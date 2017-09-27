FEMA Administrator Brock Long Explains Puerto Rico Recovery Issues…

The U.S. media are being intentionally obtuse and in some cases downright false in their assertions of the primary problems for Puerto Rico. CTH has ongoing numerous conversations with recovery and relief efforts around the entire impacted island.
The most consequential logistical issue was port access for the arrival of relief supplies. That immediate and critical issue was met by the U.S. Defense Department, FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security.
However as FEMA Director Brock Long outlines in this interview, albeit with diplomatic nuance, the Puerto Rican municipal government system has essentially collapsed. Government and public sector workers are not showing up to work, and the U.S. military is having to try and fill the roles of local officials within society.
.
The culture within the island nation is based around comfortable dependency, and Puerto Ricans are currently showing no capacity to care for themselves, their neighbors, or take action as individual communities to help their own recovery.
There are thousands of tons of relief supplies sitting in ports, 3,000 full containers, with the U.S. army ready to help load up Puerto Rican trucks for local delivery. However, the municipal governments and local transportation officials are not lifting a finger to get these supplies into their communities. WATCH THIS VIDEO BELOW:
Maddening.
3,000 shipping containers packed with food water & medicene have been sitting at the port in Puerto Rico since Saturday pic.twitter.com/LJ0ETpmnOf
— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) September 27, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The lifting of the “Jones Act” to allow any flagged ocean carrier to deliver supplies is not needed because the ports are backlogged with ample supplies and fuel while the Puerto Rican government does nothing to transport them.
Neither FEMA, nor the DoD, can be expected to take the place of municipal authorities; yet that is exactly what it appears the Puerto Rican government expects.
FUBAR.
This is what happens when a culture of dependency is allowed to fester over generations. Yes, there are many Puerto Ricans who do not fit that narrow definition, however their numbers are in the minority. The vast majority of island residents have no concept of self-sufficiency, and the municipal workers reflect the same ideological mindset.
Domestic Puerto Rican truck drivers sit at home waiting for FEMA or the U.S. Army to arrive with breakfast, lunch and dinner. Meanwhile the cargo of foodstuffs and supplies they should be transporting sits in various Puerto Rican ports waiting for them to show up and do their job.
No amount of aid is going to help Puerto Rico until the people who live there agree to lift a finger and begin to help themselves.
No wonder the MSM is doing its part to put anything bad on PT’s administration.
It is socialism implemented flawlessly.
LikeLiked by 8 people
God helps those who help themselves.
How to light a fire under their arses??
This is incredible, thank you for posting, Sundance.
LikeLike
I’m truly tempted to send this information to BIL, whose family is in Puerto Rico.
Unfortunately, he is NOT very supportive of OUR President.
God help us, it’s all very sad and maddening.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Do it, Minnie!
They need to know the truth about what is going on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And out in the twitterdom, Minnie, there are NUMEROUS nasty tweets blaming President Trump, saying there should be AMERICAN truck drivers flown over to PR to transport the food… those POOR PR truck drivers have ta’ stay home and protect their families, didn’t we know that? And the food, etc, is NOT being driven to those poor people because Trump doesn’t care about the “riff-raff.” I just about blew a gasket, good thing I don’t tweet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, the people are going to sit there and starve to death rather than lift a finger to help themselves? That’s hard to believe..starvation usually drives people to desperate actions….don’t get it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They must see themselves as victims waiting and expecting to take advantage of Uncle Sam and the big handouts.
LikeLiked by 3 people
All they want to do is talk to some government idiot on the phone. Any idiot will do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You can lead a horse to the river but you can’t drink for him!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What in hell r they to do? They done nothing for me an do not give a damn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Puerto Rico is a Deep State operation.
They decided to opt out of self-help and try to pin it on Trump and bog down our military.
They will try to trigger President Trump to declare Martial Law as an interim solution.
They want a bail-out as their ultimate solution.
They are NOT operating as Americans and deserve Nothing for their Political Malfeasance.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh Well. Better get ta preppin’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a difference between Texas/Florida Hurricane and PR.
Wow, hard to imagine no one willing to jump in and help their fellow citizens.
LikeLiked by 4 people
These are NOT Americans as we know them.
They’ve been dumbed down on their Democrat Island Plantation.
LikeLike
Puerto Ricans are DIPs–I like it!
LikeLike
I have spent a lot of time on the island because my husband has ties there. They hate white Americans. They are possibly the most arrogant people without credentials you will ever meet. They also treat animals in the worst way. I can see clearly what Sundance is describing and hope for the best but deep inside know we will pay for every penny of recovery. It will still not be enough. We will also fund a bailout, no doubt. They are a helpless bunch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow. It truly boggles the mind how that kind of mindset stultifies everything. I can’t wrap my mind around it since I’ve had to take care of myself and everybody else in my living circumstances my entire adult life. I would LOVE to be taken care of for once in my life…😆
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hear, hear!!
LikeLike
God bless the Puerto Ricans! I thought the Italians were bad with their five hour siesta (both parents born in Italy 🇮🇹) but the Puerto Ricans have taken it to a whole different stratosphere. These people expect to be served by our military in their own homes. Absolutely sickening and amazing. Maybe they think that our President will pay their debt off and build back their country.
Sorry Boriqua, your darling, Little Marco, didn’t become President!
Call the POS Mayor in NYC that decided to have that POS terrorist that Obama freed and honored in the Puerto Rican Day parade come and deliver your food 🥘!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This explains them saying they needed truck drivers. I thought the truck drivers were missing because of landslides and isolated villages.
And the stuff on the ports is there because of the trucks not rolling.
Geraldo Rivera has been ridiculous, een calling this Puerto Rico’s Katrina.
I saw a post today which suggested an Oval Office address about the dire situation and what is being done.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
parody acct
LikeLike
Ya well…..I still like it.
LikeLike
If the locals wont get off their azzez to help themselves let em flail,,, enough of this enabling BS,
Thats why its John Galt for me
LikeLike