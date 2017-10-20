First Lady Melania Trump Donates Inaugural Ball Gown To Smithsonian (Video)…

First Lady Melania Trump donated her inaugural ball gown to the First Ladies’ Collection at the Smithsonian Institution. The first lady handed over the vanilla silk, off-the-shoulder gown during a ceremony Friday in Washington DC.
(Via Daily Mail) ‘The president, Barron and I love living here and we are so honored to represent this country,’ the first lady told a crowd gathered in Flag Hall at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, the museum where her inaugural ball gown will now live.
In her speech, which lasted under four minutes, the first lady admitted procuring a ball gown had slipped her mind, so she made ‘poor Hervé,’ designer Hervé Pierre, work on a tight two-week deadline to craft the ‘gorgeous couture piece.’
‘She sent me first a text message and she said, “It’s Melania Trump, can I call you?”‘ the designer recalled to DailyMail.com. ‘And I was like “Ohhh!”‘ he said, making a gasping noise. (read more) Video Below:
Our FLOTUS is truly beginning to blossom in her role. I am also happy that she had the designer there with her since so many designers refuse to dress our FLOTUS. She is falling in love with her role and we as a NATION should be grateful.
“she is falling in love with her role”, and this nation and the world has fallen head over heels for her.
Thanks for posting this, sundance. Melania stories always bring out the best comments and warmest thoughts.
I would imagine after long, arduous days in this job, the President’s cares melt away when he sees her smile in the evening. She indeed makes this cruel, cold, hateful, ugly world so much softer, kinder and sweeter.
Great way to kick off our weekend. Share this with those you know that need a boost.
Absolutely right – it made me so happy to see this!
The only thing I would have liked to have seen was her to have worn of his dresses today too. He really did a great job at a time when most everyone else was treating her with hate.
That said, I did love her Dolce and Gabbana dress and am thankful for their VERY outspoken support of Melania.
Yes – D&G have been great!
What a classy lady compared to what we had the last 8 years
which former “lady” are you speaking of…..the one that wore the White House’s drapes or the one that wore “mom-jeans” and failed at tossing a baseball?
Or the one where her genitals were obvious. Taste, talent, beauty, culture all in our FLOTUS!
Ha! Good one…….Barack O’Mama!!!!
***insert Joan Rivers reference here***
RIP Joan Rivers. Another ArkObamacide…
We’ll never have to worry about Melania turning into a pumpkin at midnight.
This is so neat. I like that…”The gown slipped my mind.” The thing I liked best about the dress was what she wanted it to represent. And, we have seen that she seems to choose her clothes for events with great care. I am very proud of how she presents herself.
What I liked is that she is not imposing. For her to text the designer and ask if she could call him first is very classy.
I love Melania. Everything she does is magic, as The Police sang in my youth. Not that I am in love with her in a romantic sense, I’m just in awe.
I try to read everything I can about her and her clothes, but it had escaped me until Treeper here mentioned months and months after the Inauguration how her gown was designed to look like a scrolled copy of old parchment complete with a ribbon tie, sort of like you would imagine the Declaration of Independence to look. Wow. Just wow.
Melania is so clever in conveying messages with her choice of clothing. She is masterful at it and that is part of why I love to see what she is wearing. That and I love beautiful clothing.
Wow Sylvia, I never knew that fact so I scrolled back to a photo of it and that is EXACTLY what it was…..makes me love her even more…what a classy couple we have in our house now….and for the next 7 years…..then maybe Don jr will run.
Oh wow! I hadn’t heard this before! but yes, I can see it now!
that clears up the thing red tie for me.. I thought it odd all this time!
Me, too. A detail we were told she asked to add to the dress. Now it all makes sense!
Essentially President Trump is holding the US Constitution.
😄
😍😍😍
Embracing.
So cool.
Bingo!
Oh, I’m so happy the mystery of Melania dress was solved and it is now my favorite FLOTUS, of all FLOTUSes, dress.
The Trump’s World is full of symbols and codes, This is so fun for our sanity.
Thank you, President Trump and dear First Lady Melania.
Sylvia, I didn’t know this because I was not using Treeper at that time. How lovely, fascinating and characteristic of her and her love as a legal American citizen to design a dress underlining our America.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know! I was fascinated by the information and just charmed by it.
I didn’t know that Sylvia. Thank you for sharing. It makes the dress and Melania that much more special.
God bless Flotus!
And we are blessed by God with Melania!
Just beautiful! She has so much class, simple and tasteful. This dress on her look gorgeous. I’m a woman and I love having such a feminine FLOTUS.
What is not to love about our fabulous FLOTUS! So beautiful, gracious…
Such a joyful video & sweet memory of our beautiful, engaging First Lady. I absolutely love that photo of our First Couple smiling with glowing joy as they dance. Melania is exquisite in every way.
Thank you Sundance 💖
Very nice. It’s sad that all of America is not unified to appreciate Melania.
First Lady Melania is the complete packaged; smart and beautiful. She is always smiling a genuine smile. What a wonderful contrast to the last 8 years when all I saw was ugliness with a snarl on it’s face. First Lady Melania’s smile is washing away the crap from the last 8 years; bringing dignity, charm, grace and beauty back to the White House. JMHO
Not only your opinion, Brother, I share it, as does probably most of the Country. Including those that will never admit it, even resent it.
Character Counts.
I agree. I just love that photo of her smile when she was dancing with Trump. She looked so genuinely happy and besotted with him.
The dress is beautiful and demure. The leg slit goes to mid thigh and not above. It’s strapless but I don’t see any cleavage showing when she wears it. For me, that makes it elegant and classy, just like Mrs. Trump.
Wonderful to se Melania looking so happy. It is genuine. I bet she would be terrific with a program to foster designers out of inner cities and establish manufacturing facilities for their designs in the inner city as well. She would get slain by the press for it though.
This isn’t a bash to you WrightorWrong, but why would it have to be just a program for inner cities? I’m sure there are many designers in other parts that might appreciate and need the leg up for their career. Make it open for everyone not just a certain group.
Of course, then she would get slain for that also, but she gets slammed for anything anyway. Equal opportunity.
Red string to ward off misfortune….
Mooch to donate her tent to a Bedouin tribe !
I am so in love with this First Family, and especially our President, who is tough as nails, sharp as a tack, and swings a mighty hammer.
But Melania has just overwhelmed me with every appearance!
Fashion-wise, she’s a classic beauty who effortlessly wears her modern & couture pieces along with a traditional array of impeccable staples.
Her physical beauty is obvious as well as subtle. And I’m confident her heart and mind are just as beautiful.
But what I find completely overwhelming is her CHARM! Not just the perfect manners and mannerisms, and humble yet forceful choice of words. Its the CHARM!! I guess “charisma” is a more sophisticated word for it. Sparkling eyes and smiles ranging from slight to magnanimous. This lady must have one helluva personality, intellect, and positive attitude. She is RADIANT!!
I’d love to see Melania throw it in the faces of the rude and crude media Democrats. But Melania has too much class for that.
Somehow, as worn, that dress looked more…attractive.
Looking at the photos the dress really does comes alive with First Lady Melania wearing it —- very complimentary of one another….Just Beautiful.
The blue dress & jacket should be there too, iconic!
I am honored to be able to attend the Fall White House Garden tour tomorrow, will post pictures at CTH when I get home! If Melania happens to make an appearance, I may faint!
That’s wonderful, Bee!
I’m jealous! Not that I don’t want you to go, but I’d love to go.
I certainly am going to have to look into it for next year!
A ‘honey’ Bee in the garden 😊💖😊💖 Have a wonderful time. Here’s hoping FLOTUS brings her beautiful smile to the garden!!
Wow!! Neat!
I hope they save that for the Trump library or museum.
Jealous! Have fun. I hope you have a wonderful trip.
Oh my gosh! So lucky! Yes, please post pics if you can…….I agree about the blue jacket and dress – Ralph Lauren – right? Loved them so much!
Wow Bee that is awesome!
Faint later, after you see Melania, OK? 😉
You represent all of us here in the Treehouse!
Yay! Winning.
When my wife and I were courting, I had trepidation about getting seriously involved because of deep scars of a previous situation.
But, during this time, a song by Billy Joe came out, ‘She’s Got A Way’. It accurately described her and how she made me feel.
Listen to it and see if you don’t agree that the words describe FLOTUS Melania and how she makes us ‘Deplorables’ and I suspect POTUS, feel.
I truly love Melania. What an amazing modern fairy tale story she has – from growing up in a communist Eastern European country where she couldn’t openly practice her faith, to successful fashion model, business owner, wife of a billionaire, mother, and now First Lady of the US of America. Truly an American story.
Melatonin and Melania help me sleep at night.
My iPad is bursting with photos of our glorious President and fabulous First Lady. Sometimes I stumble upon them when looking for a saved photo of something else. But then I just stop what I`m doing and take the time to scan all those fantastic photos of the only GOOD THING GOVERNMENTALLY that has ever happened to this country in my lifetime. I thank God everyou single day that we are rid of that shit stain and his pet urangutan.
FINALLY!!!!!!!! I am so excited to see her gown!!!
