Las Vegas Shooter’s Laptop Hard Drive Missing, and Brother Arrested for Child Porn…

Amid all the sketchiness of the Mandalay Bay Massacre, and the weird disappearance of anything related to the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, a new report outlines that Stephen Paddock’s hotel room laptop was missing the hard drive.
Additionally, the shooter’s brother, Bruce Paddock (59), was arrested early Wednesday for possession of child pornography, Los Angeles police said in a news release. He is being held on $60,000 bail.
(Via AP) A laptop computer recovered from the Las Vegas hotel room where Stephen Paddock launched the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history was missing its hard drive, depriving investigators of a potential key source of information on why he killed and maimed so many people, ABC News has learned.
Paddock is believed to have removed the hard drive before fatally shooting himself, and the missing device has not yet been recovered, sources told ABC News.
Investigators digging into Paddock’s background also learned he purchased software designed to erase files from a hard drive, but without the hard drive to examine it is impossible to know if he ever used the software, one source said.
Authorities are examining every aspect of Paddock’s life — from his family, friends and associates to his travel patterns, health and finances. So far, a motive has been elusive to investigators.
The frequent gambler, described as a loner, spent months amassing his arsenal, staying under the radar with no one suspecting he would turn to extreme violence.
His finances did not appear to be a problem and Paddock had settled any debts he had with casinos shortly before the attack, a source said.
Other mass shooters in the United States have left behind writings or manifestos explaining their actions — however deranged those explanations may have been.
Paddock, however, left behind no such writings or evidence. (read more)
Sketchier and sketchier.
Opening statement on Tucker – Jesus campos flew out of the country soon afterward the massacre.
Details to follow.
Stunning.
He temporarily left the country, then came back. Campos, with a leg wound, drove to Mexico in a rental car with California plates. .?????
That’s kind of hard to do. Most rentals I’ve dealt with in CA won’t let you cross the border…
Some might, if you pay a huuuuuge waiver and cover. To avoid “Chop Shops-R-Us”…
Also wonder which leg was wounded. Hard to drive a long way with a wounded leg. Not as bad as pushing the clutch pedal, but still…
Body switch with plastic surgery? Should have used a lighter guy.
It’s a totally different guy than the Campos they showed the first two days
I honestly believe this is the same guy that played Malik (someone here has that pic – sry)
this is the original image – from usatoday24x7 website
Dated October 17
I believe that the guy in that photo is actually a politician from Venezuela or some such… that was revealed almost immediately.
So who was the guy on the Ellen show? I bet money it was not Campos.
Campos is gone, we don’t know who he was nor who he is. Easy to understand.
But we do have a ‘SHUCK’, don’t we? INFURIATING, to die for.
Minnie I found this part of the article to be a bit surprising. As if they are going to say the same thing about the missing hard drive. Maybe in 54 years, the truth will finally come out. If I make it to 99 years of age I may finally learn the truth!
From the article linked above:
He is not the first mass shooter to destroy or hide digital clues.
In 2007, Virginia Tech shooter Cho Seung Hui removed the hard drive of his computer and disposed of his cell phone shortly before the massacre. Authorities even searched a pond for the missing digital media, but the devices were never recovered.
The 2008 Northern Illinois shooter, Steven Kazmierczak, removed the SIM card from his phone and the hard drive from his laptop, and neither was recovered.
In 2012, Sandy Hook shooter Adam Lanza had removed the hard drive from his computer and smashed it with a hammer or screwdriver.
Did the FBI (vs. local law enforcement) take control of these cases?
Yes!
Fascinating, all seem to point to an obvious conclusion for each of these “lone” wolves.
😐
If it works why not keep using it!
Lone Wolf Shooting for Dummies apparently covers this step in Chapter 1. More seriously, given these shooters are typically “dead- enders”, I’m curious why they’d care IF, they’re Lone Wolf’s?
OK.
Am I the only one here that can’t remove the HD and put everything back together again just to make it look good in pictures?
The laptop was open and looked like it was working in pictures that I’ve seen.
WHY would anyone do that? Remove the drive but put it all back together again?
I’m still thinking “Big Lie” since everything we find out only adds to the mystery.
Each little piece of the puzzle seems to have come from a different picture, since none of them fit with any of the others, at least not yet.
With this in mind, I’d say about all of these cases that we have been told by authorities that these hard drives, sim card, digital media or whatever haven’t been recovered, but that doesn’t make it true. My trust in so-called “authorities” is at an all-time low and getting lower by the hour!
A great many people believe Sandy Hook was a false flag event. I had been dismissing those “conspiracy theories” for a long time, but my resistance is decreasing. What hasn’t our government lied about? Who is believable? Certainly not the FBI!
Can you blame people for believing that Sandy Hook was a false flag event? Not a single paramedic was allowed into the school. The emergency helicopter in nearby Hartford was never called to come and assist in trying to save lives. I could go on but I think I have said enough.
SORRY, but give me a break.
A 64-year old guy, not in good physical shape, a known heavy gambler, no social media I.D., no friends, no nothing… except his brother and Marilou (where is she and where is he?)… set up all this equipment on his own, broke out two heavily-protected windows, ran from room to room to shoot at an anonymous crowd, only to end up on the floor, legs and body perfectly outstretched on the floor with a bullet in his mouth.
I AM NOT BITING THAT BAIT.
Absolutely bizarre. It is impossible not to suspect that weird shit is being covered up.
A
I feel like we are living in Soviet Russia. Super Secret police can do as they please, don’t ask questions.
“Paddock is believed to have removed the hard drive before fatally shooting himself, and the missing device has not yet been recovered, sources told ABC News.”
Total BS.
He wiped it with a cloth and–poof!–it vanished into thin air!
He probably had a magic wand too!
Paddock = Multitasker
And then he hit it with a hammer but not before he emailed the info to his child molesting brother who shared it with Anthony Wiener. Small world isn’t it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“….Investigators have also learned that Paddock bought software that erases files from a hard drive….
BleachBit… must be 🙂
Who knew?
I thought it was just software to erase files… totally…. but apparently it actually dissolves the actual physical hard drive .
Like with a cloth?
He probably used it on the windows too, since that little hammer we’ve seen in the pictures sure wouldn’t have smashed out those windows!
Yeah. It’s called Windows10 🙂 🙂
LikeLike
He removed it after shooting himself will be the next time line on the missing hard drive.
No, he removed it before he shot himself but it magically disappeared or he ate it.
Yeah, he hauled upstairs an arsenal of guns and ammo AND a laptop with no hard drive. Huh? Either his associate(s) removed it after killing Paddock or the authorities have it and are hiding it.
Those are about the only two possibilities that I can think of.
Who took those Photos of the crime scene…and then ‘leaked’ them?
Maybe that’s who made off with the Hard Drive.
Has anyone ever said definitively who took those photos?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why would you remove a hard drive from a laptop while waiting for police to come to your room so you could kill yourself? Where was the hard drive going to go? Why not just get rid of the laptop? This story is so far fetched, it would not even make it into a work of fiction. The HD is in the hands of the FBI who is covering their bungled op.
LikeLiked by 10 people
There’s no reason for Paddock to remove the hard drive. It would be much easier to just get rid of the computer.
That means that someone else who was in that room – either before, during or after the shooting – took it. It could be an accomplice, if Paddock was a shooter. It could be Paddock’s murderer, if he wasn’t a shooter. It could be the FBI, trying to cover their tracks because they knew the contents would reflect a narrative they did not want out.
Just for fun, I made up a list of things that I think we know, that I’m afraid will be forgotten as the “lone shooter” narrative takes over. I know it’s incomplete, and maybe some stuff is even wrong – feel free to correct it, but it’s amazing how much there is that you never hear about anymore.
1. The October 1st 2017 shooting on a crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas resulted in 59 people dead, 527 injured. It was the largest mass shooting in US history.
2. Stephen Paddock (SP), 64, of Mequite, NV was found dead in his Mandalay Bay (MB) room.
3. SP was known as a retired multi-millionaire who was an avid video poker gambler.
4. SP had no social media history and was not well known by neighbors.
5. SP had a foreign girlfriend, a Philippine who was an Australian citizen, who was abroad at the time of the shootings.
6. SP owned several residences in several states. Paddock’s Mesquite 2,000-square-foot home cost $369,022 and was paid for in cash.
7. SP had also owned rental properties in Southern California and in Texas.
8. SP is also said to have owned two planes and had a pilot’s license.
9. Paddock worked for a predecessor company of Lockheed Martin from 1985 until 1988 according to his brother, Eric.
10. Eric Paddock also said SP had “no religious affiliation” and “no political affiliation,”
11. Aside from occasional use of anti-anxiety medication, there is no known significant medical or psychological history. He also had no criminal record.
12. Paddock filed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas casino in 2012. Both sides agreed to dismiss the lawsuit in 2014.
13. Paddock purchased 33 firearms in the final 12 months of his life.
14. There is no record of SP practicing at a gun range and he has no prior military training. “He’s never even drawn his gun,” his brother, Eric Paddock, said
15. He occupied two rooms at the MB – a large (~1700sf) suite and a smaller second room, connected by an adjoining door.
15. Windows were knocked out in both of the rooms, using a hammer.
16. Shooting platforms facing the Route 91 Harvest country festival were constructed in both rooms, by the broken windows. It is said SP ran back and forth between these two rooms, firing into the crowd.
17. At least 23 guns were found in the room, including a handgun, and AR-15 rifles, some set up with scopes, tripods and bump stocks to make them fire as an automatic. A bullet-resistant vest was also found.
18. The MB rooms had surveillance cameras installed on the door of the suite enabling a viewing of the outside hallway. A camera was also found on a room service cart outside of the smaller, adjoining MB room occupied by SP.
19. In addition to the firearms at the hotel, police found 19 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and explosives (tannerite) at his home in Mesquite, NV.
20. Ammonium nitrate, a high-nitrogen fertiliser often used in homemade bombs was found in his car.
21. Not found was a high power rifle with scope that was purchased hours before the shooting.
22. ISIS has claimed responsibility 3 times, saying he converted about 6 months before the shooting but have provided no evidence. The FBI said it wasn’t terrorism before they even searched his other properties.
23. The timeline of the shooting has been adjusted multiple times with no clear final timeline established or evidence the supports the latest one.
24. The latest timeline is that a security guard, Jesus Campos (JC), had been dispatched to the 32nd floor at 9:59 p.m following a report involving a door alarm.
25. Around 10:05, after calling in his report that the door was unable to open, JC was fired upon as he was leaving the area, with about 200 rounds of ammunition coming from the suspects room.
26. It is unclear if this attack was before or during the time the shooting on the crowd at the festival occurred.
27. As JC was hiding in the hallway, a maintenance man, Stephen Schuck, (SS)arrived. He heard nothing unusual and had walked about halfway up the hallway before JC stuck his head out and told him to take cover. At the same time, shots came down the hallway again and he also took cover.
28. The last shots on the 91 Harvest Festival were fired at 10:15 pm.
29. The police arrived on the floor at 10:17 pm.
30. The police said since no shots were being fired when they arrived, they took the time to clear the floor and await the arrival of SWAT.
31. SWAT breached the suite room about an hour later, at 11:20 pm, where Paddock was found dead.
32. SWAT then breached the door of the adjoining room, as it was locked from the inside.
33. It is unclear why the shooting stopped before LEOs arrived on the floor.
34. It is unclear how the door to the second room would be locked from the inside when SP was found in the suite room.
35. Jesus Campos has only made one public appearance to talk about that evening. The MB is owned by MGM and, after cancelling appearances on 5 network and cable news shows, JC and SS appeared on an MGM owned entertainment show (Ellen Degeneres) where JC was asked no questions about the timeline, including what time he was dispatched to the 32nd floor, what time he was shot at, and what time he notified MB of the shooting. Ellen appeared to lead him with answers about what occurred, and then it was announced he will be doing no more interviews.
36. No autopsy of SP has been released. Neither has the time or cause of death, although the LVMPD did say a visual review of SP’s brain showed no abnormalities. A gunshot wound seems apparent from leaked photos, but it is unclear if it was to the head or gut.
37. No security footage of him has been released either in the MB or in the Las Vegas area.
38. No photos, known to be recent, such a driver’s license have been released.
39. No 911 call from the MB to the LVMPD has been release.
40. No ballistic report have been released
41. One of his homes, in Reno NV, was broken into a week after the shooting. Authorities did not say what, if anything, was missing.
42. SP also booked hotel rooms overlooking other outdoor concert venues, including the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago and the “Life is Beautiful” festival in Las Vegas, although it is not known if he actually checked into the rooms.
43. A laptop computer recovered from the Las Vegas hotel room of SP was missing its hard drive,
If people were told all these things by the media, there’s no way they would believe the narrative they are being told of one lone gunman who seemed to just snap for no reason we know of.
In the leaked photos, wasn’t the laptop open with a gun next to it?
As if he was using it to monitor the halls.
The story is unbelievable from the beginning. Now to drilling, shooting through the door at the guy, taking out 2 windows that no one saw happen anywhere on the grounds.
He shot the fuel tanks and the people, removed the HD and killed himself.
Making the HD disappear into some other dimension. And put the laptop together again for the pictures that would be leaked.
All in less than 20 minutes. Some even saying 10 minutes.
It’s possible the cameras were even hooked up to the hard drive, recording.
My guess is law enforcement of some kind who sold them..
“Paddock is believed to have removed the hard drive before fatally shooting himself, and the missing device has not yet been recovered, sources told ABC News.”
Hmmmm…
Yes, I said in another thread we’ve gone from the magic bullet to the magic man. He is the new Lee Harvey Oswald.
LOL oh the sweet timing!
once again….25 days later and not one single frame of video footage of stephen paddock anywhere on the MB casino grounds. not in the parking lot/garage…lobby…casino floor…restaurants…elevators…hallways…NOTHING
LikeLiked by 7 people
Stinks doesn’t it?
A ghost? Or a spook?
Ok so he took a laptop with him into a room he planned to shoot ppl from byt the laptop didnt work in the first place? Ummm ok
One hard drive missing, yet another computer hard drive turned up that he researched SWAT tactics…
Also, the NYT put out yet another “Shot synching” video a couple days ago. Make of it what you will.
Not sure why “He broke me video” popped up, must have made a copy/paste error.
Sorry about that. Here’s the link to the SWAT tactics report:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/brother-of-las-vegas-shooter-arrested-on-suspicion-of-possessing-child-pornography-1508953678
In reality she broke herself.
Just curious, how far can the possible weapons that were used shoot?
This is so odd.
Any black hat can put illegal data and pictures on your devices.
I dont know if the brother is guilty or not, but the timing is strange.
Agree. Kind of like the Feldman pot arrest.
Imho
I wonder if $60K bail is typical for the crime?
Be careful Treepers…now with the new charges against this brother (not the one in the photo,but of course no new photo) any files may be corrupted. Do not download anything. Deep State is clamping down on any citizen journalist.
CBS News has photos of both brothers: http://www.cbsnews.com/news/bruce-paddock-brother-of-las-vegas-shooter-stephen-paddock-arrested-for-child-porn/
Best article so far: http://heavy.com/news/2017/10/bruce-paddock-child-pornography-stephen-brother/
only 60K? Really
It’s possible that the brothers pedo activities were found when the FBI searched Steve Paddocks home computers or phones.
“His finances did not appear to be a problem and Paddock had settled any debts he had with casinos shortly before the attack, a source said.”
———————
Only a gentleman would settle his debts before dying. Gentlemen do not go out and commit mass murder. Too stinky fishy.
Awwww, that kitten is a sweetie.
Is that Podesta trying to drag HRC out of hot water?
Lol
I saw that timeline video and it made me more curious. There is a policeman that says it is automatic weapons fire. And it seems to me that the rate of fire from a semi-auto using a bump stock does not sound as smooth as from a full auto weapon. I also suspect that you really can’t tell if gunfire is from a full auto or not. I did think that there were gunshots that sounded like handgun fire. Does anyone know if there has been any amateur analysis of the gunfire?
Uhm…
Ahem.
Eh….
I truly am at a loss for words at this point. My tin foil hat singed off my hair days ago as I followed this story.
His finances did not appear to be a problem and Paddock had settled any debts he had with casinos shortly before the attack, a source said. (via AP article)
Hmmm…..
10-08-17
Steve Wynn said in an interview on Fox News that Paddock had “the most vanilla profile one could possibly imagine.”
He says Paddock didn’t run up debts or have a gambling problem.
http://www.lasvegasnow.com/news/steve-wynn-says-paddock-showed-no-warning-signs/830429406
10-10-17
Despite Mandalay Bay shooter Stephen Paddock’s history of high-stakes gambling, he had no known gambling debts, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Tuesday.
https://www.reviewjournal.com/local/the-strip/sheriff-shares-new-details-about-las-vegas-shooting-investigation/
Paddock sure had a lot to do in a short period of time before offing himself….
Let’s see:
1: Set up cameras
2: Block door to stairs
3: Use drill for something
4: Smash two windows
5: Shoot out his door
6: Shoot out of window 1
7: Shoot out of window 2
8: Reload guns
9: Shoot out window 1
.
.
.
.
Remove hard drive from laptop; lock the door to the extra room; go back to window area; shoot himself.
What did he do with the laptop hard drive? Eat it?
All this in the space of what, 15 to 20 minutes? Sure.
There was another shooter in that suite with him.
Everything about this case is so sick! Demented and evil were the words used by President Trump! This case has so many holes that it is truly 100% FAKE evidence. The authorities are putting everything on ice…and so few of “Officer” Larry Jesus Jose Campos. No release of hotel video and disappearance of HD into thin air…all the anomalies you sight above…pathetic…ten ways to Sunday!
I am at a loss to understand why people are still walking around, gambling in Las Vegas. Whoever commands Nellis AFB needs to be investigated.
Although, for all we know he could have disposed of the hard drive at any time previous to the shootings, even day(s) previously.
and u don’t just press a button and “pop out” the HD from a laptop….i’ve done disassembly and HD replacement on several laptops….and its time consuming to say the least.
Exactly!!!
Some laptops let you put an extra drive in a carrier in the optical drive slot. Then again, he’d need the tools, either small Phillips or Torx, plus the presence of mind and skills to do it.
I call BS on the “official” story. More “offal” than official…
Plus he had to shoot a fake security guard.
Remember that he had a plan to get away — so when would he have removed and gotten rid of the hard drive — when he realized there was no way out — and where is it then?
I think the most insulting part is that the reason no more press briefings and no questions were because WE insulted the LE by theorizing conspiracy — how dare we not just digest the bull crap they are feeding us!
Again — if I was a victim (hurt) or a loved one died — I would be livid — I would be DEMANDING answers and making the most noise — so 500+ hurt and 50 dead — and not a peep — and a whopping 2 lawsuits filed… wtf
Still, there is nothing to connect any of the Paddock brothers with the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa!!!
Tucker is doing a very good segment on Jesus Campos right now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, asking all the questions we are asking….
And how crazy is it that Campos went to Mexico immediately after the shooting…. and drove back. With a bullet in his leg?
It’s where he came from..https://www.nytimes.com/slideshow/2016/07/27/blogs/searching-for-43-missing-students-deep-inside-the-real-mexico/s/26-Lens-Emmanuel-slide-UHDD.html
Anyone watching Tucker Carlson? Campos went to Mexico just a week after the shooting. Drove 700 miles in a rental car.
Lee Harvey Oswald went to Mexico too…
Generally a lone wolf has three names…Jesus Jose Campos?
So was that really Campos on the Ellen show….I think this comparison show he was not, but they found someone that might pass for him.
It would be great if they could compare the Paddock photos. The one with his brother from 30years ago is 100% deep State…there has to be a way to find the location like SD and the bar photo.
I think it’s the same guy but it could be a brother who is very similar in age.
Here’s another good picture for comparison:
The Las Vegas Massacre Investigation has more bad lies than a beginner golf game.
😃😃
Do you know how easy (and obvious) it is for CIA to “make” child porn appear on a computer?
Completely obvious – shuts him up, perfect compliance.
Such garbage – the entire story, Paddock was a patsy.
Or maybe he actually had child porn on his computer.
Darn coincidence, I say. /s
Call me silly.
But I’m looking at my laptop.
I’m getting ready to shoot as many people as I possibly can. Then I’m going to kill myself.
In between all of this a security guard comes strolling in and I’m now rushed into action.
That so far is the story.
But in-between using the laptop to look at cameras I’ve got setup outside the doors, and shooting people and people walking into my room unannounced, I not only remove my laptop HD but I put the computer back together so no one knows what I’ve done.
Then kill myself and manage to put the hard-drive in a secret place all while being dead, where no one can ever find it. And I’m alone in the room.
Guess we file this under “It Happens”.
Yes and then wait an hour to finish my tea and crumpets before SWAT shoots me with my own weapon and dried blood.
I don’t think Paddock originally intended to kill himself. He had his car loaded up with explosives and a heck of a lot of ammo. It’s as if he were planning to escape and wreak havoc elsewhere, like the Boston bombers.
My current theory is that Campos’ and Schuck”s arrival on floor 32 disrupted Paddock’s plan. He knew when he saw the two guys so early in his massacre that he wasn’t going to be able to escape.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me too.
But why then was the picture shown of the laptop open and looking like it was working?
It is an assumption to think he used that laptop. Not a real fact he did that.
BUT Why in the photo was the Laptop set upbetween everything and open as if in use?
Whay is the laptop even out if it has no hard-drive?
Ergo, the hard drive was stolen.
Or — it was converted into clean energy by one of Obama’s,
Government-funded environmental (with kickbacks to the DNC) firms!
It’s a crazy theory, but It still makes more sense than
Obamacare, Obama’s birth certificate, Benghazi, IRS, Iran Appeasement, etc.
The JFK case has the “Magic Bullet Theory.”
File this one under the “Magic HD Theory.”
Transportation and Logistics, Paddocks http://rounderslogistics.com Paradise Ranch, Nevada and Paradie Ranch PH https://steemit.com/pizzagate/@kingzos/is-there-a-pedogate-connection-to-the-2017-las-vegas-mass-shooting
I also find it odd that we (or at least I) haven’t seen much, including names, of the 58 victims who lost their lives.
It didn’t help that the Weinstein scandal broke, and there have been bad fires in California, and other things taking over the news. Articles about the victims are out there, you just have to look for them.
Here’s a link to their names. At the bottom of the article is another link to their stories. https://www.reviewjournal.com/local/the-strip/coroner-releases-names-of-las-vegas-strip-shooting-victims/
Tucker has someone call the sheriffs office in Vegas to ask about Campos having a security guard license and that person gets yelled at.
Nothing suspicious here at all.
Whenever I’m about to commit suicide,
I take the hard drive out of my computer,
Convert the drive’s mass into pure energy,
And use that energy to shoot myself…
New theory: Shooter shoots himself, disappears his hard drive because brother Bruce is going down for kiddy porn. Yeah.
Now Deep State is just insulting the intelligence of the American people!!!
Here are all the possibilities:
1. If Paddock removed the HDD himself, how was it disposed of? Where could it be? Someone who planned out a meticulous operation solo would not toss the hard drive out the window and hope it was never found. The FBI is lying to us.
2. If Paddock didn’t remove the HDD himself, someone else must have. Paddock wasn’t working alone. The FBI is lying to us.
3. The HDD was removed after the shooting by someone in the FBI or law enforcement offices (who broke in to his house after police searched it, when the police weren’t there?). The FBI is lying to us.
4. The HDD was never present, and Paddock ran the machine off a secured USB thumb drive with a Linux partition. Where’s the thumb drive? See #1. The FBI is lying to us.
5. The drive wasn’t removed, and it is in possession of law enforcement, but they don’t want to reveal its contents, or “accidentally” destroyed it. The FBI is lying to us.
I can’t think of another option. That covers all possibilities, and it all leads to the same conclusion, every single time. Good thing the FBI is always 100% squeaky clean at all points in history, and has never been involved in say, just to make a hypothetical point you understand,
a) maybe working with a political candidate and current President to fake intelligence on an opposing candidate to throw an election, and then paid for the intel they helped fake, and then took the intel that they faked to use to justify wiretaps on the candidate they faked the intel on, and then spend the next year investigating whether or not there really was anything that may have been going on that they didn’t fake, just to be doubly sure, you understand.
b) Or hey, maybe illegally sell guns to cartel members to “track them” and then letting those “lost” guns be used to murder federal border guards.
c) exonerating a sitting SecState who ran her own private email server to evade oversight, allegedly selling secrets to foreign gov’ts for campaign contributions, and exonerating her before they even interviewed her.
d) Oh, oh, or maybe when investigating the hypothetical in part c), they let the subject’s aide have immunity and allow them to destroy their laptop drives.
e) or, maybe in the 2nd worst mass shooting in U.S. history, they let a prime suspect who may have been directly involved go without charges, even after admitting he lied to the FBI for 10 months.
I could continue until we run out of electrons to display these items on your screen, but I think we get the point.
Is it possible, could Congress declare the FBI a rogue organization dedicated to the overthrow of the gov’t, and declare all FBI agents and employees enemies of the state and illegal, non-uniformed enemy combatants? If so, then could Congress issue Letters of Marque and Reprisal against the FBI?
This investigation is seriously f***** up. Most of the the conspiracy theories don’t make a lot of sense. HOWEVER, there is something so wrong going on here. Way, way wrong. It has my head about to explode.
I still believe this was carried out by Islamists and it would not surprise me if those in the deep state, Obama and other Islamic members of his administration were in on this whole thing in some manner or another. One of the owners is a Muslim and it would be easy for a terrorist(s) to head up to the top floors and suites he owns. There is a reason for the silence and obfuscation of the facts of this attack. It fits the narrative of the O admiration’s response to terrorist’s attacks and we know his views on Muslim terrorists. For me this was nothing more than an extension of O’s collusion with the terrorists (Iran Deal/ air dropping of US military munitions, equipment and vehicles to Islamic terrorists). Paddock was used for the patsy in this whole scheme. Did he become Muslim maybe yes, maybe no but they are staying the course and saying he did this. It is nothing more than a flak vest to cover for the horrific tragedy they spawned.
Here’s a theory that explains the hard drive going missing.
Campos was the other shooter. Or The shooter.
He got Paddock to help him set it all up. Then kills him all the while keeping everyone away, the other security guy, away from the door. He stayed down the hall and only saw Campos when he told him to hide or duck for cover.
He takes the drive and hides it or passes it off to someone else and shoots his own leg.
That could be the last shot heard by anyone, if Paddock was already dead.
Whats sad it this makes more sense to me than the actual facts.
Does ones missing laptop hard drive = another’s arrest for pizza stains (child porn)?
Inquiring minds want to know!
