Puerto Rico Governor Rossello Press Conference – Hurricane Maria Recovery and Relief Efforts (Video)…

Governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rossello, FEMA Region II Acting Administrator John Rabin, Federal Coordinating Officer Alejandro de la Campa and Commander of Joint Force Land Component Command Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Buchanan provide current updates on the status of Puerto Rico relief efforts after Hurricane Maria, Sept. 30, 2017.

“We need to do a lot more in order for us to get out of the emergency,” Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said in San Juan. “But the other thing that’s also true is that the administration has answered and has complied with our petitions in an expedited manner.”

Additional video of presser to include Questions & Answers:

  1. Borealis says:
    October 1, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    How dare he contradict the media’s gospel truth? Some people just don’t know what the plantation rules actually are. I’m sure he’ll be doing a hostage retraction before too long.

  2. ginaswo says:
    October 1, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    the media assault from the left is no doubt designed to ensure PRs living on the mainland dont vote MAGA in 2020

    • paulraven1 says:
      October 1, 2017 at 12:44 pm

      The assault is simply frustrated energy from failure to do this in Texas and Florida. The entire raison d’etre of the media is destroy Trump. This is how they approach EVERY SINGLE ISSUE. There is no journalistic standard or professional agenda. They use their position and power as a weapon against Trump. This is why the whole business of press conferences and of Trump’s conventional exercise of the old noblesse oblige in indulging them as a part of democratic process is farcical and wrong and needs to be thrown out the window. But Trump won’t do this, to my great frustration.

    • Yippeekiyay says:
      October 1, 2017 at 12:44 pm

      Good point ginaswo. It’s all about the vote.

    • freddiel says:
      October 1, 2017 at 12:47 pm

      PRs who are living on the mainland probably know what’s up. That’s why they left.

      Liked by 5 people

    • NebraskaFilly says:
      October 1, 2017 at 12:50 pm

      It is about more than those already in the US – Anna Navarro is urging Puerto Ricans to come to the US and settle in swing states/register to vote!

      • LKA in LA says:
        October 1, 2017 at 1:03 pm

        Ann doesn’t realize they have a better deal there. They pay no federal income tax but get all the benefits from the American taxpayers. Plus it is easier to hold on to your hate for gringos there. They could not give that up. In the latin/hispanic heirarcy, the Puerto Rican’s are low on the totem pole for smarts. I have spent a lot of time on the island and they are totally an arrogant people without credentials. It must be humiliating for whitey gringo to come to the rescue. Btw, they treat the island dogs like crap. They are so many homeless dogs there that one time they hired a man to round them up. He did and threw them off a bridge to get rid of them. This is a good time to expose the freeloaders. We should be the ones voting regarding PR as a state or not.

    • distracted2 says:
      October 1, 2017 at 1:49 pm

      For the media and the democrats, it’s all about the votes but for people like the mayor, it’s nothing short of extortion.

      Liked by 1 person

    • Bendix says:
      October 1, 2017 at 3:38 pm

      Hillary and Andrew Cuomo both are working toward that, but Andrew is using NYS taxpayer money toward that effort.

  3. Tparty says:
    October 1, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Body language assessment of San Juan Mayor. Shes deflecting from her own incompetence.

    • TwoLaine says:
      October 1, 2017 at 12:44 pm

      She’s psycho and needs an immediate mental evaluation. According to her, she lost her house, but she also lost her mind. I don’t mean that to be mean, she may seriously be suffering from shock, PTSD, etc. Some people just do not cope well with stressful situations, and she has a lot on her shoulders. Some people are also not leaders, in good times or bad. It needs to be suggested to her that she go get some rest, take care of herself and her family, and let the adults take over, permanently.

      Liked by 4 people

    • carrierh says:
      October 1, 2017 at 12:54 pm

      Her head movements made it clear she is incompetent, a liar, and loves the money she gets but gives not a darn for her people in San Juan or outside because as stated here, she has done nothing and has no desire to do anything, but like a baby just waiting for someone to change her diaper while all the time she could have and should have done what needed to be done. Phony as heck! Watch the other blog where a police woman is telling it like it really is in PR and the disdain for its citizens.

      Liked by 1 person

    • n1ghtcr4wler says:
      October 1, 2017 at 1:05 pm

      This liar is so incompetent and corrupt she simply doesnt know what to do in this situation any other than what activists do. cry and complain and put the blame on other people and demand from others to do her work.

    • The Boss says:
      October 1, 2017 at 1:17 pm

      When the time comes, this sorry lying she-dog will be unable to testify in her own defense. And I think that time may just come sooner than she thinks.

      Like

    • whoseyore says:
      October 1, 2017 at 1:24 pm

      Someone is paying her. Do we know if it is Soros or the Clinton’s yet?

  4. emet says:
    October 1, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Gov Rossello is a lot smarter than Mayor Cruz. He knows that if he stays on the same page with President Trump and bides his time he will be a billionaire.

    Liked by 2 people

    • treepertrappedinoregon says:
      October 1, 2017 at 12:56 pm

      Maybe, but if he is wise he will get in step and stay in step with the Trump administration. Doing so would serve him well for the remainder of Trump’s 8 years.

      Liked by 1 person

    • boogywstew says:
      October 1, 2017 at 1:10 pm

      If Gov.Rossello stays on the “same” page as our President Trump than he would refuse his salary, donate some of his personal fortune to charity, work 80 hour weeks and probably leave office NOT as well off as he was when he first took office. Gov. Rossello would be better off to follow the Clinton model if he wants to be a billionaire after leaving public service.

      Liked by 1 person

  5. CaptainNonno says:
    October 1, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Anyone. Else experiencing page reloads every minute?

    Liked by 6 people

  6. duchess01 says:
    October 1, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    The Good Governor has presented an excellent summary of what is ACTUALLY happening year-to-date – so sick of seeing articles/tweets/emphasis on that lying liberal Mayor of San Juan – whatever she has claims is now moot – so happy to hear things are moving along and logistically, they are WINNING – those who thwarted efforts will be held to account – President Trump will see to that –

    Praise God! This is great news – finally – we are hearing some TRUTH instead of spin!

    Liked by 7 people

    • American Georgia Grace says:
      October 1, 2017 at 1:04 pm

      Mornin’ sweet ducess01. When Tom Bossert gave his presser at the end of the week, I noticed how he NEVER blamed ANYONE. Seems from reports from others there was an understanding that PRs were not pitching in to help themselves, etc.

      I found myself wanting Tom Bossert to slam the ingrate politicians etc, but once again T45 and his brilliant Administration knew better, they see around corners after all.

      Trump45 knew if he blamed them 1st that would be all that was talked about insufferably. T45 is patient, he bided his time, he knows how these communists operate, and boom! On time the communists did just that. T45 ever magnanimous allows people, good or bad, to do the right thing, when they choose to play politics, BAM!! Game on…They hit T45 first he hits them back twice as hard….may the hits keep coming for these treasonous uncaring cads!

      Liked by 4 people

      • duchess01 says:
        October 1, 2017 at 1:41 pm

        Excellent observations, Adorable Amazing Grace! You are so correct – President Trump gives them enough rope to hang themselves – while keeping the situation in his court and by his rules – we are so blessed to have a President who not only cares, but who can also keep his eye on the Big Picture – what is hidden will be revealed – as the Bible says – ‘the truth will win over the spin’ – I say – take that, you bums!

        Praise God from whom all blessings flow – we are about to be showered with blessings beyond our imagination! I can feel it in my soul! Thank You, Jesus!

        I thank God every day we are friends – God is Great in His Gifts – Love you Sweet Sister in Christ – Hugs!

        Liked by 1 person

        • American Georgia Grace says:
          October 1, 2017 at 1:46 pm

          Amen, yes, we are so blessed by Him to have President Trump as our caregiver, and he cares for us day in and day out in spades for ALL Americans 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

          Ok, a little teary eyed now. You walk in Grace sweet duchess01, and teach us to also walk in His Grace. Love you too sweet Sister in Christ💖💖💖 I thank God for you too! Blessings and love, I love you so much 💖🇺🇸💖

          Liked by 1 person

      • LafnH20 says:
        October 1, 2017 at 1:41 pm

        BAM!!! LOL
        Chirp😎

        Liked by 1 person

      • Ditch Mitch says:
        October 1, 2017 at 4:18 pm

        Grace, I try to get updates from Bossert (or long). He sticks to the facts and turns the grandstanding attacks into statements of fact. You are right about Bossert not blaming anyone, he goes right past the blame game and gets right to how the administration is taking charge of the issue. Bossert supports PDJT and PDJT’s can do attitude. Can do people support PDJT because he gives them the resources and control to get it done. I see many wanna do people increasingly supporting PDJT for this reason.

        Liked by 1 person

  7. CaptainNonno says:
    October 1, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Prosecute for failure to execute duties!

    Liked by 2 people

    • benifranlkin says:
      October 1, 2017 at 1:06 pm

      Absolutely…San Juan biggest city and biggest port. That beatch was the one holding goods up from distribution…out of ineptitude and politics…the blood of those who passed away in the interim is on her hands. She should be immediately removed and arrested to clear her obstructing carcass out of the way. Vile idiot.

      Liked by 2 people

  8. burnett044 says:
    October 1, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    The Mayor sounds like the un-grateful dead….she is surely ungrateful and brain dead.
    some folk never learn…heck even some countries never learn…case in point France…
    https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/4587920/marseille-train-station-attack-dead-stabbing-army-two-dead-latest-updates/

    Liked by 1 person

    • American Georgia Grace says:
      October 1, 2017 at 1:10 pm

      Seems all these people that want to turn the world into their idea of a warped Utopia, dont realize they are useful idiots being used by the most high up globalists and deep state. If Globalists were ever to achieve their goal, which they will not as Patriots will stop ’em dead in their tracks, these useful idiots, media low level politicians etc, will be killed off.

      These useful idiots think they will maintain a place at the table…Nope!! Not enough $$ to go around. In the eyes of the soros’ rothschilds etc, they are merely a means to an end and then will be summarily disposed of and heaped on the serfs to live in squalor or will be killed.

      Liked by 1 person

      • burnett044 says:
        October 1, 2017 at 1:14 pm

        grace indeed

        Liked by 1 person

      • b4im2old says:
        October 1, 2017 at 2:08 pm

        AGG, I tend to agree… “means to an end” and if they would (God forbid!) succeed, they “then will be summarily disposed of…” Just think how many “useful idiots” there are, that have literally sold their souls to the devil!

        One doesn’t have to look far to realize that truth. Just search out the list of all the untimely deaths associated with just the Clintons.

        PTL daily PDJT is our President! He’s the ONLY one with a spine of steel (and other parts of the anatomy) strong enough to withstand the “slings and arrows” he takes for US, that the corruptitians barrage him with every step of the way!!! And all the while he’s fighting, he’s also making progress, and allowing the useful idiots to expose themselves! Not limited to the mayor of SJPR.

        Liked by 3 people

      • Grandpa M says:
        October 1, 2017 at 3:14 pm

        If the useful idiots would bother to learn a little history they’d find out that the most communists were killed by Joseph Stalin but trying to teach a lib history is like showing a cross to the devil.

        Liked by 1 person

  9. The Boss says:
    October 1, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    A transcript would be helpful. As usual, whenever there is video which shows President Trump or his administration in a good light, the audio is pathetic.

    Liked by 1 person

  11. LafnH20 says:
    October 1, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    By PR “Buying”.. 15:00 mark.. Some things now sitting on the docks AND distributing them.. imo
    1) Serious Blow to Port Union leverage.
    2) PR could continue “buying” and distributing “Things” ..this way, for who knows how long!
    3) Gov. Rossello, seemed confident and informed. Definitely, in the loop.
    4) One (1) U.S. Aircraft Carrier could, with Helos, provide the services the Docks provides…
    5) Sans… Corruption

    Just sayin

  12. Minnie says:
    October 1, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    I understand the pressure this governor is under but his multiple “uhs” are very distracting.

    What I was able to comprehend:

    Collaboration
    Coordinated efforts
    landline service at 100%
    Shelters down to 10k
    Diesel being delivered
    FEMA extensively at work

    Local authorities must connect with relief distribution sites

    Is the San Juan mayor listening??????

    Liked by 2 people

  13. NJF says:
    October 1, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Evidently she’s backtracking. I can’t watch right now.

    https://streamable.com/tzsst

    Like

  14. LafnH20 says:
    October 1, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    FTA
    “Most of the industrial units in Puerto Rico import raw materials from the US, process it in the island nation and export the finished product back to the US.”

    Sound familiar!!!!!
    That, IMHO, is why PR is the way it iz! Haiti et la.
    SWAMP

    http://www.economywatch.com/world_economy/puerto-rico/export-import.html

    Like

  15. Paul says:
    October 1, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    They full of crap . And if u notice , u have to do more them then anyone else.

    Like

  16. Sentient says:
    October 1, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Puerto Rican Dems will never stop their bitching, and they’ll never take any responsibility. 2018, 2020, they’ll still be bitching – which will hurt the Dems. Whether dems are whining about a lack of government assistance, whining about cops shooting assailants like Mike Brown or whining about a tranny getting “misgendered”, they’re always whining. The party of whiners.

    Liked by 2 people

  17. botvinnik says:
    October 1, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    If I were Trump, I would declare martial law on the island and relieve Ms. Cruz of her “duties” as mayor of San Juan.

    Liked by 1 person

  18. TwoLaine says:
    October 1, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    There is nothing more irritating to me than “alleged” U.S. Citizens, in a U.S. Territory, who refuse to speak English, especially at a Press Conference. Disgusting.

    Liked by 1 person

  19. andyocoregon says:
    October 1, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    When you combine lax building codes with two powerful hurricanes, you get total devastation. I saw an interview on Fox & Friends this morning that showed the typical construction of a San Juan home that had its roof blown off. The rafters were 2×3’s and 2×4’s, similar to that of mobile home construction. There’s no way those flimsy structures could withstand one high level hurricane, let alone two. And then there’s the flimsy power transmission system that was already in desperate need of upgrading. It takes time to clear those downed lines off roadways, especially when they are tangled in tree limbs.
    And the residents of Puerto Rico are complaining about four hour lines at the few gas stations that are open. Well, why didn’t they all gas up ***before*** the hurricanes hit? They had ample warning well ahead of both storms.
    Lastly, it’s an island! You can’t just drive heavy equipment there. It must be brought in by sea. And when the ports are damaged, you can’t just dock a ship there.
    IMO, the mayor of San Juan needs to shut up and focus on getting cooperation from her local transportation unions.

    Like

    • Blaze says:
      October 1, 2017 at 2:49 pm

      I noticed many of the new homes in Florida are now nailed together with these “hurricane nails”. They kind of go in with a screw effect making anything attached by them very difficult to pull apart. They do not use “sinkers” any longer which have a slick coating making them easy to drive in.. thus easy to “pull apart”. I wonder of PR got the memo? Evidently not.

      Like

