Make Austria Great Again – Nationalism Rises Amid Europe’s Latest Election Result…

Against growing immigration policy backlash, early results in the Austria election show the center-right People’s Party (OVP), led by Sebastian Kurz, winning with around 31 percent of the vote. The second place party, Freedom Party (FPO), with around 27% is even more euro-skeptic and nationalistic minded. The Social Democrat Party, the former lead party, has dropped to third place with around 26%.
(Via Express UK) The People’s Party (OVP) got 30.2 per cent of the vote, according to exit polls from Austrian news channel ORF.
Mr Kurz’s party is tough on migration, easy on taxes and widely Eurosceptic after rebranding itself over the last few months to propel its popularity in the wealthy Alpine nation.
He is expected to form a coalition with the right-wing populist Freedom party (FPO), who got 26.8 per cent of the vote, according to the latest projections.
Speaking after 85 per cent of the votes were counted, he told his cheering supporters: “Today we have won a huge mandate to change this country, and I promise you I will work with all my energy for change.
“We want to establish a new culture in politics. And we want to change the country for the better.”
Meanwhile, the Social Democratic Party, the largest party in the last government, are in third place with 26.3 per cent. (link)
(Via Reuters) There was a temptation after the Dutch and French elections this year to declare an end to the nationalist/populist wave in Europe. But last month’s German election, which saw the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party surge into the Bundestag, and now the Austrian election, say otherwise.
Despite a hard shift right by the conservative OVP under Kurz, the FPO appeared close to the all-time high of 26.9 it won in 1999. That result paved the way for it to enter government, a move which prompted a horrified European Union to impose sanctions against Austria. If the FPO enters the government this time, expect little more than a whimper.
The Austrian result showed that the refugee crisis of 2015 has left deep scars among European voters, especially in countries that were at the center of the storm. The number of asylum seekers entering Austria has fallen sharply over the past year. But migration was the dominant theme in the election. (read more)
Sensible is back in style.
And he's a snappy dresser.
Okay, but has he shown us his socks yet?
Sebastian Kurz, what a marvelous name!
Praise God – Austria is fighting for its sovereignty, culture, and tradition –
Thank You, Jesus, for blessings received and prayers answered!
Austria, Hungary, Poland – we are losing Western Europe but gaining wonderful Eastern Europe alliances.
Interesting, the way history plays itself out.
Interesting, the way history plays itself out.
Yes, last – and possibly the Czech Republic – as well – this is wonderful –
Amen and Amen!!
God Biess Austria 🙏🇦🇹
Austrians did it….French still blind and corrupt…I had high hope on Marine….
Hey, sej – it could still happen – we will continue to hope and pray!
Yes, pray unceasingly 🙏
The Austrian looks like Don Jr., a little bit… MAGA– in both places!
A nation with citizens that have common sense ad elect leaders with common sense.
With Austria standing up to the pressures imposed from within Germany and the EU, Italy will be next.
Italy is awfully far gone…always hopeful.
Pray!!
Gil the Italians will get rid of their trash for sure next year! The mayor of Venice recently told his police to shoot anyone that says Allah Akbar. The Sicilian mafia is beating the sh…t out of refugees every single day.
And that's how it's done!!!
This all began when Hungary had the courage to put up a fence when the EU bullies warned them not to.
God bless Poland and God Bless the USA! Your Luciferan Reign of the USA is OVER! Jesus Christ is The King of Kings!
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/10/08/thousands-poles-pray-border-islamisation-europe/
From the article linked above (Great pictures throughout the article):
Thousands of Catholics formed a human chain along the borders of Poland on the anniversary of an historic victory by Europe over the Ottoman Empire officially to pray for peace and “against the Islamisation of Europe”.
Polish media reports hundreds of thousands of adherents participated in the “Rosary on the Borders” event on Saturday, October 7th, to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Lepanto, where “the Christian fleet overcame the Muslim armada, saving Europe from Islamisation”.
The Catholic Feast of the Holy Rosary was established by Pope Pius V in 1571 as “Our Lady of Victory” after the Holy League won a landmark victory over the Ottoman Turks at their naval station in Lepanto.
The Solo Dios Basta foundation, which organised the event, attributed the victory to the recital of the rosary “that saved Europe from Islamisation”.
Prayers took place across some 4,000 locations along the country’s 2,000-mile border involving 320 churches from 22 dioceses.
Now rip those EU globalist aholes new one kid.
Just ship them to a pleasant, multicultural destination. I suggest Mogadishu.
Give PDJT a call. He'll give you some pointers, little man! Good for Austria!
Raw Beauty! This makes me happy. The wake-up is finally here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a beautiful dawning, as we witness history in the making.
Feeling so confident that the good people of the world are speaking up and out!!
Thank God 🙏
…… and his wife is very pretty.
I foresee a lengthy political career, as long as he can avoid the scumbags.
She is a cutie ain't she? Can't find much on her, except that her name is Susanne Their and she is a girlfriend.
It's not 'immigration' nor 'migration', nor any other media spinning PC term it's invasion. Countries that fail to repel invaders usually cease to exist. Read about the decline and fall of Rome due to invaders.
Amen!!
We hardly even remember to call it what it actually is anymore… Invaders!
Thank you so much for this necessary reminder !
Austria just elected another President Trump Understudy… whether or not they're official:
Trudeau
Macron
Kurz
Trudeau
Macron
Kurz
Indeed!!
Trumpism is contagious 😁
Austria is my favorite European country. I'm very proud of them today!
Fine news!
Look at what we have accomplished Deplorables, we have voted in a remarkable leader of not only our Country but a leader who influences many other countries to use common sense to lead. We do have to thank God for His help in making the world a better place.
LikeLiked by 3 people
In Jesus' name, we pray, Amen 🙏
Amen!
MAGA.
Cue the Music, Deplorables:
God Bless the author.
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!
Gotta fess up, this miracle chokes me up in absolute reverence every single time.
"QUEUE the Music"
Love it!
Thank you for posting 👍
glad for this nation.
and some really great general officers of past military came from this nation.
that damn EU needs BROKEN UP AND THEN GET RID OF ALL MUSLIM SCUM IN THEIR NATIONS.
The evil does not stop until the islam is eradicated.
It's exactly that simple.
It’s exactly that simple.
Brexit was not an accident. More countries will split from the EU, I predict.
Good for Austria 🇦🇹! The EU is truly on its way out! Next year the Italians will throw their trash out.
From the article linked above:
Mr Kurz was one of the backers of the recent law imposed in Austria banning the burka.
He was also instrumental in closing down the Balkan route into Europe used by Middle Eastern refugees.
Mr Kurz’s OVP has promised to cut access to social welfare benefits for refugees for at least five years.
It comes after Austria was used as a gateway for nearly 900,000 migrants making their way to Germany.
Praying for Italy and all clear thinking citizens fighting to reclaim their sovereign nations.
🙏❤️🇮🇹❤️🙏
🙏❤️🇮🇹❤️🙏
Don’t want to give too much away.
Austrian people/government are much more right wing than is known.
Very Germanic too.
Make no fault this dude and his party worked hand in hand with the socialists for years ensuring open borders…
He only talked tough cause the real populists could have won (FPO)
I lived in Salzburgh for a year while studying there. It's such a beautiful country with deep Christian roots. I'm so glad for this win, hopefully this will start a change and at least some European culture will survive.
The Austrians fought a few battles against the Ottomans and they won, hopefully they will prevail again.
The Austrians fought a few battles against the Ottomans and they won, hopefully they will prevail again.
Such good news! I'm really happy about this!
President Trump opened the door to freedom for people all around the world and we all know it. No matter your country nationality or race. it is our responsibility to keep the door open and to go back everone with the courage to go thru it. MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE AGAIN. FREEDOM RINGS AND WE MUST ANSWER THE BELL.
Dang typing errors…
Beautiful!!!!!!
❤️
❤️
