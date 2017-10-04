President Trump and First Lady Melania Visit University Medical Center in Las Vegas…

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump travel to Las Vegas to visit with victims of the Mandalay Bay shooting and thank the incredible law enforcement and first responders.

Together the President and First Lady visited the University Medical Center to in Las Vegas to thank the hospital staff, doctors, nurses and medical teams who treated the victims and saved multiple lives:

Pictures upon arrival in Las Vegas:

3 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Visit University Medical Center in Las Vegas…

  1. The Boss says:
    October 4, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Real Americans are proud of our President and First Lady.

  2. Pam says:
    October 4, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Here’s a link for the next presser with POTUS. Thanks for posting the wonderful pics Sundance.

