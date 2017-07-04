CNN Threatens To Expose Non Compliant Citizen for Thinking Wrong Thoughts… #CNNblackmail

Posted on July 4, 2017 by

In an article identifying the originating source of the wrestling gif tweeted last week by President Donald Trump, CNN says they’ll keep his name private so long as the person remains compliant to the media thought police.

The direct threat is: “CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change.”

That would be a direct threat by CNN to dox the identity of a private individual if the citizen refuses to remain apologetic and compliant to the ideological dictates of the corporate CNN’s media outlook.

Got that comrades?  Failure to remain a compliant citizen may render you subject to targeting by CNN corporate media.

Worth remembering.  CNN has instituted a multi-level corporate approval process for all media articles.  That means everyone within the media organization from top tier executives through legal departments and editors approved of this statement.

And people thought this meme was tongue in cheek.  Turns out it was entirely accurate:

