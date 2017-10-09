Monday October 9th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, OCTOBER 9, 2017
Who’s Going Thirsty?
“Let the one who desires take the water of life without price.”
Revelation 22:17
The invitation is to “take . . . without price.” The Lord Jesus Christ wants no payment or preparation. He seeks no recommendation from our virtuous emotions. If you have no good feelings, but if you are willing, you are invited; therefore come! If you have no belief and no repentance, come to Him, and He will give them to you. Come just as you are, and take without money and without price. He gives Himself to the needy.
In nineteenth-century Britain the drinking fountains at the corners of the streets were valuable institutions; it would have been a strange and foolish sight to see someone standing at the fountain declaring, “I cannot drink because I do not have any money.” However poor an individual may be, there is the fountain, and just as he is, he may drink of it without cost. Thirsty passengers, as they go by, whether they are dressed poorly or expensively, do not look for any authorization to drink; the existence of the fountain is sufficient warrant for taking its water freely. The generosity of some good friend has put in place the refreshing supply. It has already been paid for, and we take it and ask no questions.
Perhaps the only people who go thirsty through the street where there is a drinking fountain are the fine ladies and gentlemen who are in their carriages. They are very thirsty but cannot think of being so vulgar as to get out to drink. It would demean them, they think, to drink at a common drinking fountain: so they ride by with parched lips.
How many there are who are rich in their own good works and cannot therefore come to Christ! “I will not be saved,” they say, “in the same way as the prostitute or the blasphemer.” “What! go to Heaven in the same way as a chimney sweep? Is there no pathway to glory but the path that led the dying thief there? I will not be saved that way.” Such proud boasters must remain without the living water; but “Let the one who desires take the water of life without price.”
–Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834-1892
I sincerely hope that a lot of the Treepers got to see the interview with Bibi Netanyahu on Fox News tonight.
I was bowled over and deeply moved at least the man got to tell his story
Hopefully they’ll put it on their YouTube channel. Love to see it.
Since fall weather is approaching, I thought a good way to welcome an October Monday is with Andrew York’s performance of “Snowflight”. The two go together so well, it occurred to me that this might also be a good time to revisit Joseph Monninger’s, moving narrative of his fishing trip with his loyal yellow lab, Nellie. There are some stories that are timeless. This is the kind of book that you always want to take with you when you’re going someplace . . . or when you can just reach up on a shelf and take it down. I admit that I am very taken with Monninger’s narrative voice which gives him the remarkable ability to put you in the very moment he describes. If you’re of a mind to do so, read the following passage aloud to yourself and see if you get what I mean.
“I put my fly-rod up and found a comfortable spot to watch the stars come out. Nellie came to sit beside me. I scooted around and put my head on her back, using her for a headrest, but she didn’t seem to mind. Cold air swept above us, yet near the ground it did not feel too bad. We watched the planets appear, then the stars. The sky grew darker until each star stood out, white against black against the gray of the mountaintops. Nellie remained stationary, only her nose sniffing into the wind. She did not budge for an hour, and by that time the stars had eaten into the blackness, shuddering white in a cold sky.”
—From Home Waters by Joseph Monninger
You do identify the best guitar, Garrison. Always a delicious treat and education.
Well, shucks . . . 🙂
Jessica Chambers d. Dec 6, 2014, Batesville, Mississippi
Jury selection begins Monday Oct 9, 2017 for the murder trial.
A lot of us treepers prayed and tried to help, so I thought some of
you might be interested in this article. She’s still on my heart.
http://pix11.com/2017/10/06/murder-trial-to-open-in-horrific-burning-death-of-woman-19/
( They mentioned the clerk at the gas station who fled soon after: Ali Fadhel )
I love this area of the Treehouse. After reading articles and comments in other sections of the “house” it is always comforting to come here and learn of people likes, dislikes, opinions on the variety of life, favorite things, favorite places and just the general respect and love each has for one another. It’s rather like being in the main room: several conversations going at the same time and one has the choice to stop and linger or join in. What a beautiful spot to enter and renew ones spirit. Best to you all.
