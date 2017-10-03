Curiouser and Curiouser – Vegas Shooter’s Girlfriend Used Multiple ID’s, Multiple SS Numbers, and Married Two Men Simultaneously…

Posted on October 3, 2017 by

Much like the San Bernardino attack revealed a manipulative scheme for green-card marriages, so too is the Mandalay Bay Massacre revealing the use of multiple identities within the associations of the killer.  Marilou Who?

Oh, and if Marilou Danley she reads these reports before getting on board her flight back from Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia and/or wherever the heck she really is… well, she likely ain’t coming back.  Just saying.

(Via NewsWeek) Marilou Danley, the live-in girlfriend of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock, and now a “person of interest” in the shooting investigation, is a Philippines native who has used two Social Security numbers during her two-plus decades in the United States, and was married to two men at the same time, public records show.

The person who may hold the key to solving the mystery of why the Vegas gunman killed 59 and wounded nearly 600 people led a convoluted life of her own, with two simultaneous husbands, a bankruptcy, two Social Security numbers, multiple addresses in several states and even different ages depending on which state records you review.

The details are part of a Newsweek investigation into Danley’s past, which takes on a new urgency now that the FBI is frantically working to bring her “immediately” back from overseas for more information about the shooting and the $100,000 Paddock wired to her family there days before the shooting.

Marilou came to the U.S. as Marilou Natividad, married Geary Danley in 1990 and took his surname. Danley, 76, lives in Arkansas, but he has declined to answer questions.

In 1996, Marilou wed Jose Bustos, and became Marilou Bustos. But she did not dissolve her marriage to Danley until 2015, divorce records show.

Both marriage licenses were filed in Clark County, which includes the city of Las Vegas, even though the Danleys lived in Tennessee and Arkansas around the time of their marriage, and the Bustoses lived in California. Marilou also has a daughter, currently living in California, but it is unclear whether one of her husbands, or another man, fathered the child.

In California, her name is registered as Marilou Natividad-Bustos and her birthday is listed as January 1962, making her 55 years old. Under a different Social Security number in Nevada, her name is Marilou Lou Danley and her birthday is listed as December 1954, making her 62.

Oh, my favorite paragraph this week:

At times, her identities merged: Marilou filed for bankruptcy in 2012, under the name Bustos, while she was still married to Danley and living with Paddock in Reno. Her lawyer during the bankruptcy has not yet responded to a request for comment.  Marilou held multiple addresses, some simultaneously—in Arkansas, Tennessee, California, Florida and other states, and often moved through cities within those states.  (more).

But don’t jump to those pesky non-pc conclusions… tomorrow she’ll go from sketchy rub-rub ‘high-stakes-hostess’ to impoverished angelic waitress at the Reno Waffle House.

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Mandalay Bay Massacre, media bias, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

286 Responses to Curiouser and Curiouser – Vegas Shooter’s Girlfriend Used Multiple ID’s, Multiple SS Numbers, and Married Two Men Simultaneously…

Older Comments
  1. JH says:
    October 3, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    I’m still waiting for the reason: he shot at country fans because he thought he’d kill Trump supporters

    If he’s not a gun guy, he knows a guy who knows guns

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. Blue Moon says:
    October 3, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    There is a Jose Bustos in East Chicago being quoted in an article and he is quoted and referenced as Organizer Jose Bustos. It is a July 1998 article entitled: “Catholic Worker House gets teens involved in community” and it is about napalm protests and anti violence vigils

    Like

    Reply
  3. andyocoregon says:
    October 3, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    I have a proposal for ***New Gun Control Legislation***. Let’s get Congress to pass a law banning all Hollywood private bodyguards and security guards from carrying guns. Watch how that would go over like a lead balloon with the late night talk show idiots.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. cheryl says:
    October 3, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    I’m just curious as to the identity of the woman who warned people that they were going to die before he started shooting.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      October 3, 2017 at 11:36 pm

      Lost in the sauce tonight.

      Like

      Reply
    • Liberty says:
      October 3, 2017 at 11:52 pm

      My money is on a pair of folks in that group picture from the Lex nightclub, no?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • ruralnc says:
      October 3, 2017 at 11:57 pm

      I also have wondered about those two women and am almost at the point to feel they were angels sent to warn the innocents. It seems they appeared around the time Big and Rich sang “God Bless America.” If they were truly angels or merely mortal women, they probably saved the lives of the two women, one of which has reported their appearance, who returned to their hotel room immediately after the warning.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  5. Chris in Australia says:
    October 3, 2017 at 11:53 pm

    The only flight I can find from the Philippines to LAX has already arrived at 19:35 PDT.
    Philippine Air Lines 102
    PAL102 / PR102
    ARRIVED 1 HOUR 12 MINUTES AGO
    Terminal B.

    This is from a search on FlightAware.
    A search on FlightRadar 24 shows no flights en route.

    When is Hannity on air. Maybe he has something mixed up with the International Date Line. It is already Wednesday afternoon down here.

    I would be keeping an eye on YBCG, Coolangatta International.

    Like

    Reply
  6. rebel53blog says:
    October 3, 2017 at 11:54 pm

    There was a disqus user that went by the avatar name Stephen Waddock that seemed obsessed with Sandy Hook stories. Could it be the LV shooter Stephen Paddock? Last post was 6 months ago. Maybe coincidence. Joined DISQUS Mar 20, 2014
    https://disqus.com/by/stephenwaddock/

    Like

    Reply
  7. Athena the Warrior says:
    October 3, 2017 at 11:54 pm

    0 Hour’s Twitter feed is extremely interesting. Go back to Oct. 2 to best follow along: Lot’s of photos, etc.:

    Like

    Reply
    • Deusvult says:
      October 4, 2017 at 12:03 am

      It’s 1 island in the Philippines that is full of Muslims. The rest is Catholic.
      The pics I saw of her and family no way she is Muslim.
      This guy didn’t need no Islam or anything to pull this off.

      Everyone is ignoring the big elephant in the room.. his father was a psychopath robbing banks with a machine gun evading FBI for a decade and fleeing prison!
      This guy had the story in his head all his life. Told his beloved brother nothing about the last months.. CAUSE it was related to their Dad. He emulated his father. Something triggered it.
      Needed no politics to do this.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  8. Paul says:
    October 3, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    He probably killed b4 . Wouldn’t doubt it. Probably a hit man . To kill like that .they definitely spooks . Shit ! organized crime .

    Like

    Reply
  9. Will says:
    October 3, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    C’mon, this is not difficult to figure out. The “gf” was the Mata Hari; her husband (read up on him; deranged anti-Trumper” was the shooter, and Paddock was the patsy / fall guy.

    It’s not that hard to see what’s going on here…

    Like

    Reply
  10. M. Mueller says:
    October 4, 2017 at 12:06 am

    March 2014, Senator Leland Yee from California: he was big on gun control while smuggling weapons from the Philippines! 1min 49sec.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s