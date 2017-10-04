Keep One Eye on This – Tropical Depression #16 Predicted to Strengthen and Move Fast…

If you are in the gulf region of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Northwest Florida it would be prudent to keep an eye on this ‘tropical depression’. TD-16 is anticipated to gain hurricane strength and will, unfortunately, move very fast once it enters the Southern Gulf of Mexico. Preparatory action may be needed in 36 hours.
Evaluate your current storm supply needs; take a proactive inventory; make a list of possible replacements or enhancements you might deem necessary, and keep an eye on local and national forecasts. –National Hurricane Center HERE–
Wow! This has been an amazing year with these Hurricanes. Thank God that our President is at the helm for whatever comes our way.
I think my hubby said, in 2004 they had 4 hurricanes go right over the same exact area, one right after another.
The Lord has prompted me to get prepared. I had no idea it was for another hurricane!
Amen. Thinking positive thoughts for today …or trying to. Praying for Storm Sweet !6 to weaken, and weaken then dissipate soon.
I am on east coast in Cocoa Beach. We had six inches of rain Sunday night and have had extremely high winds and rough surf since the weekend. Not only do we have water standing, with no where to go, but we also still have piles of debris on every street still waiting to be picked up. A lot of people here still have property damage, roof damage and some still no roofs. Hope everyone pays attention. We have witnessed that anything can happen.
Wow…..thanks for the reminder.
Hi neighbor. I’m not far from CB. We certainly don’t need the rain we have been getting the last few days, and that we will continue to get for a few more days. I am sick of WET !
Yep, Abster. Still piles of debris, limbs, etc. south of Jacksonville. Everywhere.
Thanks for posting, Sundance.
Be safe, Treepers, praying 🙏
Okay, I’ve had enough of this! The mountains of Georgia are looking better all the time!
Don’t be too sure!
If this nation doesn’t repent, God will shake it so violently that it will literally be rent in two! And those mountains will become dust!
I got that way back in the early 90’s. My prayer partner and I had been praying. I was praying for China’s Christians who were being severely persecuted, and the Lord interrupted my prayer and told me that I had better be praying for American to repent. And I had this panorama map just open up in front of me. Like those relief maps that you can run your finger over and they have bumps for the mountains?
Well, what I saw, those “bumps” started shaking and then plumes of dust rose up as they fell. And a rip in the earth from up around Oregon all the way down to the Northern panhandle of Florida opened up.
God gave me a passage about twisting the face of the earth. And I was agitated to find that it is an End Time’s Passage.
Poconos are looking mighty beautiful from here, as well.
3 more years.
Minnie, I migrated to SW Florida from Lancaster County, PA. Beautiful tis true, but too cold for me!
Be careful what you think is an out… Irma gave Gainesville GA 70MPH winds, hundreds of trees down and no power for up to seven days. Still, would not move.Have lived in 28 states and five countries but this is home.
This is turning out to be a brutal hurricane season. Thanks for the reminder, with so much eerie on-going chaos, it would be too easy to forget the basics.
Thanks for the heads up Sundance….Port Arthur, TX
😦 I haven’t even gotten everything put back since the last one because I made a trip to visit my son and DIL, along with having to take care of my little doggie and her hurt eye. Too much.
Thanks for the heads up Sundance.
I just finished putting away my hurricane stuff.
Oh well, guess I’ll get busy with pulling it all back out and restocking some items.
Went to Walmart today. The stuff they showed on their website that was “available for pickup” today, wasn’t on the store shelves.
Great…just finished cleaning up Irma’s mess today. I think I’ll move back to the desert and that huge banana spider over my entrance way this evening may have been the last straw. Google those things.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No, thank you. Wow.
Funny sobri. The day after Irma, a giant banana spider moved in next to my front door. I’d never seen one in the yard, creepy as it was, it wasn’t in the way, soI let it be, it’s gone now. People up north have no idea how big those things are.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My rule is “if you’re not helping pay the mortgage” you must leave. We’re having coffee on the front porch this a.m. and a young Oak snake was laying across the banister watching. (I nearly strangled on coffee) Husband removed him to the woods. Spider this evening and husband removed him to the woods. I don’t go near the woods.
I just did. Okay you have our spiders beat. In the fall the huge black spiders trek into the house, torment me in the basement and bathroom. I had to pick up one with a ton of toilet paper between him and me night before last. He made a splash when I dropped it into the toilet.
Fortunately these are “country spiders” (my term) because they don’t run away. I think they think they are camouflaged if they stay still, even on a white floor. I call the fast ones “city spiders.” They are savvy and know they aren’t camouflaged. 🙂
And all this spider talk is why we live in Maine! When it gets cold you can light something on fire and put on more clothes! Plus I don’t mind snow blowing .😎
kurt72, I hate the snow here in Indiana. We get Lake Effect (Lake Michigan) snow. Too much. Pretty, but too much sometimes. However it’s better than ice storms.
And throw the food out in the snow if you lose power!
Melt snow on the wood stove for water (takes @ 10″ of snow to make about an inch of water but oh well, better than nothing!)
Cook on the wood stove.
Sit back and watch the peaceful snowy scene outside.
I’d take a blizzard over this hurricane crap any day!
Thanks for the heads up. Is it wrong for me to wish this thing would go up to D.C. and wipe all of our politicians out (obviously, not our great president)? I am sick to death of these corrupt, lying SOB’s.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ha! Well, there’s a thought 👍
IF ONLY!
Well, back to generator prep and water hoarding, I guess. Should’a kept on task around Harvey-time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/chem/surface/level/overlay=cosc/orthographic=-70.85,19.29,1039
For all those computer models, etc.
http://spaghettimodels.com
Please Lord God Almighty, have mercy on the people. Subdue the weather and give us peace and fortitude. We ask this in the name of Your Most Holy Son. Amen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen 🙏
Watch the track closely for another reason. Pay very close attention to where the storm goes after it makes landfall on Sunday. I say this because of personal experience and you can never let your guard down. I agree with those who have said this season has been brutal. That is like the understatement of the year. I pray this storm goes away as well but I hope all will prepare just in case and yes as always, pray, pray pray!
8pm ET advisory:
Heck, they’re already calling TD 16 – ‘Nate’ – and predicting the db at landfall:
I really hope their Grocery Stores, etc. are fully stocked in the Gulf.
We just got back to normal here in NE FL. a few days ago. It took a very long time, and we were not even hit as bad as them.
Also, some people still did not have elec. up here just a week ago.
I know people down in Naples area who are having a hard time getting roofs repaired, windows replaced etc. because there just are not enough roofers, etc. to go around. The LAST thing they need is another ‘cane.
This sucks.
From the Stats and Data guy:
To quote the late John Hurt: “Oh no, not again.”
