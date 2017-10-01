“No Intent To Prosecute” – Jason Chaffetz Shares Talk With AG Jeff Sessions…

A rather disturbing revelation from former congressman Jason Chaffetz during an interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro. About half-way through the interview Judge Pirro asks Chaffetz about ongoing examples of DC corruption.
Mr. Chaffetz shares a personal conversation he had with Attorney General Jeff Sessions where the attorney general informed Chaffetz there would be no investigation or prosecution of any prior DC corrupt and illegal behavior from Obama-era administration officials. According to Chaffetz none of the unlawful activities of former DC officials will be investigated, prosecuted or pursued.
.
While it’s not necessarily surprising to hear, if true, this is still a very disappointing development. Washington DC operating above the law only worsens problems. Destabilizing the country with disparate rules for the professional political class increases anxiety and makes cohesion impossible.
If there wasnt a more valid excuse for POTUS to have as reason to fire Sessions, this is it. Although the excuse can be Chaffetz is a “troubled or disgruntled” former congressman. “He doesnt know” the current climate in the doj, etc etc.
If Sessions really said it and Chaffetz isnt embellishing, there will have to be some serious chess moves made by POTUS asap. DACA and immigration is huge, so move Sessions to HSA secretary now.
End mueller and the farce and get a real damn attorney general!
Unfortunately, every federal agency is in need of a turnaround leader, and Sessions is incapable of turning around any agency, let alone the DOJ Swamp.
Move him to a department that is under control and a level he has recently proven he can handle, under a leader who will demand performance. He’ll likely resign.
Agreed. Move Sessions to head up a new agency, the Department of Well Mannered but Ineffective Gentlemen, where he can shine!
Apologies for a hardline stance, BUT, Sessions is a great big swamp rat. You cannot drain a swamp by moving the rats around the swamp. Great time for “honorable” Sessions to retire…in full disgrace!
My only reason is he does well will immigration, so far, and it would be one less confirmation needed now. He has to be gone from AG if this is a true statement.
Maybe Judge Roy Moore would be better as AG.
Just thinkin’.
he’s focused on illegal immigrants so DHS might be a great spot for him to continue his passion.
He is the plug in the Swamp Drain.
Like I said many times before, Sessions is a Trojan horse in this administration. He is there to protect the establishment swamp with sleight of hand moves against MS-13 and Free Speech enforcement on campus, while recusing himself from the Mueller investigation to impeach POTUS. That’s why he won’t resign.
no justice, no country, borders or not.
Sessions is proving to become the ultimate protector of the swamp. Having lived in it himself for most of his career, Sessions is one of them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Surely Sessions is not the one chosen to get close and then back stab our POTUS?
Those caesar in the park plays come to mind.
Et tu, Brute?
Think I saw this on CTH at some point. Was written in the 1950’s:
America is a healthy body with three defenses:
Its patriotic heart,
Its moral conscience,
Its spiritual soul.
Destroy America’s patriotism, morality, and spirituality from within and
You have destroyed America.
-Joseph Stalin-
He must be dancing in his grave.
Reads like the Democratic Party screed..
I recall Trump himself saying Hillary was a good person and had suffered enough. So maybe Sessions is doing what he’s told to do.
LikeLiked by 2 people
True, but even more so, I recall vigorous chants of “Lock her up!”.
Very disappointed if this is true.
Not just about her…I can understand the political realities of that, like it or not.
But, I voted for some heads to roll….
No one is above the law.
H. Clinton appears to have broken numerous laws.
Put her in front of a jury and let the courts decide.
I think that was said to not burn bridges in hopes of getting #MAGA work done bipartisan that is no longer really possible and he did say for the first time since in alabama last week
You’ll have to talk to Jeff Sessions about that” – I believe that was a deliberate pre-planned response to #LockHerUp one for his base to put the fire to Jeff Sessions feet and also to put pressure on obstructionist democrats to cease and desist or the hounds of sessions will be unleashed.
If that is true, Jeff needs to go, immediately. We voted for Law & Order. He accepted the job knowing that. He cannot renege now. He is either a part of the of the solution or a member of the swamp. There is no other choice.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Even the perception of two tier justice, one for the politically connected the other for basic Americans is absolutely unacceptable. It is pure poison. Trump knows this and so does Sessions. It smells like the bad end of a bargain with the Devil’s agents, Deep State.
I have been ready for Sessions’ actions to make sense since he became AG. I am still ready. I am past suspicious cat stage.
So much Septic Swamp to drain. Redacted 911 report. Clean out the skeleton closet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps if true justice was actually served and the corruption fully exposed, prosecutions, trials, etc., it would bring down the federal government entirely.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here, here. I’m not knocking the effort to round up illegals, etc., but the truth of the matter is, that’s an AG’s job. Every one of them should have been doing it. But the last few one’s were too busy murdering cops.
His recusal of himself regarding the Russia SCAM was his road to full on decline.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Your last sentence basically sums up the whole shebang.
A small end for such a long career. Dare I say a cowardly end.
Maybe the NFL is taking a knee until Hillary gets locked up!!!!
Jeff Sessions is compromised. Remember the insider trading–he has at least been involved in that probably more. Any member of congress…Pompeo, Coats, Price etc. compromised.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Never liked Coats or Pompeo. I want the NSA gone.
Yet there is a special counsel investigating THIS administration. People ain’t gonna take it no more.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SEPTEMBER 28, 2017
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that a federal judge will personally review, in camera, redacted material from emails discussing Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of iPads and iPhones during her tenure at the State Department. Judge Kollar-Kotelly also ordered the State Department to file an affidavit addressing why it should not have to search new Clinton emails recovered. In taking these steps, the court rejected arguments by the Tillerson State Department and its lawyers at the Sessions Justice Department.
The court will review the blacked-out information so as to better ascertain whether the government misconduct exception would require the release of the full emails. Generally speaking, the government misconduct exception prevents government agencies from withholding information that would shed light on government wrongdoing under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
http://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-court-will-review-clinton-emails-objections-tillerson-state-department-sessions-justice-department/
Appreciate the effort on the part of JW but will make no difference other than expose more of the reality of government corruption.
Tom Fitton has tweeted out that Sessions’s DOJ is stonewalling on various documents. And Sessions has the ability to stop it. Moreover, Trump can declassify ANYTHING. Wth is going on?
The Pardon and declassification in the public interest is what I have been barking about for months….Ahhh Dunno.
The special council has made it impossible for Tump to give any king of direction to the AG or FBI. POTUS sits in the middle of a mine field and has to be careful where he steps. Look what happened to him when he ousted Comey.? The DOJ was not held responsible for suggesting to let Comey go in the contrary they installed Mueller.
id not Bannon stop POTUS to oust Session and also said letting Comey go was a mistake…? Letting Comey go was no mistake the mistake is in the DOJ.
If true, we are pretty much on our own. Get a few acres in the country somewhere. At least 100 miles from major cities and 10-20 miles minimum from interstates. The cities will experience the, “wha happened” first.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If our President cannot get us justice I am afraid you are correct.
POTUS Trump’s Firing Of Tom Price Just Another Battle In Trump’s Ongoing War Against “Swamp Disease”
(Obama should have fired Hillary, but of course, he didn’t have the personal motive or cajones to do it. That would be public reform in real time ala Trump.)
“Donald Trump ran on draining the swamp, on rejecting the status quo and business as usual. While I presume Price was given the choice to either resign or be fired, I would tell the president this: Tom Price’s (presumably forced) resignation does not guarantee future change. Price’s behavior is merely a symptom of “Swamp Disease.””
Read more at http://dcwhispers.com/potus-trumps-firing-tom-price-just-another-battle-trumps-ongoing-war-swamp-disease/#mtmErrOoKefVipaf.99
Then Jeff Sessions is a FLAT OUT LIAR! He promised us all equal justice under the law from his DOJ. Sad and disgusting but not really surprising coming from someone who has lived in the swamp for so many years.
LikeLiked by 8 people
You can’t talk law and order and then start back in with their selective justice under the law. I have seen that first hand in my state for 40yrs and it is not a pretty sight. You either enforce the laws or take them off the books,
LikeLiked by 3 people
And then we are exactly where communism picks up speed.
But… but…but… I thought Muh Big Hammer was about to drop? Didn’t Jeff’s Staunch Defenders promise me that?! Or was it a shiv in the POTUS ribs? My memory is a bit unclear.
LikeLiked by 2 people
wait for the Jeffy fanboys attacking you
LikeLiked by 2 people
We’ll see
Chin up, y’all. We’re going to have a lot of white-knucklers. We know a lot of things won’t happen overnight and some of it will take years.
Don’t trust Chaffetz. There’s something seriously fky fky with his situation.
I wish there was something I could say to help alleviate the worry about Sessions. My wolverine treeper fur on my arms needs some Dippty-Do to get it to lay back down.
We’ve finally got our fighter in the White House and I believe with my entire being that this man is going to deliver.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes, we must hope for the best, but be prepared. Get that few acres in the country. I’m sure most places far enough out can get 5-10 acres for about 50k if you don’t go for the “view”. Get some scrub somewhere.
Sorry to say, Sessions is a no show. Gotta face reality and think about what next to do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I dont trust Chaffetz either, he’s got some baggage. That being said here is the reality:
DOJ, under Sessions, green lit the Mueller investigation and I have a hard time believing Sessions didn’t know his subordinate would allow it after recusal. Now, Trump and everyone surrounding him are being targeted despite no proof of wrongdoing.
On the other hand, we have mountains of evidence of corruption against Hillary and co. and the DOJ has done nothing with it (and as others pointed out above are in fact fighting FOIA). Hillary knows Sessions has no intent of doing anything or else I doubt she’d be doing the late night rounds and still attacking our president at every opportunity. More to the point, there hasn’t even been a token indictment. Like a low level Hillary underling scapegoated for the overall crime. Not a single person.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I haven’t forgotten that Sessions gratuitously praised Muellers integrity and independence after he was selected to persecute PDJT.
What he should have done is point out the Mueller’s appointment was illegal as there was no alleged crime which is required to appoint an SC.
Instead he basically blessed the persecution and praised the persecutor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I jus wonder why this does not register with people?
Give it up.
Exactly I wouldn’t trust that Mormon for squat. No offense to Mormons but the ones close to power seem to have it in for Trump. Chaffetz was in charge of go nowhere investigations. Complete dog and pony shows.
That being said don’t expect to see top brass from the DNC or RNC get rounded up. Probably not going to happen. HRC didn’t just setup a private email exchange; they enlisted an offnet server. God only know what for but I would imagine the data on it contains enough damning information to send the world into chaos.
We need to keep doing what we’re doing. If you look at the big picture we’re winning not them. We need to keep fighting and keep making inroads. Replace swamp creatures whenever it makes sense. President Trump has earned my trust. He’s a pragamatist and we should be as well.
Not sure why Sessions is such a dud, but he just is. Maybe bc he doesn’t want to file against ex colleagues and this will surely lead to that. Maybe he is being blackmailed by deepstate, though he always seemed pretty straight up.
But, he has hired almost NO new attorneys. So most of department is still being run by lower level Obama lawyers. Early recusal on Russia, obsession with weed, civil forfeiture and hiring Rosenstein all not good.
Potus can fire him, move the #3 Up to AG, and let her clean house. She can fire Mueller and Rosenstein, take over Russia investigation.
I’m sure he is reluctant bc who knows if he can trust her, after this fiasco. And though Sessions may be incompetent as AG, he does not actively have a vendetta against Potus, unlike 95% of DC.
The DOJ/irs/ FBI have been corrupted..maybe beyond repair. There are no secret grand juries looking into any of the prior administration illegal acts.
A Republican Senate is allowing unfettered investigation into the Trump administration bc they want to freeze his agenda or watch it fail.
Sessions seems to be oblivious to it, it is simply incomprehensible.
We can pray, vote in MAGA across the board Congress and Senate (both parties)…gain enough of a foothold going into 18 and 20 to back his agenda, shut these stupid investigations down. Hopefully Potus gets an attorney appointed in the interim that he trusts 100% to the DOJ , so that he can let Sessions go if he feels it’s needed, promote who he wants, and the obstruction Senate can’t stop him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions needs to step down. He has no moral authority to prosecute anyone else in this country when the DC elites are above the law. He has zero integrity and should bow his head in shame.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Chavitz, R Paul, Corker, gang of 7, maybe sessions, all deep state swamp dwellers.. TRust them no further than l can spit a hawker.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Chavitz (don’t care to check SP) got out while the getting was good….Corker Too……he knows exactly what was going on and if not somehow involved personally the oven was getting too hot to stay in. The ugliness is too in everyone’s face there is no more wiggle room. I don’t think he wanted to be implemented by association. I think Sessions made some trade offs to keep his nose clean and was thrown a bone concerning certain aspects of illegal and legal immigration. So now he gets to look busy but not busy with what we care the most about. I wish there was some way for Trump to get him out of that position. They will never approve a competent pick…….so what to do….maybe move Sessions to homeland security then move up someone as temporary in DOJ that will actually start the process of inditing…….Trump must show his muster on this issue there is no getting around this and it is absolute that this has to be done to get our country back.
Move him to Austin Texas Mosquito Control.
My anger is now so cold, it will only be shown on election day. I can’t wait for 2018.
MAGA 18, 20
Yes we have to clean out DC (District of Corruption)
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is possible Chaffetz is trolling to get PT to show his hand?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If I recall from the Luther Strange rally, president Trump replied to the crowd chanting “lock her up!”: go ask Jeff Sessions…indicating to me that it’s up to DOJ not DJT.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When the crowd was chanting “lock her up” perhaps they were trying to remind President Trump of what he said after he was elected.
I don’t want to hurt the Clintons, I really don’t, she went through a lot and suffered greatly in many different ways.”
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Watching Chaffetz profess “concern” and “frustration” is a bit precious. One thing is for sure, Chaffetz’s real concern is for mucking up Trump’s admin and this does serve to rattle the cage (even if what he says may be true). Chaffetz’s mission is delivering a blow to Trump base.
Remember the fuss when Trump first slammed Sessions? Turns out, Trump actually understated the Dud that Sessions is (or had become)! The man is truly a mystery. Remember, his AL Senate office was darn near the only source of accurate data concerning immigration/unemployment during the entire ObamaEra. So it was reasonable to assume Sessions would carry his defense of heritage America into the office of AG. But boy were we all wrong, including Trump!! It says a lot that Trump mistrusted Sessions and incorrectly sized him up. All of Sessions’s bungling antics seem to point to his putting “Sessions’s Image” first, certainly before his President, let alone lowly citizens.
I had such a high opinion of the man, and now, frankly, it’s hard to know what to make of him. Maybe Miller was Senator and Sessions was napping in the law library.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wouldn’t totally give up on the idea of Hillary being prosecuted. However, I think it’s time for POUTS to fire Sessions if this conversation did indeed take place between him and Chaffetz. I agree that Sessions stabbed POTUS in the back but I must say that’s an understatement.
Evidence only here, Not listening to any words from Chaffetz or others. Just observing actions.
1) Has Sessions started any major case against any of the Obama or Clinton people and crimes? NO
2) Has Sessions fired many Obama or swamp people from the DOJ? NO.
3) Does Sessions have any major accomplishments? NO. Just a few talks and small things. Nothing major even tried.
4) Has he done anything to protect the President? No. All previous AG’s always protected their President.
Conclusion from evidence:
He is a near total failure. Hardly any better than having one of Obama AG’s in office.
Why? Possiblities
1) He is controlled by the swamp or afraid of the swamp and what they will do to him.? Yes. 80% of DOJ is against Trump and thus against Sessions.
2) Has he been threatened? Maybe.
3) He did come from Congress with a long history of doing nothing significant like they all are. So Sessions is comfortable just letting things slide. He is used to the status quo winning and he just being a side show talker/whiner.
4) Sessions may not actually be part of the swamp but he is part of the do nothing DC Congress people.
Future actions items.
1) Fire Sessions in November. Absolutely must do it. Most of Senate has threatened PDJT with not doing any AG confirmation in 2017. So what? Then also fire number 2 Rosenstein under Sessions.
2) In the future NEVER bring anybody in from Congress to a cabinet or key line action position. They are all swamp or do nothing people.
My Bottom Line:
1) 5 months ago I called for PDJT to fire Sessions. That has not changed for me.
2) Then fire Rosenstein.
3) Keep going until you get somebody that will work better and protect you, start cases against Obama and Clinton people, and fire Obama people in DOJ.
4) So you cannot get a new AG confirmation by Senate until next year. OK fine, Keep firing until you get a keeper. Or threaten Congress with emergency work and call them back from vacation to Confirm a new HHS and AG.
In the current climate PDJT cannot be seen to be pressuring the AG or DOJ on actions to protect him. They as supposed to so that instinctively. So the only power he has is FIRE THEM. He has to play that card.
Iz he a Swamper?…Yes
Fire Mueller immediately!
LikeLike
Why is PDJT stalling on firing Sessions?
1) Does he think Sessions is doing a great job? probably not. I rate Sessions a grade “D”.
2) Congress – All of Congress threatened PDJT with completely stalling or abandoning on his major legislative needs if he fired Sessions. They threatened a complete Congressional mutiny against the President.
3) So PDJT is letting Sessions run and hoping he will get better and deliver more results. And thus stand a better chance of getting his key agenda items through Congress this year – Obamacare repeal (already failed), Tax cuts (slim chance of passing real cuts for people), money for wall (slim to no chance), infrastructure projects (no chance if it cannot be paid for – deficit neutral)), balanced budget with cutting government expenses (no chance at all). merit based Immigration reform (slim chance)
Congress is already mostly in a total private mutiny against the President. They are playing the President with public words and lies like they will do something to look better for the voters. But they will do nothing major on the Presidents agenda.
So no difference. Private mutiny versus public full out mutiny. Congress will pass nothing. Not even the comprehensive tax cut package. Any tax cut package will only be for corporations and the rich and small business people. A real middle class tax cut is already mostly dead. They are reducing the base rate people pay, but they are also changing deductions to make some middle class pay the same or maybe even more than before. Any middle class tax cut will be very very small and not for all. That is the way the Reagan tax cuts were – corporate and rich.
So I am saying there is no difference in the real Congressional actions if the President decides to fire Sessions or not. The President should feel free to do what he thinks is best for AG job at any time. In fact getting the full public Congressional mutiny on record might have some future advantages.
==> The House does “Show” votes to give cover for the next election, while they know the Senate will not pass the key legislation. McConnell knows he is done so he is giving Ryan and House people cover allowing them to do Show votes.
So last term the R’s did Show votes in House and Senate knowing Obama would veto. Now the House does mostly Show votes knowing the Senate will not pass them. It is all pre-arranged.
The swamp wants the cover of Show votes for as many people as possible. This is all organized.
Cause the Senate won’t recess so he can put in a not/swamp AG is why. They fooled him
I agree with the House and Senate part. Of the almost 300 bills that passed the House an went to die in the Senate, what are they? B.S.? As to the Senate, they aren’t even voting to start a discussion. So pathetic. And I heard someone calling them Public Servants again recently, and I tho’t NO, servants actually SERVE. The military are Public Servants. They serve, DAILY. There is no honor in what these people are doing to our country by their lack of spine and backbone..
The “United” States of America will not survive a justice system that operates on a perversion of “Equal Justice for ALL.”
If the Chaffetz statement is accurate, Sessions should be removed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions is/was a Swamper embed. He is not worth a Hoot. I try to warn but nobody like. GET HIM OUT!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why do people continue to bend over backwards to avoid the facts? He is a damn Swamper.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Any goodwill Sessions had with me is WAY long gone. Should be fired immediately and never allowed to serve in government ever again. Such a monumental disappointment.
I truly can’t believe the comments so far on this thread. Some may be trolls–some not–BUT this President has more urgent issues right now than what we know is an incredibly nasty bunch of criminals in the past administration. THAT MESS CAN WAIT. It is not going anywhere.
He is working on a scary bit of economic pressure with China to get rid of NK’s nukes, dealing with humanitarian issues post 3 hurricanes, fighting a battle with the RINOs to get his tax cuts for immediate relief to the economy, and figuring out a backdoor way around the roadblocks on O’care.,
the wall DACA and tightening immigration, a budget—-and the special counsel investigating HIM.
These things need his attention FIRST. Prosecutions can come in a longer time frame, at other times in his first term——–PRIORITIES PEOPLE !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very high priority from the campaign and importance to the people
Re-establish the US as a rule of law nation with equal application of the law and equal treatment under the law.
Without this fundamental, the US is nothing more than a corrupt banana state.
We cannot let this slide much longer or it is totally gone. Some of the crimes will have expired in the time frame for prosecution and be done and gone. That has been Clinton’s and Obama’s plan all along. Stall long enough to be out of time for prosecution.
Why did Obama take key unmasking documents to his library. 5 year stall to get access to them. The Dems are professionals at the criminal stall. They plan the stall out before they even commit some crimes.
The Muh Russia investigation is just another distraction to help run out the clock on doing other prosecutions.
He does not do it all by himself. He has T-Rex, Wilburin, Mnuchin, Mulvaney, Kelly, Mattis and other REALLY USEFUL cabinet members who actually do the job they were hired to do, unlike someone else.
Oh, and, by the way, who is responsible for the Mueller witch hunt slash oppo research (which is designed to last forever)?
I disagree with you, statute of limitations running out….very important for the rule of law which according to Sessions he so believes in…he’s a small time operator when we need a big time boss.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Statute of Limitations. It is running out. Not accurate to say this mess isn’t going anywhere.
Jeff Sessions is a very nice gentle man…………… BUT I WANT A SONOFABITCH AS ATTORNEY GENERAL!!!!!!………NO MORE MISTER NICE GUY
I don’t know what is true and what isn’t with all the rumors and supposed “inside” reports swirling around. Until I hear straight from President Trump about any action or inaction re investigations or indictments of past administration illegal/terrorist activities, I am reserving judgment. It’s the only way to survive in this poisonous climate. Just too much bilge and swamp water being passed around. JMHO. President Trump knows “lock her up” wasn’t just a nice little benign ditty we all shouted from time to time.
Ideal scenario.
Sessions fires Rosenstein Deputy AG just before he resigns. To do one favor to PDJT after his many sins against the President and the people.
Give it up people. Just give it up. Good Grief.
It’s ridiculous that this Fishing Expedition has gone on this long. Trump has bent over backwards to accommodate the appearance (let alone reality) of fair inquiry. Time to announce that Meuller has 2 weeks to produce indictments, at which time the entire operation will be scrapped. Every day that passes lends credibility to the idea that the witch hunt is legitimate. Time to start taking down the tent and disbanding the circus.
In light of this revelation, I say President Trump should start a federal campaign in observance of National Cyber Security Awareness Month.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I tho’t it was for cloth.
~ILLary
LikeLike
I think average people who arent treepers just cant square it that the earliest Trump supporter is “probably” a rat. He is inner circle and he is gone their faith in our govt , what little is left, is fractured deeply. They might give up on everything, even POTUS himself. That great pumpkin hasnt shown up yet.
He is on the way.
If this story is true President Trump can kiss re-election goodbye
? HUH?
The deep state is very deep! Only much prayer will change this !!!!
I don’t buy this. it doesn’t pass the smell test for me. The AG would not share information like that with someone leaving the House. I still think he is gathering and building a case. It HAS to stick so he has to be careful and thorough. The trap will close at the right time. I trust our President. He has got this. All those cheers to Lock Her Up were heard.
Give it up.
In all fairness, what Chaffetz actually said is that he wanted Brian Pagliano indicted for refusing to comply with two congressional subpoenas and Jeff Sessions refused. Judge Jeanine then butted in and confused the entire conversation by thinking she heard that none of the crimes would be prosecuted. Chaffetz was surmising that the others would not be prosecuted based on Sessions refusal to prosecute Pagliano.
I do think something is going on in the background, on the down low… and I also suspect that the reasons for not wanting to comply with some FOIA requests is due to “other” actions that might be underway.
One might wonder why a top FBI agent, who was working on the HRC email investigation, who joined Mueller’s team for the Russia probe, was suddenly pulled from Mueller some weeks later and assigned to the FBI HR dept…
The DC Kleptarchy is entrenched and sees Trump as a passing, one term blip on the radar. Their control of the reins of the bureaucracy gives them the ability to ride out the storm and, unlike the period after Reagan/Bush I, I believe they’ve added the task of stomping out as many of the conservatives as they can starting with the next prog pres. They made the mistake of leaving wounded during the 16 year reign of their two eromenoi puppets.
Even with Trump sitting in the driver’s seat they control the steering and gas, if Sessions did manage to get an indictment, a long shot at best, the bureaucrat maggots in the system would throw up roadblock after roadblock to ensure nothing came of it. The Kleptarchy fears rot from the ranks being exposed lest it be followed to its source.
I am uneasy about the 2020 election as the Rats have managed to start an endless campaign of anti-Trump, anti-Conservative hatred going, if they can maintain their momentum, and the RINO establishment continues to assist them, we’re in 1992 trouble and there well may not be another 2016. We stumble once and they’ll go all out to destroy, by any means possible, those who prevented their 2016 coup.
Russia, if they did anything at all to assist Trump in 2016, may be our friends after all. Their nationalists didn’t destroy the Communist dregs when the USSR fell and just maybe they were trying to give us a hint. Rough irony if our Leftists take that lesson and use it against us.
DDD Report: All the trails lead to our Potted Plant…Jeff Sessions. It will become more clear than even now. Potted….PLANT.
Sessions at work!!
INTOLERABLE.
Folks, we have to remain steadfast. Bannon and Palin have proved that our movement is larger than President Trump and we will continue to move forward. President Trump is a brilliant strategist and he is not being fooled by anyone. Don’t be disheartened. There is an order to things and no one understands this better than President Donald Trump. Be patient and support our movement. Hillary, Holder, Lynch, Rice, Wasserman-Shultz, and Hussein Obama will eventually all be held accountable. It is not wise to expect any of this to happen prior to the Republican Party being cleaned out. Hang in there and watch what happens in the 2018 elections.
If not mentioned yet, Wheatiekins wrote yesterday that McConnell has already said he will not confirm a new AG if Sessions is fired/leaves. All you need to know about the swamp embracing frenemy Sessions. Perhaps the AG already had a discussion, NOT WITH THE PRESIDENT HIMSELF, but with McConnell promising to not investigate Hillary…….and at same time, to investigate Trump and Muh Russia – warning him to be confirmed by Senate he’d best recuse to protect himself for whatever tactics to used on Trump’s loyal entourage. Not advising Trump about his pending recusal was PREMEDITATED, folks!
Chaffetz is a Mormon GOP establishment wiener. He wants to undermine Pres. Trump.
