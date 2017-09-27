Clueless Liberals Wonder Why Chad Included on Travel Restriction List…

Everything eventually comes full circle. The dissonance within this tweet and subsequent article is a story unto itself. Obviously six years ago when Hillary Clinton, Susan Rice, Samantha Power and President Obama were destroying Libya the progressive movement needed to stick their head in the sand regarding predictable future consequences.

The Obama/Clinton short-sighted Libya fiasco created situation where regional extremists became well armed, and now the Obama/Clinton supporters are wondering why?

Let’s take a little trip down memory lane…

Several years ago we wrote about how those massive stores of former terror armament looted from the Gadhaffi caches was going to be a major -yet unreported- story. We’re not talking about a few pounds of yellow-cake, or a few Man-Pads. No, we’re talking about 20,000+ shoulder fired SAAMs, Stinger Missiles, hundreds of Man-Pads and thousands of canisters of mustard gas and serin componentry.

The story everyone sealed up in the too-big-to-scale files of military FUBAR.

Yeah, that story.

Because of the insufferable stupidity of Hillary Clinton, Samantha “R2P” Power, and Susan “short-sighted” Rice putting NATO engagement/support behind Libyan Justice Minister, turned interim leader of the al-Qaeda “rebels“, Abdel Jalil, we ended up opening a wholesale flea market for decades worth of Gadhaffi weapons to be dispatched all over the Middle East and Africa.

Back in 2011 – (February 25th and 26th to be precise) While the African U.N. contingents were screaming for urgent response to the potential Libyan garage sale, Obama’s cabinet position U.N. Ambassador, Susan Rice, was holding court at a global climate change summit discussing “Bovine Flatulence” ie. Cow Farts.

Susan Rice skipped the U.N Security council meeting, and Obama was playing golf. Does anyone remember those nineteen days of silence? Anyone?

You cannot make this stuff up.

So the U.N. Security Council met without the U.S. present and determined to charge the Gadhaffi regime as international criminals; charge them under indictment with the International Criminal Court, and set a series of sanctions forbidding anyone (well they actually only forbid western nations that actually abide by the U.N.) from putting weapons into the hands of the “rebels”; or anyone else in Libya for that matter.

So with the rest of the world on the outside watching but doing nothing, Obama golfing and Rice talking about cow-farts, Zurich Mike penned the most apt description to the events as they were unfolding: “The Zoo Keeper has been threatened to hide and the Big Cat Zoo Cages have been opened“…..

……Everything else happened as a consequence.

President Deby in Chad was beside himself as he watched truckloads of shoulder fired missiles, picked up from Libya by al-shabbab, drive through his country headed South. No-one paid attention to his screams and warnings.

“The Islamists of al-Qaeda took advantage of the pillaging of arsenals in the rebel zone to acquire arms, including surface-to-air missiles, which were then smuggled into their sanctuaries in Tenere,” a desert region of the Sahara that stretches from northeast Niger to western Chad, Deby said in the interview. “This is very serious. AQIM is becoming a genuine army, the best equipped in the region,” he said. His claim was echoed by officials in other countries in the region who said that they were worried that al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) might have acquired “heavy weapons”, thanks to the insurrection. “We have sure information. We are very worried for the sub-region,” a Malian security source who did not want to be named said. AQIM originated as an armed Islamist resistance movement to the secular Algerian government. It now operates mainly in Algeria, Mauritania, Mali and Niger, where it has attacked military targets and taken civilian hostages, particularly Europeans, some of whom it has killed. “We have the same information,” about heavy weapons, including SAM 7 missiles, a military source from Niger said. “It is very worrying. This overarming is a real danger for the whole zone,” he added. “AQIM gets the weapons in two ways; people go and look for the arms in Libya to deliver them to AQIM in the Sahel, or AQIM elements go there themselves.” Elsewhere in the interview, Chad’s president backed the assertion by his neighbour and erstwhile enemy Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi that the protests in Libya have been driven in part by al-Qaeda. “There is a partial truth in what he says,” Deby said. “Up to what point? I don’t know. But I am certain that AQIM took an active part in the uprising.” (more)

The White House and their foreign policy team FUBAR’d – big time.

Everything else from that point in 2011 was a matter of: a.) trying to keep the problem from public discussion, and b.) trying to track down the missiles with various ruses and schemes to make it seem as if they were not actually trying to track down the missiles.

All of a sudden, if you knew what to look for, you saw mysterious stories about vessels from Sudan to Yemen being sunk for some unknown reason.

Simultaneously, Hollywood jumped in and the LRA “Joseph Krony” manhunt was created. – For this Hollywood CIA/NSA angle think about the movie “Argo” –

Ask yourself: What ever happened to *that mission*, and how come it just disappeared?

In Afghanistan an order was given to “discontinue close air support” because, again coincidentally, our helicopters were *suddenly* getting shot down at a much higher rate than before the Libyan SAAM’s/Stingers went missing.

Coincidence my ass !

Then viola’ in Benghazi a joint U.S. CIA/Consulate was attacked during an ongoing covert mission to retrieve “what”? DUH ! The same friggin’ SAAM’s we previously just allowed to be picked up in the al-Qaeda garage sale. Gee, people wondered what was the $300k to $500,000 cash in Ambassador Chris Stephens safe for ?

Oh yeah, and then what happened…..

….. A formerly insignificant military wing of al-Shabbab all of a sudden can take over a natural gas depot in Mali with hundreds of Western employees/hostages. Apparently the on-land piracy was viewed as a better alternative to the Ocean bound activity once those Libyan freebies were available. “Ah-hoy Matey” replaced with “al-ahu akbhar”.

[We’ll skip the Kenya Mall terrorist attack because no-one has yet to really figure out how a rag tag bunch of terrorists were able to BLOW UP a five level parking garage. DUH x 2.]

For almost six full years EVERY ACTION in the region was about strategic retrieval of the “stuff” from the Libyan garage sale. The garage sale President Obama and Hillary Clinton put up the signs for.

