Sunday Talks: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin -vs- Self Described “Devils Advocate”…

Well, at least Jake Tapper defined his intent honestly in this interview where he explains his role is to advocate for the devil. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin talks with CNN’s Jake Tapper about President Donald Trump’s criticism of athletes kneeling during the national anthem and the the administration’s tax cut plan:
Sent my Senators an email today (Burr and Tillis) and asked: Do you support or condemn professional sports players disrespecting our American Flag? Will post their response, if I ever get one, on this site. MAGA.
Will they condemn the kneelers in the same manner we were asked to condemn the white supremacists in Charlottesville? Is it possible that we an equate kneelers as white supremacists?
This is probably the Best Day Ever for Trump surrogates.
You get to stand behind Flag, Country, Military and Anthem while your opponents are on the other side of those things.
Mnuchin and Marc Short just killing it today. They are taking those patriotic softballs way over the fence. Short has some great lines against Chris Wallace on FOX News Sunday on the same issue.
The Boss made it easy for the gents this weekend.
Agreed. Funny how Obama protected his people on DEFENSE when they took the Fifth to keep him protected from the law, but Trump protects his people on OFFENSE by taking the heat himself.
This is strategic for the Alabama fight as well. Trump actually has a sense of time depth on this one. Because Trump leads, it ENHANCES his backing of Strange in the primary, and adds cultural credibility to Strange. HOWEVER, if Moore wins, it benefits Moore in the long run to start the cultural food-fight NOW. So Trump basically deployed a universally winning move from the side of the board nobody was watching.
Great comment, Wolf! This is strategic for Alabama, for sure.
That is the way we see it, too, Wolfmoon, but you put it down better.
We agree, MAG.
The NFL, like the NBA, is pretty much Crips vs Bloods.
These highly paid Victims of America are so tiring!
Why ask the treasury secretary about the NFL? Nonsense like that just further proves the media perpetuates the breads and circuses of the American coliseum (Sports) and uses it as a battleground to avoid the real issues.
Tapper had to give up that attack when Mnuchin stood his ground and repeated the same answer, it’s about. R-E-S-P-E-C-T
No need to say anything further, watch the left implode today for failing to understand something basic like this.
Apoplexy. I predicted it. First of all, they can’t believe someone is fighting back. So unaccustomed to this, with no reference point for it, they’ll stupidly go full throttle in outrage thinking they can overpower us with the awesomeness of their collective shrieks. It’s always worked before, so why not? After the apoplexy and realization of defeat will come blockade of story along with casual and vicious sniping. They can’t engage the issue. No self-reflection whatsoever.
I don’t think “bias” is the problem. This is more about how they see themselves — as a fourth branch of government with veto power over the other three. They don’t act like journalists not because they’re necessarily incompetent but because that’s not how they see themselves. They’re not journalists, they’re kind of free-floating power brokers operating at a higher level than the president, congress or courts.
Yes indeed Paul! Free speech is a two way street and our Pragmatic Patriot is slinging it back so well. Louder and faster please Mr President!
And they’re not journalists. They’re Dem operatives with bylines.
You nailed it.
Very astute P1, that is exactly how they perceive themselves.
Great point about these “journalists'” straying ridiculously from relevant issues when they interview people. It’s a game of “agenda questions”, not seeking answers. And there is more chance of getting a usable, misinterpretable, sound byte, when posing questions to the WRONG people.
This is one way to tell that we have FAKE NEWS now – not real news like we used to have, where only intelligent and relevant questions were asked. Off-topic questions, even at the beginning, used to be considered bad form – amateurish, unprofessional, disrespectful. About the only exception was emergencies, and then the expectation was still SOME kind of relevance in the answer.
Fake Rapper said the players are protesting oppression in American. No one is oppressed in America except those that oppress themselves by choosing deviant lifestyles.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Conservatives are oppressed in America, but you won’t see us acting like that!
You have got that right, it is plain as day now for anyone to see which side to be on if they actually care about America.
Jake his usual nasty self. He seemed so disappointed he couldn’t talk more about the NFL. Then tries to find all the negative aspects of healthcare & taxed. Mnuchin solid , patriotic solid.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Jake Tapper
Wire Tapper (Obama)
Taking a knee=middle finger to America!
And that finger needs to be broken. Someone gave me the finger once, and I reached up and grabbed it and bout broke it off!
Maybe the guys in the locker room need to fix that knee so he can’t do that anymore. I guarantee you that when it starts hurting their bottom line, they’ll finally take notice and do something.
It’s hurting now bwg123. BIGLY! And it’s only going to get worse.
Also, always have to give Sundance credit for including the Haggard Tapper photo. No post about him is complete without it!
Oh, I LOVE that one! 😀
JAKE TAPPED-OUT!
ha ha ha. Yes!
why is this wannabe journalist wasting time with stupid questions. he has the top guy on his show and is wasting time. what the fooook
http://themillenniumreport.com/2017/09/exploding-professional-sports-fiasco-the-back-story/
They are paid to ENTERTAIN.
They cease to entertain, the people cease to watch.
Very, very simple.
Agree, PDQ!
Well, the “devil” part is accurate.
Pittsburgh Penguins going!
The NFL is as entertaining as CNN is news.
I read a statement that I agree with –> backstory to all of this is the false racist narrative started by front-man obama. They want civil war…well, guess what…all we need to do is turn of the boob tube, and not enter the stadiums.
Buh-bye race-baiter…nice try.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jake tapppppppperrrrrr,has not a clue!!!!!Steve mnuchin is right on ! The N F L !!! Will loose millions ! People will quit watching football, no one likes Jake tapper !!!
I this k Jake takes way too many anti-depresents!!!!
