Bad and Getting Worse – NFL Ticket Sales Drop Almost 18%…

Despite the leagues’ head-in-sand denial of Mount Obvious, the NFL’s very bad horrible week is getting worse. The backlash is strong, and individual organizations are trying to lessen the financial losses while simultaneously league officials try to keep up the unity appearance.
Before getting to the stats of ticket sales, check out this video from CNN. I haven’t watched very-fake-news CNN for a few months other than YouTube snippets; but obviously they are facilitating the anti-Trump aspect to the NFL position.
This exchange between Spike Lee and a Gold Star family is quite remarkable and shows the inherent disconnect. Just below the initial surface Mr. Lee appears filled with the same race-based rage and hatred expressed by protesting NFL players.
Lee tries to obfuscate the NFL protests by saying the anti-American kneelers are not protesting the flag. However, Colin Kaepernick, the originator of the protests, specifically said the protests were against the flag and everything the U.S.A. stood for. The disingenuous Spike Lee claims to the contrary are silly and hollow.
Now to the ticket stats…
WASHINGTON – The National Football League is feeling the impact of the “Trump Effect.” Ticket sales since he called on team owners to fire players who take a knee to protest the National Anthem have cratered.
The online ticket reseller TickPick told Secrets that sales have dropped 17.9 percent, far more than the usual Week Three fall.
From TickPick:
17.9 percent decrease in NFL orders this week compared to the previous week.
Last year the drop was 10.8 percent in orders on Monday & Tuesday following Week Three games.
“We have seen a massive decrease in NFL ticket purchases this past week in comparison to years past. Week 3 seems to usually have less ticket orders than week 2, but this year ticket purchases are down more than 7 percent from this time last year,” said TickPick’s Jack Slingland. (read more)
My own interest in this is simply from the position of measuring the sense of the electorate and the level of expressed frustration by looking at the outcomes. (I quit watching the NFL back in 2015 when this nonsense began)
Trying to make this into an NFL -vs- Trump issue is not going to help the football league’s collapsing business model. There really is no viable exit from the position the NFL has put themselves in. Short of an honest apology and reaching out to the President, which they are incapable of doing, and against the reality of 60% of Americans disagreeing with the NFL position, their business will remain in an inescapable spiral until they exhaust their own capital reserves.
The virtue-signaling NFL executives are now facing a diminished level of fan support and financial loss that will forever impact the league (and the players therein). However, it’s the individual team owners, or partnerships, who ultimately will bear the brunt of the financial collapse.
There is no doubt the level of fan support has already been severely impacted. The only issue is at what point does the quantification of loss stabilize so that financial losses can be measured. The preliminary data is beginning to show the drops, but the silent majority are where the real determinations will be evidenced. TV ratings and game attendance.
In the interim, a few teams are trying to have it both ways. The Denver Broncos now say they will stand for the National Anthem, yet their presser calls for social justice unity.
Stupid is, as stupid does.
This morning on Fox & Friends it was reported that the NFL asked the Networks not to show the crowds booing. How long do you think it will be before there is a Trump tweet on this one? Can’t wait.
If it reads; “The nfl is acting stupidly,” I may not be able to contain myself.
“Turn the cameras around!”
“Show the crowd!”
Where have I heard that before?
Crowd needs to film and post, don’t let them become ….wait for it…
Disenfranchised!! 😂😂😂
The NFL is another example of the abuse of affirmative action. IMO, The college athletic scholarships were given to the black guys in preferential treatment over the white guys. The pro teams recruit from the colleges and the next thing you know, most of the teams are predominantly black. Call it a thug mentality or a ghetto mentality, the fact remains that sportsmanship and honorable dealings are long gone. There has been covered up scandal after scandal of deliberate attacking and hurting other teams players, stealing play books and ease dropping on private conversations. Not to mention the raunchy behavior/crimes of college and pro athletes that are splashed all over the tabloids. NFL–I won’t miss it.
you mean like this………………………………………………………………………………………………
.FBI raids top NBA player agency in connection with investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball
‘You can make millions off of one kid’: Court documents from college basketball bribery probe reveal top sports agent was recorded on a wiretap boasting he could illegally profit from a recruit
Louisville ‘FIRES men’s basketball head coach Rick Pitino’ after college program was linked to huge bribery and corruption investigation
I’m sure it was just like Sandusky – “no one knew anything!!”
Both owners and players need to take their “social justice” BS and shove it up their a$$…
LikeLiked by 5 people
That is perfect. Exactly what this is.
I hope they keep it up and run off all the fans, the democrats are running off their voters too. Identity Politics haz reached critical mass. give em’ more rope. loosen the drag and let em’ run.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Carlson can be browbeaten. He’s not a real warrior.
When asked why he robbed banks the thief said “that’s where the money is”.
Police look at blacks more than whites because that’s where the crime is.
Muslims should be scrunitized more because that’s where the terror is.
Simple instinct for survival. Just a fact of life.
And actual studies show a cop is less likely to shoot a resisting black than a resisting white.
I thought these talking heads had researchers to prep them for an interview,
All the colleges are infected with this social justice disease and BLM and Panthers ..you name it. To think this will not begin there is very naive. That will be the heart of it and coming maybe this weekend. Then basketyball..Until they lose at least 50% of revenue they won’t scare. Stcks will short any day and investers will be madder than we are… College donations hahahahahah Finally Trump drew out the poison and boil can be lanced….
Wonder how?
Clinton Foundation University same as
Obama Foundation
TRAINING DAYS
We’re hosting a series of Training Days across the country to teach young people how to put civics into action where they live.
This fall, we’re kicking off Obama Foundation Training Days in three communities to energize young people – particularly those who are not yet engaged in civic life – and kickstart their work to make a difference.
150 participants, ages 18 to 24, will join the Obama Foundation team in Chicago, Boston, and Tempe to learn how to use their own story as a powerful tool for change and become more active in shaping their communities. We’re partnering with diverse organizations in each community — from universities to churches to opportunity youth organizations — to help us design and lead each training.
Chicago
October 14th
Tempe
November 11th
Boston
November 18th
Packers – Bears:
Linked arms, almost all with no hand over heart.
Shut ’em down!
Just watched myself … disgusting. The fans should walk out. Probably won’t. Turned if off just after that. The only reason I had it one was to see what they would do. No surprise … screw them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ive got a bears folding chair that i love and used over summer. I cant burn it, but its gone tomorrow. No more “da bearz”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can you spray paint it Red, White and Blue?
No, but ill donate it to the assistance league or toss it in the recycle bin.
no kneelers, they went for the linked arms protest.
some nice shots of fans in the stands saluting the flag
If they really cared about the flag they wouldn’t be at the game.
LikeLiked by 2 people
they probably won’t after this match
So sad…
Singing the anthem at this moment. Giant flag on the field. Packed house.
But both teams standing, arms locked. Can’t put your hand on your heart when you’re locked. Fans singing and waving little flags.
Eff them…not enough.
No .5 way here. All or nothing.
now it’s being twisted into standing vs. kneeling – they just Don’t Get It
The sudden & contrived arm-locking really pisses me off. It signals they STILL can’t control their urge to protest/make a statement DURING our National Anthem. It’s inappropriate! Just freakin’ STOP. How difficult is it to just stop??
Oh I forget, we’re dealing with petulant children on every level. Ownership to coaches to players. NOBODY tells *them* what to do.
Screw em. They can go to hell.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’ve got news for these pampered Prima Donas. We have put up with their tantrums for far too long. They are making the mistake of thinking that they have the upper hand and that we, the people, are weak…rather than understanding that they have gotten away with their unspeakable behavior because we have been tolerant of their ignorance. That ship has sailed. It would be a good thing for them to go to the back lof the line and have to earn their place in society. It will be a new experience for them. Maybe by then they will have some respect and appreciation for America.
Packed house? That’s sad
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, let’s face it…it’s Green Bay, Wisconsin. Many of those folks probably haven’t yet caught up with the unfolding fracas! 😉
(/SARC!!!)
They were probably promised free beer. /s
LikeLiked by 1 person
I heard that the Packers asked the crowd to lock arms too. Sure hope no one did THAT!
Sellout crowds speak for themselves.
Yes, the fans are pretending not to understand so they don’t have to stop watching their beloved football.
Bread and circuses,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cheeseheads would not care what their players do. They are true FANatics. I know one. Total nut job.
When I look at stadium crowds all I see are a collage of stupidity.
270 million US citizens never watch football every week.
I heard the local news report the Broncos statement today, sickening. Hate how the Denver media are such a$$ kissers too. I don’t tweet much and if i was cool I’d be able to post it here but my response to the @lastrefuge2 tweet with the lame Broncos statement;
From “my” Denver Broncos! uhhh no thanks knee jerks, you guys can go fight social injustice without me #donewithnfl #donewithbroncos
My insurance agent is a former Seattle Seahawks player. He actually utilized athletic scholarships to get an education while in college then played in the NFL for several years to acrue capital. After having a Cheverolet dealrrship (which he lost to Obama’s restructuring of GM), he became an insurance agent.
The NFL like the NBA can and once were a tremendous opportunity for African Americans to get an education, earn capital which can be invested during their youth, and become familiar with or not members of America’s elites. (Contrary to presumptions, most white Americans viewed OJ Simpson as a tragedy.) Now the NFL and NBA have become an extension of the ghetto.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Left destroys everything it touches. Then exploits the ruin as a reason for more power.
😉
LAKE OZARK – A Lake of the Ozarks bar owner was taking heat Tuesday for what at least one passer-by saw as a racist doormat out front.
“It’s not a race thing,” said Jason Burle, who owns the S.N.A.F.U Bar near the Bagnell Dam. “A lot of people want to twist it around to be a race thing.”
Burle said he ordered two NFL jerseys to be used as doormats outside his bar after NFL players started kneeling during the national anthem at football games.
“We pulled them out of the box, taped them down. There was no ill-intent,” Burle said.
Burle used the jerseys of NFL players Marshawn Lynch and Colin Kaepernick. When placed side-by-side, the jerseys read “Lynch” “Kaepernick.”
http://www.komu.com/news/lake-ozark-bar-criticized-for-nfl-jersey-doormat-seen-as-racist
LikeLiked by 2 people
creative small business owner
canceled my Sunday Ticket today. Got full refund (was expecting prorated refund).
LikeLiked by 5 people
Excellent.
Everytime I see those losers with their arms linked like they need help to stand up against the President, I think of this scene:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately it does not look like the boycott is working. Full stands at Green Bay.
It’s the Packers
Did we really expect them to have a half full stadium? They made sure one way or another it would be full.
Give it time
next week we’ll start seeing the instagrams from ppl who were given free tickets at the market, the gas station, etc. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
SL, if it were -20 and -50 with the windchill, that stadium would still be filled. It is a decades-old rivalry.
All the home games are sold out before the start of the season. The tickets are not enough to sustain the league. The real money comes from TV rights, merchandise sales and sponsorship. The stadium may be full but overall the money stream is slowing down.
Yikes, did anyone else see that crazy chick on with Tucker???
Scott Adams has been making a great point about all these “dog whistle” accusations.
He asks, “how come THEY hear the dog whistles? Aren’t racist dog whistles only heard by racists?”
This about sums up where we are right now.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There’s a lot of truth in the graphic.
I cannot believe that people put watching football before honoring this country–WTF people is it too much to ask to give up your NFL?? Our kids are enduring incredible discomfort, heat, cold, lack of necessities–but you can’t give up a football game?/ Disgusted with every person that watches in person or on TV. Eff them all.
Once a pro football fanatic myself, I tuned out the NFL in the early 1980s. I listened to the first two Super Bowls on my little transistor radio, then gloried to the 1969 victory of Broadway Joe’s Jets on RCA color TV back when they were a rarity. I was disgusted with the NFL’s 1982 strike, which was followed by another strike/lockout in 1987. Other factors that turned me off included: league overexpansion; a ridiculously overextended playoff system; bloating of the regular season from 14 to 16 games; encouragement of infantile endzone antics; failure to corral slovenly personal appearance (i.e., wearing of chains, dreadlocks, etc.); rule changes that pussified the game; and stratospheric ticket price increases. I’m only surprised that it took this long for Americans to finally kick the NFL to the curb.
As the NFL circles the bowl, it is instructive to point out that seeing professional football leagues go belly up in the U.S. actually is not a rare phenomenon. Look at this list of pro football leagues that have vanished for one reason or another:
• Western Pennsylvania Professional Football Circuit (1892–1940)
• Ohio League (1903–19)
• New York Pro Football League (1913–20)
• American Football League (1926)
• American Association (1936-50)
• American Football League (1940-41)
• All-America Football Conference (1944-49)
• American Football League (1959-70)
• Atlantic Coast Football League (1962-73)
• World Football League (1973-75)
• United States Football League (1983-85)
• XFL (2001)
• All American Football League (2007-10)
The NFL has run its course. It is a corpse; it just doesn’t know it yet. It will likely be replaced by a fresh, new league that will remedy the problems that finally caught up with what became the National Felons League. The NFL had a lot wrong with it, but its most notable mistake was inviting in anti-American owners who hired an anti-American commissioner who sanctioned the anti-American behavior of its employees, the vast majority of whom who are actually hate-filled anti-American thugs.
