NFL Jaguars and Ravens Take Knee for Star Spangled Banner, Stand up for ‘God Save The Queen’…

This is actually funny. Seriously, it is hilarious. The NFL has made a collective decision to destroy itself and the hilarious part is the hives’ echo-chamber is so deafening they can’t hear the organizational structure collapsing around them.
In church this morning a lady shared something with me. She said: …”and now we know why faith stopped Tim Tebow from a career in the NFL.” Expanding, she said her belief was that God knew this moment was coming and he protected a loyal servant by denying entry onto the NFL ‘field of schemes’ as a career.
You know, I think that lady is on to something…
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens are in England today for a game in London. When the U.S. National Anthem was played both teams disrespected the USA and yet stood up for the U.K National Anthem ‘God Save The Queen’. Think about that.
The NFL, writ large, is nuts. They’ve lost their minds. The NFL players, managers, league officials and owners, along with downstream sport punditry and networks, obviously think virtue signaling their collective unity plays well -mostly in their echo-chamber because of the support from left-wing media- but outside their bubble they are destroying their own business model. Watch what happens.
The same people who said President Trump would never become president are now on TV saying Trump picked the wrong issue, the wrong fight. They could not be more wrong in their analysis; then again, most emotional arguments tend to set aside logical destinations at the end of obvious paths.
Additionally, football and sport coaches and players have been fired for praying before and after games; essentially for expressing their own first amendment rights. The left-wing political class were silent at the intolerance and gleeful at the punishment. However, now that a U.S. President has righteously suggested the same linear consequences to paid professional millionaire employees of the NFL, the same left-wing pundits are clutching their pearls at the horror of the thought.
It’s all goofy, ridiculous and nuts.
American millionaire entertainment performers on their knees in protest against the national anthem because they believe America sucks,… while simultaneously indulging in every element of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, made possible by the values in America contained within the anthem they abhor?
You can’t make this level of stupid stuff up.
You also do not need to be keenly filled with insight to see exactly where this decision on behalf of all NFL entities, and their downstream affiliates, is going to end. Abject stupidity.
Last year after the NFL decided to make politicizing sport part of their business model I just simply tuned it out. Not just because I disliked the decision within the NFL, but also because I have a severe aversion to people doing stupid things. As a consequence I don’t find this latest NFL evolution sad, pathetic or (__ fill in the blank __), instead I find it hilarious.
Who exactly do these kneeling idiots think is paying them? How exactly do the insufferable dolts think the business works? Money for the gold grill doesn’t grow on virtue trees, it actually comes from the pockets of the people the idiots are fighting with, NFL fans.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
I think the lady from church may have it exactly correct. God protected Tim Tebow from this ridiculous fiasco.
Could it be … that coaches (or investors) didn’t know how to exit the political ride, so they asked Trump to kick the hornet’s nest to make this come to a head? The sooner this gets out in the open, the sooner it will resolve. It was like a slow-creeping problem before – and I hate when a problem isn’t out in the open.
Just in the same way that captives of totalitarians wish for the “enemy’s” bombs to fall, I think many are secretly viewing this as liberation.
12 members of NE Patriots just disgraced our anthem after Bob Kraft essentially gave them permission to do so by coming out against his supposed friend Pres Trump. Football is done at our house. Very sad day here in Patriot nation.
I can’t believe this, shame on them. Excuse me I have some drawers and closets to remove Patriots stuff. They are a disgrace to their name, it breaks my heart too. My family has been fans for generations.
Sincere condolences. We are in mourning here as well.
Well, well…now things make sense….
Surprised that I’m not surprised.
😐
The Jaguars have been struggling for quite awhile. Really, really stupid move on their part. Most of Jacksonville will not take kindly to this stunt and most of the part that won’t be offended can’t afford to buy tickets. Big mistake, huge!
boycott help from unexpected places
Want to know why the visceral reaction to ‘kneeling’ or raising a ‘black power salute’ when the National Anthem is being played????
It fiercely symbolizes Anti American Hatred and insults the nest and hearth of Mother America,
like ”mooning’, dropping your pants and sticking your butt crack in the face of America,
They are simultaneously giving the finger, spitting in the face of dead vets in the grave,, defecating in the pews at church, and pissing on the Constitution: THAT IS WHY IT IS INFURIATING AND VILE TO AMERICANS.
And it is being done by pampered cretins for street cred with ‘down with the struggle’ misfits.
Overgrown adolescents, tantrum jive turkeys virtue signaling lemming suicide-bots.
The NFL will look back on this day and realize that they killed their brand! There is absolutely nothing that will bring it back! I was an NFL junky. I am in two Fantasy Football leagues and would play FanDuel weekly. I will never play FanDuel again and after this year, I will remove myself from the two leagues.
Not sure how many Treepers realize that the contracts with the TV stations is what sets the salary cap each year for the league. Prior to today, the NFL was projected to lose those TV networks close to $200 million dollars this year alone. After today that number could easily double if not triple. Those networks have clauses in their contracts that they can immediately renegotiate if a certain percentage of revenue loss is reached. That will occur for sure.
That means the NFL salary cap will take a tremendous hit next year and in future years. That means every single player will be losing hundreds of thousands if not millions of dollars. The NFL is unique in the sense that only certain numbers of players have guaranteed contracts. Mainly quarterbacks. The rest literally play week to week under their contracts.
The POS Senator from Nebraska, Ben Sasse, begged the players not to take the bait from our President. He realizes that America First will win everyday of the week and twice on Sunday. He also realizes that our President’s base will grow in numbers unimaginable. Ben Sasse realized today he will not run for reelection in 2020!
Roger Gordell, NFL Commissioner, will not be the commissioner next year. He will either resign or be fired by the owners!
If these people were bright, they would just turn around and look at what their paying fans are doing at that moment. Standing with their hands over their hearts.
Then stupid is what stupid does. Bye bye, I hear a big woman singing, “turn the lights out”.
“Mrs. Atticus” is out of state visiting the grandkids, so instead of my “regular” schedule after Sunday services (1:00 football, 4:00 football, 8:30 first half of football….gotta get up for work…), it’s going to be finish laundry, go grocery shopping, and clean up the garden.
Seems to be a rather productive pursuit for today.
soon they will be handing out tickets for free
The Montage of the Idiots:
