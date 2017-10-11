Weinstein Protege’ Ben Affleck Apologizes for Groping Actress…

Breitbart Media has a good framing for the ongoing Hollywood sexploitation crisis. Think about the decades of perversion and sexual exploitation and the scope of the victims within the industry. Hundreds of thousands of examples of harassment, forced sexual encounters, rape etc., exist and could become public.
The Weinstein charges are only the tip of the iceberg. The corporate entertainment industry is intertwined with the corporate media industry.
The financial risk is exponential.
[…] This is Hollywood’s greatest fear realized, the fear that the floodgates against others will open up and every alleged harasser will be dragged kicking and screaming into the sunlight. Affleck is a major player; an Oscar-winning director and Warner Brothers’ Batman, a hugely expensive franchise. He is also a high-profile Democrats, just like Harvey.
This is already the biggest scandal in Hollywood’s long, sordid history, Second place is not even close. But if even more women are now encouraged to come forward against other big names, the entire industry could be damaged beyond comprehension.
The same is true for the multinational corporations who employed these alleged harassers, the Walt Disney Company, for instance. Major corporate liability is definitely on the table.
(Daily Mail) Hilarie Burton claims she was groped by Ben Affleck during his appearance on TRL in 2003.
The former host of the show made the shocking allegations on Tuesday night, just hours after Affleck made a statement condemning Harvey Weinstein’s alleged abusive actions in his sexual assault and harassment scandal.
In it he said he was ‘saddened and angry’ over the ‘sickening’ claims.
Affleck’s statement was quickly slammed by a number of people – including Rose McGowan who called Affleck a liar.
When a fan tweeted that Affleck might as well have ‘kept quiet,’ another Twitter user wrote: ‘He also grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though
The One Tree Hill Star then surprised the Twitter thread by interjecting with: ‘I didn’t forget.’
Actress Rose McGowan is also publicly attacking Affleck as a liar over his statement Tuesday where he appeared to claim that Weinstein’s behavior was something he was unaware of until now.
They’re going to need a bigger dumpster… 🙂
Maybe a bigger dumpster won’t be necessary since it appears they are eating their own, but still a good idea to have one at the ready.
Harvey’s reportedly jetted off to Europe for ‘therapy’.
Maybe David Letterman had a clinic recommendation. He’s another big mouth, anti-Trump, Clinton-loving fool that quickly retired and hid out once the same allegations were made against him in spite of him saying he ‘wanted to spend more time with his family’. That’s the go-to code speech for, “I’ve done something wrong so am headed to the door in hopes it doesn’t ruin me or land me in jail.”
You’ve got to admit this is better then the movies or shows they produce.
Ouch!
Oh, myyyyyyyy….. (paraphrasing one of their own, former trekkie Takei)
Hollywood always likes their characters to get justice in the end.
“Harvey’s reportedly jetted off to Europe for ‘therapy’.”
Maybe he went there to join a gang of Muzzies. They get away with that stuff all the time.
Prolly France with no extradition treaty.
Amazingly we are going to need a dozen more once it is all said and done! These women are rightfully coming out now to tell their stories. They feel that the time is appropriate and you will hear more and more stories. At some point the pedophilia angle will come into the light!
Never in my lifetime did I think Hollywood and the NFL would die simultaneously in the same year! I truly believe in my heart that our Lord played a major role in our President being elected. This is further proof of that fact. Only one man could expose the creatures in Hollywood and the NFL!
Thank you GOD for this gift at this time!
Amen and hallelujah!
I’d like to think they are both dead, Fle.
They’re wounded pretty bad. Let’s not let up.
As they say in NASCAR, ‘petal to the metal’
dayum! I hope that is not what they say in NASCAR! Petals are for flowers, not for those whose origins began with Junior Johnson on “Thunder Road” – I still do remember me some Fireball Roberts
And the media!
Along with the MSM too! Trifecta! Thank you, President Trump.
Tweeting from the toilet no less.
In Affleck’s defense, he is retarded.
That’s actually a compliment 🙂
Matt Damon !
I know what you mean, nice.
LOL
A star in his own mind
Is it guilt over making an insane amount of money when he knows down deep that he really didn’t deserve it?
Movie critic Michael Medved posited the same theory several years ago when referencing the proliferation of lefties in Hollywood. He said that show biz is filled with people who are reasonably, but not incredibly, good at what they do, who know in their hearts that dozens of people without their luck and connections could do what they do just as well, and that that knowledge creates a lot of guilt, which manifests itself in virtue-signaling.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And Ben’s been to this dance before…he recently had to admit to an affair with his kids’ nanny, causing his wife to separate from him. Reportedly, they are working on a reconciliation over that deal. Today’s revelations may, however, cause a setback.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The nanny? Same old, same old.
Nah, Ben’s got him a new babe. Somebody in the industry that left her husband and kid. I hope Gardner doesn’t let him near her.
I believe Ben Affleck had political aspirations. My hope is this has thoroughly demolished those dreams.
LikeLiked by 7 people
No such luck. He’s a Democrat. Going to rehab is a career enhancer.
He also had aspirations of being an good actor. That never happened either.
AG Sessions
Now would be a good time to show us what you got….at least…I’m HOPING you might.
Shhhhhhhh. Dont wake him during his naptime.
Yeah….I’m a bit irritated with him but I’d give him a pass on Cankles if he went after Hollywierd and did so in a very strong way.
That’s the thing. The Swamp has hard ties directly into “Hollyweird”.
Could someone pro Trump have called in a favor for him, or leveraged NYT to release that article on Weinstein? If Hollywood dominoes start falling I’m predicting they keep falling right into Washington.
The calm before the storm, indeed.
LikeLiked by 9 people
That’s correct
Epstein will be the connection link btw H-wud & politicians.
I wouldn’t. He should be leading the charge on both.
Yeah. I have to agree with you.
If Hollyweird and their network of tentacles were to dry up, the Dim’s would be finished.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And THAT is precisely why I would love to see AG go after these sewer scum-critters
I sincerely believe going after Hollywood will lead to Cankles.
Last night, Tucker Carlson went after this issue pretty hard. He said there was lots of precedent for the federal government to investigate abuses of power, including sexual harassment in industries where it was seemingly widespread and he named a bunch of them (none of which I can recall today).
I tend not to be in favor of government intrusion, but OMG in this case I’d happily make an exception. Hollywood has had a chokehold on the culture for far too long and inculcated their sick perversions into the rest of the culture and media. It is way, way overdue.
And far, far worse is the abuse of children in this nasty industry. That needs full sunlight to expose and disinfect.
And as a side benefit, these freaks will be so busy spending their dough on high pried lawyers they won’t have money to dole out to left wind causes.
The Declaration of Independence alludes to this kind of abuse of power — “….but when a long train of abuses and usurpations evinces a design….” — in this case the despotism is gripping the minds of young Americans and turning them against their heritage.
Hollywood, it’s time to stop acting like you own the Moral High Ground.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I wonder what actress bit ol’ Harvey’s lip?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think Harv played all sides of the gender thing.
Unwanted homosexual harassment is every bit as big a scandal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have NEVER liked Ben Affleck. Telling oh so telling
LikeLiked by 7 people
He’s a horrible actor.
LikeLiked by 6 people
One of the worst!!! I never understood why ‘people loved him’. If he’s in any movie I avoid it. Something about him…for me its a turn off.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He was such a heavy cocaine user early in his career that his nickname was Robert Downey Junior Junior.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh wow I had no idea. That makes sense acaully.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s got dead eyes.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Someone loved him, and we’re finding out why.
His brother is worse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m rather enjoying that the ones going down are ones I’ve never liked.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL Same. Now where’s the popcorn!?!?!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Allow me, it’s always good to share.
🍿
LikeLiked by 4 people
🙂
Honesty, I remember how he and Damon dropped themselves on the Hollywood scene and they were suddenly stars and neither are good actors, especially Affleck. It was very suspicious and now I see why.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well it’s about time Sodom and Gomorrah is finally being exposed to the light.Long overdue.
LikeLiked by 14 people
I Twitter the same last night. Piece by Piece “Drain the Swamp”. Our Lord is protecting us and send us Trump.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Since the days of Fatty Arbuckle and Ramon Novarro it hasn’t changed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
OR what good old Joe the Perv Kennedy did to Gloria Swanson. The place has been a cesspool since the jump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The pedophile/sexual abuse stuff is probably more prolific today than ever.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
In light of Ben Affleck’s tepid rebuke of longtime collaborator Harvey Weinstein and the revelation that he groped actress Hilarie Burton on “TRL,”this 2004 interview on Canadian television promoting the Miramax film “Jersey Girl” looks especially damning.
“They would like the show better if you did it topless, wouldn’t they?” Affleck asks The Box reporter Anne-Marie Losique while he holds her on his lap. “That’s a lovely perfume you have on. You usually show a lot more cleavage than this, what’s the story?”
When she responds that it’s Sunday morning, Affleck really ups the creep ante.
“That never stopped you before, from getting them titties out,” the then 32-year-old Affleck said. “Who you trying to fool, Sunday morning? You should be in church with that rack on display.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
And you wonder why JLO broke it off….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Huh? JLO a paragon of virtue…..? ***snort***
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL maybe she had good sense once in her life…
LikeLiked by 2 people
*snort* is right. She has since moved on to an even lower form of human life, the womanizing, abusive, ‘roid addict and serial liar A-Rod. Wonderful taste in cretins I’d say.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a disgusting man.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yuck, how awful.
What in that actual F did I just watch? Was this a report that was broadcast?
And then… he makes fun of her by saying all the crimes against her he just committed in a mocking tone!
GOOD GRIEF!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a CREEP. Makes me think less of Jennifer Garner whom I have always admired. She can’t be too swift or have much integrity for staying with this scumbag for as many years as she did. Truly cringe-worthy…that poor Canadian reporter, trying to be tactful by attempting to laugh it off but clearly hating every minute.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For all we know, she had her moment in the Harvey hotel room. I am assuming any attractive actress that worked with him probably got the treatment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do not forget the actors, Matt and Ben had their turns on the couch too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She has left him a few times. I think it was last year that she started divorce proceedings.
That almost made me vomit. I did used to find him somewhat attractive. Shudder.
That was disgusting…and the fake accent…He even mentions the word retarded and makes hand gestures? Where is all of the liberal outrage on that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thus ADMITTING to his crime!
Better pull a Weinstein, oops…I mean a Polanski Affleck and head to Europe for some rehab for the next oh, fifty years or so.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I had to laugh that he went to the EU of all places. The ones that keep bring in the ‘religion of peace’
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Chinese started all of this, so they can buy out Hollyweird on the cheap. The allegations are all true though, yet it part of a massive takeover plot by the Chinese to take over California from the Hispanics and the Jewish people. Even though it’s all true, it has to stop, as we love our movies.
So many conspiracy. I thought I could think up one. If the MSM could lie this well, we’d be in trouble.
LikeLiked by 2 people
TimeIsNow, of course! After decades of debauchery, why such negative publicity now? Because Hollywood market will drop. Hollywood will be for sale (a Soros tactic for sure) This time the purchasers will be China:
https://www.rt.com/business/328620-china-hollywood-cinema-business/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well now, let’s not forget that a young Donald Trump dreamed of making movies. He’s going to need something to do after his two terms as President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you dig into Miramax and the Weinstein brothers, Qatar owns a large chunk.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The left appears to be swallowing itself whole. I’m a wee bit curious as to who outed Weinstain. Either he ticked off the wrong person, or this entire scenario is being orchestrated to get our eyes off something really big. I just sense something is happening, all this craziness coming down the pike in just a few short weeks. Left wondering.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Just wait, you will see, in a year or two, Chinese will own largest share of Hollywood.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can’t help wondering if this is meant to bury the Awan scandal and nearly the entire Congress engaged in treasonous behavior. They have tried to paint the Awan investigation as a money scam and buried it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
New York Times Released Harvey Weinstein Bombshell to Bury O’Keefe’s Damaging Undercover Video
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/new-york-times-released-harvey-weinstein-bombshell-bury-okeefes-damaging-undercover-video/
.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree.
Something else that doesn’t pass the smell test, like Las Vegas.
LikeLiked by 4 people
My brother’s theory – not sure if another Treeper has already said this – this whole episode is about taking Hillary out. She’s still hanging on and the left is pushing to clean house. A warning to other Hillary donors as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. They could do the exact same thing to Bill. Big NYT hit piece about his “indiscretions.” It wouldn’t surprise me if the Obama people behind it. Obamas want this albatross gone before Michelle starts running for office. Clintons and Harvey are problematic for them.
It’s interesting that because of the avalanch of stories now coming out about Harvey and the disgusting culture of Hollywood, there will probably be a lot more Hollywood heavyweights that are implicated in stuff like this.
Rose McGowan is on the warpath, and just might take out more than a few hollywood abusers and hypocrites. Hollywood women seem poised to use this moment to get some power for themselves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Okay, who threw that shoe?
“Hollywood women seem poised to use this moment to get some power for themselves.”
Yep, basic Leftist cannibalism 101, as for it all to work, they have to protect each other’s “indiscretions” or the circled wagons do not protect anyone anymore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
True: agree. Also, to LCS mom: At first, saying the Obama people were behind
it didn’t make sense. Until….. maybe Michelle and Barack agreed to let Malik work
for a (probably to them) known perve. Not so much career enhancement. Lots of
chances for reconaissance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But I’m sure there’s plenty on the Obamas. Lots of parties over the years…
LikeLike
He claims it was his brother – who can say? One is most likely as bad as the other.
LikeLiked by 1 person
With all the dirt that the Left is guilty of, and given that there are many good guys out there who have connections and are sick and tired of the Left’s attacks on ordinary people, it’s just a matter of time.
The dominos just keep toppling. The SJWs had the ambitions of Alexander the Great, taking the Culture War around the world to conquer it for their destructive ideology. But, just like Alexander, they find themselves overextended, deep into enemy territory, their weaknesses fully exposed and their fiercest “warriors” falling fast. Pretty soon, the media empire will collapse as Alexander’s “generals” fight for the scraps left over from a failed conquest. This is the SJWs’ punishment for their hubris.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I’d love for that to be true, but . . .
Wyntre,
The above is true, yet will take a while. I believe the circled wagons are starting to leave their posts, and the Globalist cannibalism is just getting started. If a fact, at some point it will get obvious.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s true, and there are a few million of us waiting in the wings to do our part.
In reality, when things start to fall apart for groups such as the Globalists, then this is exactly what starts to happen, or they begin to eat their own. It doesn’t necessarily take any particular group, the wagons are just leaving the circle, and the Globalists are unraveling, and not protecting each other anymore.
Just get your popcorn!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great analogy!
Nasty Hollywood connected to nasty media connected to nasty Democrats. I’m shocked; I tell ya! It’s all part of the Big Ugly and we all know that NYT is not smart enough to pull this off. Only an agent of MAGA could bring about the collapse of the Hollywood elite in one fell swoop.
LikeLiked by 5 people
If this is part of the Big Ugly, it is actually quite beautiful. (taking them down)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well yeah, have a soft drink with your popcorn, just not a Pepsi.
Destroying degenerate Hollywood, along with the decadent media along with the corrupt(etc,etc) political system would be a streaming series I would pay gleefully to watch. Onward with the show.
LikeLiked by 5 people
How appropriate is it that the same day Trump (again) addresses the fakeness of NBC news, the fact that they spiked the Harvey Weinstein story, just like they did with the Clinton/Lewinski stuff shows them for being exactly that – not interested in news that doesn’t fit their agenda.
Trump is always one (or several) steps ahead.
LikeLiked by 7 people
As a Boston native I’ve been exposed for way too many years to these two Leftist punks Affleck and Damon. They started out at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School and latched on to local Boston University commie Howard Zinn. They used their Leftist butt kissing and minimal talents to get to Hollyweird. Damon loves to ignorantly opine about the dangers of school choice and every other canned Lefty obsession. Affleck is even dumber and is a Weinstein in the making. Let’s hope all these low grade Caligulas eat each other.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Matt and Ben started out okay, and then succumbed to whatever gets to people in that industry.
The Wahlbergs have stayed true to their Boston roots.
Ok I’m going to need a bigger bowl of popcorn!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m now wondering, per another Treeper’s comment, if someone in the Trump administration is discreetly behind this, and if all of Hollywood is about to go down in flames – massive win in the culture war.
I just don’t want to see Harrison Ford’s dirty deeds.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing better than the lying Democrats in their own lying words…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t return it, put it towards the national debt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sometimes God says Enough.
LikeLiked by 2 people
All the hollyweirdo’s need fess up right now, your going down
I never thought I’d live to see it… my whole life I’ve always accepted that cesspools exist and there are people out there that are just crap….
and now I’ve lived to see 1 man, Donald Trump, completely destroy
– Washington , Dc
– Hollywood
– the NFL
Soon to come
– North Korea
– China
LikeLiked by 12 people
And without breaking a sweat. God bless Donald Trump!
LikeLiked by 9 people
God HAS blessed Donald Trump. No man is strong enough to be this powerful… he must be sent by God.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There is so much of pay-backs in this story, so seemingly packaged in time-release capsules. Someone is trying to undo someone or something with this story and the target feels to be far larger than Harvey Weinstein. And the women piling on seem to be all past peak career, so for them, nothing to lose beyond momentary ill-fame. I just think this is an IO operation against a target that is not obvious and has wealth far exceeding that possessed by the people named so far, either singly or combined.
One fact leading me to that conclusion is this: that much sex does not exist without comparable amounts of drugs besides alcohol, and no reporting that I have seen touches upon that fact. So this is all too contrived and for a purpose not obvious and well beyond the named personalities.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agree.
Seems there must be a whole lot more to this story than just the sexual fetishes of a corrupt movie mogul. That’s just too cliché.
BTW, what is IO?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree, David and Wyntre. I’m sure other know what’s coming…will be interesting.
Information Operation, an element of properly-conducted warfare. It is similar to propaganda but, properly done, far more multi-directional. At best, IO gets inside an enemy’s OODA Loop (duckduckgo-able), to destroy their ability to see reality and address it factually. Thus, in war, the more the IO success, the less the friendly blood loss and treasure spend. Napoleon’s aphorism stating this: “In the difficult art of war, the morale is to the material as three is to one.”
POTUS Trump is conducting IO against Rocket Man and his supports, personal and logistical: http://observer.com/2017/10/donald-trump-threats-corner-north-korea/
Thank you for defining IO. Now what is OODA Loop? Maybe then I could understand “duckduckgo-able”.
Often I have to stop reading the comment and type the mysterious initials at a search site in order to understand. It’s like a speed bump in the reader’s train of thought.
LikeLiked by 1 person
duckduckgo is an internet search engine. Google, also an internet search engine, will get you to OODA Loop: http://www.google.com
OODA loop stands for Observe, Orient, Decide, Act.
It’s a way of describing how people react to things originally coined by an Air Force colonel whose name is escaping me. To ” get inside the loop” is to act more rapidly than the enemy can react, keeping them in the observe and orient stages so their eventual reactions to your actions are ineffective.
Does Disney not own ESPN?
This could be a complete take down of Disney / ESPN for their blatant anti american anti Trump propoganda.
From TMZ:
The Weinstein Company is already feeling the heat … a major film financier has pulled the plug on a massive loan because Harvey’s no longer steering the ship.
AI International Holdings fronted a $45 million loan to TWC last year. We’ve learned AI sent a letter to TWC and their lawyers at O’Melveny & Myers Tuesday, demanding that the money be returned pronto.
AI says in its letter, “The dismissal of Harvey Weinstein from his position as co-chairman” constitutes a “material adverse change” … allowing them to demand immediate repayment of the loan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jay Z might want to reconsider…..just sayin’! ROFL
I can’t see what’s left of the Weinstein company thinking – let’s align ourselves with the hip hop industry to rehabilitate our image.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do not know why msm is making like sky is falling. This industry is working like this from long time with sex, drugs and favors to each other. These actress are not saint; these actress got money, movie, red carpet, fame and some awards and they were happy until this week.
Where are young men who also abused by these actresses?
Sky will fall when there is news and proof about hidden pedophiles in industry and it’s also a open secret.
https://gods-kingdom-ministries.net/daily-weblogs/2017/08-2017/justin-bieber-exposes-pedophiles-in-the-music-industry/
“Justin Bieber told hundreds of people at a Bible study class in Los Angeles that he has “woken up” to the “evils of the music industry” and he needs to take a break from the industry because it is “controlled by the absolute worst kind of people – pedophiles.””
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope he gets his act together, he was turning into a horrible person
LikeLiked by 1 person
He has issues made worse by all the press portrayal…..made me wonder just how much of that was true.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A lot of it was probably made up, but things like ignoring fans, etc. aren’t made up. The guy had real issues. There’s a video around of him rolling in a car out of somewhere, there’s all these little girls there, he slides something out the window onto the ground and rolls his window back up…. just disgusting behavior.
There are some good ones, Selena Gomez is widely regarded as a complete sweetheart to anybody and everybody, goes out of her way to meet her fans, etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d lay it all at the door of drugs. No one stays a decent person once they’re hooked.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s a compilation video if anybody cares of Justin Bieber being the biggest jerk in the world
And here’s one showing Beiber’s ex-girlfriend “Selena Gomez” going so far out of her way for the fans she actually lets them get in her SUV with her and drives off with them!
Iv’e never thought much of these conversion stories. I’ve seen them come and go, but I will pray for him.
That picture of Affleck with Weinstein was when he still had his mutant baby teeth, not the massive Chiclet teeth he has now.
Major corporate liability is definitely on the table…..
One can dream.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My red flag is up as to why the Weinstein story was broke in the first place, by the N.Y. Slimes of all places. Something is amiss on this whole thing. They have all KNOWN about this for years and have covered it up. Why now? It makes me wonder if they are trying to air their dirty laundry to get it out there now so that it would not break in 2018 or 2019 before the 2020 election, which they know will have a tremendous impact on the Dem. ticket.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My spidey sense has been going bonkers for days, ever since Las Vegas. The sacrifice of Weinstein just seems orchestrated, scripted, planned.
But I have no idea of what the true objective is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Billy Joel knows the deal…..
Where is all the outrage over Hillary Clinton and Meryl Streep? ……crickets………..
LikeLike
Meryl Streep? The creep who gave Roman Polanski, child rapist, a standing ovation? And now condemns po’ lil’ Harv? Hypocrisy, much? ,
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’ve lived by the sword and will now die by the sword. We could go on and on about all the wrongs these people have done not only in their personal lives but in the entertainment they present to the world.
At some point they decided that they had to virtue signal what a high regard they hold women in…. and condemn things like President Trump’s axxess hollywood tape (which at the end of the day, was just words).
They pushed this so hard that they’ve set up a scenario that even normal flirtatious interactions between men and women are overly scrutinized…..
So considering that most of hollywood and the entertainment industry are pigs, even the ‘not so bad’ people are all going to look like complete reprobates.
Anybody in the entire industry that ever even dated a co star or asked out another worker will be slimed, we’re about to see the death of Hollywood (it was already on life support)
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think what satisfies me most is after the phony shows awarding each other phony trophies, the women wearing donated designer gowns, borrowed expensive jewelry, wearing hours work of makeup and hair styles and then receiving “gift bags” worth tens of thousands of dollars…and THEN acting so sanctimonious and superior about Conservatives and POTUS Trump….and it’s ALL phony. And now the world is learning about them. Their lives, their self-importance, their talent….empty, putrid, petty shells that sell their very souls without blinking an eye…and then have the audacity to hold severed heads, to scream sexist poems, to use a podium to rant personal politics. I hope this blows up in their faces and they will be exposed for the degenerate beings they are and certainly not worthy of anyone’s interest or support.
LikeLiked by 10 people
When Hollywood finally goes up in flames I know what I’m going to do- grab the marshmallows.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am sure young,eager, naive, impressionable talent – male or female, is an easy target. No wonder so many end addicts or dead.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As if Holyweird is only inhabited by male perverts. Yeah, feminazi did a good job by creating a myth of their moral superiority and eternal victimhood. Here is your pussy hat if anyone believes for a second that the “better half” of Hollywood “stars” is anything but a bunch of whores and drunken harpies, as perverted and abusive as their male counterparts.
LikeLiked by 4 people
report that Harvey went to Qatar
I used to be a movie person. Went at least once a week until the late 1990s, even hosted “Oscar Parties” for some of my movie loving friends.
I have separated myself from Hollywood so much that when this scandal started breaking I thought, “Harvey Weinstein??? Isn’t he that creepy old gay actor? Why was he messing with women???” and then I finally recalled that was Harvey Firestein or something like that.
Then I saw photos of Harvey Weinstein and recognized him, and that included a photo of him with the actress that played Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and she looked like a hostage. It reminded me of that photo that SD posts of Kim Jong Un with his family and all the women look terrified. It was the exact same look on her face.
My hope is that this whole scandal shoves the door open enough that the pedophilia abusers get exposed, as well. That ought to tear the whole, stinky mess known as Hollywood apart. Let it burn.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I stopped watching all the new releases (with few exceptions) in the late 90’s, they just stopped being very good. Most of the movies are remakes of older movies that are superior.
The ones that are ‘new’ and decent mostly dont’ get funded by guys like Weinstein so you’re stuck with the same crap they spoon feed you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now perhaps people like Rob Reiner and Alex Baldwin will shut their mouths about telling people what to believe and how to live.
It’s pretty darn likely just about all of A,B,C & D list Hollywood knew about Harvey.
The Trade has already taken a big hit in revenue by virtue of all the anti-PDJT stuff.
This is going to hit the bottom-line too.
Clint Eastwood, James Woods and Jerry Bruckheimer must be thinking, Karma.
LikeLike
But also preparing America for the next evils exposed: pedophilia, sex trafficking, organ harvesting.
I don’t need more popcorn, I need a barf bag.
LikeLike
Uh-oh! Look out, Kimmel!!!!
video/1
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a degenerate – the conscience of Hollyweird.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ben entered a rehab program for alcohol addiction and Weinstein just entered a rehab program for his sex addiction. The pathetic people in Hollywood will be welcoming them both back with open arms. Dr. Drew is already out there saying Weinstein deserves a second chance. There is no sin or crime big enough for Hollywood. As bad as it seems for Weinstein right now, in a year or two he will be forgiven and back working in Hollywood. Just look at the two famous directors I listed below, both raped a child and both were welcomed back to Hollywood.
Movie Director and screenwriter, Victor Salva is a convicted child molester and child porn horder. He served time and was forgiven by Hollywood and hired by Disney.😡
Roman Polanski admitted to having sex with a 13 yr old, after being charged for her rape. He fled the country. Hollywood took Polanski’s side and continue to work with him. 😡
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Jeepers Creepers movies by Disney, were written and directed by Victor Salva.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sure we’ll see him riding a horse somewhere soon (remember Weiner).
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think this is still the calm before the storm. And that goes for NK too!
I think Harvey is finished. His political connections are too exposed by all of this to let him come back. Hollywood might take him back but the democrats trying to get rid of the Clintons won’t. This was a political hit.
I don’t know if hollywood will even want him back. This feels like a watershed moment for hollywood women who will not go along with it this time, and they have to power to expose all of the dirt on many powerful men in the industry right now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’ve virtue signaled to much to work with him anymore now that all his stuff isn’t hush hush anymore.
I never go to he movies or watch TV. Haven’t for decades. I have hundreds of DVD’s of movies from the 1930’s to the 1970’s and a few dozen from the 80’s o now. Hollywood has been utter pap for years and years. These people are not worth a cup of cold urine. Bob Mitchum and Steve McQueen they ain’t.
For those that have researched how our society, education, government, media (pravda) and entertainment industry has come to its sordid current state you need look no further than the Frankfort School of Marxists that settled in our elite universities in the 30’s, the upper echelons of the Freemason secret society and the Cabalist Iluminati that dominate the Oligarchy that runs it all.
The masons were at work throughout the 19th century as well and majority press domination was achieved even then. All of these groups have the same ultimate goal, Global Utopia (for the ruling class and those deemed worthy), egalitarian crumbs for the compliant and necessary masses and extermination for the rest. The Utopia they have in mind is total satisfaction of their sensual appetites and the destruction of Christianity.
If you dig into Miramax and the Weinstein brothers, Qatar owns a large chunk.
As with good ‘ol Roman Polanski, Hollywood first has to know your politics then it will decide if you are guilty.
For me, one of the most delicious parts of this entire Weinstein expose was watching a day or two ago when a huge Democrat supporter AND a “super delegate” for Hillary Clinton to the Democrat National Convention marched out on stage with a young actress to accuse another nuge Democrat supporter and financial donator… and close Hillary Clinton confidante of sexual misconduct. Yes, lawyer Gloria Allred was representing at least one of those actresses who are making sexual misconduct claims against Harvey Weinstein. (Is it ANY wonder that Allred’s daughter, Lisa Bloom, resigned her position representing Harvey Weinstein?) More popcorn… PLEASE!
Lisa Bloom was going to rehabilitate HW. Perhaps she didn’t want to watch him shower?
Ben Affleck is also a heavy gambler (poker).
He is not very talented and I’ve never thought him particularly handsome.
LikeLike
