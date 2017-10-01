Puerto Rico Governor Rossello Press Conference – Hurricane Maria Recovery and Relief Efforts (Video)…

Governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rossello, FEMA Region II Acting Administrator John Rabin, Federal Coordinating Officer Alejandro de la Campa and Commander of Joint Force Land Component Command Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Buchanan provide current updates on the status of Puerto Rico relief efforts after Hurricane Maria, Sept. 30, 2017.
.
“We need to do a lot more in order for us to get out of the emergency,” Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said in San Juan. “But the other thing that’s also true is that the administration has answered and has complied with our petitions in an expedited manner.”
Additional video of presser to include Questions & Answers:
How dare he contradict the media’s gospel truth? Some people just don’t know what the plantation rules actually are. I’m sure he’ll be doing a hostage retraction before too long.
Think CNN will run this?
No.
Watch for him blinking “torture” in morse code during the retraction . . .
The Mayor of San Juan, and her enablers like Chris Cuomo and Ana Navarro, should be charged with crimes against humanity.
…and the truckers union leaders too!
How did she get this custom made ‘victim’ shirt?
The CNN “Go Bag” includes all kinds of props for impromptu interviews.
Teespring is NOT an antifa site! They make any t-shirt you ask them to make. It is a business. Do not disparage them for making money. They aren’t the message, they just sell a service to ALL who contract them to do so.
Never vote for someone who wants to be a victim.
Tell that to the hundred million plus libtards
I mentioned this on a different thread, but Chris Cuomo’s brother is or was down there running for president in 2016 on the strength of his superior handling of the crisis in Puerto Rico.
His handling of Hurricane Sandy left room for improvement, but no one will remember that.
the media assault from the left is no doubt designed to ensure PRs living on the mainland dont vote MAGA in 2020
The assault is simply frustrated energy from failure to do this in Texas and Florida. The entire raison d’etre of the media is destroy Trump. This is how they approach EVERY SINGLE ISSUE. There is no journalistic standard or professional agenda. They use their position and power as a weapon against Trump. This is why the whole business of press conferences and of Trump’s conventional exercise of the old noblesse oblige in indulging them as a part of democratic process is farcical and wrong and needs to be thrown out the window. But Trump won’t do this, to my great frustration.
Good point ginaswo. It’s all about the vote.
PRs who are living on the mainland probably know what’s up. That’s why they left.
It is about more than those already in the US – Anna Navarro is urging Puerto Ricans to come to the US and settle in swing states/register to vote!
Ann doesn’t realize they have a better deal there. They pay no federal income tax but get all the benefits from the American taxpayers. Plus it is easier to hold on to your hate for gringos there. They could not give that up. In the latin/hispanic heirarcy, the Puerto Rican’s are low on the totem pole for smarts. I have spent a lot of time on the island and they are totally an arrogant people without credentials. It must be humiliating for whitey gringo to come to the rescue. Btw, they treat the island dogs like crap. They are so many homeless dogs there that one time they hired a man to round them up. He did and threw them off a bridge to get rid of them. This is a good time to expose the freeloaders. We should be the ones voting regarding PR as a state or not.
My only experience with a native Puerto Rican was in the Army – my ex-hubby’s roommate in the barracks was the first PR to ever win a position as a guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. He was rightfully proud of being the first but was proud overall to consider himself as an American. I admired him tremendously.
Besides, Anna understands that quite well – her goal is the votes, pure and simple – who cares what is best for the People!!!!
“We should be the ones voting regarding PR as a state or not.” I agree.
For the media and the democrats, it’s all about the votes but for people like the mayor, it’s nothing short of extortion.
Hillary and Andrew Cuomo both are working toward that, but Andrew is using NYS taxpayer money toward that effort.
Body language assessment of San Juan Mayor. Shes deflecting from her own incompetence.
She’s psycho and needs an immediate mental evaluation. According to her, she lost her house, but she also lost her mind. I don’t mean that to be mean, she may seriously be suffering from shock, PTSD, etc. Some people just do not cope well with stressful situations, and she has a lot on her shoulders. Some people are also not leaders, in good times or bad. It needs to be suggested to her that she go get some rest, take care of herself and her family, and let the adults take over, permanently.
Yeah, Probably all it is. NO house, backbone or brain.
I covered them all. 🙂
But she has the t-shirt and the hat and spews stupidity out of her mouth.
I’m wondering now, has she been threatened in some way?
And some people are just politicos lacking in virtually any other tangible skill other than rising within party ranks. Given this, because she lacks true leadership and organizing skills, she focuses on her own number 1 priority, political self-preservation, criticizing everyone she possibly can. The fact is she’s utterly incapable of even staying out of the way.
When you live in a dependency culture, it’s hard to take personal responsibility. It’s easier to blame someone else.
Her picture will be right there next to ILLary’s in the book of sayings for “every excuse in the book”, literally.
It’s not “easier”… really, it is REQUIRED. Everything is structured , especially in local politics, around blame. Blame everyone else. Root and branch. This is why so many other countries look like crap… why payola is required and expected, etc. I hope Trump can triangulate this mess and turn this turd ( of a situation ) into a diamond. Will be interesting to watch from afar.
She isn’t doing without anything. She always has on clean clothes, her hair face, hands and nails are clean so she has plenty of water, and doesn’t look like she is doing any manual labor.
Just about every “dying” person in PR I have seen looks the same way. Well groomed and clean.
Her head movements made it clear she is incompetent, a liar, and loves the money she gets but gives not a darn for her people in San Juan or outside because as stated here, she has done nothing and has no desire to do anything, but like a baby just waiting for someone to change her diaper while all the time she could have and should have done what needed to be done. Phony as heck! Watch the other blog where a police woman is telling it like it really is in PR and the disdain for its citizens.
This liar is so incompetent and corrupt she simply doesnt know what to do in this situation any other than what activists do. cry and complain and put the blame on other people and demand from others to do her work.
Gov Rossello is a lot smarter than Mayor Cruz. He knows that if he stays on the same page with President Trump and bides his time he will be a billionaire.
Maybe, but if he is wise he will get in step and stay in step with the Trump administration. Doing so would serve him well for the remainder of Trump’s 8 years.
If Gov.Rossello stays on the “same” page as our President Trump than he would refuse his salary, donate some of his personal fortune to charity, work 80 hour weeks and probably leave office NOT as well off as he was when he first took office. Gov. Rossello would be better off to follow the Clinton model if he wants to be a billionaire after leaving public service.
Anyone. Else experiencing page reloads every minute?
No, but some of the links are off on the main page – wrong video link shown. What the heck is going on???
My pages arent loading right and posts arent showing up more than normal. Could be my android. Everyone always says ad blocker and reboot…try it.
Captain Nonno,
Twice while I was trying to type this. Worse thing is, one has to start over because it gets deleted. It’s a virus of some kind. I remember this happening during the elections. Someone commented that CTH has to do something on their side in order to fix it. What that is I don’t know.
I’m limited in technical knowledge, so I am of no help. I’ve tried cleaning my cache and rebooting my phone, nothing is working on my side.
If anyone knows how to fix this, please let us know.
Thank you,
Ma’iingankwe
Exactly what happens. No time to write comments. Using iPad
Me too. Discouraging. Also when just scrolling down to read the next comment, the page reloads and says there was a problem with the site so the page had to be reloaded. Then it takes me back to the beginning so that I have to always search for where I was before the reload.
Also using an iPad.
I type my comment to a Word document and then paste into the comment box.
The Brave browser works best for me when I am on CTH.
Yes!!!!
https://brave.com/
Built in ad blocker, they don’t track you and their logo is a LION!!
I have had zero issues since downloading it. Works on IOS & android.
Same problem
http://www.adblockplus.org
Cured my computer.
Thanks Georgiafl, I installed it on the Mac months ago with excellent results.
Checked just now for use on mobile phone and learned the company is based out of Germany?
Do I want merkel to have access to my cell???
Every German is not a Merkel tool.
Yep, big time.
Constantly! After about the 5th time…I just give up.
The Good Governor has presented an excellent summary of what is ACTUALLY happening year-to-date – so sick of seeing articles/tweets/emphasis on that lying liberal Mayor of San Juan – whatever she has claims is now moot – so happy to hear things are moving along and logistically, they are WINNING – those who thwarted efforts will be held to account – President Trump will see to that –
Praise God! This is great news – finally – we are hearing some TRUTH instead of spin!
Mornin’ sweet ducess01. When Tom Bossert gave his presser at the end of the week, I noticed how he NEVER blamed ANYONE. Seems from reports from others there was an understanding that PRs were not pitching in to help themselves, etc.
I found myself wanting Tom Bossert to slam the ingrate politicians etc, but once again T45 and his brilliant Administration knew better, they see around corners after all.
Trump45 knew if he blamed them 1st that would be all that was talked about insufferably. T45 is patient, he bided his time, he knows how these communists operate, and boom! On time the communists did just that. T45 ever magnanimous allows people, good or bad, to do the right thing, when they choose to play politics, BAM!! Game on…They hit T45 first he hits them back twice as hard….may the hits keep coming for these treasonous uncaring cads!
Excellent observations, Adorable Amazing Grace! You are so correct – President Trump gives them enough rope to hang themselves – while keeping the situation in his court and by his rules – we are so blessed to have a President who not only cares, but who can also keep his eye on the Big Picture – what is hidden will be revealed – as the Bible says – ‘the truth will win over the spin’ – I say – take that, you bums!
Praise God from whom all blessings flow – we are about to be showered with blessings beyond our imagination! I can feel it in my soul! Thank You, Jesus!
His Grace is sufficient, Adorable Amazing Grace! We are weak but, He is strong!
2 Corinthians 12:9
“And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me.”
King James Version (KJV)
BAM!!! LOL
Grace, I try to get updates from Bossert (or long). He sticks to the facts and turns the grandstanding attacks into statements of fact. You are right about Bossert not blaming anyone, he goes right past the blame game and gets right to how the administration is taking charge of the issue. Bossert supports PDJT and PDJT’s can do attitude. Can do people support PDJT because he gives them the resources and control to get it done. I see many wanna do people increasingly supporting PDJT for this reason.
Prosecute for failure to execute duties!
Absolutely…San Juan biggest city and biggest port. That beatch was the one holding goods up from distribution…out of ineptitude and politics…the blood of those who passed away in the interim is on her hands. She should be immediately removed and arrested to clear her obstructing carcass out of the way. Vile idiot.
The Mayor sounds like the un-grateful dead….she is surely ungrateful and brain dead.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/4587920/marseille-train-station-attack-dead-stabbing-army-two-dead-latest-updates/
LikeLiked by 1 person
These useful idiots think they will maintain a place at the table…Nope!! Not enough $$ to go around. In the eyes of the soros’ rothschilds etc, they are merely a means to an end and then will be summarily disposed of and heaped on the serfs to live in squalor or will be killed.
AGG, I tend to agree… “means to an end” and if they would (God forbid!) succeed, they “then will be summarily disposed of…” Just think how many “useful idiots” there are, that have literally sold their souls to the devil!
One doesn’t have to look far to realize that truth. Just search out the list of all the untimely deaths associated with just the Clintons.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
A transcript would be helpful. As usual, whenever there is video which shows President Trump or his administration in a good light, the audio is pathetic.
off the topic of PR however some very interesting videos of Spain and the turmoil there.
https://www.rt.com/news/405272-catalonia-referendum-police-shocking-videos/?utm_source=browser&utm_medium=aplication_chrome&utm_campaign=chrome
By PR “Buying”.. 15:00 mark.. Some things now sitting on the docks AND distributing them.. imo
1) Serious Blow to Port Union leverage.
2) PR could continue “buying” and distributing “Things” ..this way, for who knows how long!
3) Gov. Rossello, seemed confident and informed. Definitely, in the loop.
4) One (1) U.S. Aircraft Carrier could, with Helos, provide the services the Docks provides…
5) Sans… Corruption
Just sayin
I understand the pressure this governor is under but his multiple “uhs” are very distracting.
What I was able to comprehend:
Collaboration
Coordinated efforts
landline service at 100%
Shelters down to 10k
Diesel being delivered
FEMA extensively at work
Local authorities must connect with relief distribution sites
Is the San Juan mayor listening??????
Her orifices only allow for outflow.
Evidently she’s backtracking. I can’t watch right now.
https://streamable.com/tzsst
Follow link to video.
FTA
“Most of the industrial units in Puerto Rico import raw materials from the US, process it in the island nation and export the finished product back to the US.”
Sound familiar!!!!!
That, IMHO, is why PR is the way it iz! Haiti et la.
http://www.economywatch.com/world_economy/puerto-rico/export-import.html
Puerto Rican Dems will never stop their bitching, and they’ll never take any responsibility. 2018, 2020, they’ll still be bitching – which will hurt the Dems. Whether dems are whining about a lack of government assistance, whining about cops shooting assailants like Mike Brown or whining about a tranny getting “misgendered”, they’re always whining. The party of whiners.
If I were Trump, I would declare martial law on the island and relieve Ms. Cruz of her “duties” as mayor of San Juan.
There is nothing more irritating to me than “alleged” U.S. Citizens, in a U.S. Territory, who refuse to speak English, especially at a Press Conference. Disgusting.
When you combine lax building codes with two powerful hurricanes, you get total devastation. I saw an interview on Fox & Friends this morning that showed the typical construction of a San Juan home that had its roof blown off. The rafters were 2×3’s and 2×4’s, similar to that of mobile home construction. There’s no way those flimsy structures could withstand one high level hurricane, let alone two. And then there’s the flimsy power transmission system that was already in desperate need of upgrading. It takes time to clear those downed lines off roadways, especially when they are tangled in tree limbs.
And the residents of Puerto Rico are complaining about four hour lines at the few gas stations that are open. Well, why didn’t they all gas up ***before*** the hurricanes hit? They had ample warning well ahead of both storms.
Lastly, it’s an island! You can’t just drive heavy equipment there. It must be brought in by sea. And when the ports are damaged, you can’t just dock a ship there.
IMO, the mayor of San Juan needs to shut up and focus on getting cooperation from her local transportation unions.
I noticed many of the new homes in Florida are now nailed together with these “hurricane nails”. They kind of go in with a screw effect making anything attached by them very difficult to pull apart. They do not use “sinkers” any longer which have a slick coating making them easy to drive in.. thus easy to “pull apart”. I wonder of PR got the memo? Evidently not.
I think u could call their homes “sinkers” cuz that’s what they are doing.
