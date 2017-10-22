NFL Week #7 – More Empty Seats Seed Doubt for Future of Commissioner…

The business decision of the NFL to isolate and ridicule well over half of their fan (customer) base will easily, very easily, go down in history as the most stunningly stupid decision in the history of any American business enterprise.
The vast majority of NFL fans held a middle-class, center-right, common sense, and patriotic outlook toward sports and entertainment overall. In essence most of the NFL fan base are/were positively MAGA-minded.
It reflects the profound disconnect between the corporation and their customer base that the NFL didn’t recognize the danger in making social justice causes part of their business enterprise. That blame lays squarely on the well paid leader of the NFL, Roger Goodell.
So, against the backdrop of increasingly empty stadiums on Sunday, it just doesn’t come as a surprise to see a report of Roger Goodell possibly not having his contract renewed yet:
(Via ESPN) The debate over NFL player protests during the national anthem has become so big within the league that it has delayed the completion of commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract extension, league sources told ESPN.
Goodell’s deal is still expected to be completed and has been papered, sources told ESPN, but the process has been slowed while the overwhelming majority of the NFL’s attention has been diverted to handling the anthem issue, which has affected TV ratings, merchandise sales and the country’s feelings about football. […] “The anthem issue has overridden everything — and I do mean everything,” one source told ESPN. (read more)
A reasonable person would think there’s no way the owners of these billion dollar franchises would watch their entire organization collapse financially. Yet, seemingly that’s exactly what’s happening. Social Justice Marxism is a toxic disease.
Check out these NFL stadiums, and the number of empty seats, from earlier today:
….And that’s just stadium attendance. Imagine the loss in TV viewership, purchases of NFL gear and merchandise, and the larger impacts to the ancillary business spinoffs? Really quite stunning.
CTH doubts it is even possible for the NFL to ever recapture themselves unless they take immediate and severe steps to reverse course. Unfortunately, because the corrective action would require such a complete reversal; and because the NFL has gone so far past the line of no-return; it’s almost impossible to see a positive future for the league.
The NFL is deep into the financial death spiral.
NOT “Social Justice”
STRICTLY “Just Socialists”!
Seems that since they have taken a knee, the former fans are letting the clock run out..
At my high school reunion last night, talking to people I haven’t seen in years. The NFL comes up, and there were strong reactions against them, this from the main demographic that has been the league’s base, It was more verification that this is not a small thing on the verge of fading away.
The players, the coaches and the owners are all equally responsibile. The idiocy by the players are stunning, and not just the kneelers, all the others followed and thought loyalty as a “team” would appear virtuous to the fans over the loyalty to our Country. Idiots..
The players had it all in their hands – the American Dream, fame and fortune – and they all just threw it away for some made up stupid commie marxist unicorn reason.
The fame is gone – and it is gone forever – y’all really screwed up. You not only screwed yourselves – you destroyed every future players fame – black or white. The NFL has collapsed – and they got you to take it down all by yourselves.. destruction from within. Y’all have been “PLAYED.”
It is the same tactic they are trying to do to America and The Constitution itself.. But the key difference is, we recognized it and didn’t take a knee – we Trumped it..
100%, Texian, 100%.
Good! This is awesome. America first suckers!!!!😀😀😀
Generally, all over the world, Blacks are being encouraged to hate and trash whites. This protest is Blacks thumbing their noses at whites. This is racism pure and simple. It is not just about the flag or the anthem or crime or America or Pres Trump. All of these are the excuse, the cover, for what is really going on. The funny thing is, from anecdotal, quite a few are moving to support Pres Trump. The Dems are furiously trying to keep them in line, which to my mind, means their internal polling is terrifying them. It will be great when someday, people can do things, say things, and it is not related to the color of their skin.
I’m not sure that the Seahawks burning the flag, even though it’s feasible since they’re from Seattle, is a true story. If you check there are many articles saying it fake.
Whether it’s fake or not, the Seahawks burning the flag is ABSOLUTELY BELIEVABLE and COMPLETELY IN CHARACTER.
Irreversibly.
“F” the NFL. And that goes for they’re lousy satanic Super Bowl halftime rituals. I’m done!!!
I said something a few weeks ago about how the MLB players strike took away my passion for the major leagues. Once it’s gone, it’s gone. People may watch again later but it will never be the same.
It’s definitely hit the NFL now.
An article in BB by John Nolte:
….. Goodell actually believed it was a good idea to give the okay for spoiled millionaires to publicly express their hatred and contempt for America. Completely out of touch with the common man and fan, Goodell fell for the media’s fake reality and did irreparable damage to the NFL.
My wife is a perfect example. Since childhood, thanks to a tradition handed down by her father, the Green Bay Packers has been one of the great passions of her life — until this season. And this is what should really terrify Goodell…
My wife’s lost passion is not a political statement or protest. Her passion died a natural death as she watched something she once loved betray her country. She is not angry. She just stopped caring.
How does the NFL recover from that, from indifference, from those who have moved on?
http://www.breitbart.com/sports/2017/10/21/goodell-fell-medias-fake-reality-destroyed-nfl-possibly-forever/
I was a huge fan, but after what the league did to Tebow, and then my Peyton retired….stopped watching before these racist anti-Americans showed their azzes. something gone, nothing missing.
If the NFL “reverses course” at this point, they’ll ALSO forfeit their LIBERAL FAN BASE and have NOTHING LEFT.
• The NFL’s ANARCHIST and BLM bent has FOREVER alienated their Patriot Fan Base.
• Patriots know that any reversal after the NFL made Anti-Americanism its mantra will be fraudulent. We’ve voted with our FEET and our REMOTES, never to return to enrich the Players, the Owners and FOR SURE their ADVERTISERS.
• The NFL has proven it’s a Thugocracy of Multimillionaires allied with the Lefties’ A-B-C Cabal of Antifa, BLM and Communists … all or whom go VIOLENT when dissed.
RE: “Unfortunately, because the corrective action would require such a complete reversal; and because the NFL has gone so far past the line of no-return; it’s almost impossible to see a positive future for the league.”
A Must Read.– Will admit that this wasn’t what I expected.
Dallas Cowboys Player Dez Bryant Destroys Racism With One Statement
http://new.news-store.com/dallas-cowboys-player-dez-bryant-destroys-racism-with-one-statement/
These fools must be avoiding Utube otherwise they’d know that fans around the country are STILL burning their NFL gear week after week. They may be hoping that this will blow over but they are wrongobongo.
