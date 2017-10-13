Contradictions, Crying and Confusion By Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo…

Posted on October 13, 2017 by

After reviewing the latest press conference by Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo a few issues rise to the surface.   America doesn’t need tears – America needs answers.

First, on the matter of Lombardo’s defensive act, and anger toward people creating alternate theories to reconcile their official contradictions. It is ridiculous for law enforcement (2 weeks post shooting) to claim they want the public’s help, and yet simultaneously hold press briefings where they refuse to answer questions.

If they want the “alternate theories” to stop – then simply deliver honest and accurate information.  It has been two weeks.  For the FBI and LVMPD to claim they cannot yet present a valid and reasonable sequence of events in the worst mass shooting in U.S. history is abjectly indefensible.  Apparently the internal definition of “public servant” has been lost.

If there are, as continually claimed, NO ADDITIONAL “subjects of interest”, or “additional actors”, in the crime – there is no reasonable excuse for not providing information.

It then becomes further ridiculous for the same sheriff to direct his ire against those who seek information from law enforcement, yet simultaneously claim a desire for transparency and refuse to answer reasonable questions.   These mutually exclusive statements and behaviors do not reconcile.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police leadership are creating a public spotlight of ineptitude and malfeasance upon themselves; no-one else is to blame.  LVMPD is doing this to themselves.  It has been two weeks since the shooting.

Getting emotional during press conferences doesn’t solve the substantive issues at stake; and publicly crying on camera is darn sure not a direct route toward public confidence.  If the job is too tough for Lombardo’s feelings and sensibilities, then Las Vegas municipal authorities, and Mayor, should demand he step aside.

An example of irreconcilable narrative construction is Lombardo’s claim today that security officer Jesus “Jose'” Campos came under direct fire around 10:05pm and used both his radio and cell phone to call for help.  [See Video 11:00 prompted – hit play]

  “Mr. Campos received his wounds in close proximity to 22:05 (10:05pm). He attempted to relay that information via, uh, his radio; and it was confirmed ’cause he also relayed that information via his cell phone”.

If this is an accurate portrayal of the events as they are now re-re-re-framed in their fourth iteration.  Then why didn’t the hotel security office know of Campos communication when they were contacted by maintenance worker Stephen Schuck?

[Listen to recorded radio call

Maintenance worker Stephen Schuck called in his encounter with the gunman on the 32nd floor -to the security office- after the shooting began, and according to Sheriff Lombardo after Campos called the same hotel security office.

However, clearly the contact from Mr. Schuck (as outlined in the recording) this was the first knowledge within the security office.

“Security wants to know what room”? etc.

Additionally, if Campos did indeed contact the security office, why is there only the recorded information from Stephen Schuck?  Shouldn’t there be a similar recording from Jose Campos?

There isn’t.

Something is just not adding up here and the refusal of law enforcement to answer ANY questions only creates a bigger sense that something is profoundly wrong.  The common sense appearance is that LVMPD and the FBI are deliberately misleading on a sequence of events that should be very easy to pin down; especially given two weeks to get it straight.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Conspiracy ?, Mandalay Bay Massacre, media bias, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

137 Responses to Contradictions, Crying and Confusion By Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo…

  1. Ziiggii says:
    October 13, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Campos is the weak link in this narrative.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  2. snarkybeach says:
    October 13, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    pol/ has a theory that this was an FBI weapons sting that went horribly wrong when Paddock started shooting. makes more sense than the song and dance between the sheriff and the FBI. also there are reports that people who turned in their phones with videos to help the investigation got them back completely wiped.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Cinderella the Deplorable says:
      October 13, 2017 at 8:58 pm

      too bad any helpful videos weren’t just put on a thumb drive and handed over to police, instead of giving police their entire phone…….

      Note to us, should anyone have ‘helpful’ video in the future….🙄

      Liked by 13 people

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      October 13, 2017 at 9:24 pm

      Sting operation out in the Nevada desert maybe. Lugging all that hardware up to the 32nd Floor of a Vegas Strip casino hotel? Um, no way. Silly theory.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Ziiggii says:
        October 13, 2017 at 9:33 pm

        Vegas Strip casino

        A Hotel/Casino that has a history of its employees being a part of the “Resistance”?

        Should that not bring in our suspicious cat? What if there is an ANTIFA element somewhere imbedded in the staff?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • MM says:
          October 13, 2017 at 9:47 pm

          Ziiggii the sheriff had been given us bits of truth in the beginning.
          He is upset because he has lost control to MBH/CASINO OWNERS.
          He knows he is lying to us that’s why he is losing his composure.
          We need to revisit earlier press conferences before MONEY took over.
          They now have CCTV, remember LA TIMES article said they didn’t have CCTV.
          If more shooters were involved (3-5) LV is FUBAR’D

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
          October 13, 2017 at 9:59 pm

          Would think that the entire MB employees union staff were Killary supporters and went along with everything that Paddock did up until he, and his accomplices if any, opened fire on thousands of innocent happy concert goers on a Sunday night. At this point hotel management is hoping that no one develops a conscience and spill the beans…….

          Like

          Reply
      • Sylvia Avery says:
        October 13, 2017 at 9:38 pm

        That has never worked for me as a theory, either. Too many cameras. Too inconvenient. No.

        The absolutely only reason I can think of that makes sense to lug all those weapons up to the 32nd Floor was for someone to use them.

        But if I were Mr. Analytical Planner Numbers Guy/Accountant Man, it seems out of character to be drilling his hole in the wall for a camera or whatever at virtually the last minute. Wouldn’t you have that done already? Like hours in advance?

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Deb says:
      October 13, 2017 at 9:44 pm

      Always always send videos and photos to friends and famlies before handing them over to police. It’s easy to text them from a phone.

      Like

      Reply
      • mike says:
        October 13, 2017 at 9:54 pm

        Then put them up on the internet before handing over the file(s). All gubermint organs have to be considered politicized, gubered and grubered.

        Like

        Reply
  3. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    October 13, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    Enough of this kabuki theater already!

    I wish I understood why we are being spoon fed BS BY LVMPD and FBI and why NO INVESTIGATION ever seems to go ANYWERE.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • lastinillinois says:
      October 13, 2017 at 8:59 pm

      We are being spoon fed this pablum because “YOU (and I) CANT HANDLE THE TRUTH!”

      Or so they believe ……

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Ziiggii says:
      October 13, 2017 at 9:02 pm

      “fed BS BY LVMPD and FBI”

      Are we?!? Are we getting spoon feed by LEO? Seems to me MGM are the ones moving goal posts every other day and Campos/Schuck are the low hanging pawns who happen to be the ones closest to what happened.

      Sucks to be them! Well, unless we are on to something over at /pol and these innocent 20 somethings really are something more (ANTIFA-sympathetic)?

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Cinderella the Deplorable says:
        October 13, 2017 at 9:10 pm

        well, you bring up a good point, Ziiggii. It could be MGM giving us this BS. Unfair of me to only single out LEO.

        As I mentioned on the other Mandalay Bay thread, Lombardo (IMO) seems ready to break… either this is too much (really? is this today’s American M.A.N.??!) or he knows things he’s not allowed to talk about OR he fears for his life and is being told what to say.

        If he was pissed off at FBI for controlling the narrative or for making him the fall guy for conspiracy theories or for looking like an bumbling idiot, it doesn’t make sense that he would come across as teary/fragile….

        I don’t know – this whole situation is so bizarre.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • MM says:
        October 13, 2017 at 9:30 pm

        MGM is in control of the laser and we are the cats chasing the laser.
        Why is Campos being protected but not Schuck?
        Why is Campos now missing?
        MGM is directing the show it’s all about the money.
        We need to concentrate on Radio Traffic the night of the shooting
        and forget about MGM’S LASER SHOW.

        Like

        Reply
    • IMO says:
      October 13, 2017 at 9:26 pm

      Time for Wray to replace McCabe. This has McCabe and deep state finger prints all over it. If they think putting a schill like Lombardo out front to discredit LEOs it’s not working. People know who is really behind this.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  4. Patriot1783 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    What a joke of an investigation, an absolute insult to the memories of the deceased and the injured.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  5. Vivid Blue says:
    October 13, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Campos pictures with cane & band-aid on head getting an award for his actions. http://www.spfpa.org/news/spfpa-strong-honoring-our-heros.html
    Note the award claims that Paddock was already firing into the concert, but Campos went towards the gunman anyways.
    ..”as a first responder,he approached a hotel suite where a gun was firing automatic weapons into a crowded concert.”

    Which timeline are we in now?

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • Vivid Blue says:
      October 13, 2017 at 8:57 pm

      gun=gunman in the bold part. But you can read the words on his award on the pictures from the site. They also mention the 200 bullets.

      Like

      Reply
    • Vivid Blue says:
      October 13, 2017 at 9:18 pm

      Picture of the award:

      Hope it shows up properly.

      Like

      Reply
    • Cinderella the Deplorable says:
      October 13, 2017 at 9:23 pm

      All the men in that photo you linked, vivid Blue, look pretty darned satisfied and proud….EXCEPT for Campos. Campos looks more like a stiff deer in headlights.

      Lefty: Now you just smile for the cameras, Campos.
      Campos: yyyyyyesssir

      ? or perhaps I just am overly sensitive having watched too much crime/drama over years (Lillyhammer, Breaking Bad, GoodFellas, etc. etc.)

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • MM says:
        October 13, 2017 at 9:34 pm

        I thought he also looked older than a young 20 year old.
        Maybe it was just me.

        Like

        Reply
      • Vivid Blue says:
        October 13, 2017 at 9:38 pm

        I totally agree Cinderella. I think he knows the words on the certificate are a lie. He didn’t hear automatic gunfire, then ‘bravely’ go towards it to distract the gunman saving lives like the award said. He knows it is bull.

        They expected us to believe an unarmed security guard would hear automatic gunfire coming from a suite & instead of radioing it in, he charges bravely ahead to distract the gunman before calling it in? What would happen if he was killed? He/They didn’t think their lies through. That is the face of a man that knows it is only a matter of time until the truth catches up with him.

        Like

        Reply
      • Mz Molly Anna says:
        October 13, 2017 at 9:57 pm

        Award???? This is ridiculous. Giving an award out before even finding a motive or telling the public what happened. This is not an award, it is propaganda so you believe the BS they are spueing.

        Like

        Reply
    • haditwgov says:
      October 13, 2017 at 9:58 pm

      My apologies BUT its way too darned early to be handing out any award. What they are “celebrating” is a reaction (maybe true, maybe false) to the biggest BIGGEST mass murder in our history. Yeah, nothing remotely close to celebrate. Who are they trying to fool?!

      Like

      Reply
    • seekingthetruth2 says:
      October 13, 2017 at 9:58 pm

      Notice how the “gun” just inexplicably starting shooting. Kind of how SUVs were killing people left and right a few years back!

      Like

      Reply
  6. weneedmorerules says:
    October 13, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Are there any competent people left in any level of government?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. redmomerath says:
    October 13, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    Repost from 25 min ago in other thread, thought I’d post here

    Read this article and compare the cover-ups and holes in the Lockerbie narrative with what we see unfolding before us in this “investigation”…

    https://www.theguardian.com/uk/2001/jun/27/lockerbie.features11

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. beaujest says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Sheriff and FBI are in over their head ! Politics and political correctness are no match for this tragedy ! Years of destroying a great organization like the FBI has come home to roost !

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. NebraskaFilly says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    I have not yet watched this guy’s Part 1 but here is Part 2: with a victim (allegedly an “avid hunter”) who is making some pretty clear-cut statements that there were 3-5 shooters (100%), not just from the 32nd floor, bullets flying horizontally:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Sally says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Just before the second video, I think you mean Larry “Jesus” Campos, not “security officer Jesus “Jose’” Lombardo” Unless there’s something I’m missing.

    Also, I’m trying to understand – he shoots at Jesus (at 10:05), runs back and breaks two windows then races back and forth between them while keeping an eye on the hall so he can shoot Maintenance Man – who never heard the first shots at Jesus or, the gunfire that supposedly started 40 seconds after Jesus is shot. And then, why did he kill himself BEFORE the police even arrive on the floor. And, since the adjoining room door was locked from that side, did he lock it then run into the hallway, back into the suite room, before he shot himself? Even leaving out things like how or why this guy would carry all those guns & ammo up when he knew he’d never have time to fire them all. The whole thing is just too nuts to believe. There’s even more than this, but this is my first post and I think I’ve already ranted enough.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. zephyrbreeze says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Why is the FBI involved; someone remind me…

    Maybe the weepiness is due to fatigue and cognitive dissonance, with him knowing that he’s having to take orders from the moguls and FBI who want an “alternate” outcome, and forced to make facts “fit” when they don’t fit.

    Maybe there’s a need for a “true info” reward fund. People know stuff. Make it a really big reward. Create a citizens’ grand jury.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. lastinillinois says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    I’m not going to pile onto this sheriff.

    I understand why people are piling on, the ‘weak link’ and all that, but this guy doesn’t seem like the enemy to me.

    He seems like he is under enormous pressure trying to ‘toe the company line’ for the org leading the investigation and he is having a very difficult time doing so.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Ziiggii says:
      October 13, 2017 at 9:09 pm

      He’s a self confessed ‘introvert’. He doesn’t like being out in the spotlight.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      October 13, 2017 at 9:12 pm

      This man is the face of their department! Knowing what you know now, would you take a trip to LV? I will never step foot back in Vegas because of all of this nonsense. Do you think Steve Wynn and other casino owners are happy with what is taking place? They must be mortified because their casinos will go to hell in a hand basket in the very near future.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • annieoakley says:
      October 13, 2017 at 9:21 pm

      This Sheriff was elected to a job that doesn’t include trying to please the FBI, CIA, MGM. He started out doing his job and now he just looks like a fool.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • NebraskaFilly says:
      October 13, 2017 at 9:27 pm

      Once again, do NOT forget: this is NOT a “Constitutional” sheriff – he helped the BLM try to steal Bundy’s cattle.

      Like

      Reply
    • Phil aka Felipe says:
      October 13, 2017 at 9:49 pm

      “I’m not going to pile onto this sheriff.”

      I’m not either. Who knows? The Sheriff has seen firsthand the carnage that was brought upon his city. He may have been told, “The same will happen to your family if you don’t do exactly what we tell you to do.”

      He could be threatened by the Mob, the FBI, or other evil entities like Muslim Brotherhood/CAIR/ISIS, Deep State.

      The guy is definitely under stress as evidenced in his press conference. I don’t think it is from him getting emotional about the heroism of his fellow LEO’s.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  13. fleporeblog says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    I can’t put into words how I am feeling right now! Has anyone in the hospital confirmed Jorge “Jesus” Larry Campos being treated for a gunshot wound? Has anyone come out to tell us anything about this guy from his HS days? Why wouldn’t they allow the public to hear the radio transmission from Campos. Why haven’t they released the cell phone call to the police.

    Does our President need to take another trip to LV to thank Jesus?

    Like

    Reply
  14. Jim Rogers says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    ISIS – ISIS – ISIS – IS IT ISIS??? If it is, who’s behind the cover-up? Why???

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. rashamon says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Just another false flag, folks. The whole episode stinks and the PTB know it. When are we going to get sufficiently tired of these war games that sacrifice our citizens to throw the ba$tards out? The U.S. is the only country with sufficient resources to keep the banksters in coin, so we have been kept in a constant state of war to keep their pockets filled. Enuf already!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. cycle1 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. WeThePeople2016 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    I had posted this on the previous thread on this topic. I am not buying anything that they are spewing on this case. They are not telling us the truth. The fact that they would not take questions speaks volumes. The sheriff is a good actor, too.

    This is Passive-Aggressive Behavior. They hold a press conference acting like they have information, then they hem and haw, change timelines, and put on an emotional show. The fact that hardly anything is known as fact on this case and we are two weeks in is pure Passive-Aggressive behavior from the LVPD and the FBI. It is stalling; playing dumb at times. They know a lot more than they are saying. The question to ask is why? What is to gain for them in doing this?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Brant says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Not to make light of a depressing case our host has worked on, perhaps they will claim the cameras weren’t set to daylight savings time.

    Like

    Reply
  19. David says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Listening to the initial response to the maintenance worker’s first words, the security guard tells someone nearby him, “Copy. Hey! It’s on 32.” That suggests to me security is aware someone is firing a gun in the hotel…he didn’t have to explain what “It” is to the other person. So I do think Campos has called in an attack just before the maintenance worker, but for whatever reason isn’t communicating clearly and hasn’t told them which floor.

    Like

    Reply
  20. POP says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    A hint for the FBI: the cctv will answer most questions.
    Why at these press conferences are the media and LE pretending the cctv isn’t the most vital evidence there is and hardly mention it?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. MaineCoon says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    “Additionally, if Campos did indeed contact the security office, why is there only the recorded information from Stephen Schuck? Shouldn’t there be a similar recording from Jose Campos?

    There isn’t.

    Something is just not adding up here and the refusal of law enforcement to answer ANY questions only creates a bigger sense that something is profoundly wrong. The common sense appearance is that LVMPD and the FBI are deliberately misleading on a sequence of events that should be very easy to pin down; especially given two weeks to get it straight.”

    Oh, boy.

    Not looking good for the disappeared, in hiding, on the run Campos.

    Where’s Campos?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. lizzieintexas says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Like

    Reply
  23. fleporeblog says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Like

    Reply
  24. MaineCoon says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Lombardo and FIB pressers…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. rsanchez1990 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    I’ve been trying to search for this, but no luck. Does anyone know where Campos is from?

    Like

    Reply
  26. lizzieintexas says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    UPDATE: Vegas Security Guard Jesus Campos Skips 5 Interviews, Goes Missing — And Now His Family Is Under Gag Order

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/update-vegas-security-guard-jesus-campos-skips-5-interviews-goes-missing-now-family-gag-order/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. A2 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    I just listened to the presser. To me, the LVPD Sheriff and the FBI Rouse both sounded very frightened. Interesting.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. rikster says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    If you think things don’t make sense now, add this in the mix. This is the woman that made the live video at the Belagio the night of the shooting. The main thing that makes me go huh? is during the first 8 minutes. She says there is gunfire outside and a crowd of people run into the Belagio patio at around 11:15. The whole thing is interesting. WTF……………..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Some Old Guy says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    The apparent point that Campos simultaneously called on his radio and his phone seems puzzling to me (as it does to SD). The radio is easier to operate (push and talk, I assume) and can be done in conjunction with other activities and I believe this was his first attempt at communicatiion and it undoubtedly went back to the MB security desk.

    Why call on the cell phone and to who? I assume the security desk asked him to call 911 but that’s not clear and it’s odd the desk couldn’t or wouldn’t run interference to a wounded man in harms way. If he did call 911 on his phone, that call should be recorded and time stamped, but there’s no indication from the sheriff.

    Also, under the 3rd and latest timeline, the shooter would have begun gunning concert goers during Campos communications with whomever he was talking to which would have been an opportunity to escape if he could move, yet he didn’t until sometime shortly thereafter when the maintenance worker chanced by. Was it Physical inability, fear or did he just shut down, I don’t know but I’m confident he wasn’t hoping to keep Paddock in check.

    So many questions.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. 100% YOOPER says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Since this has happened under President Trump’s watch, I believe we will have an answer, just not anytime soon.

    Like

    Reply
  31. WVDeplorable (@RednekWV) says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    My simple minded instincts say there is a BIG conflict between the FBI and the LAPD. As i’ve stated I DONT TRUST THE FBI…

    Like

    Reply
  32. moe2004 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Did anyone see Patriot’s Day by Mark Walburg about the Marathon Bombings? May be the only movie I’ve seen in the theater for years. Immediately after the bombs went off the FBI took over, Boston LE were shut out. This is what they do, the guy in Vegas has his hands tied, sad.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Phil aka Felipe says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Sundance said it better than I could:

    “If there are, as continually claimed, NO ADDITIONAL “subjects of interest”, or “additional actors”, in the crime – there is no reasonable excuse for not providing information.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. WVDeplorable (@RednekWV) says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Why is the FBI say nothing???

    Like

    Reply
  35. debmonson says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Can Anyone Answer This????? Since Lockerbie Was A Tit for tat Operation By Islamic Factions We Blew Up their Airliner They Then Blew Up ours— Is There Any Correlating Event Equal To What happened in Las Vegas Where either we Did Something Similar To Some islamic Group or They perceived That We did?????(sorry About LOusy TYping MY kindle Is possessed)

    Like

    Reply
  36. Martin says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Fatigue. And I think that’s the goal.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Running Fast says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Sundance I respect your forum I respect your opinions and I respect your reporting and I know that you don’t generally enjoy taking information from Alex Jones and Infowars because a lot of their information tends to be speculative. In this case though based upon everything I’ve seen and read and that’s been a lot they are right on the money. Isis claimed responsibility for this there are reports of a gunman at other hotels (all from privatecitizens via Yourube uploads). That press conference today was not a press conference it was a sheriff who figuratively had a gun to his head and was forced to read statements to the public. We are being lied to.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. 4430lacey says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    I hope I got this right, Campos said he used the radio, but there is no evidence of the call, its said he used his Cell, is there any evidence to support that?

    Like

    Reply
  39. Bubba says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    I stumbled upon the Big Oil video and thought that I recognized the BP CEO. I immediately thought of the FBI Agent in the Las Vegas shooting.

    FBI agent, Aaron Rouse, and the former CEO of BP, Bob Dudley, really look a like, don’t they?

    Keep in mind that these videos were done several years apart.

    Why Big Oil Conquered The World – BP CEO Bob Dudley – go to 1:31:15

    Las Vegas Shooting – FBI Agent Aaron Rouse – go to 18:42

    Couldn’t be the same person, of course. Just saying…strange.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s