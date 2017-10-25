Las Vegas Shooter’s Laptop Hard Drive Missing, and Brother Arrested for Child Porn…

Amid all the sketchiness of the Mandalay Bay Massacre, and the weird disappearance of anything related to the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, a new report outlines that Stephen Paddock’s hotel room laptop was missing the hard drive.

Additionally, the shooter’s brother, Bruce Paddock (59), was arrested early Wednesday for possession of child pornography, Los Angeles police said in a news release. He is being held on $60,000 bail.

(Via AP) A laptop computer recovered from the Las Vegas hotel room where Stephen Paddock launched the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history was missing its hard drive, depriving investigators of a potential key source of information on why he killed and maimed so many people, ABC News has learned. Paddock is believed to have removed the hard drive before fatally shooting himself, and the missing device has not yet been recovered, sources told ABC News.

Investigators digging into Paddock’s background also learned he purchased software designed to erase files from a hard drive, but without the hard drive to examine it is impossible to know if he ever used the software, one source said. Authorities are examining every aspect of Paddock’s life — from his family, friends and associates to his travel patterns, health and finances. So far, a motive has been elusive to investigators. The frequent gambler, described as a loner, spent months amassing his arsenal, staying under the radar with no one suspecting he would turn to extreme violence. His finances did not appear to be a problem and Paddock had settled any debts he had with casinos shortly before the attack, a source said. Other mass shooters in the United States have left behind writings or manifestos explaining their actions — however deranged those explanations may have been. Paddock, however, left behind no such writings or evidence. (read more)

Advertisements