hell is going on
LikeLiked by 3 people
Seems like these committees exist only to preclude criminal investigations and to hide evidence,
LikeLiked by 2 people
Told you guys in the other thread. The House caves. Thats why inductments are coming down monday. The R’s never gave Trumps back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Probably because there is so much of the government money involved and they are afraid of the backlash.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Mueller Grand Jury timing is so obviously over-the-top political and islimy that one would think the republicans would be screaming to the rafters to appoint a special council for the Uranium One true scandal. But then I remember they’ve probably all gone home for he weekend and don’t even feel at all like we do. Has anyone heard a peep from any? Just a part of the “game” I guess.
LikeLiked by 3 people
95 percent of the republicans are on Mueller’s side unfortunately,
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder how many Clinton, Podesta, Obama scams are involved in this scam?
DHS Kills Company Run By Hillary’s Brother Right After Clinton Associate Resigns
IAN SMITH
Immigration Reform Law Institute
12:24 PM 10/13/2016
http://dailycaller.com/2016/10/13/dhs-kills-company-run-by-hillarys-brother-right-after-dhs-clinton-associate-resigns/
This is really dirty, but the juicy part is this:
According to a DHS Inspector General’s investigation, Mayorkas had been fast-tracking ‘EB-5 investor’-visa applications for a business run by Tony as well as Virginia Governor and former Clinton-fundraiser, Terry McAuliffe. That visa program, currently up for renewal by Congress, allows wealthy foreigners to skip the line and quickly obtain green cards if they invest $500,000 in a US-based business. Rodham and McAuliffe had started an electric car company in 2010 largely financed by the visa program. Although USCIS has yet to comment on their decision to terminate its relationship with Tony Rodham, the company hasn’t sold a single car since its inception and has been under an SEC investigation for securities fraud.
LikeLiked by 4 people
How To Ba A ‘Public Servant’ For Fun and Profit
LikeLiked by 4 people
BE
For these people, ‘Public Service’ is like a cookbook.
It’s like that old Twilight Zone episode about the aliens who had a big book titled…”To Serve Man”.
Stupid humans thought it meant ‘public service’.
But it turned out to be a cookbook.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They briefly aired this story prior to McAuliffe getting elected here on local news channels, even showed the derelict grounds where the factory was supposed to have been built HUGE SCANDAL, right?… and I was SURE this would be his undoing. Sadly, it was not.
How many EB-5 visa holders are Russians connected to Uranium One….
(Cover yer eyes….there’s rough language here) 😎
Trump allies lash out at media, Mueller after news of charges in Russia probe
Oct 28th 2017
[…]
Trump allies Roger Stone, Sebastian Gorka and Sean Hannity all let loose on Twitter Friday and early Saturday, blasting Mueller, the media and Hillary Clinton in the wake of CNN’s bombshell report.
Stone, a former adviser to the Trump campaign, was perhaps the most unhinged, unleashing a profane string of insults at CNN’s Don Lemon, whom he called a “covksucker” and a “dull witted arrogant partyboi.”
Stone also attacked New York Times columnist Charles Blow — in a tweet aimed at the wrong account — calling him a “piece of shit.” Blow appeared on CNN with Lemon Friday night.
He also took aim at anti-Trump conservative Bill Kristol, referring to him as “porky,” and at CNN’s Jake Tapper and Ana Navarro — “human excrement” and a “dumbf**k,” respectively.
[…]
https://www.aol.com/article/news/2017/10/28/trump-allies-lash-out-at-media-mueller-after-news-of-charges-in-russia-probe/23259343/
LikeLiked by 2 people
If it weren’t for the profanity…Stone’s comments would have been ignored.
Stone probably knows this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep, prob right on. If so, he learned, very well, from the best, huh.
Boy that group in the picture above (Perez, Tapper, etc.) is the Mount Rushmore of Ugly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s so on to them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Political operatives, like John Podesta?
I found this about Organ Harvesting and the Clinton Foundation/Hillary Clinton campaign contributors. What I’m looking for is the human slavery connections. But I guess I will have to settle for Human Organ Harvesting for now………
Exposed: Clinton Foundation’s Ties To Suspected Human Organ Trafficker
http://dailycaller.com/2016/10/18/exposed-clinton-foundations-ties-to-suspected-human-organ-trafficker/
Thaci and his government have another Clinton connection. In 2012, the Republic of Kosovo signed a $50,000-a-month lobbying contract with The Podesta Group, a lobbying firm co-founded by brothers John and Tony Podesta.
John is Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman. Tony runs the lobbying shop and has bundled more than $250,000 in campaign contributions for Clinton. His signature appears on agreements with the Republic of Kosovo disclosed under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).
The agreement states that the Podesta Group would “research and analyze issues of concern to the principal; counsel the principal on U.S. policies of concern, activities in Congress and the Executive branch and developments on the U.S. political scene generally; and maintain contact, as necessary, with Members of Congress and their staff, Executive branch officials, members of the press, and nongovernmental organizations.”
Mueller’s problem; he’s not the only one with tapes!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mueller’s other problem – he doesn’t know the kind and extent of the evidence Trump already has.
This may turn out to be even more fun than all the winning our President has been making us suffer through.
Bernstein and Woodward made a career with DEEP THROAT…now we know it was DEEP STATE!
LikeLiked by 3 people
david rodham gergen
Actually there is problem here with the CNN report of an “Indictment.”
1. this is a SECRET , Federal Grand Jury. Who leaked it?
This will not be good thing when it comes to trial.
2. My own “Suspicious Cat” radar is going off. Too neat too coincidental .
Smoke from the CNN monkey house to throw off the scent er, stench from the Uranium one dumpster fire..
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would think that there are some very smart attorneys that could put together all the evidence, easily attainable, to bring numerous charges against all msm, affiliates, personnel, CEO’s etc. a Class action lawsuit(s)for the hardships, loss in revenue, depression and loss of livelihood etc over the past eighteen months, of knowingly spewing false and character assignation lies to cover their corruption, agenda or agenda of the handlers. Evil people all.
IMHO, the dnc, GOPe, Soros, msm’s, news media executives etc should be in court everyday from now to eternity. Their crimes are nuclear compared to the known Hollywood sex for play that nobody knew about! Pinocchio!
Yet some will be forced to call these creatures, mom or dad! Sick.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here’s an 20 yr. experienced federal court journalist’s (now editor) 1 of, *take* on the CNN report:
A different view here
https://chiefio.wordpress.com/2017/10/27/w-o-o-d-27-october-2017/#comment-88008
(My bad!)
Correction: 30 years experience covering federal courts!
Hey Sundance. Regarding the now confidential Fusion bank records. How many journolists will now jump on the “its not important who paid for the dossier” bandwagon. Now that they know their organizations wont be outed as slime partners with Fusion.
What a hoot it would be if the indictment is against someone from CNN.
They could be the first to announce!
LikeLike