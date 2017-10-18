RIP NFL: August 20th 1920 – October 18th 2017

When a business entity forms the largest and most important decision they make is who will lead the organization. That decision, beyond all other decisions, has the potential to destroy the business and long-term brand image of the entity.
The National Football League has destroyed itself. In a free-market system customers have the ability to turn away from any product or service against their interests.
Announced during a post-meeting press conference today, the N.F.L has decided not to enforce it’s own rules on player conduct. Instead the league will continue to let players kneel or sit during the national anthem without a penalty, capitulating to demands by the athletes for free expression but potentially further alienating fans who object to the protests and feel those expressions are disrespectful to the flag and the military.
Conversely, after the meeting with union representatives and players, the social justice league promised to support causes targeted by the protesting players, including reform of the criminal justice system and continued disparagement toward law enforcement officers.
Hiw does social justice justify overpaid feetball players?
Women are locked out of the game.
not necessarily!!
The Commies are behind this “movement”, Howie:
The current political push for “criminal justice” reform is picking up bipartisan support in Congress, but the history of the “prison reform” shows movement shows the leftists driving the effort have a dangerous agenda rooted in revolutionary communism.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/05/04/awful-truth-behind-push-criminal-justice-reform/
Americans still patronizing the NFL are supporting Communism. Probably unwittingly, but they’re supporting the Commies nonetheless.
I would replace “RIP NFL” with “Rest in the Ashes Left Behind After You Burned Down Your Own House of Gold, Fools”.
NFL = No Free Lunch!
I’ve noticed that the majority of comments on the sites I visit are by people who do not watch pro football. Yet every one of them is paying for it vis-à-vis tax exemptions, sweet-heart deals, the blocking of anti-trust (monopoly) laws, tax payer funding of infrastructure (stadiums), etc., etc., all so a tiny minority of owners and the Lying Main Stream Media can reap 10’s and 100’s of millions of dollars in profits!
ENOUGH! No Free Lunch for the NFL! No more massive, tax-payer subsidized profits for the naked, lying propagandist hell bent on destroying this the greatest nation on earth!
Please contact your state’s Senators and Representatives and DEMAND that ALL public funding of this private enterprise cease IMMEDIATELY! DEMAND that special treatment in the form of legislation circumventing anti-trust laws end as soon as these discriminatory and un-American laws can be repealed!
These America hating cowards are soaking the American people for $BILLIONS$ each year, and then spitting in our faces and lecturing us about unfair and unjust practices.
ENOUGH is ENOUGH! No (more) Felons Lecturing the American people about things they’re clearly too illiterate and uneducated to even understand…No F-ing Longer should these miscreants be allowed to gorge themselves at the public trough…end the largesse now, No (more) Free Lunch for these ignorant, ungrateful free-loaders!
The Broncos have always enjoyed a huge fan base. All regular season games have been sold out since 1970 — the longest sellout streak in the NFL. Tickets command astronomical prices on the secondary market. This preseason Broncos management decided to “weed out” those season
ticket holders who sold their tickets for all of the home games (the Broncos somehow track resales). About 400 had their season ticket accounts revoked as a result.
The Broncos have declared war on capitalism. They say they want to get season tickets in the hands of actual fans. Their season ticket waiting list is over 75,000. I saw a clip of the Sunday night game on local news and the stands were full.
What I didn’t see on Sunday were a lot of people out and about wearing Broncos gear. Used to be nearly everyone you saw on game days was wearing a t-shirt, jersey, cap or something team related. Didn’t see any car flags, house decorations and the neighbors who faithfully put up a giant blow up football player on their deck every game day are no longer doing that. A couple of bartenders that I know who work at the Elks Lodge say customers aren’t coming in to watch the games anymore.
Yesterday I went to Sam’s Club and there were tables of Bronco shirts piled high and deep. In the past, there would be very little left in the stores to buy by this time in the season. Lots of Bronco items were marked for clearance too — caps, coolers, flags, paper goods.
The stands may still be full, but the state is no longer bleeding blue and orange. Sure seeing a lot more American flags though!
When is Horse Face Elway going to stop eating his oats and disciplining his franchise?
Frankie, it isn’t Elway’s franchise. He js the GM and VP of football operations, but Joe Ellis runs the organisation. Ellis is the head honcho, since the owner Pat Bowlen developed Alzheimer’s. Ellis is related to the Bush family. I think he and George W. are cousins. I am sure you can work the results out for yourself.
Costco had a special Redskins gear event a week or so ago. I thought the NFL needs merchandise sales.
Christian baker tries to redirect gays getting “married” to another bake shop = heinous hate crime.
NFL team chooses who it wants to sell tickets to = the “genius of Capitalism.”
Sometimes, I say to myself, how wonderful it must be for evil peopme, not having to worry about consistency or decency.
Disgusting this makes me so sick I wanna puke. This is so inappropriate-they are at work! You cannot protest while at work. They do not have a “platform” – go force your SJW mental illness on someone else. Leave America & its citizens alone.
The NFL is like Hollywood they feel they’re so called status gives them the right to take the rights of others. People who attend the NFL games reserved the right buying the expensive tickets to be entertained not postalized too..
I remember visiting my grandmother in DDR how movies were all propaganda no entertainment. The only time one was free from communism was attending church but only old people came and myself.
I feel as if I am right back in the DDR except I have this time no place to go. We need to fight this evil the players need to protest on their dime not ours.
Well said, and I totally agree.
And with red francis , church is not sjw free either .. sad
I bet Singingsoul-I feel for you. Yes we do-we need to protest their protesting! Boycott the NFL-and their sponsors.
On OANN – Graham Ledgers show “The Daily Ledger” has been posting phone numbers and email addresses of NFL sponsors for people to voice their concerns. Sorry I don’t have them but I think they can be found on his/their website.
Goodell’s father was an anti war commie who joined with Hanoi Jane against our country! Dad must be proud of this Turkey !
This article makes the point that the NFL League and owners will be coerced to be a multi-million dollar piggy bank for leftist causes:
”But let me ask you this question: is forcing the players to stand for the anthem worth it? If in exchange, the NFL becomes a piggy bank for every left-wing activist group in America?”
NFL Might Have Caved on a Lot More than Just the Anthem Protests
http://www.breitbart.com/sports/2017/10/17/in-case-you-missed-it-the-nfl-might-have-just-caved-on-the-anthem-protests/
I’m glad the bunch of overgrown, overpaid children are being allowed to continue disrespecting the President, flag and anthem.
By not watching any games this year, I’ve used my Sundays to get my lawn mowed one last time and ready for Winter, winterized my mower and put it away, brought out the snowblower and gassed and oiled it up and straightened up the shed. That’s ready for Winter. I think this Sunday I’ll give the shed a fresh coat of paint and the Sunday after, change the oil over to Winter weight on the cars and give them a wax the Sunday after that. I should be able to take up the rest of my Sundays through February doing some work around the house and catching up on some movies. By the time I’m done with all of that, football season will be over and my Winter and Spring chores will be done so I can relax in front of the TV on Sundays.
My time is taken reading books and take care of my spiritual needs of quiet. My dogs and my cats snuggling and just to bee and reading Sundance wonderful reflections..:)
God is good and maybe there is a time for NFL to prosper and a time to die.
Nice picture you paint singingsoul.
Our dog is curled up at my feet, the fire on. It is story as heck up here on Canada’s Southwest Coast.
The chores were done early, and a few dollars earned.
Cancelling our place on the Seahawks waiting list felt good, as did returning the merchandise they promote. We were on the list primarily for business reasons.
I was quite involved in sports back in the day. A players agent I knew through as a youngster. Once said to me in a thick Scots accent “it’s jist aboot tha monay it’s jist aboot the monay “
That was many years ago now. I will never forget it. It is now even more than that, as you even have pro soccer players taking a knee in Europe.
Yeah buddy. Good gettin’ stuff done. Tangible.
Yankees Stadium looks full 😄
—Roger Goodell joke—
“Hey Roger! What are you doing?”
“Digging a hole”
“Why?”
“Well, it seemed like a good idea at first, but now it’s not looking so good. The darn thing is crumbling all around me, it’s getting all muddy and nasty, bugs are crawling all over me”.
“So why don’t you stop and climb out?”
“I would like to, but it’s just too deep now, I can’t get out, so I guess I will just keep digging and hope for the best. Who knows? Maybe I will find a treasure chest with another Golden Goose in it!”
“OK, Roger, you do that. I am going to get on with my life without you. Bye now”
I didn’t need to watch the presser. Once I learned what Goodell had done, I knew they were toast. It’s really pathetic how these SJW’s continue to dig there own graves even further. I can’t believe they are so stupid to think the fans will coming running back as before. Sundance, the title of this thread couldn’t be more appropriate. RIP NFL indeed!
Out of curiousity, where did you obtain these stats?
Will they be able to wear special socks? Or badges honoring our fallen? Will they be allowed to kneel after a win to praise the Lord?
Excellent point. We both know the answer is “no”.
I hope some of them do try things like this especially kneeling in prayer. Would love to see the NFL struggle with explaining that issue to everybody now that they’ve opened the floodgates. Please, please, please, one or more of you guys with some sense– do it.
Can’t wait until the NFL realizes that they can’t support the multi-million dollar salaries.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Flashback:
http://www.tampabay.com/sports/football/bucs/jones-deflategate-ruling-should-throw-roger-goodell-for-big-loss/2244063
“Like any bully, Goodell was interested only in winning this case. And like any bully, he never thought he would lose. But the guy can’t win. This is just the latest embarrassing setback in a string of embarrassing setbacks for Goodell.
He loused up the Ray Rice domestic violence case, first by punishing him too lightly and then, according an arbitrator, too severely. He loused up the Adrian Peterson suspension for alleged child abuse; a U.S. District Court judge overturned Goodell’s punishment for being “arbitrary and capricious.” Sound familiar?
Remember Bountygate with the Saints? Former commissioner Paul Tagliabue ruled that Goodell didn’t follow the proper process for disciplining players. And now Brady and Deflategate. That’s four high-profile cases, and Goodell is 0-4.”
The drive for five…
Then there was Deflategate involving Tom Brady. Goodell botched the entire affair, start to finish. He used an absurd study about ball inflation. He got into a spitting match with Tom Brady about access to text messages. The thing was litigated through the Federal Courts and Goodell was affirmed but absolutely crucified in the press. He alienated the entire New England region because he needed to please a clique of owners trying to knock New England down a few pegs.
The owners aren’t stupid men. I think they see impending head injury settlements as a potential death sentence to the sport. This is all just smoke and mirrors for them. It does two things: One, it cuts into their bottom line dramatically, and therefore head injury cases can’t get blood from a turnip. And two, it isn’t of their doing. Instead of being portrayed as evil white men who willingly sacrificed the future health of mostly black men for profits, they are portrayed as uber-caring white men who sacrificed their own empires for Caperdick’s Cause. Believe me, Jerry Jones ain’t takin a knee for the National Anthem because of someone else’s sensibilities, and he hasn’t suddenly forgotten who his target audience is. He’s protecting himself from something worse, the whole league is. They think they can bounce back from this with time and good PR. But there’s no coming back if CTE gets traction. Sport gone.
Starbucks will prolly start showing NFL games.
It all started with the Pink shoes. They never really had me, but when that happened and they decided to Virtue Signal, I was done. Sports has always been a place for men to escape reality for a few hours. The NFL put on the pink shoes, built a female fan base and instead of just being happy, they had to continue the Virtue Signalling. Now they are dealing with the inevitable consequences. This was a long time coming if you ask me. And yes, I’m a mysogynist who thinks not all women should be permitted to vote or drive. Reeeeeeeeeee
“who thinks not all women should be permitted to vote or drive.” I’m a woman and I think that too. However I take it further and say not all PEOPLE should be permitted to vote or drive.
I’m a woman and I believe that a lot of the damage caused by people voting for “the government should DOOOOO something” type feelings which has totally bastardized the proper role of government was caused by the woman’s vote. I see no way to recover.
Women should be allowed to drive but there should be a warning…Maybe a pink flashing light on top of the car.
Just kidding ladies….
I love pink!
No you’re not, Howie;. 🙂
It started with letting female sportscasters into locker rooms with naked male players.
Yeah those pink accessories are the goofiest thing I’ve ever seen.
I can’t imagine Dick Butkus or Walter Payton dressed it that feminine looking nonsense.
Most Pro sports are composed mostly of large ego people.
Then to have a push-over weak leader Goodell is like having free reign parents.
let all the spoiled brat kids do whatever they want.
Goodell is weak and afraid of any strong person and especially strong bullies. And that describes all the BLM players in the NFL
So my previous statements still hold after their meeting.
I will not watch anymore NFL this season including the Superbowl. If invited to a Superbowl party I will decline to go.
Bottom line for me is Goodell has to go. I may never ever go back to NFL until Goodell is gone because things are going to get worse unless he leaves.
That is how the left operates if you give them a couple inches.
PS. Googell’s wife probably controls all the main things in his life including the NFL situations. His wife is telling him to let the players have their say and protests. She is a pure NY leftists just like the NY mayor.
the Left is mortified that PDJT will pull more black voters away from the Democrat plantation. Mortified. IMO, blacks are going to ultimately walk away from this nonsense (like the nonsense Florida congresswoman making political hay out of the phone call)…. this stuff will go on and on. Remember, CNN and MSM in general have been keeping the false narratives going whether it’s St Louis, Trayvon, now NFL…. the venue and the facts don’t matter as long as they can get people whipped into a frenzy AND try and isolate black leadership who don’t spout the Al Sharpton line. Ultimately, the blacks are on the brink of walking from Democrats in large numbers and they know it. Their policies have been an abysmal failure for the black community.
Pro sports in the USA were what is called a pastime.
NOUN
an activity that someone does regularly for enjoyment rather than work; a hobby:
No longer. They are now a political social justice protest that you have to pay hundreds of dollars to see. No thanks.
Totally agree. I would say at this stage of the game, MSM done, DNC done, GOPe done, Soros done, Clinton’s done, Ryan and McConnell cooked, NFL done. They did it to themselves, are incapable of correcting their stupidity.
The electorate of the USA does not all live in Vegas or care to purchase clown tickets to the nfl, afc or msm. Time to lawyer up on massive scale.
Free country. Now it is clear who these players are. If anyone patronizes them they know. So be it. You can not fix stupid. You have to be stupid to be a fan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The NFL has been kidnapped by THUGS and they expect the fans to pay the ransom.
Unbelievable!!
More unbelievable is that some people are stupid enough to pay.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stop buying any products advertised on the corrupt networks. It will not take long for their tents to crumble. Bye, bye. Not gonna miss ya.
The multiplier effect devastates the corporate media and the legions of effeminate sports “journalists” aka jock sniffers. Good times!
Sure the stands are mostly full and will remain so for a while, however the TV viewers have decided for the most part to do something else. Advertisers measure TV viewers which dictate advertising fees which dictate fees to the NFL by networks to cover the games. Less total pie, less cuts for the teams….oh well. Watch Craigslist in your area for Private Seat License offers for sale if you have a team in your area. A spike in those translates to the NFL going the way of NASCAR that is removing seating from venues so they don’t look so empty like Charlotte in particular. Easy come…easy go.
Frankly I no longer care about NFL. Nothing can make me care. Let the do what they want. I do not give a damn. As far as a fan.. I look at them with pity for being so stupid.
October 18, 2017.. CULTURE WAR..
Butthurt by the United States Constitutionalist Sir Trump, today the NFL have voluntarily decided to relinquish their Rights afforded to them by The Constitution of the United States.
Today the NFL decided to side with the BLM/Antifa/Uniparty communist cultural insurgency in order to achieve their common, unified goal – the eventual overthrow of The Constitution of the United States..
Forgot to add the NFL Union, Texian, otherwise, 🎯!
Looks like Condoleeza Rice is going to get her wish next season as NFL commish. It’s hard to imagine team owners not pushing Roger Goodell out after the Super Bowl. Expect ratings to be similarly down this year for the SB.
They will never, never recover! Football players salaries. College football lost its future and the sports programs will suffer earthquake losses. Great job clowns.
I quit the NFL last year. Honestly, why waste your time and money cheering black players who hate you for being white and view you as just some racist with white privelege. Dummies completely lacking in self-awareness who don’t get they would just be some other dude if it weren’t for fans. Some gratitude would be nice toward the people whose money and support make you a millionaire just because you’re good at playing a ballgame and otherwise lack any redeeming human qualities.
I do not care. But, I do not want any of the tax I pay to back it. Zero.
I live in Florida. Does anyone know if Florida tax goes to the NFL?
My 2cents:
Pro sports, Hollywood, Broadway, etc. are all performers seeking money to entertain an audience. The audience expects to see and hear a game, a movie, a concert, a play or whatever the performance requires. We DO NOT want, need or expect to see/hear the performer’s/worker’s political opinions. It’s absurd….
But, …but, they be RICH, and FAMOUS, and the deplorables be like all no bodies. Deplorables needs to LISTEN TO THEIR BETTERS. s/
Let’s not forget that it was the odious SJW Goodell who pressured the Rams into drafting Michael Sam. It was obvious to me at the time they were bullied into it (no team in their right mind would have wanted to) and it eventually was confirmed in media reports.
Well, no surprise, as Social Justice Warrior Institutions always double down, then triple down, then…. they can never leave go of the Narrative, no matter how false, and how easy it is to check on reality.
They are in for the whole 9 yards, but will never get the 1st down.
I have a different opinion, so please bear with me.
The left and SJW’s has been trying to kill football for a decade or more. Traditions originating in middle class communities like Green Bay and Buffalo represent white men that the left has wanted to marginalize. A few jerks and incompetent Commissioner aren’t representative of the majority of players and fans who celebrate a community and team coming together to play the game – across economic and racial lines. The left has HATED how football disproves their narratives about race and class boundaries. The same SJWs that protest college Republicans and insist that white boys go to sensitivity training so they don’t rape (I am not kidding — I have two in college and it is an unbelievable war on white boys) came from high schools where they were protesting football.
Our community supports an emerging player from abject poverty who is thriving in the NFL – and supporting a large extended family at home, including a sister who he puts through private school so she has a chance. The boycott is making it’s point, and the fans at the game are UNITED in supporting the military, the flag and our first responders. The mood at the games is BETTER than ever. Strangers in neighboring seats are in agreement and talking about it – the forgotten men (and women) who Trump has, again, given a voice.
So instead of being gleeful in hopes the NFL ends, I am grateful that Trump has spoken my truth about the few SJW morons, and brought the rest of us together. The NFL failing will be a win for the left.
False, a boycott, is not a good way for the NFL to go down fotrhe Left. This hurts the LEFT, AND BIGTIME.
The NFL is a completely converged institution at this point, meaning it’s existence is no longer about football, and it is about moving the SJW Narrative forward. It could care less about families, and in fact, is anti-family now.
The NFL is rotten to the core, filled with Leftist maggots.. you eat it.. I’m throwing it out..
I’m willing to wait for a fresh new All American Apple to take its place..
Reform the criminal justice system? Give me a break! What so these guys won’t have to go to prison everytime they commit one of their many felonies (National Felon League, aka NF-heLL).
You can always sign another linebacker or free safety.
There is a long line waiting to play in the NFL.
The NFL is a mature business. Its customer base will not skyrocket.
There is no line of replacement customers waiting for a chance to watch the games.
Comprende, Commish?
I no longer watch the NFL, I refuse to support a league that supports an anti-American position on the flag! The NFL is not welcomed on my television and I sure as hell will no longer purchase any of their products.
There are no guarantees in life.
What are these knuckleheads thinking? This mentality of imploding everything around you, if you dont get what you want, is crazy.
After thinking about the NFL’s decision today, I’m inclined to believe this is all a set-up, because nobody can be that stupid.
The players will all stand on Sunday and they will say it’s not because they were forced to stand, but rather, it’s because they really do respect our flag and our National Anthem.
It’s the NFL’s marketing strategy, but it will be an epic FAIL because, again, NOBODY CAN BE THAT STUPID to actually believe their nonsense.
For many years I have watched the idol of football take over family holidays. For instance Thanksgiving has been divided between football watchers and people cookiing. It’s been very divisive in my eyes.
Maybe this will prove to be a revolution in family life as families look at each other and say “What do we do now?” Play our own game, maybe. Or get to know each other again.
