State Dept. Reveals 2,800 Emails on Anthony Weiner Laptop…

We knew there were Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin State Department emails on Anthony Weiner’s laptop from the October admission by the FBI.  However, we did not know the extent of the emails, or any of their content.

(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch revealed today that the U.S. Department of State admits it received 2,800 Huma Abedin work-related documents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that were found on her estranged husband Anthony Weiner’s personal laptop. Abedin was former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s deputy chief of staff.

Weiner is a disgraced former congressman and New York mayoral candidate who recently plead guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor. Abedin kept a non-State.gov email account that she used repeatedly for government business on Hillary Clinton’s notorious email server(s).

The revelation was produced in a May 5, 2015, lawsuit Judicial Watch filed against the State Department (Judicial Watch, Inc. v. U.S. Department of State (No. 1:15-cv-00684)). Judicial Watch sued after the State Department failed to respond to a March 18, 2015, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request seeking: “All emails of official State Department business received or sent by former Deputy Chief of Staff Huma Abedin from January 1, 2009 through February 1, 2013 using a non-‘state.gov’ email address.”

In accordance with a court ordered production of documents, the State Department’s court filing states: “The State Department has identified approximately 2,800 work-related documents among the documents provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.” By December 31, 2017, the State Department expects to complete its review and production of the FBI records. The government suggests some of the material may be “duplicative” of other records.

“This is a disturbing development. Our experience with Abedin’s emails suggest these Weiner laptop documents will include classified and other sensitive materials,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “When will the Justice Department do a serious investigation of Hillary Clinton’s and Huma Abedin’s obvious violations of law?” (read more)

92 Responses to State Dept. Reveals 2,800 Emails on Anthony Weiner Laptop…

  1. AARGH63 says:
    October 17, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    And, unfortunately, Weiner’s the only one headed to jail.

  2. carrierh says:
    October 17, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    More and more coming forth about how America was raped, shafted and almost destroyed by the 3 Clintons, Soros, their teams and organizations (all of which must be closed down, and all are traitors and need to be arrested and hanged publicly so we can see they are truly removed from the planet.

    • Rev.Bro. Generik Broderick says:
      October 17, 2017 at 3:31 pm

      And left to rot for the carrion birds. The American Bald Eagle is a carrion bird. The biggest around, making the turkey buzzards look puny.

    • CleanhouseinDC says:
      October 17, 2017 at 3:42 pm

      Sadly, I just don’t believe that our Attorney General, nor any of the leadership in federal law enforcement are commmitted to acting on “cleaning the swamp”, but are actively committed to whitewashing the truth and the extent of corruption that exists,

      There is so much that has been released publically that are OBVIOUS violations of the law, and, while the wheels of justice turn slowly, it sure seems more and more like the plan is to grind the wheels of justice to a halt, not “build the case” and prosecute anyone. Justice is quick when it is applied to the common man. It apparently only applies to the little people, not our elitist overseers.

      • Cuppa Covfefe says:
        October 17, 2017 at 6:29 pm

        It’s best that the investigations and grand jury processes are done in private; not tried in the “court” of public opinion (read: CTR, MSM, Soros, the Zucks, et. al. poisioning the broth). As has been said before, the rules of Double-Jeopardy (no, not you, Alex) require VERY tight cases before prosecuting. Frustrating, but that’s the way it is…

  3. SR says:
    October 17, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Law is made for poor people who can not buy govt and justice system. The most funny thing is whole DC, all politicians, fake msm and most of the American know Hillary’s crime still no one can touch her and she is showing middle finger to FBI and justice system and racking money.

    • Tegan says:
      October 17, 2017 at 5:27 pm

      And saying outrageous lies on camera. If the Clintons had ANY smarts, they would not be out there flaming the fire but quietly, very quietly enjoying their ill-gotten millions and staying under the radar. It’s as though they are waving the red cape in front of the raging bull and daring anyone to actually punish them. That, above all else, seems to incite the Conservatives.

    • Jacqueline Taylor Robson says:
      October 17, 2017 at 5:29 pm

      You would think that she would just go away and shut up, but NO! She has to go around the world bad-mouthing us and our President, like the b**ch she is!
      COLD ANGER getting hotter by the minute!

    • Ono says:
      October 17, 2017 at 6:01 pm

      “Capitol Punishment”

      If you have enough “capitol” there is no punishment!

  4. anotherworriedmom says:
    October 17, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    “When will the Justice Department do a serious investigation of Hillary Clinton’s and Huma Abedin’s obvious violations of law?” I am very disappointed to tell you that I think the answer is NEVER. It doesn’t matter that the Clinton slush fund has finally been implicated in the uranium one bribery scheme (link below). If crooked Hillary goes down, they all go down so I just don’t think it’s ever going to happen.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/10/17/report-fbi-uncovers-confirmation-of-hillary-clintons-corrupt-uranium-deal-with-russia/

    This article details that the FBI has known about the corrupt uranium deal for years and Comey and Meuller are both heavily involved. I saw another comment where the current FBI was described as Hydra. I think he’s right.

    • Jim says:
      October 17, 2017 at 4:06 pm

      Sadly I think you are spot on. Too much money involved. Its a big club and we ain’t in it.

    • ray76 says:
      October 17, 2017 at 4:07 pm

      Clintons, Comey, Lynch, Holder, et al are a criminal cabal. They ALL belong in jail.

    • MVW says:
      October 17, 2017 at 4:33 pm

      How can the DC Septic Swamp be drained if the Federal Law Enforcement and Prosecution branches are corrupt top down?

      The reputation of these agencies has been beaten bloody. Keeping the old corrupt heads such as McCabe, Obama holdover lawyers, and using compromised lawyers such as Mueller in such sensitive rolls is mind boggling and delays what must happen.

      There seems to be deals made with the DC Septic Swamp Devil. Likely needed to get critical things done… We aren’t naive that Trump has had to make deals with the backstabbing crooks…

      At some point the Potomac will have to be loosed on DC.

    • CaptainNonno says:
      October 17, 2017 at 4:49 pm

      It will probably be left for the second term. First term, take care of the country-get it headed in the right direction- same for the world. Second term, mop up the dirt.

    • Steve in Lewes says:
      October 17, 2017 at 5:27 pm

      I read an article this AM on “The Hill” and Rosenstein and Mueller was also involved.
      Soooo, if all the current “crackerjack”, All American, pure as the driven snow DOJ’ers are all currently involved one way or another in the Special Counsel, makes one wonder that our President must know what is going on. And funny how Mueller was interviewed by PDJT for FBI and the day after he was appointed SC. Maybe PDJT made Mueller an offer he couldn’t refuse! Imperator_Rex had this interesting take:

  5. Publius2016 says:
    October 17, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    The key word: “identified”. In other words, the other 600,000 documents on the laptops have not been “identified” by the State Department or the FBI…truly breath-takingly pathetic…

  6. bulwarker says:
    October 17, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Huma and Hillary should be sharing a cell next to Reality Winner.

    • mireilleg says:
      October 17, 2017 at 3:50 pm

      Not in the same cell please. They would like that, they could plot and would support each other. Not even sharing the same courtyard. One at one end othe country the other athe opposit end.

    • joninmd22 says:
      October 17, 2017 at 5:10 pm

      Reality winner is a small fish and unprotected which is why the Sessions justice department (LOL) made such a show of her arrest. It was all to distract from the lack of action against the Clinton Mafia and their vastly worse crimes.

      Besides that it’d be to cruel for winner to have to hear the late night goings on between Hillary and Huma. The Muslim Brotherhood knew Clinton wouldn’t be able to resist.

  7. All American Snowflake says:
    October 17, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Exactly. Chelsea, Hillary, and William Jefferson should be tried and punished for lying, cheating, stealing, and murder. If we can get there we’ll surly find that Seth Rich was their last, and a factual conspiracy, murder. No vast right-wing about it.

  8. Joe Collins says:
    October 17, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    And this is why I send money to Judicial Watch!

  9. 100% YOOPER says:
    October 17, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    The State Department was ordered to produce documents to Judicial Watch, and has been processing only 500 pages per month of emails uncovered by the FBI in its investigation into Clinton’s non-government email system. The State Department has produced 23 batches of documents in this case so far. At the current pace, the Clinton emails and other records won’t be fully available for possible release until at least 2020.

    • ray76 says:
      October 17, 2017 at 4:09 pm

      I think it was a judge who decreed the pace of production. Slow walking takes friends in the right places.

    • fleporeblog says:
      October 17, 2017 at 4:15 pm

      When I read that final paragraph, I got sick to my stomach! The bitch will most likely be dead before they get around to it. It really is amazing how that entire family can get away with everything they have and will continue to do. I never would have believed that was possible. They are the perfect example.

      The good news is that her and her husband will face the ultimate verdict when they go in front of our Father! They will spend all of eternity rotting in HELL where they belong!

      • Sayit2016 says:
        October 17, 2017 at 5:08 pm

        Well….I have been thinking……it is about time that a massive rally takes place at the DOJ non stop until the PEOPLE’s demand for investigations to commence by an independent party that the PEOPLE choose to investigate these people. Clintons, Obama, Lynch, Comey, etc etc etc ….Perhaps a special court should be set up to fast track these cases. It is often said you can indict a ham sandwich—-these people are flat out criminals and people that have obstructed justice- where are the indictments ?????? These people work for us- it is the PEOPLE that must demand these people be brought to Justice.

    • 100% YOOPER says:
      October 17, 2017 at 4:24 pm

      This is per Judicial Watch’s website. Sorry couldn’t add it to previous post. Couldn’t even add apostrophes to the above until now, wtfrick?

    • Orygun says:
      October 17, 2017 at 5:35 pm

      If you were wondering what our State Department is promoting in Europe I found this interesting article in the Austrian news.
      http://www.austrianews.net/news/255059219/us-worried-about-dwindling-independent-media-in-hungary
      Our own State dept. is critical of the Orban government for calling the Soros “journalists” propagandists. It is worth a read. The spokes person for the State dept. takes a poke at President Trump at the end but parseltongues it.

  10. WhistlingPast says:
    October 17, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    “Should…… …should…. ……should…..”

    But won’t.

    Deep down I think we all know that.

  11. mazziflol says:
    October 17, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    “When will the Justice Department do a serious investigation of Hillary Clinton’s and Huma Abedin’s obvious violations of law?”

    When we get an Attorney General with some teeth…

  12. Binkser1 says:
    October 17, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    I hate to say it but until they meet their maker, vigilante justice would be the only way they will face justice on earth. There is definitely one set of rules for the “elites” and one for us “peons.” Disgusting!

  13. Ziiggii says:
    October 17, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    ****This could just be one huge LARP (Live Action Role Play)*****
    BUT – this anon (MegaAnon) ties all these events together including these Weiner emails – “muh Russia!”, Comey, Mueller, Sessions recusal and so much more… Things may start moving fast in the next few days!

    Just posting for others to be aware and to BOLO.

  14. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    October 17, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Weiner plead guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor. Child molesters don’t survive well in prison.

  15. Howie says:
    October 17, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Where is The Alabama Elf?

  16. EbonyRapror says:
    October 17, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    The question: when will the DOJ do something about Hillary/Huma? The answer: never.

    • Howie says:
      October 17, 2017 at 7:39 pm

      They may just self destruct from open source evidence. The Sessions DOJ is just trying to cover it all up. It is so bad they may not succeed.

  17. dianeax says:
    October 17, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Where’s Rudy?

  19. kinthenorthwest says:
    October 17, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    This is being shared on FB….(just throwing this out there for you guys to do ??? to it).
    Very weird…Well I guess everything about the Vegas shooting is weird.

  20. In Az says:
    October 17, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    We must Primary the RINOs and put in people who want to work with President Trump.
    Then maybe, a very long shot I know, the Obama – Clinton worshippers can be cleaned out of all agencies. My pipe dream.

  21. In Az says:
    October 17, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Knowing Sessions will not touch her, or any Obama Administration people, is why Clinton is still trashing President Trump.

  22. Trumppin says:
    October 17, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Just like PDJT don’t count sessions out… I’m still a believer that what we don’t know will become known and it will leave many shocked when #MAGA is #Winning… AGAIN!

  23. TreeperInTraining says:
    October 17, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Drip, drop. Drip, dtop.

    Slowly leak out the information.

    By the time the juicy stuff is dumped, everyond will have lost interest, imho.

    Side note…speaking of Hillary, is any one following the recent release of information regarding Uranium One? As I said on the Open Thread, this is the biggest story of the week. Smh

    • conservalicious says:
      October 17, 2017 at 7:01 pm

      Right? Is there a blackout going on here in the treehouse? I will be watching Hannity and Sara Carter tonight and I hope this story goes viral.

  24. Bob Thoms says:
    October 17, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    252 days and counting since AG Sessions was sworn in and not a single high level perp walk from our DOJ…………..

    The US Army Corps of Engineers reports the Swamp is at peak capacity, no noticeable draining……….

  25. El Torito says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    I am over hoping that Sessions will try anyone for anything. To be honest, I don’t believe POTUS is interested in the least either. Done hoping…

  26. Bob Thoms says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    And over at GP they are reporting another explosive story about Samantha Powers – the serial unmasker who was requesting unmasking of NSA spying on an average of one individual a day……

    Another swamp dweller whom the DOJ won’t touch.

