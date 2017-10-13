Las Vegas Shooting Update – October 13th Press Conference (Video)…

An overly emotional Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, together with FBI special agent Aaron Rouse, held a press conference today delivering further information on the 1October Mandalay Bay Massacre. (Video Below) New details on the timeline and sequence of events were shared but no questions were taken.

According to the latest information the “Check-In” date for shooter Stephen Paddock was confirmed as September 25th. A subsequent change in the hotel room registry on Sept 28th placed the registration of the room in the name of Paddocks girlfriend, Marilou Danley. The suite was occupied by Paddock from 9/25 throughout, with only the registration name changing on 9/28 to Danley.

Additionally, during a very defensive explanation, Sheriff Lombardo attempted to provide further clarification on the timeline and sequence of events.

Lombardo states that security guard Jesus “Jose'” Campos responded to the report of a blocked stairwell door at 9:59pm. After not being able to open the emergency door at 9:59pm (from the stairwell side) Campos then walked around to the front of the exit door on the 32nd floor and arrived at 10:05pm, that’s when he encountered nearby the Paddock suite door slightly ajar and Paddock began shooting at Campos.

This establishes the beginning time for the first shots at 10:05pm and reconciles Mandalay Bay reporting with LVMPD reporting. After responding to radio and cell phone calls from Campos, additional security and police arrived 12 minutes later at 10:17pm. When police and armed hotel security arrived on the 32nd floor, responding to the calls from Campos, there was silence. Sheriff Lombardo then stating all shooting of the crowd took place between 10:05pm and 10:15pm.

There was no reconciliation of the original outline of security guard Campos arriving at 10:05pm to the sound of drilling; so it is presumed from the information through today that Paddock stopped drilling and began shooting at Campos, then, seconds later, shooting at the crowd through the broken windows.

Here’s the Presser Video (w/notes below):

♦Sheriff Lombardo:

17 medical facilities were utilized to treat injured and wounded victims.

546 people transported to hospitals with injuries. 501 have been released.

58 people deceased

45 people remain hospitalized, some in critical condition, death toll could increase.

The fuel tanks at the adjacent McCarren airport “were fired upon with intent” by Paddock. However, it is affirmed by McCarren officials that firing bullets into the fuel storage tanks would be “very unlikely” to ignite them.

Paddock check-in date was September 25th. Paddock occupied room on Sept. 25th. Registration name changed on September 28th to Marilou Danley. However, occupant did not change.

Initial autopsy of Paddock showed no physical brain abnormalities per coroner. Additional lab results on microscopic analysis of brain ongoing.

Confusion over timeline and Sequence of events was not “incompetence”. Lombardo states he is “offended” by claims of cover-up or incompetence.

Timeline established via use of: security logs, Jose’ Campos, CCTV, dispatch recordings, cameras and radio calls.

9:59pm human entry into security log of fire door block.

10:05pm shooting of Campos. Campos called via radio and cell phone. Campos under fire at 10:05pm.

10:17pm police and hotel security arrive on 32nd floor and begin evacuating guests.

Lombardo: “No conspiracy”

FBI and LVMPD working together. FBI working on comprehensive background research of Stephen Paddock.

Lombardo: “confidence there are no other actors”.

FBI now taking over research and investigation aspects of events.

♦Special Agent Aaron Rouse (Las Vegas FBI field office)

200 Agents working case. Many with specialized fields.

No signs of shooter having any ideology or affiliation.

2,000 leads have been investigated.

Over 1,000 pieces of evidence.

Technical forensics of electronic devices ongoing.

Anyone with information use 1-800-CALL-FBI

♦Sheriff Lombardo:

Desire to frame narrative of heroism for first responders.

Lombardo overly emotional (considering 2 weeks past.)

Discussed Paddock targeting police officers including: Brady Cook, 4 wounds, shoulder/arm/chest/back. Samuel Whitworth, broken leg – remained on scene providing cover for ambulances. etc.

Sheriff Lombardo heavily working the sympathy angle. Modestly over-the-top given the distance from events.

Sheriff Lombardo and Agent Rouse refused to answer any questions.

