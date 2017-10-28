CNN’s Sketchy Dossier “Reporting”…

Notice how the New York Times and Washington Post are staying away from the CNN story about the upcoming Robert Mueller indictments. There’s a good reason for that…

….Things That Make Other Things Make Sense:

Back on January 10th, 2017, when CNN first began emphasizing the Russian Dossier and how it related to the ‘vast Russian conspiracy’ CTH knew from the way it was being pitched that something was sketchy about CNN’s reporting. It wasn’t just the story they were selling; it was a very specific cast of characters selling it. We immediately NOTED IT HERE.

Jake Tapper, Jim Sciutto, Evan Perez and Carl Bernstein was the CNN crew assembled to talk about the Clinton/DNC funded -and Fusion GPS contracted- Christopher Steele ‘dossier’. Evan Perez had some rather sketchy stories in the weeks prior to their January 10th narrative roll out. Again the back story is important –SEE HERE–

Well, fast forward to now – and today The Daily Caller is reporting that Evan Perez is actually close friends with the people behind Fusion GPS. VERY close friends. Like, ‘go on vacation together’ type friends: VERY IMPORTANT READ

DAILY CALLER – CNN’s reporting on the Trump-Russia dossier has left out at least one crucial fact: the close ties between the network and the opposition research firm at the center of the dossier controversy. CNN’s reporting on the dossier, led by justice correspondent Evan Perez, has been favorable to the firm, Fusion GPS, and hyped the dossier’s credibility. Left out of Perez’s reporting, which has relied largely on unnamed sources, is his personal closeness to Fusion GPS’ operatives. (continue reading)



Friday leak of grand jury indictments. If you've ready The Smear, you probably believe it's intended to dominate news coverage this weekend and drown out talk of Uranium One scandal. You're pretty smart! — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) October 28, 2017

Such a coincidence that this is happening the exact same time as the Uranium One news! Amazing! https://t.co/3zSyvvJgOG — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) October 28, 2017

Grand juries are supposed to be secret…oh how things have changed https://t.co/2R1nR4nlJB — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) October 28, 2017

The Plot Thickens:

IT WAS A SETUP=> At Least 3 of 5 Officials Who Met Don Trump Jr. at Trump Tower Were Tied to Fusion GPS https://t.co/3lAfdP3O6Z — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) October 28, 2017

Read Gateway Pundit Story HERE

