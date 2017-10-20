MAGA Movement – 2017 Republican Party Raises Record Small Donor Contributions…

In a 90-day period back in 2016 a new political record of 2.1 million small donors signed up to support presidential candidate Donald J Trump. This represented the largest single quarter assembly of small donors from either political party in U.S. history. REMINDER:
(Via Politico 2016) Donald Trump has unleashed an unprecedented deluge of small-dollar donations for the GOP, and one that Republican Party elders have dreamed about finding for much of the last decade as they’ve watched a succession of Democrats — Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders and, to a lesser extent, Hillary Clinton — develop formidable fundraising operations, $5, $10 and $20 at a time.
Trump has only been actively soliciting cash for a few months, but when he reveals his campaign’s financials later this week they will show he has crushed the total haul from small-dollar donors of the last two Republican nominees, John McCain and Mitt Romney — during the entirety of their campaigns. (read more)
That was the moment when Party Chairman Reince Priebus realized the future of the modern Republican party was Trump’s. Indeed MAGA was larger than the GOP, and both Priebus and Sean Spicer recognized the Trump Train was not stopping; they were ‘all in’.
The scale of the small donor support is critical because it shows the depth and width of the supportive base. The donor list also becomes just as valuable as the contributions connected to it. For comparison and context: the entire Clinton donor list from all years of campaigning by Bill and Hillary was 2.3 million donors. Donald Trump gained 2.1 million donors in just 90 days during 2016.
That level of grassroots and small donor support for President Trump represented the Monster Vote; the previously unrecorded…. the MAGA Movement. It continues today:
WASHINGTON – The Republican National Committee raised more than $100 million in the first nine months of 2017, marking the first time it has raised that much, that fast, in a non-presidential election year.
The record-breaking fundraising can be largely attributed to a flurry of small-dollar donors responding to fundraising appeals by the first Republican president in eight years, Donald Trump, according to a new report to be released later this week and obtained by McClatchy.
The numbers give Republicans a large cash advantage over Democrats as they look to retain control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections next year.
Last month, the RNC hired state directors in 17 states across the nation, including Florida, Missouri and North Carolina, as part of what the party says will be the most expansive midterm field program in its history. (read more)
Hate that the money is going to the RINO establishment scum too. Wish it was all going to our great president and the candidates that he backs.
When has the establishment been a friend to us just use the money to promote their friends.
donaldjtrump.com is, I believe, the site which goes to Trump
affirm or correct Treepers?
Is shared w/RNC AFAIK.
Yes but 20% of every donation goes to the RNC. The President gets 80%.
Donations are important. What is more important is for people to vote out the incumbent RINOs in the primaries otherwise nothing changes. There’s only an average of 17% turnout in republican primaries. Low voter turnout usually favors the incumbent.
I am all about primaring here in NC Senate especially but many in the house, that money won’t go anywhere near the candidates we need.
In CO I will not contribute to the RNC. I will only donate directly to President Donald J Trump’s website.
Same here BlindSquirrel. In fact, President Trump is the only candidate that I have ever donated to.
The most exciting piece for me is that Ronna McDaniel is the head of the RNC. She is all in when it comes to our President. Every single penny that is spent has a purpose to it. It is to MAGA. I also love that Steve Wynn is the Treasurer. We have a real good chance of winning the Governor’s race in Virginia. That would be huge because the Democrats will win back NJ. Those are the only two Governor races in the upcoming election.
The Establishment Republicans fear the power of our President’s fundraising. The other thing they hate is that Ronna will not spend a dime in a primary. That is a killer for people like Flake, Wicker, Heller etc. They don’t get to eat from that money.
From the article linked above:
The RNC had raised $93.3 million with $47.1 million cash on hand while the DNC raised $46.3 million and had $6.8 million cash on hand.
Keep in mind that every donation that is made directly to our President, the RNC gets 20% of it. Ronna will go after the 13 Democrat seats in the Senate next year. Ten of those Democrat Senators come from States our President won. The other three are Maine (King), Virginia (Kaine) and NJ (Menendez if he is found innocent).
We will pick off 6 to 8 of those seats and win with Ward and Tarkanian in AZ and NV!
Record Small Donor Contributions…
Had to read the headline a few times, thought it meant record low contributions…
Same here! Are they counting those donations also? MAGA!
We are at WAR with the GOPe here in eastern Washington – NO ONE who supports PDT will give a penny to support the establishment swamp suckers . . . especially our own Cathy McMorris Rodgers who continues to kiss the lobbyists ass whenever possible.
Proof: http://northwestgrassroots.com/_downloads/extortion_200_Million.pdf
I’ll only donate directly to Trump as well. I told off the RNC after Obummer won the first time and told them not to bother calling me back until they got rid of every last RHINO on the books. To date, I haven’t received a phone call solicitation from them…
This also has to do with Steve Wynn who is running the fundraising part. He is loyal to Trump and he knows what he is doing. Months ago, Trump asked him to take over the fundraising and Wynn agreed to do it.
