President Trump Delivers Remarks to Media in Puerto Rico (Video and Pics)…

Posted on October 3, 2017 by

President Donald Trump and First-Lady Melania Trump visit with victims of Hurricane Marin in Puerto Rico and delivered brief remarks to the traveling media.

46 Responses to President Trump Delivers Remarks to Media in Puerto Rico (Video and Pics)…

  1. Abster says:
    October 3, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    This was an amazing response and effort by so many. I certainly hope Puerto Ricans appreciate all that has been done on their behalf. Also hope they won’t be making a mass exodus to Florida.

  2. ginaswo says:
    October 3, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    The left is in seeeerious trouble. The people, everywhere, love Trump when they meet him.

  3. youme says:
    October 3, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    They want to means test medicare to pay for the failure known as Puerto Rico

    • Sam says:
      October 3, 2017 at 5:16 pm

      That’s how the “trust funds” for disability, Social Security and Medicare got empty. there is no “trust fund” since DC politicians spend all they can get their hands on and then spend more they borrow.

      Sell the island.

  4. mikebrezzze says:
    October 3, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Make no mistake Trump loves his job

  5. ginaswo says:
    October 3, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    BTW, if I caught that toss I would keep that roll of Bounty forever. Cal them my Trump Towels and not let anyone touch them, lol.

  6. Bob Thoms says:
    October 3, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Fantastic optics on this trip; shut down the “Trump’s Katrina” narrative…..the Mayor of San Juan looks like a partisan hack, while P Trump looks like an Executive getting it done !

  7. youme says:
    October 3, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    Will Dunkirk style boat lift be repeated for Puerto Rico?

  8. youme says:
    October 3, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    They are stealing all the fiber optic cable they can get their hands on…most U.S. aid will be stolen

  9. Pam says:
    October 3, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Here is RSBN’s extended version of the last video Sundance posted above.

  10. indiamaria2020 says:
    October 3, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Our FIRST Puerto Rican President !! (heh, heh)

  11. youme says:
    October 3, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Here comes the goodies…

  12. meadowlandsview says:
    October 3, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Trump might be the only guy who can figure out how to turn that island into a money maker. Maybe he can come up with a plan to draw private investors to rebuild that place into a real tourist attraction.

    • growltiggerknits says:
      October 3, 2017 at 5:33 pm

      Another Treeper had talked about leasing it in a Hong Kong like deal where we nationalized PR for 99 years and built it out, earned money from tourism & commerce while getting it on a firm foundation.Sounded intriguing.

    • LKA in LA says:
      October 3, 2017 at 5:35 pm

      They do not want to be a tourist attraction. That has been their delima. They hate tourist and have poor service as a result. They are a immature people and see “work” as beneath them. My husband grew up on the island and has watched it spiral down. It is a beautiful place with arrogant people. American’s will be the losers here, not them. They pay for nothing to begin with.

  13. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    October 3, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    every dime spent on PR is wasted

  14. jojo says:
    October 3, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    NEVER, NEVER, NEVER, allow them to become a state. We don’t need another Hawaii with only one democratic party that knows only big government hand outs.

  15. MIKE says:
    October 3, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    First Lady Melania sporting Camp David baseball cap. Whattafox

  16. CarolynH says:
    October 3, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Tara Setmeyer was savaging his comments on twitter. I swear the Never Trumpers post anti-Trump stuff 24/7. CNN must pay them by the tweet.

  17. bflyjesusgrl says:
    October 3, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    So in zipping through DVR of Sheppard Smith today on Fox, about 38 minutes in, He said “reports of Union Truckers strike are not true, they are fake news, spread largely it appears by a website called Conservative Treehouse, and then over Twitter and Facebook. Again, there is no truckers strike, that’s fake news. The truckers in Puerto Rico are victims too.”

    Grrrr, I hate that guy!!!

    • ainin says:
      October 3, 2017 at 5:54 pm

      A lot of that is being pushed today. CTH and Gateway Pundit are being called out.

      • bflyjesusgrl says:
        October 3, 2017 at 5:58 pm

        I saw Gateway hit back, hope Sundance does too!!

      • 17CatsInTN says:
        October 3, 2017 at 6:03 pm

        Well, they simply can’t have the truth out there. They’ve never had competition exposing their lies before and they can’t stand it. But, what it REALLY means is that people who never heard of us before now have an opportunity to check us out. Even in their maniacal, frothing at the mouth hatred of truth, they are still exposing it. It’s really kind of funny, hoist on their own petard, if you think about it.

        All of this brings this passage to mind: “There are six things the Lord hates, seven that are detestable to him: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked schemes, feet that are quick to rush into evil, a false witness who pours out lies and a person who stirs up conflict in the community.” (Prov. 6:16-19)

        Remind you of anyone?

    • justme928 says:
      October 3, 2017 at 6:07 pm

      Flak, target. My money is on Sundance. Sucks to be Shep.

  18. MfM says:
    October 3, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Small point it’s Maria not Marin in the first sentence of your article.

  19. MfM says:
    October 3, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    I have a feeling Trump is hitting it out of the park in PR because the media and all my lefty FB ‘friends’ are going bonkers. They are saying it’s a political disaster and how horrible he is to be throwing paper towels in a church!

    https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/10/trump-puerto-rico-visit/541869/?utm_source=atlfb

  20. TwoLaine says:
    October 3, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    Venezuelans are weeping right now.

  21. realcapedcrusader says:
    October 3, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    If Shepard Smith is criticizing us we are doing it right.

  23. Pam says:
    October 3, 2017 at 6:18 pm

