Keep One Eye on This – Tropical Depression #16 Predicted to Strengthen and Move Fast…

If you are in the gulf region of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Northwest Florida it would be prudent to keep an eye on this ‘tropical depression’. TD-16 is anticipated to gain hurricane strength and will, unfortunately, move very fast once it enters the Southern Gulf of Mexico. Preparatory action may be needed in 36 hours.

Evaluate your current storm supply needs; take a proactive inventory; make a list of possible replacements or enhancements you might deem necessary, and keep an eye on local and national forecasts. –National Hurricane Center HERE–

