“No Intent To Prosecute” – Jason Chaffetz Shares Talk With AG Jeff Sessions…

A rather disturbing revelation from former congressman Jason Chaffetz during an interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro. About half-way through the interview Judge Pirro asks Chaffetz about ongoing examples of DC corruption.

Mr. Chaffetz shares a personal conversation he had with Attorney General Jeff Sessions where the attorney general informed Chaffetz there would be no investigation or prosecution of any prior DC corrupt and illegal behavior from Obama-era administration officials. According to Chaffetz none of the unlawful activities of former DC officials will be investigated, prosecuted or pursued.

While it’s not necessarily surprising to hear, if true, this is still a very disappointing development. Washington DC operating above the law only worsens problems. Destabilizing the country with disparate rules for the professional political class increases anxiety and makes cohesion impossible.

