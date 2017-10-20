First Lady Melania Trump Donates Inaugural Ball Gown To Smithsonian (Video)…

First Lady Melania Trump donated her inaugural ball gown to the First Ladies’ Collection at the Smithsonian Institution. The first lady handed over the vanilla silk, off-the-shoulder gown during a ceremony Friday in Washington DC.

(Via Daily Mail) ‘The president, Barron and I love living here and we are so honored to represent this country,’ the first lady told a crowd gathered in Flag Hall at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, the museum where her inaugural ball gown will now live.

In her speech, which lasted under four minutes, the first lady admitted procuring a ball gown had slipped her mind, so she made ‘poor Hervé,’ designer Hervé Pierre, work on a tight two-week deadline to craft the ‘gorgeous couture piece.’

‘She sent me first a text message and she said, “It’s Melania Trump, can I call you?”‘ the designer recalled to DailyMail.com. ‘And I was like “Ohhh!”‘ he said, making a gasping noise. (read more) Video Below:

.

