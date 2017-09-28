NFL Fan Outrage So Severe The League May Never Recover…

While the long-term impact will take time to be quantified, early indicators are the NFL has entirely destroyed itself by allowing the politicization of the sport.

A significant number of NFL fans are so upset with players refusing to stand for the national anthem they have decided to respond with demonstrations of their own. WATCH:

Additionally, a recent survey of fan sentiment shows just how severe the backlash is. According to Remington Research the vast majority of Americans agree with President Donald Trump:

(via Breitbart) The survey addresses the Trump factor directly:

Q7: Last week, Donald Trump said NFL players should stand and be respectful during the national anthem. Do you think NFL players should stand and be respectful during the national anthem? Yes: 64%

No: 25%

Unsure: 11% Q8: On Sunday, a number of NFL players knelt during the national anthem in protest of Donald Trump’s statements, including players from your favorite team. Does this make you more likely or less likely to watch your favorite team’s games in the future? More likely: 30%

Less likely: 50%

No difference: 20%

That two-question sequence is devastating for the NFL. Within the space of those questions, the poll establishes that a significant majority of the American people agree with what Trump said in Alabama on Friday night. Moreover, it also shows that the NFL’s response to President Trump was a complete failure.

NFL fans burning tickets, merchandise over national anthem protests https://t.co/RkvHjsdFYr — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) September 28, 2017

Advertisements