Weinstein Protege’ Ben Affleck Apologizes for Groping Actress…

Breitbart Media has a good framing for the ongoing Hollywood sexploitation crisis. Think about the decades of perversion and sexual exploitation and the scope of the victims within the industry. Hundreds of thousands of examples of harassment, forced sexual encounters, rape etc., exist and could become public.

The Weinstein charges are only the tip of the iceberg. The corporate entertainment industry is intertwined with the corporate media industry.

The financial risk is exponential.

[…] This is Hollywood’s greatest fear realized, the fear that the floodgates against others will open up and every alleged harasser will be dragged kicking and screaming into the sunlight. Affleck is a major player; an Oscar-winning director and Warner Brothers’ Batman, a hugely expensive franchise. He is also a high-profile Democrats, just like Harvey.

This is already the biggest scandal in Hollywood’s long, sordid history, Second place is not even close. But if even more women are now encouraged to come forward against other big names, the entire industry could be damaged beyond comprehension.

The same is true for the multinational corporations who employed these alleged harassers, the Walt Disney Company, for instance. Major corporate liability is definitely on the table.

(Daily Mail) Hilarie Burton claims she was groped by Ben Affleck during his appearance on TRL in 2003. The former host of the show made the shocking allegations on Tuesday night, just hours after Affleck made a statement condemning Harvey Weinstein’s alleged abusive actions in his sexual assault and harassment scandal. In it he said he was ‘saddened and angry’ over the ‘sickening’ claims. Affleck’s statement was quickly slammed by a number of people – including Rose McGowan who called Affleck a liar. When a fan tweeted that Affleck might as well have ‘kept quiet,’ another Twitter user wrote: ‘He also grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though The One Tree Hill Star then surprised the Twitter thread by interjecting with: ‘I didn’t forget.’

I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) October 11, 2017

Actress Rose McGowan is also publicly attacking Affleck as a liar over his statement Tuesday where he appeared to claim that Weinstein’s behavior was something he was unaware of until now.

@benaffleck “GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT” you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

Ben Affleck fuck off — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

Hey @mattdamon what’s it like to be a spineless profiteer who stays silent? pic.twitter.com/rp0OrRrpqJ — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 9, 2017

Ben Affleck apologizes for groping actress Hilarie Burton https://t.co/RSfuAwx3RR #FoxNews — DanRiehl (@DanRiehl) October 11, 2017

