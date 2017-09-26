Oh My, “Killers” – Wilbur Ross Smacks Canadian Airline Company Bombardier With 220% Countervailing Duty…

Whoo-doggies, Wilburine ain’t messing around with this dispute.

U.S. aerospace manufacture Boeing filed an unfair trade complaint against Canadian aerospace company Bombardier stating the Canadian government was subsidizing the manufacturing of 100- to 150-seat large civil aircraft.  Canada does subsidize their airline manufacturing, everyone knows this is true – even Canadians admit it.

Boeing was seeking an 80% import tariff on purchase contracts from U.S. airline carriers.  Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross looked into the trade dispute and agreed with the position of Boeing.  However, the Commerce Dept. did not stop at 80%. Wilburine estimated, then initiated, a whopping 219.63% countervailing duty assessment against Bombardier.

U.S. Commerce Department Announcement:

Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced the affirmative preliminary determination in the countervailing duty (CVD) investigation of 100- to 150-seat large civil aircraft from Canada, finding that exporters of this merchandise received countervailable subsidies of 219.63 percent.

The Commerce Department will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from importers of 100- to 150-seat large civil aircraft based on these preliminary rates.

“The U.S. values its relationships with Canada, but even our closest allies must play by the rules,” said Secretary Ross. “The subsidization of goods by foreign governments is something that the Trump Administration takes very seriously, and we will continue to evaluate and verify the accuracy of this preliminary determination.”

Although Canadian civil aircraft subject to this investigation have not yet been imported, an April 2016 press release announcing the sale of Canadian civil aircraft to a U.S. airline valued the order to be in excess of $5 billion.  (read more)

All of this is happening in the middle of Round #3 NAFTA negotiations being held in Canada right now.   Here’s the initial Canadian response:

(Via CBC News)  The U.S. Department of Commerce has clobbered aerospace giant Bombardier with a hefty 220 per cent countervailing duty on the sale of its CS100 commercial jets to a U.S. airline following a trade complaint from an American rival.

The department ruled that Bombardier benefited from improper government subsidies, a finding that deals a blow to the Montreal-based company’s chances in its ongoing dispute with U.S. rival Boeing.

Boeing, which had complained that Bombardier inked a deal with Delta Air Lines for up to 125 of the jets by offering the planes at below-market price, wasted no time Tuesday in declaring victory.

“Subsidies enabled Bombardier to dump its product into the U.S. market, harming aerospace workers in the United States and throughout Boeing’s global supply chain,” the company said in a statement.

The dispute is not about limiting innovation or competition, it continued, but rather “has everything to do with maintaining a level playing field and ensuring that aerospace companies abide by trade agreements.”

The financial penalties aren’t officially due until Bombardier delivers the first CS100 to Delta some time in the spring. (read much more)

[…]  Tuesday’s ruling was a stunning turn in the dispute, as Boeing had been asking for an 80 per cent duty.

The list price for the planes is around $6 billion. But the actual amount of money involved in the deal has not been made public, and Boeing has alleged that it is much less.

The case has major implications for Bombardier as it could not only endanger its deal with Delta but also hinder future sales in the U.S. and hurt Canadian aerospace companies that work with Bombardier.

Speaking before the ruling, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to continue to stand with Bombardier and Canada’s aerospace industry. He also once again threatened to cut government ties with Boeing.

“Certainly we won’t deal with a company that’s attacking us and attacking thousands of Canadian jobs,” Trudeau said outside the House of Commons.

With one preliminary ruling out of the way, the Commerce Department will now turn its attention to whether Bombardier “dumped” its CS100s into the U.S. market by selling them below cost.

That finding is scheduled for Oct. 4, but could be delayed.

45 Responses to Oh My, "Killers" – Wilbur Ross Smacks Canadian Airline Company Bombardier With 220% Countervailing Duty…

  1. Doug says:
    September 26, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    thats gonna hurt.. btw it says the first financial penalties arent due until bombardier delivers first plane to delta in the spring? exactly who pays the tarriff ? bombardier and wouldnt that make the plane a total loss to bombardier and in other words they will have to cancel delivery?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. thesavvyinvester says:
    September 26, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Rutt Roh, Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan Engine equipped. Now is it made in the States or… This gets more complicated.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. HonorDefendBuckeye says:
    September 26, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Oh how sweet!!!!!!!!!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Pam says:
    September 26, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Wilbnurine ain’t playing around is he? 😉

    That pic of Trudeau’s socks gets me every time! LOL

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. wheatietoo says:
    September 26, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Excellent! Go Wilburine!

    I hope they levy a duty on all of Bombardier’s products.
    Bombardier makes a smaller, corporate jet, for example…and also snow machines, etc.

    It’s not fair for our domestic manufacturers to have to compete with foreign govt-subsidized companies.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. Doug says:
    September 26, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Sundance or anyone else here.. what country do you think has actually been more abusive of NAFTA.. Mexico or Canada? I used to reflexively say Mexico but now Im not so sure!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. justme928 says:
    September 26, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    I’m sorry, but all this winning is adding to my wrinkles. I keep laugh and you know, smile line are EVERYWHERE!!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. Gaius Gracchus says:
    September 26, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Killers, real killers…..Trump told the absolute truth….. and a huge warning shot to the rest of the world! America is easy meat no more!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. American Georgia Grace says:
    September 26, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
    🎶🎵 Ohhh say can you see,
    When we knock out your lights,
    For betraying a friend,
    And submitting to globalism.

    Our U. S. workers you hurt
    Families broke and bankrupt
    Losing homes, jobs AND lives
    So no tears will we shed thee🎶🎵🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • American Georgia Grace says:
      September 26, 2017 at 9:22 pm

      🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
      🎶🎵And our Country will soar
      Taken advantage of no more
      Go ahead and just try
      Killers will stick you in the eye

      To the heights we will climb
      No longer fooled this time
      President Trump, he will save us
      From the misery you gave us🎶🎵🎶🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  12. Maquis says:
    September 26, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    The planes already deliveted will necome very expensive indeed.

    The others? Delta will demand the return of their deposit as soon as their panic-stricken lawyers find a loophole.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • litlbit2 says:
      September 26, 2017 at 9:20 pm

      Did I miss….swamp payments take a hit a big hit.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Doug says:
      September 26, 2017 at 9:22 pm

      thats what i was asking is what does this do to a contract? it would seem to me to void the contract… since usually there are force majeur and currency fluctuation stipulations in contacts but basically the manufactured aircraft will either still be sold to delta at a loss or the contract canceled and bombardier will have to dump them somewhere else? curious to see how this plays out because this situation will probably repeat itself across industries.. btw didnt the domestic solar energy industry just win a ruling against chinese dumping?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  13. Maquis says:
    September 26, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Looks like the in-work Air Force Ones Trump forced price adjustment just got more than compensated.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. leebelieu says:
    September 26, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    So the US government is putting US interests first and enforcing free if fair trade? Law and Order? Basic common sense? That’s my President, MAGA!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. ECM says:
    September 26, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    One is forced to ask and/or wonder: was Wilburine making an example of Bombardier? Considering Boeing asked for a ‘mere’ 80%, and he went ahead and nearly tripled it? Is it possible this was as much theater for other powers as aimed solely at Canada? After all, if he’s willing to slam our number one trading partner w/ a duty like this…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Maquis says:
      September 26, 2017 at 9:32 pm

      It clearly states that the estimated calculation of the value of the subsidy was 220.ish%, so the tarriff is equal to their cheating. Punitive motives were neither cited nor referenced.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Doug says:
      September 26, 2017 at 9:33 pm

      well they dont just make the amount up they have to calculate it.. sounds like Boeing was being very conservative in their estimates on the amount of government support bombardier was receiving… also I am sure trump is looking to send a message

      Like

      Reply
  16. Publius Covfefe says:
    September 26, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Pajama boy Trudeau says he stands behind Bombardier. Perhaps he should assume the position and get on his knees, like the NFL traitors and lick some boot.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Maquis says:
    September 26, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Anyone remember when the Federal Government was funded by such tarriffs?

    Me neither.

    Like

    Reply
  18. POP says:
    September 26, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    If Wilbur could just wack a 200% internal tariff on the F35 we might be rid of this operationally obsolete money pit.

    Like

    Reply
  20. MrE says:
    September 26, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Wilbur The Vampire Slayer!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

