Puerto Rico Governor Rossello Press Conference – Hurricane Maria Recovery and Relief Efforts (Video)…

Governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rossello, FEMA Region II Acting Administrator John Rabin, Federal Coordinating Officer Alejandro de la Campa and Commander of Joint Force Land Component Command Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Buchanan provide current updates on the status of Puerto Rico relief efforts after Hurricane Maria, Sept. 30, 2017.

“We need to do a lot more in order for us to get out of the emergency,” Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said in San Juan. “But the other thing that’s also true is that the administration has answered and has complied with our petitions in an expedited manner.”

Additional video of presser to include Questions & Answers:

