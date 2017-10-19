Chief of Staff General John Kelly Denounces Fredrica Wilson for Politicizing Soldiers Death – Media Stunned…

Posted on October 19, 2017 by

Against the backdrop of congresswoman Fredrica Wilson criticizing President Trump for calling a widow of a fallen U.S. service member to express his condolences, Chief of Staff General John Kelly denounces the shameless politicization. Watch:

  1. ScarletTanager says:
    October 19, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    That was so touching. Holding back tears right now.

  2. PDQ says:
    October 19, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    100% class.

    THANK YOU for finally calling out and shaming these people.

    Fredrica Wilson is what affrimative action gets you.

    ENOUGH.

  3. BMG says:
    October 19, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    WOW! Just WOW! Bless You, General Kelly.

  4. Jenny R. says:
    October 19, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    I raise my glass; Semper Fidelis Gen. Kelly.

  5. albrevin says:
    October 19, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    No one who listens to this will watch another NFL game.

    Fredrica, classless pig =’s the NFL

  6. OmegaManBlue says:
    October 19, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    God bless General Kelly.

    And I am not surprised Trump asked Kelly, and possibly others, for advice on how to make one of the most difficult calls a person would ever have to make.

  7. annieoakley says:
    October 19, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Had so much ‘stuff’ to do. Now I cannot. Too many memories. I have pictures of my Uncle’s ship sinking during WWII.

  8. Curry Worsham says:
    October 19, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Wow! I am stunned. God bless General Kelly. What a man! Tears flowing. That congresswoman should hide her face in shame.

  9. Lucille says:
    October 19, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Amici Forever “Lux æterna” (after Edward Elgar’s “Nimrod” from “The Enigma Variations”)
    Lux æterna

    Lux æterna luceat eis, Domine,
    cum sanctis tuis in æternum,
    quia pius es.
    Requiem æternam dona eis, Domine;
    et lux perpetua luceat eis ;
    cum Sanctis tuis in æternum,
    quia pius es.

    May everlasting light shine upon them, O Lord,
    with your Saints forever,
    for you are kind.
    Grant them eternal rest, O Lord,
    and may everlasting light shine upon them.
    with your Saints forever,
    for you are merciful.

  10. scott467 says:
    October 19, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    What did Gen. Kelly mean that this congress-critter ‘listened in’ on the president’s call?

  11. Homesteader says:
    October 19, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Only decent people can be shamed by what he said and how he said it. He was way too easy in her. That nasty woman has no conscience so I doubt she was bothered much by what the General said. But…maybe some folks that are around her will be sufficiently ashamed and disgusted that they will ream her a new ass hole.

