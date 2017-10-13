Contradictions, Crying and Confusion By Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo…

After reviewing the latest press conference by Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo a few issues rise to the surface. America doesn’t need tears – America needs answers.
First, on the matter of Lombardo’s defensive act, and anger toward people creating alternate theories to reconcile their official contradictions. It is ridiculous for law enforcement (2 weeks post shooting) to claim they want the public’s help, and yet simultaneously hold press briefings where they refuse to answer questions.
If they want the “alternate theories” to stop – then simply deliver honest and accurate information. It has been two weeks. For the FBI and LVMPD to claim they cannot yet present a valid and reasonable sequence of events in the worst mass shooting in U.S. history is abjectly indefensible. Apparently the internal definition of “public servant” has been lost.
If there are, as continually claimed, NO ADDITIONAL “subjects of interest”, or “additional actors”, in the crime – there is no reasonable excuse for not providing information.
It then becomes further ridiculous for the same sheriff to direct his ire against those who seek information from law enforcement, yet simultaneously claim a desire for transparency and refuse to answer reasonable questions. These mutually exclusive statements and behaviors do not reconcile.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police leadership are creating a public spotlight of ineptitude and malfeasance upon themselves; no-one else is to blame. LVMPD is doing this to themselves. It has been two weeks since the shooting.
Getting emotional during press conferences doesn’t solve the substantive issues at stake; and publicly crying on camera is darn sure not a direct route toward public confidence. If the job is too tough for Lombardo’s feelings and sensibilities, then Las Vegas municipal authorities, and Mayor, should demand he step aside.
An example of irreconcilable narrative construction is Lombardo’s claim today that security officer Jesus “Jose'” Campos came under direct fire around 10:05pm and used both his radio and cell phone to call for help. [See Video 11:00 prompted – hit play]
“Mr. Campos received his wounds in close proximity to 22:05 (10:05pm). He attempted to relay that information via, uh, his radio; and it was confirmed ’cause he also relayed that information via his cell phone”.
If this is an accurate portrayal of the events as they are now re-re-re-framed in their fourth iteration. Then why didn’t the hotel security office know of Campos communication when they were contacted by maintenance worker Stephen Schuck?
[Listen to recorded radio call]
Maintenance worker Stephen Schuck called in his encounter with the gunman on the 32nd floor -to the security office- after the shooting began, and according to Sheriff Lombardo after Campos called the same hotel security office.
However, clearly the contact from Mr. Schuck (as outlined in the recording) this was the first knowledge within the security office.
“Security wants to know what room”? etc.
Additionally, if Campos did indeed contact the security office, why is there only the recorded information from Stephen Schuck? Shouldn’t there be a similar recording from Jose Campos?
There isn’t.
Something is just not adding up here and the refusal of law enforcement to answer ANY questions only creates a bigger sense that something is profoundly wrong. The common sense appearance is that LVMPD and the FBI are deliberately misleading on a sequence of events that should be very easy to pin down; especially given two weeks to get it straight.
Campos is the weak link in this narrative.
ADD: there needs to be proof that the other voice on that recording is Campos.
ADD+:why is MGM releasing this “full” version of the leaked audio from yesterday?
ADD++: is Jesus Angel Jose Campos (whatever the f his name is) not feeling good about going along with this narrative? I know he’s been shot in the upper thigh (so we’re told), but that face didn’t look all excited 🤗 about getting a ‘Hero’ award from his Union peeps.
How do we know he was even shot? Someone wrote he is listed as Larry Campos on his security license. What the hell do “unverified” mean? “Not building a case?”
And ironically it seems that Campos has disappeared.
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/10/13/las-vegas-security-guard-jesus-campos-disappears-moments-before-tv-interviews.html
Read that the “nosy ‘alt-right’ reporter” LauraLoomer was locked out of today’s Friday the 13th Press Conference. Guess authorities didn’t want her asking any more embarrassing questions like she did the other day?
LikeLiked by 4 people
wow, some body(s) must be starting to stink…
She’s not a reporter. She’s an activist. So yeah they locked out all non-credentialled people. Right or wrong.
i feel this is one big GIANT CLUSTER FK.
pol/ has a theory that this was an FBI weapons sting that went horribly wrong when Paddock started shooting. makes more sense than the song and dance between the sheriff and the FBI. also there are reports that people who turned in their phones with videos to help the investigation got them back completely wiped.
LikeLiked by 6 people
too bad any helpful videos weren’t just put on a thumb drive and handed over to police, instead of giving police their entire phone…….
Note to us, should anyone have ‘helpful’ video in the future….🙄
I think they confiscated the devices.
Thankfully, I no longer have a phone. Welcome to the New World Order.
They did. In addition there are reports of all laptops being wiped for anyone with one eunning during the event.
WOW.
Sting operation out in the Nevada desert maybe. Lugging all that hardware up to the 32nd Floor of a Vegas Strip casino hotel? Um, no way. Silly theory.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Vegas Strip casino
A Hotel/Casino that has a history of its employees being a part of the “Resistance”?
Should that not bring in our suspicious cat? What if there is an ANTIFA element somewhere imbedded in the staff?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ziiggii the sheriff had been given us bits of truth in the beginning.
He is upset because he has lost control to MBH/CASINO OWNERS.
He knows he is lying to us that’s why he is losing his composure.
We need to revisit earlier press conferences before MONEY took over.
They now have CCTV, remember LA TIMES article said they didn’t have CCTV.
If more shooters were involved (3-5) LV is FUBAR’D
Would think that the entire MB employees union staff were Killary supporters and went along with everything that Paddock did up until he, and his accomplices if any, opened fire on thousands of innocent happy concert goers on a Sunday night. At this point hotel management is hoping that no one develops a conscience and spill the beans…….
That has never worked for me as a theory, either. Too many cameras. Too inconvenient. No.
The absolutely only reason I can think of that makes sense to lug all those weapons up to the 32nd Floor was for someone to use them.
But if I were Mr. Analytical Planner Numbers Guy/Accountant Man, it seems out of character to be drilling his hole in the wall for a camera or whatever at virtually the last minute. Wouldn’t you have that done already? Like hours in advance?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Always always send videos and photos to friends and famlies before handing them over to police. It’s easy to text them from a phone.
Then put them up on the internet before handing over the file(s). All gubermint organs have to be considered politicized, gubered and grubered.
Enough of this kabuki theater already!
I wish I understood why we are being spoon fed BS BY LVMPD and FBI and why NO INVESTIGATION ever seems to go ANYWERE.
LikeLiked by 10 people
We are being spoon fed this pablum because “YOU (and I) CANT HANDLE THE TRUTH!”
Or so they believe ……
Or perhaps just the opposite. If we knew the truth of what is really going on in this countrywe might decide to take it into our own hands. Handle it if we must.
We can’t handle the truth because those that tell it will compromise their livelihood.
“fed BS BY LVMPD and FBI”
Are we?!? Are we getting spoon feed by LEO? Seems to me MGM are the ones moving goal posts every other day and Campos/Schuck are the low hanging pawns who happen to be the ones closest to what happened.
Sucks to be them! Well, unless we are on to something over at /pol and these innocent 20 somethings really are something more (ANTIFA-sympathetic)?
LikeLiked by 5 people
well, you bring up a good point, Ziiggii. It could be MGM giving us this BS. Unfair of me to only single out LEO.
As I mentioned on the other Mandalay Bay thread, Lombardo (IMO) seems ready to break… either this is too much (really? is this today’s American M.A.N.??!) or he knows things he’s not allowed to talk about OR he fears for his life and is being told what to say.
If he was pissed off at FBI for controlling the narrative or for making him the fall guy for conspiracy theories or for looking like an bumbling idiot, it doesn’t make sense that he would come across as teary/fragile….
I don’t know – this whole situation is so bizarre.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“he knows things he’s not allowed to talk”
My hunch is that it is this, Cinderella.
MGM is in control of the laser and we are the cats chasing the laser.
Why is Campos being protected but not Schuck?
Why is Campos now missing?
MGM is directing the show it’s all about the money.
We need to concentrate on Radio Traffic the night of the shooting
and forget about MGM’S LASER SHOW.
Time for Wray to replace McCabe. This has McCabe and deep state finger prints all over it. If they think putting a schill like Lombardo out front to discredit LEOs it’s not working. People know who is really behind this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Even if McCabe is replaced, the damage is done IF the FBI has an interest in covering up the facts.
What a joke of an investigation, an absolute insult to the memories of the deceased and the injured.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Campos pictures with cane & band-aid on head getting an award for his actions. http://www.spfpa.org/news/spfpa-strong-honoring-our-heros.html
Note the award claims that Paddock was already firing into the concert, but Campos went towards the gunman anyways.
..”as a first responder,he approached a hotel suite where a gun was firing automatic weapons into a crowded concert.”
Which timeline are we in now?
LikeLiked by 10 people
gun=gunman in the bold part. But you can read the words on his award on the pictures from the site. They also mention the 200 bullets.
Picture of the award:
Hope it shows up properly.
All the men in that photo you linked, vivid Blue, look pretty darned satisfied and proud….EXCEPT for Campos. Campos looks more like a stiff deer in headlights.
Lefty: Now you just smile for the cameras, Campos.
Campos: yyyyyyesssir
? or perhaps I just am overly sensitive having watched too much crime/drama over years (Lillyhammer, Breaking Bad, GoodFellas, etc. etc.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought he also looked older than a young 20 year old.
Maybe it was just me.
I totally agree Cinderella. I think he knows the words on the certificate are a lie. He didn’t hear automatic gunfire, then ‘bravely’ go towards it to distract the gunman saving lives like the award said. He knows it is bull.
They expected us to believe an unarmed security guard would hear automatic gunfire coming from a suite & instead of radioing it in, he charges bravely ahead to distract the gunman before calling it in? What would happen if he was killed? He/They didn’t think their lies through. That is the face of a man that knows it is only a matter of time until the truth catches up with him.
And then he has security guards and hides from the public.
Award???? This is ridiculous. Giving an award out before even finding a motive or telling the public what happened. This is not an award, it is propaganda so you believe the BS they are spueing.
My apologies BUT its way too darned early to be handing out any award. What they are “celebrating” is a reaction (maybe true, maybe false) to the biggest BIGGEST mass murder in our history. Yeah, nothing remotely close to celebrate. Who are they trying to fool?!
Notice how the “gun” just inexplicably starting shooting. Kind of how SUVs were killing people left and right a few years back!
LikeLike
Are there any competent people left in any level of government?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, there’s definitely one at the top!!!!
President Trump and his Cabinet, its a start.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Governors Abbot and Scott. Governor Moonbeam, not so much.
I like Scott but don’t forget – he is a part of the “Wisconsin mafia” = Ryan, Preibus and Scott.
I am a born and bred Floridian. I hate Missouri Mule Scott. Let him run back to the Midwest where he belongs! Taking the 5th how many times in deposition? His corporation paying out the largest Medicare settlement in history? He’s a skunk.
Crap – sorry, I was thinking of Scott WALKER from WI!
Repost from 25 min ago in other thread, thought I’d post here
Read this article and compare the cover-ups and holes in the Lockerbie narrative with what we see unfolding before us in this “investigation”…
https://www.theguardian.com/uk/2001/jun/27/lockerbie.features11
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sheriff and FBI are in over their head ! Politics and political correctness are no match for this tragedy ! Years of destroying a great organization like the FBI has come home to roost !
LikeLiked by 5 people
I have not yet watched this guy’s Part 1 but here is Part 2: with a victim (allegedly an “avid hunter”) who is making some pretty clear-cut statements that there were 3-5 shooters (100%), not just from the 32nd floor, bullets flying horizontally:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Part I – Video maker talks like Joe Friday or Mike Hammer – the old noir detective style.
Yeah, I was just watching it – claiming PDJT is in on this NWO crap? Also talking about “zionists?” Hmmmm…..
Did a search for “high incident project” – there a number that come up – one link that includes a 4Chan post that sounds very plausible:
http://www.godlikeproductions.com/forum1/message3652915/pg6
That is an illuminati conspiracy site. CTH is better than that.
We need to stick to verifiable facts, even if they are to come by in this case.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I didn’t say it wasn’t allowed. Yes, it is my opinion that that particular site isn’t the most reliable and seems to be a conspiracy site. But I could be wrong, it wouldn’t be the first time or the last time I’m sure.
Warning – this guy thinks President Trump is helping the left lead the US to a police state by giving police military equipment. I’ll continue to listen to hear what he claims is proof of multiple shooters. Will report back.
LikeLike
Yeah, I quit watching after the Zionist stuff…..will be interested in your opinion of the remainder of the video.
@3:27 – Part 1 – someone named John posted a warning about an event in Vegas – avoid crowds – something will happen to make them put security scanners in casinos, schools, many other buildings. Chertoff is one of the owners of security machine companies that stand to make billions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
All in all – it was very informative about the sound signatures and the objectionable stuff was one short comment.
Even more eye opening is the activity of George Soros and MGM CEO, James Murren making millions by betting AGAINST MGM stock shortly before the attack…raising suspicion they knew what was coming!
LikeLike
Bingo! Dave Hodges went into great detail about those issues.
Sorry. Ain’t buying this guys scenario/explanation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
OK
Just before the second video, I think you mean Larry “Jesus” Campos, not “security officer Jesus “Jose’” Lombardo” Unless there’s something I’m missing.
Also, I’m trying to understand – he shoots at Jesus (at 10:05), runs back and breaks two windows then races back and forth between them while keeping an eye on the hall so he can shoot Maintenance Man – who never heard the first shots at Jesus or, the gunfire that supposedly started 40 seconds after Jesus is shot. And then, why did he kill himself BEFORE the police even arrive on the floor. And, since the adjoining room door was locked from that side, did he lock it then run into the hallway, back into the suite room, before he shot himself? Even leaving out things like how or why this guy would carry all those guns & ammo up when he knew he’d never have time to fire them all. The whole thing is just too nuts to believe. There’s even more than this, but this is my first post and I think I’ve already ranted enough.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes
LikeLiked by 4 people
[insert suspicious cat pic here]
This entire ‘investigation’ is as unbelievable as the crime. I don’t even believe Larry Jesus Campos exists. Lombardo is crying NOW? why?
LikeLiked by 4 people
According to the Fox story, Campos was there and bolted…..so somebody was there, whether it is really Campos or someone else…….sheesh, my head is spinning!
Great quantification of plausibility vs. probability given the amount of unknowns expounded by intentional omission, and seemingly purposeful “inaccurate statements.”
Why is the FBI involved; someone remind me…
Maybe the weepiness is due to fatigue and cognitive dissonance, with him knowing that he’s having to take orders from the moguls and FBI who want an “alternate” outcome, and forced to make facts “fit” when they don’t fit.
Maybe there’s a need for a “true info” reward fund. People know stuff. Make it a really big reward. Create a citizens’ grand jury.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m not going to pile onto this sheriff.
I understand why people are piling on, the ‘weak link’ and all that, but this guy doesn’t seem like the enemy to me.
He seems like he is under enormous pressure trying to ‘toe the company line’ for the org leading the investigation and he is having a very difficult time doing so.
LikeLiked by 6 people
He’s a self confessed ‘introvert’. He doesn’t like being out in the spotlight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Self confessed “introvert”, didn’t bother him in the Bundy case, just sayin?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This man is the face of their department! Knowing what you know now, would you take a trip to LV? I will never step foot back in Vegas because of all of this nonsense. Do you think Steve Wynn and other casino owners are happy with what is taking place? They must be mortified because their casinos will go to hell in a hand basket in the very near future.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wynn hotel stock dropped on 10/2. MB dropped 3%. Posted linked already.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I suspected that’s why MB came out yesterday to dispute the 9:59 timeline – to prevent stock from going down further.
Excerpt from Atlanta Journal Constitution, http://www.ajc.com/news/national/who-clark-county-nevada-sheriff-joseph-lombardo/UWHyaRENdiXlivzZhLomrM/
Lombardo has a B.S. (Oh, yah) and he graduated from FIB National Academy? That explains his technique.
“He graduated from Rancho High School and earned his B.S. in civil engineering and a master’s degree in crisis management from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy, the Las Vegas Sun reported.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Once again, do NOT forget: this is NOT a “Constitutional” sheriff – he helped the BLM try to steal Bundy’s cattle.
“I’m not going to pile onto this sheriff.”
I’m not either. Who knows? The Sheriff has seen firsthand the carnage that was brought upon his city. He may have been told, “The same will happen to your family if you don’t do exactly what we tell you to do.”
He could be threatened by the Mob, the FBI, or other evil entities like Muslim Brotherhood/CAIR/ISIS, Deep State.
The guy is definitely under stress as evidenced in his press conference. I don’t think it is from him getting emotional about the heroism of his fellow LEO’s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t put into words how I am feeling right now! Has anyone in the hospital confirmed Jorge “Jesus” Larry Campos being treated for a gunshot wound? Has anyone come out to tell us anything about this guy from his HS days? Why wouldn’t they allow the public to hear the radio transmission from Campos. Why haven’t they released the cell phone call to the police.
Does our President need to take another trip to LV to thank Jesus?
Oh it’s Jorge now!?!
Jorge Larry Jesus Jose Angel Campos….
Very nice Hispanic Catholic name
LikeLiked by 1 person
We are really living in an alternate universe! Notice how the press has completely dropped this. Maybe in three or four years when civil trials are taking place we may find more information. It will be on page 36.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Like.
Sounds a bit like a role model for DACA, doesn’t it. This is getting sicker by the day.
ISIS – ISIS – ISIS – IS IT ISIS??? If it is, who’s behind the cover-up? Why???
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is someone that knows the M.O.
‘The Impact of the Muslim Brotherhood’s Efforts on the Las Vegas Investigation’
https://www.understandingthethreat.com/las-vegas-investigation/
Earlier reports:
‘Special Report: What is the Most Viable Assessment of the Las Vegas Attack?’
https://www.understandingthethreat.com/special-report-las-vegas-attack/
‘UTT Assesses Las Vegas Attack As A Jihadi Operation’
https://www.understandingthethreat.com/utt-assesses-las-vegas/
Just another false flag, folks. The whole episode stinks and the PTB know it. When are we going to get sufficiently tired of these war games that sacrifice our citizens to throw the ba$tards out? The U.S. is the only country with sufficient resources to keep the banksters in coin, so we have been kept in a constant state of war to keep their pockets filled. Enuf already!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sure what it looks like. No words.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They finally admitted “the shooter” was there since the 25th. Of course, no video available.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I had posted this on the previous thread on this topic. I am not buying anything that they are spewing on this case. They are not telling us the truth. The fact that they would not take questions speaks volumes. The sheriff is a good actor, too.
This is Passive-Aggressive Behavior. They hold a press conference acting like they have information, then they hem and haw, change timelines, and put on an emotional show. The fact that hardly anything is known as fact on this case and we are two weeks in is pure Passive-Aggressive behavior from the LVPD and the FBI. It is stalling; playing dumb at times. They know a lot more than they are saying. The question to ask is why? What is to gain for them in doing this?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not to make light of a depressing case our host has worked on, perhaps they will claim the cameras weren’t set to daylight savings time.
Listening to the initial response to the maintenance worker’s first words, the security guard tells someone nearby him, “Copy. Hey! It’s on 32.” That suggests to me security is aware someone is firing a gun in the hotel…he didn’t have to explain what “It” is to the other person. So I do think Campos has called in an attack just before the maintenance worker, but for whatever reason isn’t communicating clearly and hasn’t told them which floor.
A hint for the FBI: the cctv will answer most questions.
Why at these press conferences are the media and LE pretending the cctv isn’t the most vital evidence there is and hardly mention it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Additionally, if Campos did indeed contact the security office, why is there only the recorded information from Stephen Schuck? Shouldn’t there be a similar recording from Jose Campos?
There isn’t.
Something is just not adding up here and the refusal of law enforcement to answer ANY questions only creates a bigger sense that something is profoundly wrong. The common sense appearance is that LVMPD and the FBI are deliberately misleading on a sequence of events that should be very easy to pin down; especially given two weeks to get it straight.”
Oh, boy.
Not looking good for the disappeared, in hiding, on the run Campos.
Where’s Campos?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Putting up signs!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not his handwriting…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please find the photo of Jesus Jose Campos holding sign…Google may be suppressing it…can’t find it.
LikeLike
This picture Publius2016?
LikeLike
I don’t believe he exists. Supposed to be on Hannity and nada?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, still trying to understand exactly how to post tweets.
She is referring to this Moron!
She is referring to this Moron!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, my! She had better get some body guards!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Puppet? He’s is kHoots with FIB.
Lombardo graduated from FIB National Academy, He’s one of them. Same techniques – cover up, speak without saying anything..
Atlanta Journal Constitution, http://www.ajc.com/news/national/who-clark-county-nevada-sheriff-joseph-lombardo/UWHyaRENdiXlivzZhLomrM/
Lombardo and FIB pressers…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve been trying to search for this, but no luck. Does anyone know where Campos is from?
Haven't gotten that far. We're still figuring out his name.
UPDATE: Vegas Security Guard Jesus Campos Skips 5 Interviews, Goes Missing — And Now His Family Is Under Gag Order
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/update-vegas-security-guard-jesus-campos-skips-5-interviews-goes-missing-now-family-gag-order/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just listened to the presser. To me, the LVPD Sheriff and the FBI Rouse both sounded very frightened. Interesting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you think things don’t make sense now, add this in the mix. This is the woman that made the live video at the Belagio the night of the shooting. The main thing that makes me go huh? is during the first 8 minutes. She says there is gunfire outside and a crowd of people run into the Belagio patio at around 11:15. The whole thing is interesting. WTF……………..
LikeLiked by 1 person
The apparent point that Campos simultaneously called on his radio and his phone seems puzzling to me (as it does to SD). The radio is easier to operate (push and talk, I assume) and can be done in conjunction with other activities and I believe this was his first attempt at communicatiion and it undoubtedly went back to the MB security desk.
Why call on the cell phone and to who? I assume the security desk asked him to call 911 but that’s not clear and it’s odd the desk couldn’t or wouldn’t run interference to a wounded man in harms way. If he did call 911 on his phone, that call should be recorded and time stamped, but there’s no indication from the sheriff.
Also, under the 3rd and latest timeline, the shooter would have begun gunning concert goers during Campos communications with whomever he was talking to which would have been an opportunity to escape if he could move, yet he didn’t until sometime shortly thereafter when the maintenance worker chanced by. Was it Physical inability, fear or did he just shut down, I don’t know but I’m confident he wasn’t hoping to keep Paddock in check.
So many questions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obviously question/ I’m sure it’s been covered- Does Campos cell phone fit the unknown charger in Paddock’s room?
Since this has happened under President Trump’s watch, I believe we will have an answer, just not anytime soon.
My simple minded instincts say there is a BIG conflict between the FBI and the LAPD. As i’ve stated I DONT TRUST THE FBI…
When Tom Fitton from Judicial Watch puts out a statement that “I don’t trust the FBI,” NO-ONE should trust the FBI.
Did anyone see Patriot’s Day by Mark Walburg about the Marathon Bombings? May be the only movie I’ve seen in the theater for years. Immediately after the bombs went off the FBI took over, Boston LE were shut out. This is what they do, the guy in Vegas has his hands tied, sad.
Sundance said it better than I could:
“If there are, as continually claimed, NO ADDITIONAL “subjects of interest”, or “additional actors”, in the crime – there is no reasonable excuse for not providing information.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why is the FBI say nothing???
Can Anyone Answer This????? Since Lockerbie Was A Tit for tat Operation By Islamic Factions We Blew Up their Airliner They Then Blew Up ours— Is There Any Correlating Event Equal To What happened in Las Vegas Where either we Did Something Similar To Some islamic Group or They perceived That We did?????(sorry About LOusy TYping MY kindle Is possessed)
Fatigue. And I think that’s the goal.
Sundance I respect your forum I respect your opinions and I respect your reporting and I know that you don’t generally enjoy taking information from Alex Jones and Infowars because a lot of their information tends to be speculative. In this case though based upon everything I’ve seen and read and that’s been a lot they are right on the money. Isis claimed responsibility for this there are reports of a gunman at other hotels (all from privatecitizens via Yourube uploads). That press conference today was not a press conference it was a sheriff who figuratively had a gun to his head and was forced to read statements to the public. We are being lied to.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope I got this right, Campos said he used the radio, but there is no evidence of the call, its said he used his Cell, is there any evidence to support that?
I stumbled upon the Big Oil video and thought that I recognized the BP CEO. I immediately thought of the FBI Agent in the Las Vegas shooting.
FBI agent, Aaron Rouse, and the former CEO of BP, Bob Dudley, really look a like, don’t they?
Keep in mind that these videos were done several years apart.
Why Big Oil Conquered The World – BP CEO Bob Dudley – go to 1:31:15
Las Vegas Shooting – FBI Agent Aaron Rouse – go to 18:42
Couldn’t be the same person, of course. Just saying…strange.
