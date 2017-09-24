NFL Jaguars and Ravens Take Knee for Star Spangled Banner, Stand up for ‘God Save The Queen’…

This is actually funny. Seriously, it is hilarious. The NFL has made a collective decision to destroy itself and the hilarious part is the hives’ echo-chamber is so deafening they can’t hear the organizational structure collapsing around them.

In church this morning a lady shared something with me. She said: …”and now we know why faith stopped Tim Tebow from a career in the NFL.” Expanding, she said her belief was that God knew this moment was coming and he protected a loyal servant by denying entry onto the NFL ‘field of schemes’ as a career.

You know, I think that lady is on to something…

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens are in England today for a game in London. When the U.S. National Anthem was played both teams disrespected the USA and yet stood up for the U.K National Anthem ‘God Save The Queen’. Think about that.

The NFL, writ large, is nuts. They’ve lost their minds. The NFL players, managers, league officials and owners, along with downstream sport punditry and networks, obviously think virtue signaling their collective unity plays well -mostly in their echo-chamber because of the support from left-wing media- but outside their bubble they are destroying their own business model. Watch what happens.

The same people who said President Trump would never become president are now on TV saying Trump picked the wrong issue, the wrong fight. They could not be more wrong in their analysis; then again, most emotional arguments tend to set aside logical destinations at the end of obvious paths.

Additionally, football and sport coaches and players have been fired for praying before and after games; essentially for expressing their own first amendment rights. The left-wing political class were silent at the intolerance and gleeful at the punishment. However, now that a U.S. President has righteously suggested the same linear consequences to paid professional millionaire employees of the NFL, the same left-wing pundits are clutching their pearls at the horror of the thought.

It’s all goofy, ridiculous and nuts.

American millionaire entertainment performers on their knees in protest against the national anthem because they believe America sucks,… while simultaneously indulging in every element of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, made possible by the values in America contained within the anthem they abhor?

You can’t make this level of stupid stuff up.

You also do not need to be keenly filled with insight to see exactly where this decision on behalf of all NFL entities, and their downstream affiliates, is going to end. Abject stupidity.

Last year after the NFL decided to make politicizing sport part of their business model I just simply tuned it out. Not just because I disliked the decision within the NFL, but also because I have a severe aversion to people doing stupid things. As a consequence I don’t find this latest NFL evolution sad, pathetic or (__ fill in the blank __), instead I find it hilarious.

Who exactly do these kneeling idiots think is paying them? How exactly do the insufferable dolts think the business works? Money for the gold grill doesn’t grow on virtue trees, it actually comes from the pockets of the people the idiots are fighting with, NFL fans.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

I think the lady from church may have it exactly correct. God protected Tim Tebow from this ridiculous fiasco.

