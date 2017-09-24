Sunday Talks: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin -vs- Self Described “Devils Advocate”…

Well, at least Jake Tapper defined his intent honestly in this interview where he explains his role is to advocate for the devil. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin talks with CNN’s Jake Tapper about President Donald Trump’s criticism of athletes kneeling during the national anthem and the the administration’s tax cut plan:

Trump will 'do everything' to avoid nuclear war with North Korea: Mnuchin https://t.co/Wnp3Ir7Wq5 pic.twitter.com/3DRbZPteMT — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 24, 2017

