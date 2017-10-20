First Lady Melania Trump Donates Inaugural Ball Gown To Smithsonian (Video)…

First Lady Melania Trump donated her inaugural ball gown to the First Ladies’ Collection at the Smithsonian Institution. The first lady handed over the vanilla silk, off-the-shoulder gown during a ceremony Friday in Washington DC.

(Via Daily Mail) ‘The president, Barron and I love living here and we are so honored to represent this country,’ the first lady told a crowd gathered in Flag Hall at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, the museum where her inaugural ball gown will now live.

In her speech, which lasted under four minutes, the first lady admitted procuring a ball gown had slipped her mind, so she made ‘poor Hervé,’ designer Hervé Pierre, work on a tight two-week deadline to craft the ‘gorgeous couture piece.’

‘She sent me first a text message and she said, “It’s Melania Trump, can I call you?”‘ the designer recalled to DailyMail.com. ‘And I was like “Ohhh!”‘ he said, making a gasping noise. (read moreVideo Below:

.

 

 

59 Responses to First Lady Melania Trump Donates Inaugural Ball Gown To Smithsonian (Video)…

  1. fleporeblog says:
    October 20, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Our FLOTUS is truly beginning to blossom in her role. I am also happy that she had the designer there with her since so many designers refuse to dress our FLOTUS. She is falling in love with her role and we as a NATION should be grateful.

    Liked by 24 people

    Reply
    • farmhand1927 says:
      October 20, 2017 at 6:00 pm

      “she is falling in love with her role”, and this nation and the world has fallen head over heels for her.

      Thanks for posting this, sundance. Melania stories always bring out the best comments and warmest thoughts.

      I would imagine after long, arduous days in this job, the President’s cares melt away when he sees her smile in the evening. She indeed makes this cruel, cold, hateful, ugly world so much softer, kinder and sweeter.

      Great way to kick off our weekend. Share this with those you know that need a boost.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • JimmyJack says:
      October 20, 2017 at 6:01 pm

      The only thing I would have liked to have seen was her to have worn of his dresses today too. He really did a great job at a time when most everyone else was treating her with hate.

      That said, I did love her Dolce and Gabbana dress and am thankful for their VERY outspoken support of Melania.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. lav48erne says:
    October 20, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    What a classy lady compared to what we had the last 8 years

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  3. The Boss says:
    October 20, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    We’ll never have to worry about Melania turning into a pumpkin at midnight.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  4. auscitizenmom says:
    October 20, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    This is so neat. I like that…”The gown slipped my mind.” The thing I liked best about the dress was what she wanted it to represent. And, we have seen that she seems to choose her clothes for events with great care. I am very proud of how she presents herself.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  5. Sylvia Avery says:
    October 20, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    I love Melania. Everything she does is magic, as The Police sang in my youth. Not that I am in love with her in a romantic sense, I’m just in awe.

    I try to read everything I can about her and her clothes, but it had escaped me until Treeper here mentioned months and months after the Inauguration how her gown was designed to look like a scrolled copy of old parchment complete with a ribbon tie, sort of like you would imagine the Declaration of Independence to look. Wow. Just wow.

    Melania is so clever in conveying messages with her choice of clothing. She is masterful at it and that is part of why I love to see what she is wearing. That and I love beautiful clothing.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  6. magatrump says:
    October 20, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    God bless Flotus!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. magagirl says:
    October 20, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Just beautiful! She has so much class, simple and tasteful. This dress on her look gorgeous. I’m a woman and I love having such a feminine FLOTUS.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. BT in SC says:
    October 20, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    What is not to love about our fabulous FLOTUS! So beautiful, gracious…

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. Alison says:
    October 20, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Such a joyful video & sweet memory of our beautiful, engaging First Lady. I absolutely love that photo of our First Couple smiling with glowing joy as they dance. Melania is exquisite in every way.

    Thank you Sundance 💖

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  10. William R. Felder says:
    October 20, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    Very nice. It’s sad that all of America is not unified to appreciate Melania.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. FL_GUY says:
    October 20, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    First Lady Melania is the complete packaged; smart and beautiful. She is always smiling a genuine smile. What a wonderful contrast to the last 8 years when all I saw was ugliness with a snarl on it’s face. First Lady Melania’s smile is washing away the crap from the last 8 years; bringing dignity, charm, grace and beauty back to the White House. JMHO

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  12. anotherworriedmom says:
    October 20, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    The dress is beautiful and demure. The leg slit goes to mid thigh and not above. It’s strapless but I don’t see any cleavage showing when she wears it. For me, that makes it elegant and classy, just like Mrs. Trump.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. WrightorWrongAl says:
    October 20, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Wonderful to se Melania looking so happy. It is genuine. I bet she would be terrific with a program to foster designers out of inner cities and establish manufacturing facilities for their designs in the inner city as well. She would get slain by the press for it though.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • dutzie60 says:
      October 20, 2017 at 5:29 pm

      This isn’t a bash to you WrightorWrong, but why would it have to be just a program for inner cities? I’m sure there are many designers in other parts that might appreciate and need the leg up for their career. Make it open for everyone not just a certain group.
      Of course, then she would get slain for that also, but she gets slammed for anything anyway. Equal opportunity.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  14. Jlwary says:
    October 20, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    Red string to ward off misfortune….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Beaujest says:
    October 20, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    Mooch to donate her tent to a Bedouin tribe !

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. sundance says:
    October 20, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  17. Mary Kate Conly says:
    October 20, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    I am so in love with this First Family, and especially our President, who is tough as nails, sharp as a tack, and swings a mighty hammer.

    But Melania has just overwhelmed me with every appearance!

    Fashion-wise, she’s a classic beauty who effortlessly wears her modern & couture pieces along with a traditional array of impeccable staples.

    Her physical beauty is obvious as well as subtle. And I’m confident her heart and mind are just as beautiful.

    But what I find completely overwhelming is her CHARM! Not just the perfect manners and mannerisms, and humble yet forceful choice of words. Its the CHARM!! I guess “charisma” is a more sophisticated word for it. Sparkling eyes and smiles ranging from slight to magnanimous. This lady must have one helluva personality, intellect, and positive attitude. She is RADIANT!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. All American Snowflake says:
    October 20, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    I’d love to see Melania throw it in the faces of the rude and crude media Democrats. But Melania has too much class for that.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Maquis says:
    October 20, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Somehow, as worn, that dress looked more…attractive.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. blognificentbee says:
    October 20, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    The blue dress & jacket should be there too, iconic!

    I am honored to be able to attend the Fall White House Garden tour tomorrow, will post pictures at CTH when I get home! If Melania happens to make an appearance, I may faint!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  21. Phil aka Felipe says:
    October 20, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    When my wife and I were courting, I had trepidation about getting seriously involved because of deep scars of a previous situation.

    But, during this time, a song by Billy Joe came out, ‘She’s Got A Way’. It accurately described her and how she made me feel.

    Listen to it and see if you don’t agree that the words describe FLOTUS Melania and how she makes us ‘Deplorables’ and I suspect POTUS, feel.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. JimmyJack says:
    October 20, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    I truly love Melania. What an amazing modern fairy tale story she has – from growing up in a communist Eastern European country where she couldn’t openly practice her faith, to successful fashion model, business owner, wife of a billionaire, mother, and now First Lady of the US of America. Truly an American story.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. LARS says:
    October 20, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Melatonin and Melania help me sleep at night.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Homesteader says:
    October 20, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    My iPad is bursting with photos of our glorious President and fabulous First Lady. Sometimes I stumble upon them when looking for a saved photo of something else. But then I just stop what I`m doing and take the time to scan all those fantastic photos of the only GOOD THING GOVERNMENTALLY that has ever happened to this country in my lifetime. I thank God everyou single day that we are rid of that shit stain and his pet urangutan.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. shiningfields says:
    October 20, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    FINALLY!!!!!!!! I am so excited to see her gown!!!

    Like

    Reply

