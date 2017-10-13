October 13th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #267

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
So Trump has essentially repealed and replaced Obamacare himself today. Bravo!
Did he cut the exemption for Congress and their staff? I hope he does that as a stand alone as a pure FU to the do nothing globalist garbage swamp creatures.
99% of the country will rejoice when their preferential treatment is eliminated…they can join the new associations getting insurance across state lines like the rest of us and without taxpayer money.
Oh, yeah! when will President Trump cut Congress’ exemptions?
This is good news. Actually, I thought that the subsidies were to be phased out over a few years period and they should have stopped by now. But if not, I’m glad that our President is taking action.
The final phase stops in 2018. 2025 was another benchmark year for implementation so there may have been other subsidies disguised as something else.
I followed a lobbying group on this for awhile and by 2025 they want most people moved to Skype medical consultations with doctors and most practice done by nurses.
It’s late and I need to get to sleep, but wanted to stay up and post on the political thread just in case someone from our President’s staff passes through here and could received the message.
I am excited and hopeful, and grateful to everyone involved in getting this healthcare EO together. May this health insurance move turn out to be wildly successful!
Sending gratitude to everyone who puts themselves out there to MAGA. The media will try to get you down, but don’t ever think that you are not appreciated — from the bottom of my Deplorable heart. You can’t imagine what a drag health insurance has been on my budget. I had to return to work earlier than I wanted when my toddlers were small, like so many other women, because otherwise we would have been unable to afford insurance…
This is huge. THANK YOU
How lovely of you. I’d like it but no matter what I do my like button won’t work regardless of logging back in.
Jimmy Jack, sometimes I just reload the page when I have had issues with the Like link.
I didn’t log out, just a reload.
The research firm eMarketer says that by the end of last year 16.7 million U.S. adults had already cut the cord and that by the end of this year it will be 22 million.
A day after DirecTV parent AT&T said it would lose subscribers because people are ditching their satellite and cable television services — a phenomenon known as cord-cutting — shares of companies heavily invested in the TV industry tumbled.
Shares of AT&T, the culprit in Thursday’s sell-off, dropped 6 percent, dragging shares of its presumed merger partner, Time Warner, down 2 percent in the process.
AT&T said in a regulatory filing that in the recently ended quarter it would report gaining 300,000 subscribers to its over-the-top digital service while losing 390,000 traditional TV subscribers, for a net loss of 90,000 subs.
http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/tv-stocks-tumble-at-t-cord-cutting-disclosure-1048224
Is there no way to prevent these disgusting media conglomerates from pushing fake news and continuing to guide the narrative to the masses?
I wonder if POTUS Trump could somehow assign responsibility to get this crap stopped cold? What I am thinking here is how POTUS assigned responsibility of North Korea to China. Likewise, How he assigned responsibility of Afghanistan to Pakistan?
It’s just sooooooo not fair.
I prefer to let the MSM take itself down. They’re just so darn GOOD at it. Did you see the Pokemon Go vid from CNN today?….. just as one example.
Seems like it’s doing a pretty good job of exposing itself and turning people off.
I know it takes longer this way, but I think the results are potentially much more lasting.
Prefer to take the Long View and kill ’em for good.
We are witnessing changes of Biblical magnitude. Be patient.
Yes we are!!!!!! The timing on these things is, IMHO, supernatural.
I have to say, Trump’s timing is supernatural. He hit this right as the Noah Oppenheimer spiking the Weinstein story dropped. It’s amazing.
I don’t think it’s his timing that’s supernatural, he is after all a the centre of a yuge network of info. What’s supernatural, it’s how he knows exactly what to do with the info he gets. Amazing.
Rebuild our communities! Yes!
LikeLiked by 1 person
NBC is self destructing. So are most MSM institutions.
You don’t have a true free and fair press as long as they are all owned by six corporations with a political agenda.
Journalism died a long time ago.
I’m so glad Al Gore invented the internet (chuckle, snicker) so citizen journalists could fill the void.
Good interview with Joe Concha.
Hannity or Tucker ran a clip of MSNBC calling out NBC tonite. Too funny.
AN-TI-TRUST
Break-em-up.
Trust in Trump.
Then there’s RICO.
I wish Karma would hurry her ass up….
God’s term limits.
I hate John McCain.
There is a real power in that short sentence. He is loathsome.
Yes, he is. Somehow, you scratch the surface of something bad in the political world and who do you find? John McCain.
Someone else please say it so I don’t have to…..
In other news, the media is SHOCKED that their caricature of General Kelly isn’t even close to reality.
He was great today! Straight shooter, just like our President. The clowns didn’t know what to do and I enjoy every second of it!
The Big Ugly…….
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House said late on Thursday that it cannot lawfully pay subsidies to health insurance companies under the Obamacare health law, prompting howls of protests from Democratic lawmakers.
http://freebeacon.com/issues/white-house-says-cant-lawfully-pay-obamacare-subsidies/
Better yet:
Claw BACK those unlawful Obamacare-Insurer subsidies that the Obama administration was using in its Pay-to-Play kickback scheme.
If Dems don’t like it, just sue the President… Oh wait, those payments are ILLEGAL!
Time to pop that corn and get ready… it’s going to be a wild ride! 😂😂😂
the goal is now to move as quickly as possible to get people over to the new health associations and out of Obamacare. Prices will go up fast now so incentives will be great for those paying into Obamacare.
Pre-existing condition people may stay with Ocare longer until that is all setup for them in the associations. After that they will leave.
Leaving Obamacare = Medicaid expansion and that is it. Then move the Medicaid people over to a pure Medicaid gov site for enrollments and Ocare is done.
https://www.medicaid.gov/
Ocare then remains a law with no people in it or using healthcare.gov site. Shut it down.
Pre-existing conditions can’t be penalized in Association Groups.
But don’t you know, Alexander and Murray are working on a bipartisan Bill to yes, you guessed it, bail out the insurance companies! Of course, they won’t say it as such, but that is what it is. Yet, they forget the part that it has been deemed illegal. I can’t wait for them to try and sell this to the American people.
@ Sundance – We need a CTH article on this ASAP!
I’m starting to think, calm before the storm had everything to do with domestic politics.
President Trump’s Healthcare EO will MASSIVELY MULTIPLY M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!
MEGA-ASSOCIATIONS will emerge as YUGE Healthcare and Political Forces.
• Message to NRA: Extend your charter as a Healthcare Association and WIN FOREVERMORE.
• Message to Insurers: Associations will be calling the shots.
• Message to President Trump: Be DAMNED SURE to open the floodgate with MAXIMUM INCENTIVES and MINIMUM OBSTACLES for Insurance Agents to move people from Bad ObamaCare to Best Associations … during 2018!
The PEOPLE and their ASSOCIATIONS will know that their cost-reduction and healthcare-improvement outcomes came ONLY from President Trump, and NOT from either branch of the Congressional Uniparty.
• This epiphany will occur in the Home Stretch of the 2018 Mid-Term Elections.
• No incumbent from either Uniparty Branch will be able to marshall either funding or voter support.
President Trump will be naming the candidates who we can trust to support his agenda, and NO voter who’s felt the pain of ObamaCare will EVER take a chance on a Uniparty candidate or incumbent again.
THIS!!!
I hope all of this happens.
Get people out of ocare as fast as possible, giving them a better, affordable option and FREAKING BREATHING ROOM, for a change, and our politicians will pay bloody hell if they EVER try taking health insurance away from the people again!!
This is happening, people. This is not a drill. This is happening. I repeat, this is happening.
This never gets old. This has been on my mind all day about all of it – Obamacare, NBC, Weinstein, NK, Vegas, Awan etc etc
When people ask me how I am I wish I could smile and beam this from my eyes like a hologram.
Trump-henge..
Thousands of years from now scientists will ponder why these peculiar monoliths were constructed..
Trump said it would be a big and beautiful wall. They do look pretty.
Trump said it would be a big and beautiful wall. They do look pretty.
They look pretty, but damn, they are big!!!!
I want Hollywood to go down. Big League. That’s gonna mean we need international disgust towards these cretins.
There’s stories coming in from Europe (England, France…so far…) re. Weinstein. One from UK:
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sick Contract!
*This* is why FBI got involved.
Wonder if they can get Weinstein to spill some beans?
Geffen comes to mind
The interview with Cory Feldman is the one that always gets to me the most.
I don’t know who the guy is in this video, Corey Feldman? He sounded quite believable. Heartbreaking. I hope this all comes out. All of it. I want these sick people ruined.
Frankly, the direction our society has been moving, and quickly, I expected shortly that pedophilia was going to be mainstreamed and normalized. Maybe, just maybe, we can stop that from happening.
How many child actors are left in the wreckage?
Isn’t this mind blowing? I don’t even like negotiating for better parking. lol.
as more comes out, people will finally see that Hollywood had / has many like Weinstein that used sexual push against women freely and nothing has been said for decades.
Many A-list male actors and male directors all participated in freely taking advantage of women. It was accepted policy in Hollywood if you wanted to get ahead as a woman,
Ben Afflect is already on the public list. More to come out. Perhaps his dark side buddy MD.
Hollywood has always been the most sexist and racist climate in the US, Hopefully this will quiet all their elite moral superiority slamming all of us for voting for Trump as evil villains.
Europe has stricter sexual assault rules than we do (barring for Muslims who seem to get a pass). Lower penalties though.
Happy name day, Sundance. It was on this day 100 years ago that the sun danced in Fatima, Portugal. I don’t know how you chose your screen name, but I thank you for the insights that you have provided over the year or so that I have read your site. May God bless you.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Love that cowboy! -what a gift that man has!
haha! Country Rap. Love it!
Israel to join US in quitting Unesco
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-41598991
Adios Joe….
He’s a LOSER.
• Loser party.
• Loser wife.
• Loser life.
Joe’s Song:
I’m a loser
I’m a loser
And I’m not what I appear to be
Of all the love I have won, and have lost
There is one love I should never have crossed
She was a girl in a million my friend
I should have known she would win in the end
I’m a loser
And I lost someone who’s near to me
I’m a loser
And I’m not what I appear to be
😂😂😂😂 send it to cowboy chad Prather.. he can do another rap tune with that LOL
Please have at it!
It’s funny how someone who couldn’t even complete a term in the House, couldn’t get to Senate or the WH, thinks he will be missed. What a self absorbed buffoon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The number of people that will miss Joe Scarborough is zero”. (Copied from the twitter.)
This is the crap we put up with in California…..This biatch is worse than Obama ten times over….we need to get her out of here.
https://rickwells.us/sen-commiela-harris-daca-founding/
Anyone running against her? When’s she up next?
She just won senate but I believe she will run for president 2020….she is a dangerous vile woman
I think Weinstein hosted a fund raiser for her in the Hamptons this summer. I agree, Obama has been getting her ready to run for years.
Run, Kuiama, Run!
Can’t stand her. She is a Communist. I will never forget that speech she gave after winning the senate seat. She was furiously crying because Killary lost. KH is a very dangerous looney. We have to figure a way to start taking her down or at least discredit her.
OMG! Congressional Pharmacist Admits Dispensing Alzheimer’s Medication To Lawmakers
In a stunning report published on Wednesday by STAT News’ Erin Mershon, pharmacist Mike Kim reveals he prescribes members of Congress with Alzheimer’s medication.
STAT News reports:
Mike Kim, the reserved pharmacist-turned-owner of the pharmacy, said he has gotten used to knowing the most sensitive details about some of the most famous people in Washington.
“At first it’s cool, and then you realize, I’m filling some drugs that are for some pretty serious health problems as well. And these are the people that are running the country,” Kim said, listing treatments for conditions like diabetes and Alzheimer’s.
“It makes you kind of sit back and say, ‘Wow, they’re making the highest laws of the land and they might not even remember what happened yesterday.”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/omg-congressional-pharmacist-admits-prescribing-alzheimers-medication-lawmakers/
Please give it up.
People with early stage Alzheimer’s can carry on with a lot of cognitive-dependent functions.
We do not put people out to pasture as soon as they are 2 degrees off course.
Once you open the topic of vetting who, at any and all moments, is capable of sustaining the full weight of their job,
–And sidelining anyone found to be deficient,
you have entered a very sick and mad world.
Burgess Owens Speaks Out About The NFL, Race In Politics
Former NFL player gives his take about protests during the national anthem.
Burgess Owens – “The Enemy That We Have Is Not Each Other – It’s Marxist Liberal Democrats Who Use My Race To Get Power.”
Fox News Video 05:40 Minutes Oct-12-2017;
Burgess Owens is a Man’s Man.
Burgess Owens is AMERICA’s New B.O.
“The Better B.O.”
I’m glad you clarified that. lol
Whew!
Just think: Hollywood destroyed= more carnage , HUGE carnage for the Dem Party.
Right now, their BIGGEST Spokespeople (and some contributors) are ACTORS!
Ditto for Globalism. Hollywood’s it’s biggest PR.
Also, this is the best anti Dem PR cuz, unlike so many issues, it grabs the attention of Americans who don’t pay attention to other issues. This is an easy one for everyone to understand.
Even people who *don’t* know the name of the Vice Prez *do* know the names of these stars.
http://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/145096990
Reddit guys posted this that the security guard has gone missing. A Stephanie Wash news put it out on Twitter.
Thanks.
Um, what security guard?
Message to Insurers:
“If you like your ObamaCare, you can KEEP your ObamaCare.”
What in your wildest imagination led you to believe that President Trump would financially reward your Anti-American Actions:
• Lobbying for ObamaCare
• Drafting ObamaCare
• Pay-to-Play Kickbacks to pass ObamaCare
• Donating to get ObamaCare Subsidies
• Funding the USCOC to undermine ObamaCare Repeal and Replace
RE: White House Says It Can’t Lawfully Pay Obamacare Subsidies
http://freebeacon.com/issues/white-house-says-cant-lawfully-pay-obamacare-subsidies/
Just had to share this whammy of a response on FB to this NFLSJW threatening to quit if forced to stand…
“Go ahead and quit, but remember this;
“If you have a problem with people in your culture getting shot, go protest in your own neighborhoods where 33% of your culture don’t graduate high school,
78% of your baby daddies don’t hang around after they “hit dat” and 50% of all murders are committed by your 13% of the population, most of the victims
of your own race. Your problem is whitey and the police? No, your problem is, your own culture, your culture’s lack of discipline and respect for authority and
your culture’s inability to understand simple English commands like, “Put your hands up”, “stop”, “get your hands out of your pockets”,
“Don’t reach into your clothes”, “stop walking back to your vehicle”. And then cry racism when you morons get shot. And, par for the course, you blame
everybody else for your culture’s problems and ruin it for everyone else. Go protest your own culture in your own ‘hoods, then maybe the rest of us will take
you seriously. Until you do, you’re just crying racism to cover your own responsibility for your own stupidity. It’s old and no one gives a crap.”
I think that most people are over it. I know I am …”
http://theconservativefighters.com/news/pathetic-nfl-player-declares-hell-quit-hes-forced-stand-anthem/?utm_content=buffer47fc5&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_campaign=buffer
Aesop…this is about Black Power and bankrupting the white owners of the teams.
https://rickwells.us/naacp-attacks-cowboys-jones-agitation/
So is the Stock market going to crash in the next 2 weeks of October? October is the month it has to happen or dividends will have to be paid in December on profits. If there is no market crash then it actually shows despite the hurricanes that the economy is doing quite well. If the economy is doing well then Mueller won’t be able to get Trump impeached this winter, after all it is “the economy stupid”. Mueller has to turn in something by February or they won’t be able to impeach Trump before the midterm elections of 2018. If Trump is not impeached by the end of this winter then it will show that the Deep State has folded and Trump stays President and will probably be reelected no matter what Bannon says.
It won’t crash.
So true.
