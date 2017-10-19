Chief of Staff General John Kelly Denounces Fredrica Wilson for Politicizing Soldiers Death – Media Stunned…

Against the backdrop of congresswoman Fredrica Wilson criticizing President Trump for calling a widow of a fallen U.S. service member to express his condolences, Chief of Staff General John Kelly denounces the shameless politicization. Watch:
That was so touching. Holding back tears right now.
General Kelly appeared to hold them back too.
100% class.
THANK YOU for finally calling out and shaming these people.
Fredrica Wilson is what affrimative action gets you.
ENOUGH.
WOW! Just WOW! Bless You, General Kelly.
I raise my glass; Semper Fidelis Gen. Kelly.
No one who listens to this will watch another NFL game.
Fredrica, classless pig =’s the NFL
God bless General Kelly.
And I am not surprised Trump asked Kelly, and possibly others, for advice on how to make one of the most difficult calls a person would ever have to make.
Had so much ‘stuff’ to do. Now I cannot. Too many memories. I have pictures of my Uncle’s ship sinking during WWII.
Wow! I am stunned. God bless General Kelly. What a man! Tears flowing. That congresswoman should hide her face in shame.
Amici Forever “Lux æterna” (after Edward Elgar’s “Nimrod” from “The Enigma Variations”)
Lux æterna
Lux æterna luceat eis, Domine,
cum sanctis tuis in æternum,
quia pius es.
Requiem æternam dona eis, Domine;
et lux perpetua luceat eis ;
cum Sanctis tuis in æternum,
quia pius es.
May everlasting light shine upon them, O Lord,
with your Saints forever,
for you are kind.
Grant them eternal rest, O Lord,
and may everlasting light shine upon them.
with your Saints forever,
for you are merciful.
What did Gen. Kelly mean that this congress-critter ‘listened in’ on the president’s call?
Only decent people can be shamed by what he said and how he said it. He was way too easy in her. That nasty woman has no conscience so I doubt she was bothered much by what the General said. But…maybe some folks that are around her will be sufficiently ashamed and disgusted that they will ream her a new ass hole.
