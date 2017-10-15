Sunday Talks: Secretary Rex Tillerson -vs- Jake Tapper…

One of the more anticipated interviews this weekend is Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussing the Iran Nuclear Agreement (JCPOA) with the insufferable Jake Tapper.

One of the things noted from both Trump’s national speech on Iran, and Tillerson’s statements this morning, is open and unusually visible public support for the “Green Movement” (political opposition) in Iran.

  1. Howie says:
    October 15, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Tapper wins a dunk…..

  2. bflyjesusgrl says:
    October 15, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    ” I checked, I’m fully intact. “

  3. growltiggerknits says:
    October 15, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Tapper can’t help it; he was born that way.

  4. EbonyRapror says:
    October 15, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    I don’t wish cancer on anyone, not even someone as despicable as Tapper, but it looks like he has that grey pallor seen with some cancer victims. I’ve noticed it before but it sure looks like it there.

  5. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    October 15, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Tapper is such a whiny little wus

  6. Ber Knar says:
    October 15, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    But … but … but …. you didn’t deny saying it.

