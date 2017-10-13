October 13th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #267

Posted on October 13, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

109 Responses to October 13th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #267

  1. citizen817 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Regina says:
      October 13, 2017 at 12:28 am

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • dufrst says:
        October 13, 2017 at 12:56 am

        So Trump has essentially repealed and replaced Obamacare himself today. Bravo!

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      • angusmcgeef says:
        October 13, 2017 at 1:00 am

        This is good news. Actually, I thought that the subsidies were to be phased out over a few years period and they should have stopped by now. But if not, I’m glad that our President is taking action.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • JimmyJack says:
          October 13, 2017 at 1:26 am

          The final phase stops in 2018. 2025 was another benchmark year for implementation so there may have been other subsidies disguised as something else.

          I followed a lobbying group on this for awhile and by 2025 they want most people moved to Skype medical consultations with doctors and most practice done by nurses.

          Like

          Reply
    • wondering999 says:
      October 13, 2017 at 12:32 am

      It’s late and I need to get to sleep, but wanted to stay up and post on the political thread just in case someone from our President’s staff passes through here and could received the message.

      I am excited and hopeful, and grateful to everyone involved in getting this healthcare EO together. May this health insurance move turn out to be wildly successful!

      Sending gratitude to everyone who puts themselves out there to MAGA. The media will try to get you down, but don’t ever think that you are not appreciated — from the bottom of my Deplorable heart. You can’t imagine what a drag health insurance has been on my budget. I had to return to work earlier than I wanted when my toddlers were small, like so many other women, because otherwise we would have been unable to afford insurance…

      This is huge. THANK YOU

      Liked by 22 people

      Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Regina says:
      October 13, 2017 at 12:26 am

      The research firm eMarketer says that by the end of last year 16.7 million U.S. adults had already cut the cord and that by the end of this year it will be 22 million.

      A day after DirecTV parent AT&T said it would lose subscribers because people are ditching their satellite and cable television services — a phenomenon known as cord-cutting — shares of companies heavily invested in the TV industry tumbled.

      Shares of AT&T, the culprit in Thursday’s sell-off, dropped 6 percent, dragging shares of its presumed merger partner, Time Warner, down 2 percent in the process.

      AT&T said in a regulatory filing that in the recently ended quarter it would report gaining 300,000 subscribers to its over-the-top digital service while losing 390,000 traditional TV subscribers, for a net loss of 90,000 subs.
      http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/tv-stocks-tumble-at-t-cord-cutting-disclosure-1048224

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Cinderella the Deplorable says:
      October 13, 2017 at 12:38 am

      Is there no way to prevent these disgusting media conglomerates from pushing fake news and continuing to guide the narrative to the masses?

      I wonder if POTUS Trump could somehow assign responsibility to get this crap stopped cold? What I am thinking here is how POTUS assigned responsibility of North Korea to China. Likewise, How he assigned responsibility of Afghanistan to Pakistan?

      It’s just sooooooo not fair.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        October 13, 2017 at 12:46 am

        I prefer to let the MSM take itself down. They’re just so darn GOOD at it. Did you see the Pokemon Go vid from CNN today?….. just as one example.

        Seems like it’s doing a pretty good job of exposing itself and turning people off.

        I know it takes longer this way, but I think the results are potentially much more lasting.

        Prefer to take the Long View and kill ’em for good.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • JimmyJack says:
      October 13, 2017 at 1:31 am

      I have to say, Trump’s timing is supernatural. He hit this right as the Noah Oppenheimer spiking the Weinstein story dropped. It’s amazing.

      Like

      Reply
      • Esperanza says:
        October 13, 2017 at 2:07 am

        I don’t think it’s his timing that’s supernatural, he is after all a the centre of a yuge network of info. What’s supernatural, it’s how he knows exactly what to do with the info he gets. Amazing.

        Like

        Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. rsanchez1990 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:28 am

    In other news, the media is SHOCKED that their caricature of General Kelly isn’t even close to reality.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  8. Trumppin says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:31 am

    The Big Ugly…….
    WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House said late on Thursday that it cannot lawfully pay subsidies to health insurance companies under the Obamacare health law, prompting howls of protests from Democratic lawmakers.
    http://freebeacon.com/issues/white-house-says-cant-lawfully-pay-obamacare-subsidies/

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      October 13, 2017 at 12:37 am

      Better yet:
      Claw BACK those unlawful Obamacare-Insurer subsidies that the Obama administration was using in its Pay-to-Play kickback scheme.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • rsanchez1990 says:
      October 13, 2017 at 12:41 am

      If Dems don’t like it, just sue the President… Oh wait, those payments are ILLEGAL!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • SeekerOfTruth says:
      October 13, 2017 at 12:47 am

      the goal is now to move as quickly as possible to get people over to the new health associations and out of Obamacare. Prices will go up fast now so incentives will be great for those paying into Obamacare.

      Pre-existing condition people may stay with Ocare longer until that is all setup for them in the associations. After that they will leave.

      Leaving Obamacare = Medicaid expansion and that is it. Then move the Medicaid people over to a pure Medicaid gov site for enrollments and Ocare is done.
      https://www.medicaid.gov/
      Ocare then remains a law with no people in it or using healthcare.gov site. Shut it down.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      October 13, 2017 at 12:47 am

      But don’t you know, Alexander and Murray are working on a bipartisan Bill to yes, you guessed it, bail out the insurance companies! Of course, they won’t say it as such, but that is what it is. Yet, they forget the part that it has been deemed illegal. I can’t wait for them to try and sell this to the American people.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Jerzy2GA says:
      October 13, 2017 at 2:05 am

      I’m starting to think, calm before the storm had everything to do with domestic politics.

      Like

      Reply
  9. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:33 am

    President Trump’s Healthcare EO will MASSIVELY MULTIPLY M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!

    MEGA-ASSOCIATIONS will emerge as YUGE Healthcare and Political Forces.

    • Message to NRA: Extend your charter as a Healthcare Association and WIN FOREVERMORE.

    • Message to Insurers: Associations will be calling the shots.

    • Message to President Trump: Be DAMNED SURE to open the floodgate with MAXIMUM INCENTIVES and MINIMUM OBSTACLES for Insurance Agents to move people from Bad ObamaCare to Best Associations … during 2018!

    The PEOPLE and their ASSOCIATIONS will know that their cost-reduction and healthcare-improvement outcomes came ONLY from President Trump, and NOT from either branch of the Congressional Uniparty.

    • This epiphany will occur in the Home Stretch of the 2018 Mid-Term Elections.

    • No incumbent from either Uniparty Branch will be able to marshall either funding or voter support.

    President Trump will be naming the candidates who we can trust to support his agenda, and NO voter who’s felt the pain of ObamaCare will EVER take a chance on a Uniparty candidate or incumbent again.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  10. treehouseron says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:34 am

    This is happening, people. This is not a drill. This is happening. I repeat, this is happening.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  11. sunnydaze says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:39 am

    I want Hollywood to go down. Big League. That’s gonna mean we need international disgust towards these cretins.

    There’s stories coming in from Europe (England, France…so far…) re. Weinstein. One from UK:

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4975514/Harvey-Weinstein-offered-Myleene-Klass-sex-contract.html

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. m says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Happy name day, Sundance. It was on this day 100 years ago that the sun danced in Fatima, Portugal. I don’t know how you chose your screen name, but I thank you for the insights that you have provided over the year or so that I have read your site. May God bless you.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Israel to join US in quitting Unesco
    http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-41598991

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. Trumppin says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Adios Joe….

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. winky says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:59 am

    This is the crap we put up with in California…..This biatch is worse than Obama ten times over….we need to get her out of here.

    https://rickwells.us/sen-commiela-harris-daca-founding/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. citizen817 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 1:00 am

    OMG! Congressional Pharmacist Admits Dispensing Alzheimer’s Medication To Lawmakers

    In a stunning report published on Wednesday by STAT News’ Erin Mershon, pharmacist Mike Kim reveals he prescribes members of Congress with Alzheimer’s medication.

    STAT News reports:

    Mike Kim, the reserved pharmacist-turned-owner of the pharmacy, said he has gotten used to knowing the most sensitive details about some of the most famous people in Washington.

    “At first it’s cool, and then you realize, I’m filling some drugs that are for some pretty serious health problems as well. And these are the people that are running the country,” Kim said, listing treatments for conditions like diabetes and Alzheimer’s.

    “It makes you kind of sit back and say, ‘Wow, they’re making the highest laws of the land and they might not even remember what happened yesterday.”

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/omg-congressional-pharmacist-admits-prescribing-alzheimers-medication-lawmakers/

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • TheLastDemocrat says:
      October 13, 2017 at 1:57 am

      Please give it up.

      People with early stage Alzheimer’s can carry on with a lot of cognitive-dependent functions.

      We do not put people out to pasture as soon as they are 2 degrees off course.

      Once you open the topic of vetting who, at any and all moments, is capable of sustaining the full weight of their job,

      –And sidelining anyone found to be deficient,

      you have entered a very sick and mad world.

      Like

      Reply
  18. TexasRanger says:
    October 13, 2017 at 1:01 am

    Burgess Owens Speaks Out About The NFL, Race In Politics

    Former NFL player gives his take about protests during the national anthem.

    Burgess Owens – “The Enemy That We Have Is Not Each Other – It’s Marxist Liberal Democrats Who Use My Race To Get Power.”

    Fox News Video 05:40 Minutes Oct-12-2017;

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  19. sunnydaze says:
    October 13, 2017 at 1:01 am

    Just think: Hollywood destroyed= more carnage , HUGE carnage for the Dem Party.

    Right now, their BIGGEST Spokespeople (and some contributors) are ACTORS!

    Ditto for Globalism. Hollywood’s it’s biggest PR.

    Also, this is the best anti Dem PR cuz, unlike so many issues, it grabs the attention of Americans who don’t pay attention to other issues. This is an easy one for everyone to understand.

    Even people who *don’t* know the name of the Vice Prez *do* know the names of these stars.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Cheetoguido says:
    October 13, 2017 at 1:01 am

    http://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/145096990

    Reddit guys posted this that the security guard has gone missing. A Stephanie Wash news put it out on Twitter.

    Like

    Reply
  21. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 13, 2017 at 1:02 am

    Message to Insurers:

    “If you like your ObamaCare, you can KEEP your ObamaCare.”

    What in your wildest imagination led you to believe that President Trump would financially reward your Anti-American Actions:

    • Lobbying for ObamaCare
    • Drafting ObamaCare
    • Pay-to-Play Kickbacks to pass ObamaCare
    • Donating to get ObamaCare Subsidies
    • Funding the USCOC to undermine ObamaCare Repeal and Replace

    RE: White House Says It Can’t Lawfully Pay Obamacare Subsidies

    http://freebeacon.com/issues/white-house-says-cant-lawfully-pay-obamacare-subsidies/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. Trumppin says:
    October 13, 2017 at 1:09 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Aesop Shrugged says:
    October 13, 2017 at 1:12 am

    Just had to share this whammy of a response on FB to this NFLSJW threatening to quit if forced to stand…

    “Go ahead and quit, but remember this;

    “If you have a problem with people in your culture getting shot, go protest in your own neighborhoods where 33% of your culture don’t graduate high school,
    78% of your baby daddies don’t hang around after they “hit dat” and 50% of all murders are committed by your 13% of the population, most of the victims
    of your own race. Your problem is whitey and the police? No, your problem is, your own culture, your culture’s lack of discipline and respect for authority and
    your culture’s inability to understand simple English commands like, “Put your hands up”, “stop”, “get your hands out of your pockets”,
    “Don’t reach into your clothes”, “stop walking back to your vehicle”. And then cry racism when you morons get shot. And, par for the course, you blame
    everybody else for your culture’s problems and ruin it for everyone else. Go protest your own culture in your own ‘hoods, then maybe the rest of us will take
    you seriously. Until you do, you’re just crying racism to cover your own responsibility for your own stupidity. It’s old and no one gives a crap.”
    I think that most people are over it. I know I am …”

    http://theconservativefighters.com/news/pathetic-nfl-player-declares-hell-quit-hes-forced-stand-anthem/?utm_content=buffer47fc5&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_campaign=buffer

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 1:37 am

    Like

    Reply
  25. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    October 13, 2017 at 1:38 am

    So is the Stock market going to crash in the next 2 weeks of October? October is the month it has to happen or dividends will have to be paid in December on profits. If there is no market crash then it actually shows despite the hurricanes that the economy is doing quite well. If the economy is doing well then Mueller won’t be able to get Trump impeached this winter, after all it is “the economy stupid”. Mueller has to turn in something by February or they won’t be able to impeach Trump before the midterm elections of 2018. If Trump is not impeached by the end of this winter then it will show that the Deep State has folded and Trump stays President and will probably be reelected no matter what Bannon says.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 1:52 am

    Like

    Reply
  28. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 1:55 am

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s