State Dept. Reveals 2,800 Emails on Anthony Weiner Laptop…

We knew there were Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin State Department emails on Anthony Weiner’s laptop from the October admission by the FBI. However, we did not know the extent of the emails, or any of their content.

(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch revealed today that the U.S. Department of State admits it received 2,800 Huma Abedin work-related documents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that were found on her estranged husband Anthony Weiner’s personal laptop. Abedin was former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s deputy chief of staff.

Weiner is a disgraced former congressman and New York mayoral candidate who recently plead guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor. Abedin kept a non-State.gov email account that she used repeatedly for government business on Hillary Clinton’s notorious email server(s).

The revelation was produced in a May 5, 2015, lawsuit Judicial Watch filed against the State Department (Judicial Watch, Inc. v. U.S. Department of State (No. 1:15-cv-00684)). Judicial Watch sued after the State Department failed to respond to a March 18, 2015, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request seeking: “All emails of official State Department business received or sent by former Deputy Chief of Staff Huma Abedin from January 1, 2009 through February 1, 2013 using a non-‘state.gov’ email address.”

In accordance with a court ordered production of documents, the State Department’s court filing states: “The State Department has identified approximately 2,800 work-related documents among the documents provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.” By December 31, 2017, the State Department expects to complete its review and production of the FBI records. The government suggests some of the material may be “duplicative” of other records.

“This is a disturbing development. Our experience with Abedin’s emails suggest these Weiner laptop documents will include classified and other sensitive materials,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “When will the Justice Department do a serious investigation of Hillary Clinton’s and Huma Abedin’s obvious violations of law?” (read more)

