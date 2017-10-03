President Trump Delivers Remarks to Media in Puerto Rico (Video and Pics)…

President Donald Trump and First-Lady Melania Trump visit with victims of Hurricane Marin in Puerto Rico and delivered brief remarks to the traveling media.
President Donald Trump and First-Lady Melania Trump visit with victims of Hurricane Marin in Puerto Rico and delivered brief remarks to the traveling media.
This was an amazing response and effort by so many. I certainly hope Puerto Ricans appreciate all that has been done on their behalf. Also hope they won’t be making a mass exodus to Florida.
I think Puerto Ricans should get their fingers out of their @$$ and help themselves and others.
Come on – these people need help. I would think Trump, the business man, will oversee or have preconditions on all that money we will be giving them!
Unfortunately, the naysayers are harping on his joke about the budget and how he comparing Hurricane Maria to Katrina. No good deed goes unpunished.
… worse yet, look at all those straight-armed salutes in photos 3 and 4.
I say get ready for a fresh round of “Trump is Hitler” from the Lefty media.
You can congratulate me later for calling it.
/s
Apparently, the people in PR, not listening to the naysayers and neither are most people here!
The left is in seeeerious trouble. The people, everywhere, love Trump when they meet him.
I was thinking the exact same thing. Once people see how real and personable he is, they can’t help but love him. I feel sorry for the people who have hardened their hearts and are unable to share the experience.
100% !
They want to means test medicare to pay for the failure known as Puerto Rico
That’s how the “trust funds” for disability, Social Security and Medicare got empty. there is no “trust fund” since DC politicians spend all they can get their hands on and then spend more they borrow.
Sell the island.
Make no mistake Trump loves his job
Yep; he loves the job, loves America and loves his fellow countrymen.
He’s almost always smiling when he meets people and is great at connecting with them. All of the people at the paper towel tossing were grinning.
BTW, if I caught that toss I would keep that roll of Bounty forever. Cal them my Trump Towels and not let anyone touch them, lol.
Sentimental Ol’ You. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oKeD1PbPGOA
I wish I had a throwing arm as good as POTUS. Sadly, I don’t. lol
Fantastic optics on this trip; shut down the “Trump’s Katrina” narrative…..the Mayor of San Juan looks like a partisan hack, while P Trump looks like an Executive getting it done !
Exactly, he won over the Media’s “Katrina” narrative! It’s not working!
Will Dunkirk style boat lift be repeated for Puerto Rico?
They are stealing all the fiber optic cable they can get their hands on…most U.S. aid will be stolen
Here is RSBN’s extended version of the last video Sundance posted above.
Our FIRST Puerto Rican President !! (heh, heh)
The Governor could have a future in national politics……………..I think he is a Republican ?
Nope. Democrat.
Here comes the goodies…
Trump might be the only guy who can figure out how to turn that island into a money maker. Maybe he can come up with a plan to draw private investors to rebuild that place into a real tourist attraction.
Another Treeper had talked about leasing it in a Hong Kong like deal where we nationalized PR for 99 years and built it out, earned money from tourism & commerce while getting it on a firm foundation.Sounded intriguing.
They do not want to be a tourist attraction. That has been their delima. They hate tourist and have poor service as a result. They are a immature people and see “work” as beneath them. My husband grew up on the island and has watched it spiral down. It is a beautiful place with arrogant people. American’s will be the losers here, not them. They pay for nothing to begin with.
every dime spent on PR is wasted
NEVER, NEVER, NEVER, allow them to become a state. We don’t need another Hawaii with only one democratic party that knows only big government hand outs.
True. The last thing we need is another socialist state sending 2 senators to the Swamp.
First Lady Melania sporting Camp David baseball cap. Whattafox
Melania says a lot with her fashion choices.
Tara Setmeyer was savaging his comments on twitter. I swear the Never Trumpers post anti-Trump stuff 24/7. CNN must pay them by the tweet.
So in zipping through DVR of Sheppard Smith today on Fox, about 38 minutes in, He said “reports of Union Truckers strike are not true, they are fake news, spread largely it appears by a website called Conservative Treehouse, and then over Twitter and Facebook. Again, there is no truckers strike, that’s fake news. The truckers in Puerto Rico are victims too.”
Grrrr, I hate that guy!!!
A lot of that is being pushed today. CTH and Gateway Pundit are being called out.
I saw Gateway hit back, hope Sundance does too!!
Well, they simply can’t have the truth out there. They’ve never had competition exposing their lies before and they can’t stand it. But, what it REALLY means is that people who never heard of us before now have an opportunity to check us out. Even in their maniacal, frothing at the mouth hatred of truth, they are still exposing it. It’s really kind of funny, hoist on their own petard, if you think about it.
All of this brings this passage to mind: “There are six things the Lord hates, seven that are detestable to him: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked schemes, feet that are quick to rush into evil, a false witness who pours out lies and a person who stirs up conflict in the community.” (Prov. 6:16-19)
Remind you of anyone?
Flak, target. My money is on Sundance. Sucks to be Shep.
Small point it’s Maria not Marin in the first sentence of your article.
I have a feeling Trump is hitting it out of the park in PR because the media and all my lefty FB ‘friends’ are going bonkers. They are saying it’s a political disaster and how horrible he is to be throwing paper towels in a church!
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/10/trump-puerto-rico-visit/541869/?utm_source=atlfb
Venezuelans are weeping right now.
If Shepard Smith is criticizing us we are doing it right.
