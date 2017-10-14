President Trump Weekly Address – Honoring Our Flag…

President Trump delivers the weekly address October 13th with remarks focusing attention on the symbolism of our national flag.
[Transcript] My fellow Americans,
Every Fourth of July, we celebrate the day America declared its independence. But this month, let us also remember the day our country won its independence.
Next Thursday, October 19, marks the 236th anniversary of the day that George Washington’s Continental Army defeated the British at the Battle of Yorktown in 1781.
When our young American flag waved that day over the British surrender, it marked more than a victory of American arms. It represented the emergence of Stars and Stripes as a beacon of freedom around the world.
On June 14, 1777, the Continental Congress resolved that our flag shall consist of 13 alternating red and white stripes, and a blue field of 13 white stars representing the American colonies.
Congress ultimately decided that a star would be added to our flag’s “constellation” on the Fourth of July upon the admission of each new State to the union, but that the flag would always keep its 13 stripes as a tribute to the original colonies that declared and won their Independence together.
In 1942, Congress passed the United States Flag Code, creating official standards for how we treat our beloved flag. From this code, we teach each new American generation to always show our flag the respect it deserves.
America’s men and women in uniform have carried our flag into battle and given their lives to protect it. Our Star Spangled Banner flew above Fort McHenry in the “Dawn’s Early Light.” Teddy Roosevelt’s Rough Riders carried it to victory at the Battle of San Juan Hill. And our heroic Marines raised it over Iwo Jima.
Every day millions of American citizens raise it, salute it, and honor it on the home front. American workers hang Old Glory above factory floors where they proudly stamp their products “Made in the USA” and more and more products are being so stamped because our economy is starting to boom. We are doing really well. Companies are moving back into the United States and far fewer will be moving out. Believe me. And it’s already happened. American schoolchildren put their hands on their hearts as they recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
Before watching a football game, you want to see those players be proud of their country. Respect our country. Respect our flag. And respect our national anthem and we think they will. We certainly hope they will.
We honor the flag, we pay tribute to the men and women who have given everything for its defense. We renew the bonds of love and loyalty we owe to our fellow citizens—to every American who looks to the Stars and Stripes and sees woven into its fabric their past, their future, and their place in our great American family.
So this month, as we remember the patriots who fought to win our glorious Independence, let us renew our commitment to love our country, protect our citizens, and ensure that this will ALWAYS BE the land of the free and the home of the brave.
Thank you, God bless you, and God bless America.
(link)
Well done Mr President Trump.
Thank you, Mr. President.
There can be NO argument for your statement.
None!
Those who attempt to argue are either traitors or ignorant, perhaps both.
God Bless America
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
Argument from the uniparty and its supporters:
Yep, that will do.
That was a beautiful and inspiring presentation by President Trump.
Americans planted Old Glory on the Moon six times. No other nation even attempted to set foot on the Moon even once. Anyone claiming that the United States is not an exceptional nation is an ignorant fool. G_d bless America and protect President Trump and the First Family.
Amen! 🙏❤️🙏
You are so right Deplorable Vespucciland!
No other country comes close to accomplishing what America has accomplished.
Our beautiful country stand heads above all others in every way.
What is really a shame is all the other countries on the face of the Earth could be raising themselves up to Greatness also.
Instead they a falling down to something less.
The Marxist dream of sameness, being dreary and small.
Oh well, too bad for them.
MAGA and then some!!!!!!
Speeches/addresses like this, is why he won.
And rightly so.
This is why I love my President and my fellow Americans that choose to show respect for our flag. It is more than just a symbol, it is more than history, it is Freedom’s vibrant legacy to us and the generations to come. #Protect it respect it.
Thank you President Trump for loving our country and it’s people. I think I can speak for others here at this amazing gathering place provided by CTH when I say- we hold great affection for you and our First Lady and we will stand with your everyday and fight with you to fulfill the promise of MAGA.
This is an exciting time in history because this fight is worth having !
⭐️ ❤️
It was a long haul to Yorktown. At the Battle of Long Island the Continental Army collapsed, except the Maryland Troops under Lord Sterling who threw themselves against a far superior force of British. The Maryland 400. Buried in a common grave, under an auto repair shop at 3rd Ave and 7th St. Things looked bad in those days, but the American spirit is nigh indestructable
Source of the burial site?
If valid, it needs to be rectified.
We owe that, at the very least, to all souls who sacrificed for the formation of this beautiful America.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve got to read more about this now, very interesting, but also very sad.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maryland_400
Excellent reminder of the meaning of our flag and why we honor what it represents!
The Flag represents The People of the States who united to honor and defend the founding Truths that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these Rights are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.
I have heard that when a war horse hears the sounds of the battle, it runs to the battle. Courageous hearts that do not shrink away.
Betsy DeVos, how appropriate, is our Secretary of Education. She needs to enlist our vets to go into our schools and begin teaching our children once again about our flag, our anthem, and what it means to this country. The older and wiser, the better. They have a story to tell, and it is not about the color of your skin.
We need their knowledge in our schools to begin a dialogue on how to Make America Great Again. They did it without participation trophies, hot chocolate, and snowflake rooms. If we don’t do it now, we will lose the greatest generation ever!
I had a grade school teacher that was a veteran from the Pacific campaign and us boys were always trying to get him to tell us war stories. He would always tell us comical stories never anything heavy and I will always have a place in my heart for him. I learned a lot of common sense and what it meant to be a patriot from that guy.
We could use a couple hundred thousand of teachers just like him today to turn this mess around. We had the Ten Commandments, flags in every room and said the “Pledge of Allegiance” every morning. Every one is a positive thing in your life.
This truly is like an episode of the Twilight Zone with the nonsense being prattled on about by the media.
Back in the day a ruler was used for those few who did not respect the flag, anthem or Pledge of Allegiance. Parents/grandparents taught their children and those instances were few and far between.
Yes, their burial site needs to be honored so that we can honor them.
What do we need to do? How can we make this happen?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good luck petitioning the current NYC mayor, DeBlobbio, or even the governor, Cuomo, both extremely lefty leaning libs, who know nothing of valor and self-sacrifice.
Perhaps on this particular issue we go straight to the top!
I would like to see the source of that info, first.
Time to research.
Two Laine, An excellent idea. Again, how do we make this happen?
LikeLiked by 2 people
From Sundance’s illustration above, this is the YouTube video.
The publisher writes “some of the info may not be exactly right, but you can look it up if you want the precise wording. God bless America!”
**Star Spangled Banner As You’ve Never Heard It**
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you, Mr. President, sir. This should get played in classrooms across America as a primer on why we honor our flag and those who fought for our new nation.
When I was a kid growing up on Long Island, we learned about George Washington and the revolutionary war, especially since it all happened in our back yard, so to speak. Kids are not being taught the history of our country anymore. I think that is part of the reason kids nowadays have no feelings for this great country…..it is part of the left’s agenda. This has to stop. Thank you President Trump for pointing out how great this country is.
This is what we here in WA are going to do on Nov 12 and are working at this time to have it go national. On Sunday Nov 12 the day after Veterans Day we will show not only the NFL what we now do on NFL Sunday but all of America and the world how We The People stand to honor our flag and Veterans that have in the past and those that do so today and in the future stand and fight for her, Grand Old Glory!
I hope that each of you in your state make it happen in your state. Please consider starting a page in your state and sharing everywhere and get people out on the overpasses, Main streets and at Friday nights High School games, in front of your state’s NFL Stadium and most certainly on Sunday! Please post your event inside our main WA page until such time as we get a national page up which would require at least 10 states to join us. Take pictures and videos! Post those in your page and any national page we may have.
Thank you and God Bless America…from this USAF Veteran.
https://www.facebook.com/FlagsAcrossAmericaWA/
A teary-eyed adventure, watching this Star-Spangled Banner video. I imagined myself there taking my turn holding up the flag, knowing I could die, yet unwilling to surrender. Today we see many forces around us demanding our surrender, as those forces demanded our predecessors’ surrender then. I say that we must demand the unconditional surrender of our enemies today, both foreign and domestic, as we did at the end of WW2. Unconditional surrender not only healed our nation 152 years ago, it healed and rebuilt Germany and Japan and most of their neighbors 72 years ago. Anything less and we will suffer the consequences.
I love our president. What a great little video. I am so happy he’s taking on the NFL.
NFL owners and players hate of America and Americans will not be forgotten. Leftist hate of America and Americans will not be forgotten. Deplorables indeed. The unwashed peasants that don’t bow to the SJW PC media police will not forget.
For me, the NFL will be forever dead. Double, triple down now, Knee taking fools.
Everyone must honor and respect our flag, more so at public events! The flag unites our past, present and future…if not the flag then what? 13 stripes and stars in blue: http://kstp.com/kstpImages/repository/2016-07/thedonald.jpg
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Sundance for conservative treehouse, I’m so thankful President Trump stands up for our Flag and the U S A !!!!! And I’m very thankful to you Sundance for the way you bring conservatives together !!!!!!
I’ve started using our President’s weekly address as a reminder to email him at https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact to thank him for everything he’s accomplished in any given week. I appreciate that he communicates with me all week long via Twitter, spontaneous pressers, speeches and the Friday message, so I’m guessing he appreciates hearing from me. It’s not that I think he reads any of my posts, but I’m certain his Office of Communications updates him: “Mr. President, we received 95,000 positive emails today.” Happy to be one of thousands.
A President who is proud of his country, the greatest nation on earth 🙂
Thank you for the transcript, I really appreciate that y’all do this, especially when Saturday is my news catch up day and a once cranky 11 month old is using me as a pillow. Excellent words from our President!
