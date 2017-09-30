Puerto Rico Cop Calls U.S. Radio Station Reporting Corrupt Mayor of San Juan and Request For Help…

Posted on September 30, 2017 by

A very emotional female police officer from Puerto Rico’s police department in Guaynabo calls in to a U.S. spanish speaking radio station to tell listeners what is going on in Puerto Rico.  The police woman is very upset, crying and sobbing often, and shares how the Mayor of San Juan is politicizing the situation and not offering help.

The call and video was recorded September 28th, and highlights the corruption within government within Puerto Rico and the Municipal authority of San Juan. The video is English closed captioned (hit “CC” option) and a transcript is below:

Transcript:

Radio Announcer: What is your name?

Police Caller: I cannot give my name because I work for Puerto Rico’s Police Department. I need to pass this information out because the stuff that is being brought from the U.S. is not being distributed.  They are not allowing the Puerto Rican people to receive the donations.

Radio Announcer: What part of Puerto Rico are you calling us from right now?

Police Caller: I am right now in Guaynabo.

Radio Announcer 2: Wow.

Radio Announcer 3: But what information do you have? What have you seen?

Police Caller: The Mayor, Carmen Yulin, is not allowing anyone to distribute… We need… what Puerto Ricans need is that the U.S. armed forces come in and distribute the aid. And that they stop the governor, Rosello, and the mayor, Yulin, on doing what they are doing… It’s an abuse, it looks like communism, in our own island (sobbing)… (sobbing continues, inaudible translation due to cries)…

Police Caller (cont.): People are helping us, but they are not accepting it, they are not accepting anymore help supposedly: “they have to wait for the license, that there are no buses.” …Let me tell you something Boricuas (Puerto Ricans) are dying of hunger (crying continues) … This is a bureaucracy, everything has to be protocol, the lines are stretched. …We can only give one box of water per person (sobbing continues).  …The medics here, people are dying, the hospitals are in crisis.

Police Caller (cont.): I am embarrassed, as a Boricua to work for Puerto Rico’s police and see that we cannot do anything.  There are dozens and thousands and thousands of food and when people ask we cannot give anything away because [Mayor] Carmen Yulin says that we cannot take anything out; because everything is a soap opera, everything is a show and there have to be cameras here and there.  ….Because you know they are just looking for votes for the upcoming years.

Radio Announcer 2: Wow

Police Caller: And the governor won’t move unless there is a camera behind him; [Mayor] Carmen Yulin won’t move unless there is a camera behind her.  This is how we are living in Puerto Rico, meanwhile artists are giving money and the people of Florida are sending stuff, and I don’t know how many more people are helping because we have very limited communication, very limited, and we have no idea what’s going on outside; and the people who are sending stuff, they have to come in; they have to come to help Puerto Rico and distribute what is being wasted …because what else are we going to do?  You tell me, what are we going to do?

Radio Announcer #2: Of course the desperation..

Radio Announcer #3: We are with our hearts broken listening to you describing this situation which is heartbreaking when we know that so many people are helping …this is a police officer speaking.

Police Caller: I’ve been for one hour and a half just trying to download an application because the phones that they give to us I cannot use them as a police officer due to security measures.  But I need to speak for the people because the people are suffering.  Because I, as a cop, and other partners are seeing it.   A lot of people have been posting videos (sobbing – inaudible)  …and no-one is paying attention.

Radio Announcer #3: We are truly sorry for this situation, we did not know that..

Police Caller:  If Cuba and Venezuela want to help and we are grateful for that; and that the government denies their help, the government denies Cuba’s help. …That they reject Venezuela’s help, …Look for God’s sake!  Tell me how is that possible, we need help.

Radio Announcer #3: We are going to send this message out so that it gets to where it needs to get to…

Police Caller:  We want the U.S. to come in, that the strongest forces come in and take the governor out, he is not doing anything, he is just going around and around, …and everyone is like: “oh, look how nice, the governor, he is going in the mud, he is going in the water”, And where is it?  Pardon the expression: WHERE IS THE FOOD?

Police Caller (cont.):  Look, grab the food, grab the sausage can and take it to the families! Stop the show! The governor is just doing a show, is all a show.  There are many mayors that are suffering because they cannot do anything for their people.

Radio Announcer #2: What are they doing with the food? Is it being kept in storage because they are not allowing to give it out?

Police Caller: They are not doing anything, and they tell the harbors (ports) that they cannot bring stuff anymore.  If the U.S. government doesn’t get involved they will finish us.  We are going to end up worse.  …Worse than Cuba, Africa, or worse than Haiti.  We are living in an era that you don’t want to see, people are desperate.  The gasoline, people are already killing each other. Not to rob you, they are doing it so they can be the firsts to get food and take it to their families.

Police Caller (cont.): Do you know what it is when a woman approaches me and tells me “I don’t have any more.” “I don’t know what else to give my kids because I don’t have anymore.” “Water and crackers”!

Radio Announcer #1: Sweetie, thank you for calling us and using this medium to denounce this situation; and good thing that it was you who explained this so that people don’t think that we are making up stuff; because this has nothing to do with politics. This is a very serious situation.

Police Caller: Very Serious (sobbing continues)

Audio/video cuts off

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Cultural Marxism, Culture, Dem Hypocrisy, FEMA, media bias, Military, Police action, Political correctness/cultural marxism, President Trump, Puerto Rico, Rescue Missions, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

68 Responses to Puerto Rico Cop Calls U.S. Radio Station Reporting Corrupt Mayor of San Juan and Request For Help…

  1. lumoc1 says:
    September 30, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    “A very emotional female police officer from Puerto Rico’s police department in Guaynabo calls in to a U.S. spanish speaking radio station to tell listeners what is going on in Cuba”
    I thinK you mean Puerto Rico. 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Vince says:
    September 30, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    This needs to get to President Trump and the Military/FEMA command in charge in Puerto Rico. Preppers are always talking about executive orders for disasters where the federal government can take over anything. Its about time to dust some of those EOs off if they allow the federal response to circumvent the local governments.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    September 30, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    maybe then TRUMP NEEDS TO DECLARE MARTIAL LAW, SEND IN THE MILITARY AND TAKE OVER THIS ISLAND LOCK UP THAT GOVERNOR AND MAYOR AND BE DONE WITH THIS STUPID CRAP.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Gil says:
      September 30, 2017 at 11:40 pm

      Who would be in command and would the Gov fight us over it? Would their national guard all of a sudden show up? It seems they would make Trump out to be the bad guy at every new turn if he does make that decision, nothing new on that front. Their entire govt needs to be removed and then they need to be on the road to independence not statehood.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • jackphatz says:
        September 30, 2017 at 11:58 pm

        I can’t help but wonder if the current Governor and other like minded losers are working this to end up being #51. What better way to be absolved of any responsibility for the continued failing economy. Something just isn’t adding up. Maybe it’s all because that mayor of San Juan is a lunatic and getting all the attention. Leftards and the Media are eating her up so of course we don’t know what’s happening.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • Jimmy Jack says:
        October 1, 2017 at 12:22 am

        Exactly. And we don’t want to do anything that makes statehood more likely in the future.

        Like

        Reply
    • Gil says:
      September 30, 2017 at 11:40 pm

      Who would be in command and would the Gov fight us over it? Would their national guard all of a sudden show up? It seems they would make Trump out to be the bad guy at every new turn if he does make that decision, nothing new on that front. Their entire govt needs to be removed and then they need to be on the road to independence not statehood.

      Like

      Reply
    • Turranos says:
      September 30, 2017 at 11:54 pm

      In a situation like this… that is EXACTLY what must happen quickly!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. jackphatz says:
    September 30, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    This is confusing. I thought our various groups ( military, first responders, national guard, etc) were there and on the ground assisting where they could. Is there anyone of authentic authority who can assess what is really happening? Something just isn’t right with this whole thing, too many conflicting stories.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • lumoc1 says:
      October 1, 2017 at 12:14 am

      A picture is worth a thousand words. Look at the pictures out of Puerto Rico and if you see loads of containers full of supplies you could safely conclude that the US Government has brought them in and that for some reason the locals have not distributed them.

      Then the conflict is only between your lying eyes and the words of the seditious mayors, which should not be hard resolve. 😉

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  5. P7rancher says:
    September 30, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    Sad, so very very SAD!!! Breaks my heart but they have brought this on this on their self😡😡

    Like

    Reply
  6. kinthenorthwest says:
    September 30, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    Damn I pray trump gets the military in there.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. MM says:
    September 30, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    Well this is just the icing on the cake for me today.
    The mayor of PR and many others needed to be handcuffed and thrown into jail. They are starving their own people. This is too much for my mind to comprehend at this point. WTF!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. TreeClimber says:
    September 30, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    So it’s less that the Puerto Ricans won’t help themselves, and more that they’re not allowed to…

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. Chip Bennett says:
    September 30, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    If anyone dies as a result of their (in)actions, the governor and mayor deserve to hang.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. keeler says:
    September 30, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    So the question is:

    Are the Governor of Puerto Rico and the Mayor of San Juan obstructing relief efforts solely due to their own ineptitude and corruption, or are they working with/taking orders from individuals or groups located elsewhere in order to maximize the preferred political narrative?

    A good lead might be found if we learn who supplied those “Help Us We Are Dying” T-Shirts. They look very “Union-ish” if you know what I mean…

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  11. jmclever says:
    September 30, 2017 at 11:50 pm

    Think about the pretty face the Nazis put on the inspectors who went to investigate Auschwitz, then we may be getting an idea?

    Like

    Reply
  12. dufrst says:
    September 30, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    Only the US military can handle this and handle this situation decisively. It’s clear that there is no serious leadership in PR. Trump has to go all in or there will be a major humanitarian disaster on his hands.

    I trust Trump!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. Binkser1 says:
    September 30, 2017 at 11:54 pm

    Unbelievable! This is how much the Leftists hate Trump and by extension, us. They are willing to let people suffer and die to try to make the president look bad. This is indescribable evil. People in this country need to wake up and realize the evil we are facing. This should be a wakeup call to all of us as well. If they would do this to the people of Puerto Rico, imagine what they would do to us, whon they despise. Armed conflict with these people is looking more and more likely. Leftist ideology needs to be destroyed! Keep praying.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. jmclever says:
    September 30, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    also make sure to download and save that call…just sayin…we dot want it to disappear down the memory hole

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. Garrison Hall says:
    September 30, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    Puerto Rico is a very different place from the continental US. Contrast what’s going on there with the way in which private citizens worked with local municipalities to solve problems and distribute emergency resources during and after the Texas and Florida hurricanes. Rather than just sending aid, it looks like we’re gong to have to occupy the whole dam country to keep people from needlessly dying. Trump is on it, but the aftermath isn’t going to be pretty.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. jerrydon10✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
    September 30, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    This is ridiculous and really burns my posterior…….Send in the 101 Air-born and be done with these 3rd world clowns……

    Like

    Reply
  20. Turranos says:
    October 1, 2017 at 12:02 am

    Several months back I read an article that was on the topic of PR getting on the road to real independence. It was shocking all of the factions and other things holding people back. Corruption is rampant. I came away thinking that there was no hope for Puerto Rico. Now that this calamity is upon us, I feel that there is a golden opportunity. Jail the jerks that are starving the people, take over the island. Get people fed and the medical help they need. Get things on a better track and when any corruption pops up remove those people out of the society and perhaps the people of PR can step up and see a new era dawning on their island.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. MM says:
    October 1, 2017 at 12:03 am

    Just sent my nephew who is in the Coast Guard a 911 email and ask him to come to the CTH and listen to this tape and make sure that everyone he can think of hears this recording. Hope to hear back from him tonight. I simply can’t wrap my head around these evil peoples actions!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. Midwest Mom says:
    October 1, 2017 at 12:04 am

    I’m confused…. can someone please check this article out and give their opinion? I’m not sure what’s going on…
    http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/us-military-on-puerto-rico-the-problem-is-distribution_us_59ce5906e4b0f3c468060dee

    Like

    Reply
  23. Curry Worsham says:
    October 1, 2017 at 12:12 am

    You’d almost think that this “mayor” believes she has the entire apparatus of the global PTB behind her. Hmmmm…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. deqwik2 says:
    October 1, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. treehouseron says:
    October 1, 2017 at 12:18 am

    This is horrible… but let me tell you. This won’t last much longer, because Daddy’s on it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Risa says:
    October 1, 2017 at 12:19 am

    What do the P.R. Governor and San Juan mayor have to gain by inflicting this suffering on the Puerto Rican people? A narrative about the cruelty and incompetence of the Trump Adminstration? Someone outside Puerto Rico is orchestrating this.

    Like

    Reply
  27. wolfmoon1776 says:
    October 1, 2017 at 12:22 am

    More from the POS:

    Like

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      October 1, 2017 at 12:28 am

      Tell them all to start walking towards the harbor, where there’s plenty of food and water for everybody on the Island, and plenty of American Servicemen and Women who will help anybody in need.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s