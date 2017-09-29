Friday September 29th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Thank you, Sundance for another terrific week of insights!
LikeLiked by 4 people
God bless you, Sundance.
Your continued pursuit for truth is appreciated and respected.
LikeLiked by 3 people
For National coffee day: a snap worthy Java Jive by the champion quartet Bluegrass Student Union. Lyrics reference Mrs. Olson, but Ink Spots version sang of Mr. Moto from Peter Lorre films. 2:50 long
LikeLike
A class act !
LikeLike
Just tryin to extend Cursday a wee bit more ….good stress relief🐶
LikeLike
Coffee break: Bluegrass Student Union quartet singing Java Jive to smiling President Reagan in Oval Office on Dec. 17, 1984. Clip shows gracious and fun nature of President Reagon and masterful singing in harmony. 4:40 long
LikeLike
Thanks for the insights sundance.
Help us see right through the fake news media
and their “Eminence Front”, it’s a put on!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is Liz Phipps Soeiro
http://lj.libraryjournal.com/2017/03/people/movers-shakers-2017/liz-phipps-soeiro-movers-shakers-2017-educators/#_
She rejected a book donation by Melania Trump of Dr. Seuss titles, which are “racist” and wrote a snarky editorial about it.
http://ussanews.com/News1/2017/09/28/librarian-liz-phipps-soeiro-rejects-melania-trumps-book-donation-calls-dr-seuss-racist/
So proud of the “civic voice” of which she is purportedly famous, Liz cowardly deleted her Twitter account after the Twitter world exploded in anger at her colossal stupidity and arrogance. She has also been disciplined by the school aldministration supposedly — which probably means she was given the services of a crisis counselor and some coloring books in a safe space. Here’s the arrogant, angry, bitter, Trump-hating librarian-bitch herself:
LikeLike
Friends, fellow patriots: this moved me to tears. This eloquent young man says it all about the “Unspoken Contract” between us and the privileged superstar athletes and performers.
An excerpt:
As long as you [athletes/entertainers] don’t break the trust (the contract) between YOU and THEM, they will gladly surrender good portions of their income to YOU in exchange for getting to watch, listen to or experience something they will never achieve. They will dream through you, and win through you, soar through you, and sing through you, and dance through you, and live miracles through you.
All YOU have to do is be great at your thing, acknowledge that you understand how fortunate you are to have such a rare opportunity, acknowledge the system and experiment (meaning, the COUNTRY) that allows you to participate in this activity is special and last (but certainly not least) you have to fully implement the “illusion clause.”
The “Illusion Clause” (in the unspoken contract), stipulates that you at least pretend that you like the people allowing you this opportunity. You smile at them, give back to their communities and basically make them believe that if circumstances were different, you would probably hang out with them and be their friend.
[…] The NFL has probably lost me as a fan forever. The unspoken contract between us has been broken. See, I support the country and the troops and I stand for the flag and the pledge and the anthem. And I have very deep reasons why I do those things. But I now know that a lot of those players out there don’t really like or respect me. They don’t care anything about me. And that’s all totally fine. But it seems they still want my support and attention. The NFL has asked for the same thing. But that’s where the unspoken contract gets interesting …
[…] People are tired. They’re just tired of constantly being told they’re racists when they have no idea what they’ve done wrong. They’re trying to keep the mortgage paid and get the kids through school and have enough money for Christmas presents and keep the cars out of the shop and lose that extra fifteen pounds and afford health insurance and maybe even take the family to a beach somewhere once a year. They love America, they love the flag, they support the troops and they are racking their brains to figure out what they can do to remedy the problem these rich, physical specimens seem to have with the country. If someone would just tell them what to do, most of them would gladly do it. But a blatant disrespect of something their grandpas and uncles and fathers and brothers fought and died for …is a breach of the unspoken contract.
Read the rest here….
https://regiehammblog.wordpress.com/2017/09/25/the-unspoken-contract/
LikeLike
Excellent. Thank you, Beverly.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
For You have been my help, And in the shadow of Your wings I sing for joy. Ps 63:7
LikeLike
LikeLike