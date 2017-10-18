RIP NFL: August 20th 1920 – October 18th 2017

When a business entity forms the largest and most important decision they make is who will lead the organization. That decision, beyond all other decisions, has the potential to destroy the business and long-term brand image of the entity.

The National Football League has destroyed itself. In a free-market system customers have the ability to turn away from any product or service against their interests.

Announced during a post-meeting press conference today, the N.F.L has decided not to enforce it’s own rules on player conduct. Instead the league will continue to let players kneel or sit during the national anthem without a penalty, capitulating to demands by the athletes for free expression but potentially further alienating fans who object to the protests and feel those expressions are disrespectful to the flag and the military.

Conversely, after the meeting with union representatives and players, the social justice league promised to support causes targeted by the protesting players, including reform of the criminal justice system and continued disparagement toward law enforcement officers.

Advertisements