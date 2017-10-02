Las Vegas Shooting Suspect – Stephen Craig Paddock

The man who opened fire on an outdoor concert on the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday, killing at least 58 people and wounding 515 more before he was found dead in a 32nd floor hotel room, has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada, the Clark County sheriff said at a news conference Monday.

♦64-Year-old “Ordinary Guy”

♦No violent criminal background.

♦Paddock was a licensed pilot, owned two airplanes and had no criminal history beyond a citation that was handled normally.

♦Lockheed Martin said in a statement that Paddock worked for a predecessor company of theirs for three years starting in 1985.

♦Prior Residences: California, Texas, Nevada (reported 27 residences).

♦Paddock lived in Mesquite, Texas, before moving to Mesquite, Nevada, about 82 miles northeast of Las Vegas

♦More than 10 rifles were found in the Mandalay Bay hotel room with Paddock.

Watch interview with one of Stephen Paddock’s brothers Eric Paddock of Orlando Florida:

Bruce Paddock (brother) told NBC News the family grew up in Sun Valley, California, and Stephen Paddock (shooter) earned money from managing apartment buildings with his Florida-based mother.

After expressing shock that his brother, “just a guy” who liked to go to Vegas and gamble and see some shows and “eat burritos,” had gone on a murder spree from the window of his room at Mandalay Bay hotel, Eric Paddock disclosed something else about Stephen Paddock’s background. It is disturbing: Shooter’s brother says their father was Patrick Benjamin Paddock, a bank robber who he says was on FBI Most Wanted list:

BENJAMIN “CHROMEDOME” PADDOCK Ex-Tucsonian Makes FBI List Of 10 Most Wanted By GILBERT T. MATTHEWS Citizen Staff Writer Known to his associates as “Chromedome,” “Old Baldy,” and “Big Daddy,” Benjamin Hoskins Paddock is Tucson’s contribution to the FBI’s list of 10 most-wanted fugitives. He made the list after escaping on Dec. 31, 1968, from the Federal Correctional Institution at La Tuna, Tex., where he was serving a 20-year sentence for robbing a Phoenix bank in 1960. Paddock — alias Perry Archer, Benjamin J. Butler, Leo Genstein, Pat Paddock and Patrick Benjamin Paddock — hasn’t been seen or heard from since. At the time of the robbery, Paddock lived in Tucson with his wife and four children. Neighbors said they couldn’t believe that the colorful businessman, then 34 years old, was involved in crime. Paddock sold garbage disposal units here under the business name of Arizona Disposer “Chromedome” Co. He called himself “Big Daddy” in connection with a night club operation on North 1st Avenue. Before selling the disposal units, he operated an East Broadway service station and also sold used cars. Although he was imprisoned for the S4,620 holdup of a branch of the Valley National Bank in Phoenix, Paddock also had been accused of two other bank robberies. Those charges were dropped after his conviction. Federal officers reported that when he was arrested in Las Vegas, Paddock attempted to run down an FBI agent with his car. “Since he has utilized firearms in previous crimes, has employed violence in attempting to evade arrest and has been diagnosed as being psychopathic, Paddock should be considered extremely dangerous,” said Palmer M. Baken Jr., agent in charge of the Phoenix FBI office. Baker described Paddock as being “A glib, smooth-talking man who is egotistical and arrogant.” (link)

The elder Paddock apparently stayed on the lam until 1978, when he was “captured in 1978 in Oregon where he was running a bingo parlor.” The sins of the father should not, of course, be visited upon the son. However…(?)

LV Independent – Police identified the lone suspect of the mass shooting, who they believe killed himself prior to police entering a hotel room where he was located, as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock from Mesquite. Las Vegas Metro Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said early Monday morning Paddock was found with “an excess of 10 rifles.” Lombardo said police have located a female person of interest named Marilou Danley out of the country and that she was not with Paddock when he checked into the hotel, though Paddock was using some of Danley’s identification. He said police have had conversations with Danley and believe her “at this time not to be involved.” (link)

GIRLFRIEND/”COMPANION”:

Police were looking for Paddock’s roommate, Marilou Danley, described as his companion/girlfriend.

Authorities later said the 62-year-old person of interest was located outside the country and not believed to be involved in the shooting.

She’s just a nice lady who’s his girlfriend,” Paddock’s brother Eric told media. Authorities said they would try to speak with her when she returned to the U.S.

Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak, who has been at Mandalay Bay since midnight, said that Paddock rented two hotel rooms, one facing north and one facing east, and had visited the hotel two other times. Paddock was using Danley’s slot machine card, which is how police got ahold of her name although she was in the Philippines at the time of the incident, Sisolak said. (link)

It appears Stephen Craig Paddock’s companion Marilou Danley is Filipino. *Note* there is a currently massive conflict inside the Phillipines between radical islamists and the government of Rodrigo Duterte.

The southern Philippines has a long history of conflict, with armed groups including Muslim separatists, communists, clan militias and criminal groups all active in the area.

Three groups comprise the Muslim separatists – the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the Abu Sayyaf. The MILF and the Abu Sayyaf are breakaway factions of the MNLF.

The communist insurgency, on the other hand, is propagated by the Communist Party of the Philippines’ (CPP) military wing, the New People’s Army (NPA).

(Reuters) President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday claimed that the Bamboo Triad, which he alleged was behind the proliferation of illegal drugs in the Philippines, had links with the Abu Sayyaf terror group. […] The President on Tuesday said that the illegal drugs operations in the country were taken over by the 14K and Bamboo triads. (link)

REGIONAL DRUG GANGS:

While Duterte’s pronouncements were unclear about the exact nature of the Bamboo triad, the South China Morning Post reported in 2015 on the Taiwan-based United Bamboo triad gang, which they linked to Hong Kong’s 14K triad.

Before Duterte made his revelations, both China and Taiwan issued separate statements saying they had never been the source of illegal drugs in the Philippines.

The SCMP said that the United Bamboo triad, considered as one of the world’s largest organized crime group, was based in Taiwan. Taiwan, asked Duterte to prove his allegation. –Understand More Here–

REGIONAL ISIS:

On 23 May, 2017, the Armed Forces of the Philippines launched an operation in the city of Marawi to capture or kill Isnilon Hapilon, the declared leader of the Southeast Asian branch of the Islamic State, also known ISIS or ISIL. However, the operation devolved into a battle for the city when security forces met unexpected levels of resistance from the Maute Group, militants who have also aligned themselves with ISIS. By the end of the day, President Rodrigo Duterte had declared martial law across Mindanao, the island on which Marawi sits. […] Longstanding concerns about terrorism in Southeast Asia, recently heightened by the potential return of foreign fighters from Iraq and Syria and the activities of the Abu Sayyaf Group in the Sulu Archipelago, are set to continue. Regional cross-border linkages between armed non-state groups have been boosted by the emergence of ISIS and the subsequent pledges of allegiance to its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by many of these groups. The extent of actual links with the ISIS leadership in the Middle East are unclear, and at least initially many groups appeared to use the ISIS name mainly for local gains in recruitment and fundraising. But Philippine authorities believe ISIS has transferred significant funds to Hapilon. The discovery of two Indonesian and two Malaysian fighters among the Maute Group in Marawi was not a surprise, but Lorenzana has said at least two Saudis, a Yemeni, and a Chechen fighter were also among those killed in the city. He added that they were probably ISIS members. (link)

ISIS ISSUES BACK-TO-BACK CLAIMS OF RESPONSIBILITY:

.

TIMELINE:

10:08 p.m. PT – First call to dispatch for reports of shots fired at the Route 91 Harvest Festival outside Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip

for reports of shots fired at the Route 91 Harvest Festival outside Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip 10:40 p.m. PT – Alert about an active shooter hits the news wires

11:08 p.m. PT – Las Vegas police shut down a portion of the strip

11:20 p.m. PT – Reports of multiple injured people taken to area hospitals

11:32 p.m. PT – Some flights destined for the McCarran International Airport diverted

11:34 p.m. PT – Portion of Interstate 15 closed

11:56 p.m. PT – Las Vegas hospital says at least 2 dead, 24 injured, 12 critical

12:01 a.m. PT – Las Vegas police say one suspect is ‘down’

1:06 a.m. PT – Southern California police department says off-duty officer among those shot

1:32 a.m. PT – Las Vegas sheriff says officers killed gunman on 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. (link)

Advertisements