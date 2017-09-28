NFL Fan Outrage So Severe The League May Never Recover…

While the long-term impact will take time to be quantified, early indicators are the NFL has entirely destroyed itself by allowing the politicization of the sport.
A significant number of NFL fans are so upset with players refusing to stand for the national anthem they have decided to respond with demonstrations of their own. WATCH:
Additionally, a recent survey of fan sentiment shows just how severe the backlash is. According to Remington Research the vast majority of Americans agree with President Donald Trump:
(via Breitbart) The survey addresses the Trump factor directly:
Q7: Last week, Donald Trump said NFL players should stand and be respectful during the national anthem. Do you think NFL players should stand and be respectful during the national anthem?
Yes: 64%
No: 25%
Unsure: 11%
Q8: On Sunday, a number of NFL players knelt during the national anthem in protest of Donald Trump’s statements, including players from your favorite team. Does this make you more likely or less likely to watch your favorite team’s games in the future?
More likely: 30%
Less likely: 50%
No difference: 20%
That two-question sequence is devastating for the NFL. Within the space of those questions, the poll establishes that a significant majority of the American people agree with what Trump said in Alabama on Friday night. Moreover, it also shows that the NFL’s response to President Trump was a complete failure.
http://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/rngs/FOOTBALL-POLL/010050ZQ28D/2017%20Reuters%20Tracking%20-%20NFL%20Topline%2009%2026%202017.pdf
LikeLike
37% of all polled view the NFL less favorably
53% of all polled think Trump should not comment
They repeated questions about standing for the anthem, a lot of them. About half of identified “Republicans” were not watching the NFL at all, which was higher than answered if watched the NFL last year.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
Remember in the primaries, too, he said people that burn the flag ought to be prosecuted too.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Check out this link of a Boston news website. They’re saying the Patriots will all stand this weekend… (which they wouldn’t have done without major backlash, it must be crippling behind the scenes)…
The most interesting thing is, though, look at the comments section. You get a good idea of how regular people feel. ALL of the comments are supportive of the President. NOBODY supporting the kneelers.
The NFL have to be getting swamped with negative feedback on this for them to even suggest they’re going to stand this weekend.
http://boston.cbslocal.com/2017/09/27/patriots-national-anthem-stand/
LikeLiked by 7 people
And it’s in blue Boston!
But really, we do call ourselves the _Patriots_.
Changing the name would be a nuisance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s not enough unless they also place their hands over their hearts! Locking arms is an Antifa/BLM solidarity gesture which signifies revolt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think you could look at this as a measurement of how thoroughly the Obama administration and its media lackeys corrupted the culture, particularly the “elites”. They’d become so used to anti-American protests that they’d begun to see them as the norm and saw nothing wrong with them. So they drastically misjudged what the public reaction would be. The same thing’s going on with the title IV situation and the pretty significant negative public response to ANTIFA. Funny that the self-proclaimed “WOKE” are the ones who’ve been blissfully asleep.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly. You nailed it, Armie
LikeLike
Yep. Here in regular America with no media spin, every damn person at my son’s football game this evening stood their arses up for the national anthem, including everyone on all of the surrounding practice fields, even though they could’ve gotten away with not. And I noticed that nearly everyone was turned to actually face the flag, hats off, put hands on heart and made noise when it was over. #LoveMyCountry #MAGA
LikeLike
Actually they all could stand on their hands for all I care.They said what they are and this will never change.They took a game and politicized it and there is no going back.
LikeLike
Even though, I live in China, I posted anti-NFL messages on my Social Media – Linkedin and WeChat – this week and have received huge support. The NFL really shot themselves in the foot here and by the time they realize their mistake and try to launch a ‘mea culpa’ apology tour, it will be too late to bring back most of their fan base. So good riddance to them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m waiting to see how many empty seats there are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just imagine that Trump is the guy fighting the monsters and the monsters just keep walking into his attacks. This is an apt metaphor for what Trump is doing to the clowns in this country right now.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A heartfelt message to the NFL, and its players et pal from Taya kyle :
http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2017/09/26/american-snipers-wife-taya-kyle-open-letter-to-nfl.html
Grow up NFL !
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tanya nailed it. The NFL games bring together nearly every socio-economic strata, race, religion, color, sex & political ideology. All the identities Lefties love to divide.
Together for one reason. To win. Together.
Kinda sounds like #MAGA to me!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Re-post from Political Thread:
NEVER GO BACK… NFL = Now Fully Laughable….they have shown who they are, do not be gaslit “becuz you need to be entertained”…Full Stop. They will try another angle, appeal to you, beg your forgiveness, yet they will continue to seek to destroy us all and this country. Stop them dead in their tracks, if you love America, back her, not the Socialist/Communist purveyors of false truths. Stand Firm, Stand for your Inalienable Rights, Stand for America our Beautiful Republic
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
“First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
NO NO NO that is exactly what the Left would love. Separating us even further from awareness & appreciation for what our military families sacrifice in & off the battlefield.
LikeLike
We don’t need the NFL, in fact we’d be better off without it.
The NFL has fallen victim to O’Sullivan’s First Law.
Our best course of action is to stop watching/attending, boycott the sponsors, and contact the sponsors to inform them of our actions.
The NFL is dependent on government subsidies, and causes horrid brain damage.
LikeLike
The NFL doesn’t give a rip about veterans.
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/timothymeads/2017/09/24/draft-n2385792
Taxpayer dollars were wasted on NFL advertising, rather than aiding wounded veterans.
LikeLike
Rep Who Lost Both Legs in Afghanistan: NFL Anthem Protesters ‘Should Already Be Gone’
September 27, 2017 – Fox&Friends
http://insider.foxnews.com/2017/09/27/rep-brian-mast-who-lost-both-legs-afghanistan-fires-back-nfl-players
LikeLiked by 3 people
Marquette King The punter from my ex team the raiders, thinks it’s cute tweeting disparaging things aboutmy Lion. If I only had a twitter or 5 minutes with that loser. I knew he campaigned for hildabeast and that was his right, but talking mess about Trump it’s enough.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry about strange typos and stuff. My typing is jumping around😂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow. That Brandon Tatum YouTube video is *MOVING*. He totally nails it.
Thank you for posting Sundance & crew.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Anecdote from Southern California-
All the staff at my wife’s work are big time NFL fans. Every one of them is PISSED OFF. Her boss has tickets to some L.A. games & is tossing them. Everybody else has vowed they’re DONE with the NFL.
Yesterday, it’s all they talked about. The anger is palpable.
And this is in liberal la-la land of California! Amazing.
Whoooo-boy! That kneeling & disrespecting the country created an ugly visceral reaction. Dumbasses.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My lib coworkers are doing fantasy football… so far haven’t heard any fallout. Not holding my breath…
LikeLike
The Burning Jersey Challenge.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Rich and powerful Mike Tomlin is now a victim because he was called a naughty word on the Internet.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mike Tomlin should have his rear end handed to him on a plate for threatening a BRONZE STAR SPECIAL Forces VETERAN to APOLOGIZE for honoring our nation during the National Anthem!!!! He should be FIRED. Or at the very least, FINED a walloping fine! Because you know darn good and well that he must have put that man’s privates in a vise grip to get him to apologize for honoring our country, with a record like his!
Despicable!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hilary Victory Fund? What does she think she’s going to win?
LikeLike
Well, I have a different take on this. I hate what the players are doing, but remember that they’re brainwashed Millennials, almost all in their 20s; and the blacks have been relentlessly incited to hate whites by the Leftists.
The Leftists are standing behind the useful ignoramus players, cackling with glee: the game of FOOTBALL is America’s great celebration of AMERICAN MANHOOD, and this is THE game they want us to give up: because the Leftwingers know that we’re “the land of the free because of the Brave.” This getting us alienated from our game is part of their long-range campaign to CASTRATE OUR MEN.
So what to do? Kick them into line, let the owners know we won’t tolerate the BS, and insist that OUR game be played the way WE want it to be played. No More Felons, no more winking at antics like Odell Beckham miming urinating like a dog in the end zone: That is up to us fans to put the squeeze on them.
We can’t keep letting them take and/or ruin everything that makes Americana: we have to grab it back from the Left’s dirty hands and take it BACK.
My 2 cents.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t underestimate Kapernick, he scored a 37 on the Wonderlic. He’s a true believer in this Islamist-Marxist crap. No less dangerous than the Communists at West Point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of all the incredible things President Trump has done so far, I think this is the one that finally has me asking myself, “is this real life?” Second question is, is there a deeper reason why President Trump decided to force the issue at this time? Did he want to accelerate the decline of the left in America? Of football? Both? There just has to be some sort of plan, with the kind of incredible response we’re seeing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At no time were you in any danger of falling off the fence on either side, during that statement.
LikeLike
Aesop,Bravo sir!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Burn their memorabilia digitally, sign the petition! http://bit.ly/noNFLinWH
LikeLiked by 1 person
FYI – Regarding the above video of Brandon Tatum that Sundance posted in main body of article:
From the YouTube account owner: “Brandon Tatum is a police officer in Arizona, and he is a former college football player for ASU.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I heard his words on Larry Elder’s radio show. Tatum was fantastic.
LikeLike
Come on, we need to meet In new orleans, and have 20,000 people leave after the anthem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The left can still claim a scalp in this — a national past time which is uniquely US American — diminished, dying, dead. The left never cared about the NFL but was able to bend that business to their will completely.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…adding to the list of “NFL” meanings:
“Now Far Left”
LikeLike
It Begins: Stubhub Advertises 10% Discount on NFL Tickets
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/09/begins-stubhub-advertises-10-discount-nfl-september-tickets/
LikeLiked by 3 people
I take the above post back. This just looks like a regular promo. The discount is offered on NFL, NBA, and NHL.
LikeLike
With so many people individually destroying thousands of dollars in branded goods and paid-for tickets, discounts are not going to do it. The feud between the president and the “New Far Left” forced people to make a choice and and attention-getting level of people have made their choice.
I think it was very late in coming — fandom was incredibly loyal and willing to overlook so much.
Obama was a “community organizer.” He does not compare to president Trump — a NATION organizer.
LikeLike
Seems the only party coming out ahead of these protests is Kingford’s charcoal lighter fluid.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This backlash was long overdue. National Felons League, you deserve all this and more.
LikeLike
Good one!
LikeLike
Please do not turn on your tv this Sunday ‘just to see’ what teams do. It will be reported here, there & everywhere. Walk away from the NFL.
We have to bring them to their knees. Not to disrespect the flag but to make it hurt like hell in their pocketbooks (pussies).
LikeLike
Man if you’re proud of these folks in this video – of all races and ages – they’re Americans! Burning $$$ of merchandize. Have their backs! Sign this petition! F the NFL! http://bit.ly/noNFLinWH
LikeLike
Yeah, that’s commitment.
LikeLike
Here’s another video of fans burning NFL gear – even longer! ….and there are more!
LikeLike