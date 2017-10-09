Holy Cow – The Official Mandalay Bay Massacre Narrative Just Completely Changed – Latest Presser Video…

Well, well, well… the entire previous weeks claims about the timeline and structure of Stephen Paddock and how he carried out the Mandalay Bay Massacre just changed a full 180 degrees today when Sheriff Joseph Lombardo dropped a statement that Paddock did not begin shooting until his advanced preparation was interrupted by Mandalay Bay security officer Jesus “Jose'” Campos.

According to the latest stunning revelation by Sheriff Lombardo, security guard Campos was responding to a door alarm notification, presumably from a fire exit door being opened by suspect Paddock on the 32nd floor. Upon reaching the floor, Campos noticed the hotel room suite door was ajar, and heard the sound of drilling (he didn’t knock).

Paddock was drilling a hole in a door (“adjacent room”) when Campos walked in at 9:59pm. That’s when Paddock opened fire on Campos wounding him in the leg. Immediately thereafter is when Stephen Paddock broke out the windows and opened fire on the crowd below.

This latest revelation is explosive because it shows Paddock was interrupted in the act of preparing for the attack, and not during the commission of the attack itself.

This explains a great deal about the event and why so many advanced preparations appeared not to have been utilized. Unused ammunition, body armor, weapons etc.

This latest crucial bit of information is also explosive in that it may indicate there were other participants that might have been present, later, if the attack plan had proceeded without being interrupted by the security guard (the need for 23 firearms etc.).

Within these latest developments it is entirely possible that Paddock would have had a great deal more effectiveness in the overall attack if he had finished the preparation prior to carrying out the shooting.

The hurried need to carry out some level of the attack despite the interruption might also explain why Paddock just smashed out the windows to begin firing etc. He may indeed have had a much more substantive plan, but was forced to drop that approach by the unexpected interruption prior to the shooting.

This new information essentially changes everything. It is also most likely the reason why the LVMPD have stated they will not hold another presser until Friday.

Here’s the presser video with my notes bullet-pointed below:

Paddock’s brother is in town and being questioned.

No evidence of a 2nd shooter. (yet)

Approximately 200 of Paddock’s prior visits to Las Vegas and surrounding area tracked down – No other contacts identified.

Still no motive.

FBI begins releasing some property. See FBI.GOV website for more details.

Anticipate one more week investigating physical site of attack.

Anticipate one more week investigating hotel room.

Investigation is very complicated. “Complicated event reconstruction”

No further press conferences until Friday (October 13th)

Some evidence of medication in room. No details provided.

No note left in room. Would not discuss night stand note and numbers.

Sheriff Lombardo very confrontational with questioning.

Security Guard heard drilling in room. Drilling of “adjacent door” interrupted by security guard and not completed.

Security guard did not knock on hotel suite door. Door was party ajar.

Security guard shot (at 9:59pm CST) prior to the mass shooting of the crowd at 10:05pm CST. Repeat: PRIOR TO THE SHOOTING OF THE CROWD.

Guard was responding to alarm of “open door” (likely emergency stairwell)

Paddock had body armor and “self defense equipment”.

Paddock check in date at hotel Sept 25th (parking), but did not occupy hotel suite until September 28th. Time between 25th and 28th is deepest investigative period officials cannot explain Paddock activity.

Paddock did plan to escape. No details provided.

Multiple cell phones in room. No details provided. (FBI Interruption)

Lots of electronic equipment were in the room. Forensics ongoing.

Paddock disguised his movements in the periods immediately prior to the shooting date of October 1st. Investigators perplexed by thoroughness of Paddock disguising his activity.

Sheriff Lombardo very aggressive, curt and short-tempered with this press conference.

No further press conferences scheduled until Friday October 13th.

How can investigative officials so clearly mislead the public on the timeline of the shooting itself as it relates to the security guard?…. and still hope to retain credibility with the public? … this makes no sense.

The disinformation previously provided on the exact shooting timeline itself was not accidental. That timeline was provided FOUR DAYS after the attack. More than enough time to have the timing accurate. The motive for misinformation is troubling.

This official story is getting sketchier by the day:

