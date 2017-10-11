Weinstein Protege’ Ben Affleck Apologizes for Groping Actress…

Posted on October 11, 2017 by

Breitbart Media has a good framing for the ongoing Hollywood sexploitation crisis.  Think about the decades of perversion and sexual exploitation and the scope of the victims within the industry.  Hundreds of thousands of examples of harassment, forced sexual encounters, rape etc., exist and could become public.

The Weinstein charges are only the tip of the iceberg. The corporate entertainment industry is intertwined with the corporate media industry.

The financial risk is exponential.

[…] This is Hollywood’s greatest fear realized, the fear that the floodgates against others will open up and every alleged harasser will be dragged kicking and screaming into the sunlight. Affleck is a major player; an Oscar-winning director and Warner Brothers’ Batman, a hugely expensive franchise. He is also a high-profile Democrats, just like Harvey.

This is already the biggest scandal in Hollywood’s long, sordid history, Second place is not even close. But if even more women are now encouraged to come forward against other big names, the entire industry could be damaged beyond comprehension.

The same is true for the multinational corporations who employed these alleged harassers, the Walt Disney Company, for instance. Major corporate liability is definitely on the table.

(Daily Mail) Hilarie Burton claims she was groped by Ben Affleck during his appearance on TRL in 2003.

The former host of the show made the shocking allegations on Tuesday night, just hours after Affleck made a statement condemning Harvey Weinstein’s alleged abusive actions in his sexual assault and harassment scandal.

In it he said he was ‘saddened and angry’ over the ‘sickening’ claims.

Affleck’s statement was quickly slammed by a number of people – including Rose McGowan who called Affleck a liar.

When a fan tweeted that Affleck might as well have ‘kept quiet,’ another Twitter user wrote: ‘He also grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though

The One Tree Hill Star then surprised the Twitter thread by interjecting with: ‘I didn’t forget.’

Actress Rose McGowan is also publicly attacking Affleck as a liar over his statement Tuesday where he appeared to claim that Weinstein’s behavior was something he was unaware of until now.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Hollywood, media bias, Sex Scandals, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

176 Responses to Weinstein Protege’ Ben Affleck Apologizes for Groping Actress…

  2. Sentient says:
    October 11, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    In Affleck’s defense, he is retarded.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  3. Mark A. Thimesch (artist) says:
    October 11, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    AG Sessions
    Now would be a good time to show us what you got….at least…I’m HOPING you might.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. parteagirl says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Hollywood, it’s time to stop acting like you own the Moral High Ground.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. kea25252014 says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    I have NEVER liked Ben Affleck. Telling oh so telling

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. FL_GUY says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Well it’s about time Sodom and Gomorrah is finally being exposed to the light.Long overdue.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  8. Nchadwick says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    In light of Ben Affleck’s tepid rebuke of longtime collaborator Harvey Weinstein and the revelation that he groped actress Hilarie Burton on “TRL,”this 2004 interview on Canadian television promoting the Miramax film “Jersey Girl” looks especially damning.

    “They would like the show better if you did it topless, wouldn’t they?” Affleck asks The Box reporter Anne-Marie Losique while he holds her on his lap. “That’s a lovely perfume you have on. You usually show a lot more cleavage than this, what’s the story?”

    When she responds that it’s Sunday morning, Affleck really ups the creep ante.

    “That never stopped you before, from getting them titties out,” the then 32-year-old Affleck said. “Who you trying to fool, Sunday morning? You should be in church with that rack on display.”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. Joe says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Thus ADMITTING to his crime!

    Better pull a Weinstein, oops…I mean a Polanski Affleck and head to Europe for some rehab for the next oh, fifty years or so.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. TimeIsNow says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    The Chinese started all of this, so they can buy out Hollyweird on the cheap. The allegations are all true though, yet it part of a massive takeover plot by the Chinese to take over California from the Hispanics and the Jewish people. Even though it’s all true, it has to stop, as we love our movies.

    So many conspiracy. I thought I could think up one. If the MSM could lie this well, we’d be in trouble.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. lettruthspeak says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    The left appears to be swallowing itself whole. I’m a wee bit curious as to who outed Weinstain. Either he ticked off the wrong person, or this entire scenario is being orchestrated to get our eyes off something really big. I just sense something is happening, all this craziness coming down the pike in just a few short weeks. Left wondering.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. rsanchez1990 says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    The dominos just keep toppling. The SJWs had the ambitions of Alexander the Great, taking the Culture War around the world to conquer it for their destructive ideology. But, just like Alexander, they find themselves overextended, deep into enemy territory, their weaknesses fully exposed and their fiercest “warriors” falling fast. Pretty soon, the media empire will collapse as Alexander’s “generals” fight for the scraps left over from a failed conquest. This is the SJWs’ punishment for their hubris.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  13. jmclever says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Nasty Hollywood connected to nasty media connected to nasty Democrats. I’m shocked; I tell ya! It’s all part of the Big Ugly and we all know that NYT is not smart enough to pull this off. Only an agent of MAGA could bring about the collapse of the Hollywood elite in one fell swoop.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. neilmdunn says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Destroying degenerate Hollywood, along with the decadent media along with the corrupt(etc,etc) political system would be a streaming series I would pay gleefully to watch. Onward with the show.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. LCSmom says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    How appropriate is it that the same day Trump (again) addresses the fakeness of NBC news, the fact that they spiked the Harvey Weinstein story, just like they did with the Clinton/Lewinski stuff shows them for being exactly that – not interested in news that doesn’t fit their agenda.

    Trump is always one (or several) steps ahead.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  16. colmdebhailis says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    As a Boston native I’ve been exposed for way too many years to these two Leftist punks Affleck and Damon. They started out at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School and latched on to local Boston University commie Howard Zinn. They used their Leftist butt kissing and minimal talents to get to Hollyweird. Damon loves to ignorantly opine about the dangers of school choice and every other canned Lefty obsession. Affleck is even dumber and is a Weinstein in the making. Let’s hope all these low grade Caligulas eat each other.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • abstain says:
      October 11, 2017 at 4:17 pm

      Matt and Ben started out okay, and then succumbed to whatever gets to people in that industry.

      The Wahlbergs have stayed true to their Boston roots.

      Like

      Reply
  17. kea25252014 says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Ok I’m going to need a bigger bowl of popcorn!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. TreeClimber says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    I’m now wondering, per another Treeper’s comment, if someone in the Trump administration is discreetly behind this, and if all of Hollywood is about to go down in flames – massive win in the culture war.
    I just don’t want to see Harrison Ford’s dirty deeds. :/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Nchadwick says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    Nothing better than the lying Democrats in their own lying words…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Beth Mauldin says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Sometimes God says Enough.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Woddy says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    All the hollyweirdo’s need fess up right now, your going down

    Like

    Reply
  22. treehouseron says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    I never thought I’d live to see it… my whole life I’ve always accepted that cesspools exist and there are people out there that are just crap….

    and now I’ve lived to see 1 man, Donald Trump, completely destroy

    – Washington , Dc
    – Hollywood
    – the NFL

    Soon to come

    – North Korea
    – China

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  23. David R. Graham says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    There is so much of pay-backs in this story, so seemingly packaged in time-release capsules. Someone is trying to undo someone or something with this story and the target feels to be far larger than Harvey Weinstein. And the women piling on seem to be all past peak career, so for them, nothing to lose beyond momentary ill-fame. I just think this is an IO operation against a target that is not obvious and has wealth far exceeding that possessed by the people named so far, either singly or combined.

    One fact leading me to that conclusion is this: that much sex does not exist without comparable amounts of drugs besides alcohol, and no reporting that I have seen touches upon that fact. So this is all too contrived and for a purpose not obvious and well beyond the named personalities.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • wyntre says:
      October 11, 2017 at 3:29 pm

      Agree.

      Seems there must be a whole lot more to this story than just the sexual fetishes of a corrupt movie mogul. That’s just too cliché.

      BTW, what is IO?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Tegan says:
        October 11, 2017 at 3:37 pm

        Agree, David and Wyntre. I’m sure other know what’s coming…will be interesting.

        Like

        Reply
      • David R. Graham says:
        October 11, 2017 at 3:41 pm

        Information Operation, an element of properly-conducted warfare. It is similar to propaganda but, properly done, far more multi-directional. At best, IO gets inside an enemy’s OODA Loop (duckduckgo-able), to destroy their ability to see reality and address it factually. Thus, in war, the more the IO success, the less the friendly blood loss and treasure spend. Napoleon’s aphorism stating this: “In the difficult art of war, the morale is to the material as three is to one.”

        POTUS Trump is conducting IO against Rocket Man and his supports, personal and logistical: http://observer.com/2017/10/donald-trump-threats-corner-north-korea/

        Like

        Reply
        • sedge2z says:
          October 11, 2017 at 4:05 pm

          Thank you for defining IO. Now what is OODA Loop? Maybe then I could understand “duckduckgo-able”.
          Often I have to stop reading the comment and type the mysterious initials at a search site in order to understand. It’s like a speed bump in the reader’s train of thought.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • David R. Graham says:
            October 11, 2017 at 4:15 pm

            duckduckgo is an internet search engine. Google, also an internet search engine, will get you to OODA Loop: http://www.google.com

            Like

            Reply
          • diogenes says:
            October 11, 2017 at 4:32 pm

            OODA loop stands for Observe, Orient, Decide, Act.

            It’s a way of describing how people react to things originally coined by an Air Force colonel whose name is escaping me. To ” get inside the loop” is to act more rapidly than the enemy can react, keeping them in the observe and orient stages so their eventual reactions to your actions are ineffective.

            Like

            Reply
    • Thecleaner says:
      October 11, 2017 at 4:07 pm

      Does Disney not own ESPN?
      This could be a complete take down of Disney / ESPN for their blatant anti american anti Trump propoganda.

      Like

      Reply
  24. NebraskaFilly says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    From TMZ:

    The Weinstein Company is already feeling the heat … a major film financier has pulled the plug on a massive loan because Harvey’s no longer steering the ship.

    AI International Holdings fronted a $45 million loan to TWC last year. We’ve learned AI sent a letter to TWC and their lawyers at O’Melveny & Myers Tuesday, demanding that the money be returned pronto.

    AI says in its letter, “The dismissal of Harvey Weinstein from his position as co-chairman” constitutes a “material adverse change” … allowing them to demand immediate repayment of the loan.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. SR says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    I do not know why msm is making like sky is falling. This industry is working like this from long time with sex, drugs and favors to each other. These actress are not saint; these actress got money, movie, red carpet, fame and some awards and they were happy until this week.
    Where are young men who also abused by these actresses?
    Sky will fall when there is news and proof about hidden pedophiles in industry and it’s also a open secret.

    Like

    Reply
  26. dbethd says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    https://gods-kingdom-ministries.net/daily-weblogs/2017/08-2017/justin-bieber-exposes-pedophiles-in-the-music-industry/

    “Justin Bieber told hundreds of people at a Bible study class in Los Angeles that he has “woken up” to the “evils of the music industry” and he needs to take a break from the industry because it is “controlled by the absolute worst kind of people – pedophiles.””

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      October 11, 2017 at 3:29 pm

      I hope he gets his act together, he was turning into a horrible person

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • dbethd says:
        October 11, 2017 at 3:31 pm

        He has issues made worse by all the press portrayal…..made me wonder just how much of that was true.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • treehouseron says:
          October 11, 2017 at 3:34 pm

          A lot of it was probably made up, but things like ignoring fans, etc. aren’t made up. The guy had real issues. There’s a video around of him rolling in a car out of somewhere, there’s all these little girls there, he slides something out the window onto the ground and rolls his window back up…. just disgusting behavior.

          There are some good ones, Selena Gomez is widely regarded as a complete sweetheart to anybody and everybody, goes out of her way to meet her fans, etc.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • treehouseron says:
          October 11, 2017 at 4:30 pm

          Here’s a compilation video if anybody cares of Justin Bieber being the biggest jerk in the world

          Like

          Reply
          • treehouseron says:
            October 11, 2017 at 4:33 pm

            And here’s one showing Beiber’s ex-girlfriend “Selena Gomez” going so far out of her way for the fans she actually lets them get in her SUV with her and drives off with them!

            Like

            Reply
      • Timmy-the-Ute says:
        October 11, 2017 at 4:34 pm

        Iv’e never thought much of these conversion stories. I’ve seen them come and go, but I will pray for him.

        Like

        Reply
  27. chiefillinicake says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    That picture of Affleck with Weinstein was when he still had his mutant baby teeth, not the massive Chiclet teeth he has now.

    Like

    Reply
  28. james23 says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Major corporate liability is definitely on the table…..

    One can dream.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. WeThePeople2016 says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    My red flag is up as to why the Weinstein story was broke in the first place, by the N.Y. Slimes of all places. Something is amiss on this whole thing. They have all KNOWN about this for years and have covered it up. Why now? It makes me wonder if they are trying to air their dirty laundry to get it out there now so that it would not break in 2018 or 2019 before the 2020 election, which they know will have a tremendous impact on the Dem. ticket.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • wyntre says:
      October 11, 2017 at 3:34 pm

      My spidey sense has been going bonkers for days, ever since Las Vegas. The sacrifice of Weinstein just seems orchestrated, scripted, planned.

      But I have no idea of what the true objective is.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  30. treehouseron says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Billy Joel knows the deal…..

    Like

    Reply
  31. dbethd says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Where is all the outrage over Hillary Clinton and Meryl Streep? ……crickets………..

    Like

    Reply
  32. treehouseron says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    They’ve lived by the sword and will now die by the sword. We could go on and on about all the wrongs these people have done not only in their personal lives but in the entertainment they present to the world.

    At some point they decided that they had to virtue signal what a high regard they hold women in…. and condemn things like President Trump’s axxess hollywood tape (which at the end of the day, was just words).

    They pushed this so hard that they’ve set up a scenario that even normal flirtatious interactions between men and women are overly scrutinized…..

    So considering that most of hollywood and the entertainment industry are pigs, even the ‘not so bad’ people are all going to look like complete reprobates.

    Anybody in the entire industry that ever even dated a co star or asked out another worker will be slimed, we’re about to see the death of Hollywood (it was already on life support)

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  33. Tegan says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    I think what satisfies me most is after the phony shows awarding each other phony trophies, the women wearing donated designer gowns, borrowed expensive jewelry, wearing hours work of makeup and hair styles and then receiving “gift bags” worth tens of thousands of dollars…and THEN acting so sanctimonious and superior about Conservatives and POTUS Trump….and it’s ALL phony. And now the world is learning about them. Their lives, their self-importance, their talent….empty, putrid, petty shells that sell their very souls without blinking an eye…and then have the audacity to hold severed heads, to scream sexist poems, to use a podium to rant personal politics. I hope this blows up in their faces and they will be exposed for the degenerate beings they are and certainly not worthy of anyone’s interest or support.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  34. Abster says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    I am sure young,eager, naive, impressionable talent – male or female, is an easy target. No wonder so many end addicts or dead.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  35. Summer says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    As if Holyweird is only inhabited by male perverts. Yeah, feminazi did a good job by creating a myth of their moral superiority and eternal victimhood. Here is your pussy hat if anyone believes for a second that the “better half” of Hollywood “stars” is anything but a bunch of whores and drunken harpies, as perverted and abusive as their male counterparts.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  36. Regina says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    report that Harvey went to Qatar

    Like

    Reply
  37. Sylvia Avery says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    I used to be a movie person. Went at least once a week until the late 1990s, even hosted “Oscar Parties” for some of my movie loving friends.

    I have separated myself from Hollywood so much that when this scandal started breaking I thought, “Harvey Weinstein??? Isn’t he that creepy old gay actor? Why was he messing with women???” and then I finally recalled that was Harvey Firestein or something like that.

    Then I saw photos of Harvey Weinstein and recognized him, and that included a photo of him with the actress that played Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and she looked like a hostage. It reminded me of that photo that SD posts of Kim Jong Un with his family and all the women look terrified. It was the exact same look on her face.

    My hope is that this whole scandal shoves the door open enough that the pedophilia abusers get exposed, as well. That ought to tear the whole, stinky mess known as Hollywood apart. Let it burn.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      October 11, 2017 at 4:06 pm

      I stopped watching all the new releases (with few exceptions) in the late 90’s, they just stopped being very good. Most of the movies are remakes of older movies that are superior.

      The ones that are ‘new’ and decent mostly dont’ get funded by guys like Weinstein so you’re stuck with the same crap they spoon feed you.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  38. coltlending says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Now perhaps people like Rob Reiner and Alex Baldwin will shut their mouths about telling people what to believe and how to live.

    It’s pretty darn likely just about all of A,B,C & D list Hollywood knew about Harvey.

    The Trade has already taken a big hit in revenue by virtue of all the anti-PDJT stuff.

    This is going to hit the bottom-line too.

    Clint Eastwood, James Woods and Jerry Bruckheimer must be thinking, Karma.

    Like

    Reply
    • sedge2z says:
      October 11, 2017 at 4:26 pm

      A Treeper in a comment above suggested that Democrats thought they’d better try to clean up their Democratic Hollywood before upcoming elections.
      But also preparing America for the next evils exposed: pedophilia, sex trafficking, organ harvesting.
      I don’t need more popcorn, I need a barf bag.

      Like

      Reply
  39. NebraskaFilly says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Uh-oh! Look out, Kimmel!!!!

    video/1

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  40. maggiemoowho says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Ben entered a rehab program for alcohol addiction and Weinstein just entered a rehab program for his sex addiction. The pathetic people in Hollywood will be welcoming them both back with open arms. Dr. Drew is already out there saying Weinstein deserves a second chance. There is no sin or crime big enough for Hollywood. As bad as it seems for Weinstein right now, in a year or two he will be forgiven and back working in Hollywood. Just look at the two famous directors I listed below, both raped a child and both were welcomed back to Hollywood.

    Movie Director and screenwriter, Victor Salva is a convicted child molester and child porn horder. He served time and was forgiven by Hollywood and hired by Disney.😡

    Roman Polanski admitted to having sex with a 13 yr old, after being charged for her rape. He fled the country. Hollywood took Polanski’s side and continue to work with him. 😡

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  41. LCSmom says:
    October 11, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    I think Harvey is finished. His political connections are too exposed by all of this to let him come back. Hollywood might take him back but the democrats trying to get rid of the Clintons won’t. This was a political hit.

    I don’t know if hollywood will even want him back. This feels like a watershed moment for hollywood women who will not go along with it this time, and they have to power to expose all of the dirt on many powerful men in the industry right now.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. lawrencepaul1 says:
    October 11, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    I never go to he movies or watch TV. Haven’t for decades. I have hundreds of DVD’s of movies from the 1930’s to the 1970’s and a few dozen from the 80’s o now. Hollywood has been utter pap for years and years. These people are not worth a cup of cold urine. Bob Mitchum and Steve McQueen they ain’t.

    Like

    Reply
  43. brucefdb says:
    October 11, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    For those that have researched how our society, education, government, media (pravda) and entertainment industry has come to its sordid current state you need look no further than the Frankfort School of Marxists that settled in our elite universities in the 30’s, the upper echelons of the Freemason secret society and the Cabalist Iluminati that dominate the Oligarchy that runs it all.
    The masons were at work throughout the 19th century as well and majority press domination was achieved even then. All of these groups have the same ultimate goal, Global Utopia (for the ruling class and those deemed worthy), egalitarian crumbs for the compliant and necessary masses and extermination for the rest. The Utopia they have in mind is total satisfaction of their sensual appetites and the destruction of Christianity.

    Like

    Reply
  44. Watcher says:
    October 11, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    If you dig into Miramax and the Weinstein brothers, Qatar owns a large chunk.

    Like

    Reply
  45. POP says:
    October 11, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    As with good ‘ol Roman Polanski, Hollywood first has to know your politics then it will decide if you are guilty.

    Like

    Reply
  46. benzy says:
    October 11, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    For me, one of the most delicious parts of this entire Weinstein expose was watching a day or two ago when a huge Democrat supporter AND a “super delegate” for Hillary Clinton to the Democrat National Convention marched out on stage with a young actress to accuse another nuge Democrat supporter and financial donator… and close Hillary Clinton confidante of sexual misconduct. Yes, lawyer Gloria Allred was representing at least one of those actresses who are making sexual misconduct claims against Harvey Weinstein. (Is it ANY wonder that Allred’s daughter, Lisa Bloom, resigned her position representing Harvey Weinstein?) More popcorn… PLEASE!

    Like

    Reply
  47. Miss America says:
    October 11, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Ben Affleck is also a heavy gambler (poker).

    He is not very talented and I’ve never thought him particularly handsome.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s